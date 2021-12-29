University of Oxford Press Release

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD

Safer carbon capture and storage

Atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) levels have increased significantly over the last 50 years, resulting in higher global temperatures and abrupt changes to Earth’s climate. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is one of the new technologies that scientists hope will play an important role in tackling the climate crisis. It involves the capture of CO 2 from emissions from industrial processes, or from the burning of fossil fuels in power generation, which is then stored underground in geological formations. CCS will also be key if we want to produce “clean-burning” hydrogen from hydrocarbon systems.

The UK government recently selected four sites to develop multi-billion-pound CCS projects as part of its scheme to cut 20-30m tonnes of CO 2 per year by 2030 from heavy industry. Other countries have made similar carbon reduction commitments.

Depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs have a smaller (10%) storage potential compared to deep saline aquifers but are seen as a critical early opportunity in developing geological CO 2 storage technologies. Fortuitously, CO 2 has historically been injected into numerous depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs as a means of enhanced oil recovery (CO 2 -EOR). This provides a unique chance to evaluate the (bio)geochemical behaviour of injected carbon over engineering timescales.

‘CCS will be a key tool in our battle to avert climate change. Understanding how CCS works in practice, in addition tocomputer modelling and lab-based experiments, is essential to provide confidence in safe and secure CO 2 geologicalsequestration.’ Said Dr. Rebecca Tyne, Dept Earth Science, The University of Oxford

In a paper published, today in Nature, Dr. Rebecca Tyne and Prof. Chris Ballentine from Oxford University, lead a team of international collaborators to investigate the behaviour of CO 2 within a CO 2 -EOR flooded oil field in Louisiana, USA. They compared (bio)geochemical composition of the CO 2 -EOR flooded field with that of an adjacent field, which was never subjected to CO 2 -EOR. Data suggest that up to 74% of CO 2 left behind by CO 2 -EOR was dissolved in the groundwater. Unexpectedly, it also revealed, that microbial methanogenesis converted as much as 13-19% of the injected CO 2 to methane, which is a stronger greenhouse gas than CO 2 .

This study is the first to integrate state of the art isotopic tracers (noble gas, clumped and stable isotope data) with microbiological data to investigate the fate of the injected CO 2 .

‘Methane is less soluble, less compressible and less reactive than CO 2 , so, if produced, the reduces the amount of CO 2 we can safely inject into these sites. However, now this process has been identified, we can take it into account in future CCS site selection.’ Said Prof. Chris Ballentine, Dept. Earth Sciences, The University of Oxford.

Additionally, the authors suggest that this process is occurring at other CO 2 -rich natural gas fields and CO 2 -EOR oil fields. Temperature is a critical consideration, and many CCS geological targets will be too deep and hot for microbesto operate. However, if CO 2 leaks from deeper hot systems into similar shallower colder geological structures, where microbes are present, this process could occur. This research is critical for identifying future CCS targets, establishing safe baseline conditions and long-term monitoring programs, which are essential for low-risk, long-term carbon storage.

END

Full paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-04153-3#citeas

For interviews or other requests, please contact:

Rob Ashley, Strategic Communication, Oxford University

Robert.ashley@tss.ox.ac.uk +44 (0)7490 688891

Prof. Chris Ballentine, Dept. Earth Sciences, The University of Oxford

Phone +44 (0)1865 272 938 https://www.earth.ox.ac.uk/people/chris-ballentine/

Rebecca Tyne, Dept Earth Science, The University of Oxford rebecca.tyne@earth.ox.ac.uk

About the University of Oxford

This work is the result of an international collaboration between Oxford University, ExxonMobil, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, California Institute of Technology, CRPG-CNRS Université de Lorraine and the University of Toronto.

Oxford University has been placed number 1 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the sixth year running, and at the heart of this success is our ground-breaking research and innovation.

Oxford is world-famous for research excellence and home to some of the most talented people from across the globe. Our work helps the lives of millions, solving real-world problems through a huge network of partnerships and collaborations. The breadth and interdisciplinary nature of our research sparks imaginative and inventive insights and solutions.

Through its research commercialisation arm, Oxford University Innovation, Oxford is the highest university patent filer in the UK and is ranked first in the UK for university spinouts, having created more than 200 new companies since 1988. Over a third of these companies have been created in the past three years.

JOURNAL

Nature

DOI

10.1038/s41586-021-04153-3

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Experimental study

ARTICLE TITLE

Rapid microbial methanogenesis during CO2 storage in hydrocarbon reservoirs

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

22-Dec-2021

COI STATEMENT

N/A

From EurekAlert!

2.3 3 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...