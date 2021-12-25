IPCC

Physicist Dr. Ed Berry rips UN IPCC’s ‘climate fiction’ – Explains ‘why the IPCC is wrong’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

Reposted from Climate Depot

By: Admin – Climate Depot December 24, 2021 9:33 AM 

Special to Climate Depot

Climate science prevails over politics

This is my reply to an opinion letter by Monica Tranel, Montana Democrat candidate for Congress, in Montana’s Daily Inter Lake. This is my attempt to make the argument as simple as possible in 570 words for public reading.

This letter does not criticize Monica Tranel, but focuses on her letter of Dec 19, 2021, about climate change. The journal Science of Climate Change published my landmark paper on this subject on December 14, 2021.

Mrs. Tranel’s letter makes the following invalid assumptions.

First, her letter assumes the definition of “climate change” is that human emissions cause it. However, “climate change” means that climate simply changes whatever the cause.

Second, her letter incorrectly assumes events prove their cause, writing “the impact of climate change is hitting hard… We already see its effects in Montana.” My book Climate Miracle shows why this assumption is invalid even in legal trials.

Third, her letter assumes we should believe the COP26 attendees who say, “the climate crisis will never be averted without international agreements and concerted action.”

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines climate change science. But the IPCC bases its conclusions on one big invalid assumption, namely, that natural CO2 stayed constant since 1750 and human CO2 caused all the CO2 increase. All climate laws, regulations, treaties, and taxes are based on this invalid assumption.

My paper uses IPCC’s own data to prove this assumption is false and shows natural CO2, not human CO2, dominates the CO2 increase. Other scientists have checked my calculations and proved them correct.

Here are some simple reasons to help you understand why the IPCC is wrong.

IPCC admits natural CO2 emissions are 20 times human CO2 emissions. So, to the first approximation, because CO2 that flows into the atmosphere flows out, like water flows through a lake, human CO2 is only 5 percent of today’s atmospheric CO2, not 30 percent as IPCC incorrectly assumes.

More accurately, my paper calculates the flow of human CO2 back into the atmosphere, which shows human CO2 is 8 percent while natural CO2 is 92 percent.

The IPCC counters that human CO2 stays in the atmosphere longer than natural CO2 causing the human portion to be 30 percent. Thus, the IPCC digs its own grave. This IPCC claim is absurd because human and natural CO2 molecules are identical, so they flow out of the atmosphere at the same rate.

IPCC’s story would require a magic demon in the atmosphere to separate human from natural CO2 molecules, and then detain the human molecules. IPCC’s climate fiction is so absurd that it proves the IPCC did not just error but committed a fraud of global proportions.

Even the 2021 emissions reduction due to COVID did not stop the inevitable CO2 increase caused by natural CO2, further proving climate treaties and green energy are useless because they ignore that unstoppable nature is the dominant cause of the CO2 increase. Carbon-14 data independently prove nature dominates the CO2 increase.

My paper shows if human CO2 emissions were to stop, the small human-caused increase would quickly fall, meaning there is no scientific basis to claim there is a climate emergency or worry about our grandkids.

My paper overturns IPCC’s climate fraud with a clarity that can win in a court of law. Good high school students can understand my paper. Now, we need lawyers willing to overturn climate laws, regulations, and taxes.

Honest people from all political parties should accept science truth. Renewable energy should compete on a level playing field with other energy sources without climate change concerns.

To read my scientific paper, go to https://edberry.com and press the “My Paper” button.

Edwin X Berry, PhD, Physics

Caltech 1957

Dartmouth 1960

Nevada 1965

https://edberry.com

Dr. Berry’s new paper: 

Conclusions

IPCC’s basic climate change assumption is natural CO2 stayed constant after 1750 as human CO2 causes all (or dominates) the increase in atmospheric CO2.

To support its basic assumption, the IPCC claims “The removal of human-emitted CO2from the atmosphere by natural processes will take a few hundred thousand years (high confidence).” But the human-carbon e-time must equal the natural-carbon e-time because human and natural CO2 molecules are identical.

The 14CO2 e-time, derived from δ14C data, is 10.0 years, making the 12CO2 e-time less than 10 years. The IPCC says the 12CO2 e-time is about 4 years and IPCC’s carbon cycle uses 3.5 years.

After the bomb tests, δ14C returned to its original balance level of zero even as 12CO2 increased. This suggests the added 12CO2 came from a natural source.

The physics model calculates, deductively, the consequences of IPCC’s natural carbon cycle data. The physics model first replicates IPCC’s natural carbon cycle. Then, using the same IPCC data, it calculates that human carbon has added only 33 [24-48] ppmv to the atmosphere as of 2020, which means natural carbon has added 100 ppmv. The physics model further calculates if human CO2 emissions had stopped at the end of 2020, the human CO2 level of 33 ppmv would fall to 10 ppmv by 2100.

The IPCC argues the absence of ice-core data – that might show the natural CO2 level was greater than 280 ppmv before 1750 – supports its basic assumption. But the physics model shows IPCC’s basic assumption, and therefore IPCC’s ice-core assumption, contradict IPCC’s natural carbon cycle data.

