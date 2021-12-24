Michael Mann slams Morano as ‘One of the worst fossil fuel industry funded professional climate change deniers’ – Calls ‘just so dangerous’

From Climate Depot

By: Admin – Climate Depot December 23, 2021 5:28 PM

https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3925682,00.html

Still, the real villain here is the fossil fuel industry.

“But you do see doomism sometimes used by climate inactivists. Just a couple of weeks ago, after the Glasgow summit, one of the worst fossil fuel industry funded professional climate change deniers, Marc Morano, who has worked for decades to undermine public acceptance of the science and to prevent any action on climate, sent out this mass email where he happily quoted Greta Thunberg claiming that the process was a total failure, that the process is broken, and that there’s no hope. Greta’s heart is completely in the right place, she’s a real leader, and the youth climate movement has been such an important factor in why we’re seeing the progress that we are seeing, which is why we really have to watch out for what we say, because otherwise people like Morano will twist our words to feed this sort of doomist narrative that ‘oh, look, you know, even climate advocates have agreed that there’s nothing we can do. So the game is over’ and that’s just so dangerous.

BUST: ‘I am deeply sorry’: UN climate summit ends in tears – COP FLOP: Greta sums up as ‘Blah, blah, blah’

COP 26 President Alok Sharma, MP hung his head and proclaimed through tears, “May I just say to all delegates, I apologize for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry.” – Watch COP 26 President tear up

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano: “The UN climate summit’s failure is good news for humanity, science, and a rational energy policy. Despite the tears over the UN’s latest climate failure, the would-be planet savers will continue to strive to regulate and control every aspect of human endeavors from the food we eat, to the energy we use to our transportation to our housing and our economies. While we can savor the moment of this failure by the UN climate forces, we must remain vigilant in defeating the climate agenda.” See:‘Build Bank Bankrupt’: Watch: Morano’s 30 min speech in Glasgow at climate skeptic forum – ‘How many times do we have to save the planet?’

Physicist rips ‘absurdly pathetic ‘result’ of COP26′ & the ‘idiotic parasitic class that believes that they are doing a very important work’

UN climate summit COP26 Ends In Humiliating Failure: ‘Developing nations refused to limit their economic growth’ – Only ‘really agreed to meet up again next year & discuss things again’

COP26 was a flop … yet again: Climate summits are ‘a meaningless ritual…that achieves little or nothing’Check out the new report on the history of failed UN climate summits:

Flashback 2020: Crying over ‘climate change’ – Tears, sobbing, & ‘climate grief’ is an actual thing for activists – Special Report

