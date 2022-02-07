Covid News

A Return To The Land Of Covidia

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
51 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

A while back I gave up looking at COVID stats because there was so much misinformation out there. Now, however, the CDC has published data on total deaths and deaths by category, and there are some interesting things to see. Unfortunately, due to delays in reporting, the data only goes up to July 2021. Here’s the first one.

Figure 1. Deaths by age, both with COVID as the underlying cause on the death certificate and those with COVID plus other causes.

I see lots of folks saying that school kids should be vaccinated … but there have only been 155 deaths of kids under 15, and the overwhelming majority of those had serious co-morbidities.

Next, here are total deaths from all causes since 2019.

Figure 2. US deaths, all causes, January 2019 to July 2021

As you can see, clearly there are “excess” deaths in 2020 and 2021. Figure 3 shows how the “excess deaths” compare to 2019.

Figure 3. Percentage change in “all-cause” US deaths, 2020-2022 compared to 2019.

Of interest is the fact that deaths among people over 65 or so are basically back to pre-pandemic levels …

Next, here are the totals of excess deaths and deaths with and from COVID.

Figure 4. Excess deaths and COVID deaths, January 2020 to July 2021

It is my assumption that the excess deaths that were not caused by COVID were caused by the lockdowns—suicides and postponed medical procedures.

A final oddity is “Natural” deaths. Note that “Natural” is not a cause of death, like say COVID, heart attacks, or cancer. Instead, it is a manner of death. The possible manners of death are Natural, Homicide, Accident, Pending Investigation, and Suicide. Figure 5 shows the changes in the “Natural” manner of death compared to 2019.

Figure 5. Percentage change in “Natural” US deaths, 2020-2022 compared to 2019.

Most curious. “Natural” deaths are up in those from 15 to 45 years or so, but are flat or even down in older people. I fear I have no explanation for that. I doubt that it is from the vaccine, since those deaths seem to be mostly from things like myocarditis and pericarditis that are heart-related, and here’s the percentage change in heart disease.

Figure 6. Percentage change in heart disease US deaths, 2020-2022 compared to 2019.

Note that recently, heart disease is generally down in the 15-45-year-old age groups with increased “Natural” deaths …

As always, more questions than answers …

My very best regards to all,

w.

My Customary Request: When you comment PLEASE quote the exact words you are discussing, so we all can be clear just who and what you are talking about.

The Data: These numbers are from the CDC, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, available here. Do I trust them? Not particularly, the CDC has hardly been a beacon of probity in all of this … but they’re the best I can find.

A Final Note: I am neither pro- nor anti-vax. However, I am wholly and completely opposed to all mandates and passports.

The logic of those pushing for mandates and passports runs like this:

The protected need protection from the unprotected, so we need to pressure and force the unprotected to get the protection that isn’t protecting the protected …

Gotta say … that makes no sense to me at all.

I say everyone needs to balance their own personal risk from COVID (real) against their risk from the so-called “vaccine” (also real). Me, I live with my gorgeous ex-fiancee, my daughter, my son-in-law, my 2-1/2 year old granddaughter, and my 2-1/2 month old grandson. At 74 I’m in my middle youth, so high risk. I’ve had two seizures and a heart attack. My gorgeous ex-fiancee is a Family Nurse Practitioner who works with patients, some of whom likely have or have had COVID.

So it was an easy choice, that good lady and I are both vaccinated and boosted … but that’s us. You need to balance and choose for yourself.

John Shewchuk
February 7, 2022 10:07 am

Like the fabricated global warming temperature data, the China Flu death data is also biased … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SVO0lc_1_o

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 7, 2022 10:17 am

Yes, lots of games being played, like one is not vaccinated until 14 days after receiving a second jab, and even that is being redefined.

Peter Buchan
Reply to  John Shewchuk
February 7, 2022 10:22 am

Hi Willis,

lots more water to flow under this bridge. But here’s an exchange that may have some bearing on your perception that vaccine deaths in younger people are limited to the causes you reference. It’s off a feed from Dr Robert Malone: https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-ryan-cole-alarming-cancer-trend-suggests-covid-19-vaccines-alter-natural-immune-response_4250442.html.

Best

Peter

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Peter Buchan
February 7, 2022 10:34 am

Agree — the Epoch Times is a great resource. In 5-10 yeas from now (or sooner) we’ll better know the implications of Fauci and Gates’ medical expertise.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Peter Buchan
February 7, 2022 11:41 am

Thanks, Peter. Here’s the cancer data …

comment image

As always … more to learn.

w.

Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Peter Buchan
February 7, 2022 11:58 am

Cancer
There was a very telling case here in Alberta in december.

A teenager died and the government listed it as a covid death. By that afternoon the family told the media it was BS, the kid had stage 4 cancer and tested positive right before he died, but he was days away regardless.
The Public health officer here, Dena Hinshaw, then went on TV to apologize for the misinformation.
Great.

But then a lot of the political and medical actors here piled on her for admitting the truth.
They wanted the disinformation to stand, to whip up fear.

Lots of people with things to answer for.

bob boder
February 7, 2022 10:16 am

Willis

The ramp up in natural deaths does look to start around the time of the vaccines, the assumption that cardiac related deaths is the primary cause is just that. the ramp up also appears to be pre-omicron.

Neil Lock
February 7, 2022 10:19 am

Willis, I can maybe explain why COVID deaths among older people have gone down to pre-pandemic levels. It’s simply that the “low-hanging fruit” has been picked. In any age group, some are more vulnerable than others. This virus seems “expert” in targeting the most vulnerable.

Myself, I’m 5 or so years younger than you, and I had the damned thing before it was even officially in the UK! It was only 5 weeks later that I realized that the fluey cold, and the nasty cough that followed, had been COVID.

rbabcock
Reply to  Neil Lock
February 7, 2022 10:36 am

I think you are correct on the low hanging fruit theory, but also throw in the early strains of CV were more aggressive than Omicron. The biggest cause of all has to be Obesity, which is the precursor to diabetes, heart disease and just about everything else bad. I assume this wasn’t stressed early on because it might be embarrassing to those individuals, but in a lot of cases it was the quick path to an early exit from Earth. Warnings have been going out for years about being overweight leads to being unhealthy, but large numbers of people evidently just don’t care.

I’m 71 and just had it. A two day, very mild affair. So now I’ve been Pfizered three times and have natural immunity. Just wonder what is in store for me from the Karens next.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  rbabcock
February 7, 2022 10:47 am

Correct. With the original alpha variant, severe disease was easy to detect by lung X-ray ‘shattered glass’ images. Delta didn’t have that (hence less severe disease), and omicron doesn’t appear to affect the lungs much at all—just a URI.

AWG
Reply to  rbabcock
February 7, 2022 10:57 am

Obesity is a symptom.
What is common in all of the top comorbidities is insulin resistance.
Obesity often is a result of insulin resistance. Control the sensitivity, then watch as hypertension, weight, blood-sugar, brain fog and all other sorts of insulin resistance related maladies are reduced.

Lance Flake
Reply to  AWG
February 7, 2022 11:15 am

From the NIH: Researchers don’t fully understand what causes insulin resistance and prediabetes, but they think excess weight and lack of physical activity are major factors.

The physics of energy applies to the human body as it does to everything else. An excess of input energy versus output energy causes the body to store fat to prepare for future opposite imbalances. All mammals do this to survive. Every human body is unique in its biological energy efficiency, so everyone must balance themselves over time.

Insulin resistance is really just a desire to excuse away personal responsibility as a new “disease”.

Rud Istvan
February 7, 2022 10:24 am

The whole thing is a mess.

The vaccines were supposed to prevent infection in from 65% (Jansen) to about 85% (mRNA) of adults. They obviously don’t, because immunity wanes rapidly (6 months) while the virus mutates (alpha, delta, omicron).

The vaccines were supposed to reduce severity. They might, although the data from highly vaxxed Israel now casts doubt on that. And hospitals had a financial incentive to report deaths ‘with’ as deaths ‘from’, which appears to have overstated deaths from’ by about 2x.

The Fauci emphasis on vaccines costing billions versus therapeutics costing millions (there is now good data in ivermectin efficacy as well as its mechanisms of action) is an indictment of big pharma and their profit incentives. The new Pfizer protease inhibitor looks really good—but is patented at $800/ course of treatment.

The CDC emphasis on masks was obviously misguided. We now know Covid 19 is at least partly aerosolized; we have known for years that masks are largely ineffective against aerosolized virus like flu.

The government (illegally, IMO) mandated lockdowns severely damaged the economy, yet in hindsight obviously did little to ‘stop the spread’.

John Hultquist
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 7, 2022 10:38 am

 I mostly agree, except I don’t blame “big pharma” for doing what they are structured to do. I do blame others (health experts ??) for not actively pushing other solutions – ivermectin, Vit D3, Zinc, etc. -. A couple of Jo Nova’s posts explained a number of possibilities. I was most disturbed to learn of our (the USA) failure to explain the importance of Vitamin D3 to overall health.  

