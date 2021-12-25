Physicist Dr. Ed Berry rips UN IPCC’s ‘climate fiction’ – Explains ‘why the IPCC is wrong’

Reposted from Climate Depot

By: Admin – Climate Depot December 24, 2021 9:33 AM

Special to Climate Depot

Climate science prevails over politics

This is my reply to an opinion letter by Monica Tranel, Montana Democrat candidate for Congress, in Montana’s Daily Inter Lake. This is my attempt to make the argument as simple as possible in 570 words for public reading.

This letter does not criticize Monica Tranel, but focuses on her letter of Dec 19, 2021, about climate change. The journal Science of Climate Change published my landmark paper on this subject on December 14, 2021.

Mrs. Tranel’s letter makes the following invalid assumptions.

First, her letter assumes the definition of “climate change” is that human emissions cause it. However, “climate change” means that climate simply changes whatever the cause.

Second, her letter incorrectly assumes events prove their cause, writing “the impact of climate change is hitting hard… We already see its effects in Montana.” My book Climate Miracle shows why this assumption is invalid even in legal trials.

Third, her letter assumes we should believe the COP26 attendees who say, “the climate crisis will never be averted without international agreements and concerted action.”

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) defines climate change science. But the IPCC bases its conclusions on one big invalid assumption, namely, that natural CO 2 stayed constant since 1750 and human CO 2 caused all the CO 2 increase. All climate laws, regulations, treaties, and taxes are based on this invalid assumption.

My paper uses IPCC’s own data to prove this assumption is false and shows natural CO 2 , not human CO 2 , dominates the CO 2 increase. Other scientists have checked my calculations and proved them correct.

Here are some simple reasons to help you understand why the IPCC is wrong.

IPCC admits natural CO 2 emissions are 20 times human CO 2 emissions. So, to the first approximation, because CO 2 that flows into the atmosphere flows out, like water flows through a lake, human CO 2 is only 5 percent of today’s atmospheric CO 2 , not 30 percent as IPCC incorrectly assumes.

More accurately, my paper calculates the flow of human CO 2 back into the atmosphere, which shows human CO 2 is 8 percent while natural CO 2 is 92 percent.

The IPCC counters that human CO 2 stays in the atmosphere longer than natural CO 2 causing the human portion to be 30 percent. Thus, the IPCC digs its own grave. This IPCC claim is absurd because human and natural CO 2 molecules are identical, so they flow out of the atmosphere at the same rate.

IPCC’s story would require a magic demon in the atmosphere to separate human from natural CO 2 molecules, and then detain the human molecules. IPCC’s climate fiction is so absurd that it proves the IPCC did not just error but committed a fraud of global proportions.

Even the 2021 emissions reduction due to COVID did not stop the inevitable CO 2 increase caused by natural CO 2 , further proving climate treaties and green energy are useless because they ignore that unstoppable nature is the dominant cause of the CO 2 increase. Carbon-14 data independently prove nature dominates the CO 2 increase.

My paper shows if human CO 2 emissions were to stop, the small human-caused increase would quickly fall, meaning there is no scientific basis to claim there is a climate emergency or worry about our grandkids.

My paper overturns IPCC’s climate fraud with a clarity that can win in a court of law. Good high school students can understand my paper. Now, we need lawyers willing to overturn climate laws, regulations, and taxes.

Honest people from all political parties should accept science truth. Renewable energy should compete on a level playing field with other energy sources without climate change concerns.

To read my scientific paper, go to https://edberry.com and press the “My Paper” button.

Edwin X Berry, PhD, Physics

Caltech 1957

Dartmouth 1960

Nevada 1965

https://edberry.com

Dr. Berry’s new paper:

Conclusions

IPCC’s basic climate change assumption is natural CO 2 stayed constant after 1750 as human CO 2 causes all (or dominates) the increase in atmospheric CO 2 .

To support its basic assumption, the IPCC claims “The removal of human-emitted CO 2 from the atmosphere by natural processes will take a few hundred thousand years (high confidence).” But the human-carbon e-time must equal the natural-carbon e-time because human and natural CO 2 molecules are identical.

The 14CO 2 e-time, derived from δ14C data, is 10.0 years, making the 12CO 2 e-time less than 10 years. The IPCC says the 12CO 2 e-time is about 4 years and IPCC’s carbon cycle uses 3.5 years.

After the bomb tests, δ14C returned to its original balance level of zero even as 12CO 2 increased. This suggests the added 12CO 2 came from a natural source.

The physics model calculates, deductively, the consequences of IPCC’s natural carbon cycle data. The physics model first replicates IPCC’s natural carbon cycle. Then, using the same IPCC data, it calculates that human carbon has added only 33 [24-48] ppmv to the atmosphere as of 2020, which means natural carbon has added 100 ppmv. The physics model further calculates if human CO 2 emissions had stopped at the end of 2020, the human CO 2 level of 33 ppmv would fall to 10 ppmv by 2100.

The IPCC argues the absence of ice-core data – that might show the natural CO 2 level was greater than 280 ppmv before 1750 – supports its basic assumption. But the physics model shows IPCC’s basic assumption, and therefore IPCC’s ice-core assumption, contradict IPCC’s natural carbon cycle data.

4.6 11 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...