Forrest
December 25, 2021 6:21 pm

Now sorry to pick this apart… But isn’t what you are talking about the carbon cycle at that point in time. This does not mean that the increase of CO2 in the cycle does not remain…

This is a silly example ( please do not take it as more than it is meant to be )

Imagine a simple pump system that takes water from the base and puts it back into a reservoir at the top of the pump… Lets say there is 16 fluid ounces of water. Now if I add an ounce, but then later say, well that ounce has gone through the pump and so it is no longer ‘added’ by me but rather it has been added by the ‘pump’, it would be a ‘true’ statement. This however does NOT mean that there is now 17 ounces of water where there had only been 16 ounces before.

So… maybe I am just not reading what you meant correctly? BUT the argument of to CO2 having the ‘manmade’ moniker or not seems to be a red herring. Just because the pump has recycled the water ( or CO2 in this case ) does not mean that the increase does not persist. You can argue that perhaps if we STOPPED adding then the rate of decrease may be faster than assumed due to the cycle.

Anyway just an observation, and again it may be off base.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Forrest
December 25, 2021 6:40 pm

The basic argument for the growing atmospheric concentration of CO2 is that ‘new’ CO2 is supplied from coal and petroleum when it is mined and burned. Volcanoes are dismissed as being something like 1% of human contributions. However, warming seas extract less CO2 and leave more in the atmosphere, giving the appearance of new CO2. When rain falls on limestone rocks, the rocks will be dissolved and give off CO2, again mimicking the production of ‘new’ CO2 that is indistinguishable from the CO2 released by burning fossil fuels. I don’t think that any of the Carbon Cycle studies look at the amount of CO2 from chemical weathering of widespread limestones.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
December 25, 2021 7:12 pm

Also to consider is the CO2 Airborne Fraction, which shows that even though the seas are warming, they (along with the earth) are absorbing more CO2 due to the higher concentrations … (see Fig 3) … https://www.countercurrents.org/hansen010413.htm

commieBob
Reply to  Forrest
December 25, 2021 7:20 pm

To support its basic assumption, the IPCC claims “The removal of human-emitted CO2from the atmosphere by natural processes will take a few hundred thousand years (high confidence).” But the human-carbon e-time must equal the natural-carbon e-time because human and natural CO2 molecules are identical.

The only way the IPCC’s arithmetic works is if the natural sources and sinks do not change at all. The planet has greened a lot in the satellite era. I’ve seen the effects stated as an area the size of the Amazon rain forest to an area the size of Australia.

Clearly, the ecosystem responds to increased atmospheric CO2 in a predictable manner. (ie. more CO2, more plant growth) So also, clearly, the natural sinks and sources do not stay constant.

The IPCC’s carbon budget, which somehow keeps anthropogenic CO2 in the atmosphere for hundreds of years is risible because it is based on at least one faulty assumption.

Clyde Spencer
December 25, 2021 6:28 pm

IPCC admits natural CO2 emissions are 20 times human CO2 emissions.

That includes emissions from the calcining of limestone to make cement, and numerous other industrial anthro’ sources that are improbable to be eliminated. If, for the sake of argument we assume that fossil fuel emissions were to be eliminated, the potential reduction in anthro’ CO2 will be less than implied by the 20:1 ratio. It is a fools errand for which little evidence exists that a significant reduction in atmospheric CO2 will be achieved by so-called renewable energy and electric cars.

AndyHce
December 25, 2021 6:30 pm

While evidence supports the lack of emergency or of any problem from human activity CO2 emissions, the logic employed in this argument does not support the claim that human activity emissions are responsible for only a small part of the measured increase. It may be true that human human activity emissions are responsible for only a small part of the measured increase but one doesn’t get there by this route.

Thomas
Reply to  AndyHce
December 25, 2021 7:14 pm

Andy, Why not?

DMA
Reply to  AndyHce
December 25, 2021 7:54 pm

That is exactly what Dr.Ed’s analysis does. It supports Salby and Harde and expands their efforts. Human emissions to the flux of CO2 is small. IPCC assumption that it is alone the cause for increasing atmospheric CO2 is falsified.

bwegher
December 25, 2021 7:22 pm

CO2 flows through the atmosphere as part of the biogeochemical carbon cycle.
Just as water flows down a river, the sink is infinite.
If you add 4 percent to the flow rate of a river, the river does not “accumulate” any added water. The total flow just increases to 104 percent.
The added CO2 in the atmosphere is also 4 percent, as stated by the IPCC. Therefore, the amount of human CO2 in the atmosphere is also 4 percent of the total.
Therefore the amount of human CO2 in the atmosphere is .04 times 400ppm, which is 16ppm.
The addition of CO2 to the atmosphere never accumulates, any more than adding water to a river causes water to accumulate in the river.
That is why the bucket models are fundamentally wrong, CO2 calculations should use a flow (flux) model.
The 14CO2 from the bomb testing is a perfect confirmation that CO2 never accumulates in the atmosphere. As soon as the atmospheric bomb tests stopped, the 14CO2 started to drop. There was only the 1 year global mixing delay.
Human addition of CO2 to the atmosphere only helps agriculture, which is well known.
CO2 emissions have no negative impact to life on earth whatsoever. Never has and never will.

markl
December 25, 2021 7:34 pm

The ‘narrative’ claims all CO2 increases are the product of burning fossil fuels …. false opinion/assumption but nonetheless so what. Nothing proves a direct correlation between increased CO2 at the levels being experienced and temperature. History proves otherwise.