Rud Istvan
Reply to  John Hultquist
February 7, 2022 10:51 am

John, yes but. Pharma could have conducted therapeutic trials on generic drugs that showed promise (ivermectin in Punjab) (zinc with Quercetin and VitD) but chose not to. That really is not a good look.

bob boder
Reply to  John Hultquist
February 7, 2022 10:52 am

however big Pharma is buying politicians to achieve these goals and that’s a huge problem. The biggest problem though is that we have given the government the power in the first place to dictate these policies. Governments are by natural evil and unfortunately also to a limited extent necessary, so it is incumbent on everyone to oppose government growth at all times, so it is on us we get what we deserve.

Scissor
Reply to  John Hultquist
February 7, 2022 11:18 am

Some lawmakers (mostly democrats) have even tried to make dietary supplements, including vitamins and minerals, only available by prescription. So far they have failed.

Neil Lock
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 7, 2022 10:49 am

Rud, the data I have studied suggests that vaccines do help reduce hospitalizations (and hence, presumably, deaths). But in Europe at least, there is no case that face masks do anything to control the virus. Please see my latest article on the subject at: https://misesuk.org/2022/02/03/covid-19-the-europe-wide-picture/.

Scissor
Reply to  Neil Lock
February 7, 2022 11:25 am

Another side of this story is harm caused by vaccines.

commieBob
February 7, 2022 10:24 am

However, I am wholly and completely opposed to all mandates and passports.

The vaccines dramatically reduce folks’ chances of hospitalization and death. They do not reduce the chances of becoming infected and they do not reduce the chances of passing that infection on to others … especially with Omicron. link

At this point, with all the data we have, there’s no excuse for mandates and passports.

AWG
Reply to  commieBob
February 7, 2022 11:03 am

The vaccines dramatically reduce folks’ chances of hospitalization and death. 

We didn’t do any control studies so that statement is without any sort of evidence or merit. Its just unsubstantiated propaganda. It may have a feel of truthiness to it, but irrational emotions don’t often comport with reality.

OTOH, since there is no control group, it also can’t be proven to be false.

Bill Powers
February 7, 2022 10:24 am

When it comes to bureaucracies I come down on the side of misinformation but thanks for doing the legwork Willis. I wonder did we categorize people who died from complications of Cold and flu before the dreaded (taxpayer funded gain of function) “covid contraction” march we have been locked down and mandated over since 2019? Do we know from year to year how many people caught colds (a corona virus)? I have heard that labs cannot distinguish between cold, Flu, and the Wuhan on a blood panel. Is that true? Is anything true or is it all just Newspeak?

BTW, Live in ex-fiancee? Is she your gorgeous girlfriend or your good looking room mate? Inquiring minds want to know

n.n
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 7, 2022 10:34 am

Or wife.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 7, 2022 10:42 am

There is a lot of misinformation out there. Some ‘facts’ from my decade plus tenure as CEO of a novel infection control company:

  1. Colds are caused by three groups of viruses—about 100 variants of rhinovirus account for about 65%, four (now 5 with omicron) coronaviruses account for about 30%, and one adenovirus accounts for about 5%.
  2. It is absolutely possible (and fairly easy and cheap) to distinguish the various cold types from flus even tho both are symptomatically URI’s. But NOT via a blood panel, via genetic sequence analysis of nasal or throat swabs.
  3. Flu is tracked by CDC for next years flu shot formulation purposes. Colds are not. And both ‘cold’ and ‘flu’ deaths are usually ‘with’ thanks to co-morbidities like age, obesity, and heart disease, rather than ‘from’.
Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Rud Istvan
February 7, 2022 11:45 am

Thanks, Rud, well explained.

w.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Bill Powers
February 7, 2022 11:44 am

Here you go, Bill, the story of my gorgeous ex-fiancee

w.

John McCabe
February 7, 2022 10:29 am

FWIW, wrt:

> I see lots of folks saying that school kids should be vaccinated … but there
> have only been 155 deaths of kids under 15, and the overwhelming majority
> of those had serious co-morbidities.

The idea of kids being vaccinated is that there’s some evidence that, while vaccination doesn’t completely prevent passing on the disease, it does reduce the possibility. Vaccinating kids isn’t really about preventing their deaths (other than the small number with the issues you described); it’s about trying to reduce the spread of the disease to more vulnerable people, like their grandparents, great-grandparents etc.

