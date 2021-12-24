Michael E. Mann

Michael Mann slams Morano as ‘One of the worst fossil fuel industry funded professional climate change deniers’ – Calls ‘just so dangerous’

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

From Climate Depot

By: Admin – Climate Depot December 23, 2021 5:28 PM

https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3925682,00.html

Still, the real villain here is the fossil fuel industry.

“But you do see doomism sometimes used by climate inactivists. Just a couple of weeks ago, after the Glasgow summit, one of the worst fossil fuel industry funded professional climate change deniers, Marc Morano, who has worked for decades to undermine public acceptance of the science and to prevent any action on climate, sent out this mass email where he happily quoted Greta Thunberg claiming that the process was a total failure, that the process is broken, and that there’s no hope. Greta’s heart is completely in the right place, she’s a real leader, and the youth climate movement has been such an important factor in why we’re seeing the progress that we are seeing, which is why we really have to watch out for what we say, because otherwise people like Morano will twist our words to feed this sort of doomist narrative that ‘oh, look, you know, even climate advocates have agreed that there’s nothing we can do. So the game is over’ and that’s just so dangerous. 

#

BUST: ‘I am deeply sorry’: UN climate summit ends in tears – COP FLOP: Greta sums up as ‘Blah, blah, blah’

Greta sums up as ‘Blah, blah, blah’

   

COP 26 President Alok Sharma, MP hung his head and proclaimed through tears, “May I just say to all delegates, I apologize for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.” – Watch COP 26 President tear up

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “The UN climate summit’s failure is good news for humanity, science, and a rational energy policy. Despite the tears over the UN’s latest climate failure, the would-be planet savers will continue to strive to regulate and control every aspect of human endeavors from the food we eat, to the energy we use to our transportation to our housing and our economies. While we can savor the moment of this failure by the UN climate forces, we must remain vigilant in defeating the climate agenda.” See:‘Build Bank Bankrupt’: Watch: Morano’s 30 min speech in Glasgow at climate skeptic forum – ‘How many times do we have to save the planet?’

Physicist rips ‘absurdly pathetic ‘result’ of COP26′ & the ‘idiotic parasitic class that believes that they are doing a very important work’

UN climate summit COP26 Ends In Humiliating Failure: ‘Developing nations refused to limit their economic growth’ – Only ‘really agreed to meet up again next year & discuss things again’

COP26 was a flop … yet again: Climate summits are ‘a meaningless ritual…that achieves little or nothing’Check out the new report on the history of failed UN climate summits:

. .

Flashback 2020: Crying over ‘climate change’ – Tears, sobbing, & ‘climate grief’ is an actual thing for activists – Special Report

31 Comments
Mr.
December 24, 2021 2:09 pm

Mann, what a bullshitter!

8
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Mr.
December 24, 2021 3:17 pm

Mann has to give back something to pay for his career. It’s his entire raison d’être. What else is he good for but shilling for ‘Big Propaganda‘? Selling out one’s profession comes at a price.

3
Reply
Peter W
Reply to  Mr.
December 24, 2021 4:29 pm

He is just jealous because Morano has his number!

0
Reply
Curious George
December 24, 2021 2:11 pm

Bad clowns are really sad.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
December 24, 2021 2:12 pm

If Mann didn’t exist, we would have to invent him.
Of course he has a serious case of NPD, but he isn’t even a very good sociopath.
Gotta hand it to him. He is even a failure at being a failure.

6
Reply
Pflashgordon
December 24, 2021 2:17 pm

Oh, the hilarity, that Mann et al repeatedly claim anyone who disagrees with their climate porn is funded by the fossil fuel industry. Remember, except for the TOTALLY ISOLATED, 100% of humans across the globe use and benefit from fossil fuels. Eight billion people can’t be in the pay of the fossil fuel industry, but billions of them for good reasons don’t buy into the climate doomsday prophesy. The industry simply supplies products demanded by human societies. So far, no good world-wide substitute has been found and deployed. The best long-term alternative, and possibly the only alternative, is some form(s) of nuclear power, which the greens hate. In fact, their hatred of nuclear power is largely responsible for present day levels of CO2 emissions.

Efficient use of resources? Of course. Wholesale forced adoption of parasitic wind and solar power and electric vehicles? Suicidal.

12
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Pflashgordon
December 24, 2021 4:31 pm

Centralized government can never provide for efficient use of resources: Politics always interferes with market efficiency. The more of the economy central government controls, the worse it gets for the average person; elites make out like bandits.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
December 24, 2021 2:17 pm

But if Greta and Marc agree that COP26 was a waste of time, what’s the problem? Maybe Mikey Mann should reconsider his career. I just saw a Help Wanted sign at my local McDonald’s. 😉

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
December 24, 2021 2:34 pm

Would you trust a fry cooked by that mann?

5
Reply
Windy Wilson
Reply to  MarkW
December 24, 2021 3:48 pm

He’s holding out to be the dishwasher there!

1
Reply
Rob_Dawg
December 24, 2021 2:18 pm

> which is why we really have to watch out for what we say, because otherwise people like Morano will twist our words to feed this sort of doomist narrative

Snigger.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 24, 2021 2:18 pm

‘Why we are seeing the progress we are seeing’.