HTH

Rud Istvan
Reply to  John McCabe
February 7, 2022 10:53 am

That would be true if the vaccines worked like vaccines. But they don’t.

bob boder
Reply to  John McCabe
February 7, 2022 10:56 am

The risks out weight the benefit, I can’t image my parents or grandparents ever expecting children to take on a risk to protect them selves. This highlights the never ending selfness of the hippy generations everything is about them.

Mike
Reply to  John McCabe
February 7, 2022 11:01 am

I strongly recommend you go to the our world in data website and review the data for Israel. They are likely the most vaccinated country in the world. Then look at the same data for Africa. If you still believe the vaccine prevents the infection and spread of covid after reviewing this data then I don’t really know what to tell you.

Don132
Reply to  John McCabe
February 7, 2022 11:05 am

Kids have virtually no risk from Covid. They have some risk from the vaccines, however small. No sane society puts children at risk to protect the elderly.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  Don132
February 7, 2022 11:51 am

Don132 February 7, 2022 11:05 am

No sane society puts children at risk to protect the elderly.

Not true. In Africa, when there’s not enough food, the adults get it. Why? Because if a kid dies, you can have another one. But if the parents die, the kids often will too …

w.

AWG
Reply to  John McCabe
February 7, 2022 11:10 am

The idea of kids being vaccinated is that there’s some evidence that, while vaccination doesn’t completely prevent passing on the disease, it does reduce the possibility. 

How does a “vaccine” against a variant that has already died off reduce the possibility of a new variant? Furthermore, what is the NNT (numbers needed to treat) to get this effect, and how does it compare to the hospitalization, life-long injury and occasionally death from adverse reactions (e.g. myocarditis)?

I’ve seen numbers that claim that over 120 kids die from adverse reactions for each life allegedly saved from the C19.

Willis Eschenbach(@weschenbach)
Author
Reply to  AWG
February 7, 2022 11:55 am

AWG February 7, 2022 11:10 am

I’ve seen numbers that claim that over 120 kids die from adverse reactions for each life allegedly saved from the C19.

Seems unlikely, or we’d see it in Figure 3 … also, I doubt if enough vaccinated kids have been studied to provide that statistic with any degree of accuracy.

w.

Tom.1
February 7, 2022 10:30 am

WE: First, thanks, as always, for your efforts. Your accompanying caption, if that is of your doing, suggest that COVID deaths are being over reported, probably because the health care system has an incentive to do so. Do you have an opinion on that? Another statistic I have seen reported is that the death rate in counties that voted for Trump is roughly 3x what it is in counties that voted for Biden. I believe those stats may reflect a time period following the initiation of the pandemic. Have you seen that and if so, do you have an opinion on it.

bob boder
Reply to  Tom.1
February 7, 2022 11:00 am

That stat is and was nonsense, it was a time slice when the pandemic had started to recede in the north during spring when people started going outside again and was moving to the south as the weather warmed and people were moving inside to AC. Go to worldmeter and look at the deaths per million by state, it paints a pretty clear picture.

Tom.1
Reply to  bob boder
February 7, 2022 11:37 am

This is the data to which I was referring. It may be wrong. If so, please explain, or provide other data to falsify. Pro-Trump counties now have far higher COVID death rates : Shots – Health News : NPR

To me, there is a certain logic here because the tendency to shun vaccination has been a partisan issue, and there is plenty of evidence to show that being vaccinated provides a high degree of protection against dying from COVID.

gringojay
February 7, 2022 10:33 am

Remember WUWT readers it was Willis E. on this very blog who, early on, wrote about the distinction between dying “from” CoVid and dying “with” CoVid. The fellow deserves a podcast appearance with some interviewer.

Mr.
February 7, 2022 10:33 am

With the disclosures now out about the mandated “vaccines”, I reckon they’re really just a “me – me -me” measure –

“Vaccines” won’t stop you getting the wuflu, won’t stop you spreading the wuflu, all they’re claimed to do is to moderate the worst effects you could experience from having the wuflu.

Which admittedly is helpful if it reduces the number of people needing hospitalization.

So all the early and current “official advice” about how the vaccines will work to limit the contraction and transmission of the wuflu was / is patently bullshit.

Who would have suspected?

Steven Miller
February 7, 2022 10:48 am

Good piece! This type of evolving situation changes so quickly that even if the numbers were accurate, they quickly become meaningless outside of providing a historical perspective.

As far as the “equation” that you used to determine how helpful the “vaccines” might be to you and your ex-fiancé I noticed that you did not factor in a previous infection. With Omicron, Covid is now endemic in most places in the USA and previous assumptions about how many have already been exposed and developed natural immunity have gone out the window. The vaccines which were designed to fight last year’s covid variant have lost their efficacy. And those who came down with or were exposed to the original version and developed natural immunity which is obviously more robust than the immunity for the “vaccines” have now caught or fought off Omicron.

The “vaccines” likely were helpful a year ago when they first were released to an unsuspecting public. But at this point, history will probably show that they are not very likely to be helpful even to the vulnerable. Like the flu shots they are going to need to be reformulated every year for a pathogen likely to be less dangerous to most than the flu.

Gary Pearse
February 7, 2022 10:50 am

I guess some things we are never going to know with compromised data. Like consensus climate science, which is clearly teetering on collapse ( witness changing horses from CO2 bad to CH4 bad by IPCC after 3 decades of 95% certainty and 97% consensus and all that temp fiddling to make it fit the CO2 control Knob). How are we going to straighten out the climate data into something useful.

Re Covid, my wife and I got the disease and we are in the danger bracket agewise (me 83). Fortunately, it wasn’t that bad. We got the shot and the booster after as well because it was required for travel. I m holding off on the Omicron shot. Usually getting the disease itself is enough protection. Any thoughts on that?

Paul S.
February 7, 2022 10:54 am

I am Pro Vaccine as they were made prior to Covid. I am ANTI experimental mRNA gene therapy. The vaccine deaths are mounting. Insurance companies and morticians and the armed forces are noticing the increase in deaths. I fear it will increase in years ahead, and most likely will be hidden from view

Tom Morgan
February 7, 2022 10:56 am

Willis – another thought provoking article…Thanx.
I’ve been downloading data from two CDC websites:
https://data.cdc.gov/api/views/3yf8-kanr/rows.csv?accessType=DOWNLOAD
https://data.cdc.gov/api/views/muzy-jte6/rows.csv?accessType=DOWNLOAD

The first site gets data from 2014 to 2019 with all-cause and natural deaths by week for all the states and the USA as a whole (plus a lot of other causes of death). I’ve used it the estimate the average number of deaths per million population for all the weeks (1 to 53) in a year. That way I have a baseline of what the average number of deaths look like throughout the year.

The second site has the same type of data but for the period 2020 to present. Neither breaks the deaths by age. I deliberately don’t look at ‘with Covid’ or ‘from Covid’ cuz that’s easy to get wrong. It’s pretty easy to count just deaths, tho.

Anyway the excess deaths show up very nicely from March 2020 thru the present. About 500,000 Excess deaths (using ‘natural causes’) for each year 2020 and 2021.

Crispin Pemberton-Pigott
Reply to  Tom Morgan
February 7, 2022 11:35 am

Tom you are on the right track.

To know what constitutes an excess death there has to be a decent baseline with several considerations incorporated. Then one looks for deviations from the Sigma 1 or 2 expectations and then assumptions made, and attributions claimed.

For example, using this approach it is clear that in the UK excess deaths in winter were running around 30,000 per year, attributed to chronic underheating of the living space. Then three years ago it jumped to 50,000 per winter because of cold weather and economic trouble.

After 2 years of lockdowns and fuel + energy crises, the number will be much higher, attributed by politicians to COVID (of course). Going forward, as the world continues to cool in the coming 2 solar cycles, the number will increase yet again as energy price madness grips the nation. in China, one in nine out of all deaths is attributed to chronic underheating. It does not take much of a push to break the energy distribution systems, alternatively, the means to purchase it.

I think a portion of the COVID-attributed deaths are in fact caused by an absolute lack of energy to stay warm.

Robert B
February 7, 2022 11:01 am

We had a news report in Australia about only vaccinated people being allowed to attend a sporting event. Nobody thought it crazy to show footage of a lady going on about how she was vaccinated but that would all be for nought if she sat next to someone unvaccinated.

Philip
February 7, 2022 11:10 am

There are some interesting things in the excess mortality data. Looking at the data for he US and the UK we see the graph attached to this post.

At the beginning of COVID the US and UK tok very different approaches.
The US was all about “flattening the curve” while the UK initially thought that a “let it rip” attitude, relying upon natural immunity was a better approach.

As you can see, the US succeeded in stretching things out. Overall this strategy doesn’t help with numbers of deaths caused directly by the disease, but it stretches it out. It probably does help because hospitals don’t become overloaded causing more deaths.