Well, sea level rise hasn’t accelerated. Arctic summer ice hasn’t disappeared. Polar bears are thriving. Children still know snow. So that is progress, in a way. Predicted fears have not materialized.

But, the Keeling curve says CO2 is still rising unabated. So Copenhagen, Paris, and now COP26 in Glasgow (per Greta Thunberg herself), were all failures to slow ‘carbon pollution’. And that is progress against climate change/renewables/GND insanity.

So finally something Mann said sort of makes sense, but not in the way he meant.

6
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 24, 2021 2:28 pm

“So finally something Mann said sort of makes sense, but not in the way he meant.”

You are twisting his words to fit your doomster narrative. Good job.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
December 24, 2021 3:24 pm

Well, he predicted that. So finally, he even had a prediction come true, sort of.

2
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 24, 2021 3:11 pm

Progress is an [unqualified] monotonic process. By their metrics, there has (e.g. CO2 emissions, shutdown reliable energy production) and has not (e.g. climate mitigation, redistributive change) been progress. By other metrics, there has (e.g. stand up to …GND insanity, bad [white] bears… what are you going to do) and has not (e.g. sea level rise, arctic ice deficits) been progress. So, here’s to progress.

Last edited 1 hour ago by n.n
0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 24, 2021 2:23 pm

Pretty much the only good thing about Michael Mann is that it is so easy for cartoonists to portray him.

4
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 24, 2021 2:29 pm

Greg Gutfeld called him a bald-face liar. So, cartoonists, start with a bald face…

1
Reply
Ed Hanley
December 24, 2021 2:33 pm

So Mann actually said this: “. . . which is why we really have to watch out for what we say, because otherwise people [who disagree with us] will twist our words. . .” Such self-censorship is at the heart of political correctness, and the extinguishing of clear and honest speech. But notice – Mann is actually doing what he accuses someone else of. This sort of thing has been seen before.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
December 24, 2021 2:34 pm

 Marc Morano is getting a lot of flak, as he is exactly over the target and delivering a lot of heavy-duty munitions on the enemy.

12
Reply
Clyde Spencer
December 24, 2021 2:43 pm

… Greta’s heart is completely in the right place, she’s a real leader, and the youth climate movement has been such an important factor in why we’re seeing the progress that we are seeing, …

Where else except in climastrology would someone who is certifiably a tin-foil hat wearer, who claims to be able to see an invisible gas, be applauded as a “real leader?” She is no more a leader than, “He’s not my president,” Biden is. In both cases the MSM has elevated incompetents to the role of “an important factor in why we’re seeing the progress that we are seeing.” I don’t know how much more ‘progress’ from these two the country can stand.

6
Reply
Rich Lambert
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
December 24, 2021 3:34 pm

“Tolerance will reach such a level that intelligent people will be banned from thinking so as not to offend imbeciles.” Fyodor Dostoyevsky I think we are at that level.

2
Reply
Ron Long
December 24, 2021 2:44 pm

I actually was paid by Big Oil Companies, both Gulf and CONOCO, when I worked in their Minerals Departments. As a member of an Executive Technical Advisory Committee I was surprised at how wide a spectrum of current issues were submitted to the Committee for research. Like “one drop of this chemical in your tank with water and you don’t need gasoline anymore”, where the idea was to capture the “one drop” market if it ever became true. Big Oil Companies exist to deliver profit to shareholders, and are surprisingly introspective in the process.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
Reply to  Ron Long
December 24, 2021 3:05 pm

Did you get to fly in Gulf’s Widgeon? I did a little consulting for them, flew from Lakefront in New Orleans to the river mouth area some three decades ago.

0
Reply
JCR
December 24, 2021 2:45 pm

WOW! A Tiny Ray of Sanity!

-3
Reply
n.n
December 24, 2021 3:04 pm

Organic, inorganic, clean, nutritious, reliable, renewable hydrocarbon-based energy.

0
Reply
fretslider
December 24, 2021 3:07 pm

Mann is intoxicated by the exuberance of his own verbosity

1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  fretslider
December 24, 2021 3:20 pm

Nah, he’s just “a disgrace to the profession”

(and a pr1ck)

5
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  Mr.
December 24, 2021 4:18 pm

You’re absolutely right.

In addition to the fact that Michael “Piltdown” Mann got caught committing scientific fraud and that he’s an outright nutjob, the Mann is a jerk— he’s just plain unlikable.

0
Reply
Windy Wilson
December 24, 2021 3:47 pm
  • So, if I understand Mann’s statement correctly, Michael Man is ‘One of the worst Catastrophic Climate Change Academic Industry funded professional Shills in existence. ’ 
1
Reply
markl
December 24, 2021 4:02 pm

With China, India, and many smaller countries going full speed ahead with coal energy plants the writing is on the wall for the CC narrative. It can’t be hidden. You can’t ignore at least half of the nasty CO2 emissions and hold the rest of the world responsible while wallowing in unreliable energy replacement that destroys economy and lifestyle with an improvable theory. Do they really expect the rest of the world to sit back and allow that to happen?

Last edited 32 minutes ago by markl
0
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
December 24, 2021 4:19 pm

“parasitic class”… excellent descriptor of Lurch Kerry and all the limousine liberals. Climate change policy impacts are for the little people. You know, you and me.

0
Reply