UK deaths soared. So much so that the government panicked and imposed draconian lock-down policies. This did help (no matter what the UN says), and deaths dropped significantly. But by now the old, infirm and those with relevant co-morbidities were mostly dead, so for the following months, excess deaths ran around normal, or negative.

That effect has continued. For the first few months of 2021 UK excess deaths ran negative for several months — during a “deadly pandemic”.

As restrictions have eased up in both countries, their excess death rates have converged and now follow a similar pattern.

excess-mortality-p-scores-projected-baseline.png
Paul C
February 7, 2022 11:12 am

Similarly for the UK, failure to live for more than 14 days after the vaccine appears to be counted as an unvaccinated.death (non-covid) rather than an adverse reaction.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/357778435_Official_mortality_data_for_England_suggest_systematic_miscategorisation_of_vaccine_status_and_uncertain_effectiveness_of_Covid-19_vaccination

Kevin McNeill
February 7, 2022 11:47 am

Willis, tomorrow I will be 74 and, like you, I’m vaccinated and boosted, mostly at the insistence of SWMBO but also because I like to meet with my brother at the pub. Here in my little corner of the world, British Columbia, there have been no excess deaths in 2021, the mortality rate fell squarely on the median unlike 2007, the H1N1 pandemic, when none of the current bushwah was in evidence. I have an hypothesis – public health officials have been dying to try out their theories on controlling viruses since 2007 and this was their big opportunity. The fact that their measures have for the most part failed now leaves them with egg on their face with no way to clean up or admit that they were wrong so things will go on until the populace puts a stop to it.

Peta of Newark
February 7, 2022 11:53 am

Step way way way waaaaaay back.
Don’t look at individuals cases or specific causes

There is only really one reason anybody died from this thing – their immune system was a mess
From that there are four options:

  1. Certainly obesity. Not least the entire ‘body system’ system is starved of B Vitamins, also Iron, Copper and Iodine. Not a lot of peeps realise but B Vitamins have a *lot* to do with protein metabolism and your immune system is all about proteins. Then, all the sugar being consumed, via Oxidative Stress, strips Vitamin C out of you.
  2. Booze and Smoking. Not any great amount need be consumed. Even ‘moderation’ uses up what B Vitamins you have but also and very important, booze strips Zinc out of you. Need I say more? Also, booze consumes vast amounts of Vitamin C, just like sugar does.
  3. Eating the wrong sort of fat. We need the right sort of fat to make the right sort of Cholesterol and we need the right sort of Cholesterol to make Vitamin D. Because: Vitamin D is not a vitamin at all, it is a hormone.
  4. And if all those weren’t enough, and here it is = what you were waiting for: Soil Erosion ## Because what holds all those 1, 2, & 3 things together are The Little People – some of them not so little. We’re talking everything from Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Iron, Manganese, Chromium, Selenium etc etc etc And Soil Erosion means very low levels of those thing now appear in peoples’ diets, esp vegetarians and sugar-eaters.

## There is a real joker in the pack: Just as Covid was getting established, came a very interesting graphic of the US upon my computer screen.
It was a very coarse/large scale map covering the whole of the US, and it showed where Covid was, at that time most prevalent/contagious/deadly
Overlaid on it in another colour was where Roundup was used most extensively. The correlation was epic, they fitted perfectly.
(California, Great Plains and Florida if you’re interested)

Once you discover/find out/realise how Roundup works*and* that Monsanto told The Most Hideous Lie about it degrading in the soil then you see that ‘Roundup’ pulls all my points 1, 2, 3 and 4 together beautifully.

Now then, which countries suffered the most with Covid – which countries in this world use the most Roundup (and drink the most alcohol)?

There goes both the US and the UK straight down the plug-hole just for starters….

Pat from Kerbob
February 7, 2022 11:55 am

I too am vaccinated as are my wife and kids, and we all had covid at the new year, mild cold.

I believe in getting such shots but i also don’t accept mandates.

As for the data above, looks like a whole lot of younger people pulling their own plug in the last while.

When you take climate hysteria/10 years to extinction BS and marry it to lockdowns and enforced isolation, i see exactly what i would expect to see.

Mike Jonas(@egrey1)
Editor
February 7, 2022 11:59 am

w – thanks for an excellent article as always. Please note that myocarditis and pericarditis are known side-effects of the mRna vaccines. https://www.health.gov.au/sites/default/files/documents/2021/10/covid-19-vaccination-guidance-on-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-after-mrna-covid-19-vaccines.pdf

