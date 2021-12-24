Raising a block of buildings on Lake Street. Public domain image, Edward Mendel - Chicago Historical Society
Climate Insanity: “… No individual in Florida should own their own home …”

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Academics pouring climate doom on Florida real estate prices.

Leading In A World On Fire: Putting Climate Change First

Gautam Mukunda Contributor Leadership Strategy
I Write About Leadership, Innovation, And Policy For Entrepreneurs And Execs.

If today’s capitalism assumes a stable climate, what will it mean when that goes away? Suddenly falsified hidden assumptions are one of the most common causes of crisis. How bad will this one get and what will that mean for leaders? To find out, I spoke with Spencer and Rebecca Henderson, one of only 25 University Professors at Harvard (Harvard’s highest honor) and the author of Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire

What will climate change do to the economy? Spencer said, “when I look at estimates that Florida will lose two or three or five or 10% of GDP, I laugh, and not happily…No individual in Florida should own their own home as a meaningful form of their own personal savings, because that wealth will go away.” Florida is a low and flat peninsula made of porous limestone. This makes its coasts incredibly vulnerable to flooding. This will, sooner or later, make new home buyers reluctant to take on a 30-year commitment when the insurance companies they depend can leave at any time. Banks, similarly, will be unwilling to make 30-year loans in Florida – making it different than everywhere else in the United States. The consequence will be the collapse of real estate prices in a state whose tax base is primarily driven by property taxes and whose economy depends on a constant inflow of people who purchase property.

Read more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/gautammukunda/2021/12/23/leading-in-a-world-on-fire-putting-climate-change-first/

The current rate of sea level rise does not pose a threat to Florida or anywhere else. But what if I’m wrong? What if alarmist predictions come to pass, and there is a sudden surge in sea level?

Academics like Spencer never seem to consider human ingenuity and problem solving.

The $2.8 Billion Plan To Protect Keys From Flooding Now Includes Raising Homes, Floodproofing — But No Buyouts

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Nancy Klingener
Published May 5, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT

Adapting to climate change in the Florida Keys is going to carry big costs. Monroe County has already estimated the bill for raising county roads at $1.8 billion.

But help may be on the way from the federal government for other aspects of that adaptation: elevating homes and floodproofing businesses and infrastructure like hospitals, utilities and fire stations.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ latest recommended plan is meant to help the Keys cope with the increased flooding caused by climate change.

That plan, now estimated at almost $3 billion, includes shoring up six segments of the Overseas Highway and elevating nearly 4,700 homes. That is fewer than in an earlier draft — and the latest recommendation includes no buyouts.

Read more: https://www.wlrn.org/news/2021-05-05/the-2-8-billion-plan-to-protect-keys-from-flooding-now-includes-raising-homes-floodproofing-but-no-buyouts

If raising thousands of buildings to increase flood resilience seems radical, its actually a very old solution. People have been raising buildings for centuries. Much of Chicago was raised several yards in the 1850s, to improve flood resilience. Seattle, which also had flood problems, had a different approach. Instead of raising buildings, they raised the street level, but left the buildings alone, giving everyone a new basement, also giving Seattle an impressive network of underground passages.

And of course there are many other solutions. Italy’s Venice, instead of abandoning their beautiful city to the sea, they just kept building upwards, creating a unique water city serviced by a network of canals. Or the Netherlands, which has been holding back the sea for centuries with a network of dykes.

We might lose the occasional shifting sand barrier island, but nobody will abandon large chunks of valuable land they care about to rising seas. Whenever flooding becomes intolerable, for whatever reason, the land will simply be filled and built up until it is flood proof.

30 Comments
Trying to Play Nice
December 24, 2021 10:05 am

One clueless idiot talks to a couple other clueless idiots. Why would we expect anything useful to come from the conversation?

23
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Trying to Play Nice
December 24, 2021 11:58 am

Shocking how dysfunctional Harvard has become, and they are proud of it. I enjoy vacations partly in Miami Beach, and will continue to do so as long as I want.

1
Reply
Stephen Skinner
December 24, 2021 10:05 am

” I spoke with Spencer and Rebecca Henderson, one of only 25 University Professors at Harvard (Harvard’s highest honor) and the author of Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire. ”

“The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees” – T. Sowell
“Intellectuals have many skills which enable them to evade the testing of what they believe” – T. Sowell
“Too much of what is called ’education’ is little more than an expensive isolation from reality.” – T. Sowell

Last edited 3 hours ago by Stephen Skinner
20
Reply
mark from the midwest
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
December 24, 2021 11:13 am

If anyone reads Sowell and then still believes in any of the nonsense spewed by the “intellectual left” I believe we have a basis to question their competency.

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
December 24, 2021 12:27 pm

“Educated beyond their intellectual means”, George Jonas

0
Reply
marlene
December 24, 2021 10:22 am

And no Reset globalist under the guise of “climate change” should own their own home, anywhere!  Which is worse – hypocrisy or greed?  So leave Florida and homeowners alone and clean up your own mess!

8
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  marlene
December 24, 2021 11:05 am

No such problems in Mediterranean, invest in property there. It is a concentration basin where evaporation greatly exceeds precipitation and river run-off. The Mediterranean Sea is a semi-closed sea,exchanging water with the Atlantic Ocean through the narrow and shallow Gates of Hercules, which if required could be closed, with a bit of Herculean effort.
/sc

2
Reply
SMC
December 24, 2021 10:26 am

So… What should Nancy Pelosi do with the multimillion-dollar beach front Florida property she and her husband just bought? Should the Goobermint take possession of it? Maybe use it to house some homeless folks in luxury? Provide a safe space for junkies to shoot up? I am really interested in Speaker Pelosi’s opinion on what The People should do with her property… I mean, The People’s property, for the sake of Climate Change.

9
Reply
Janice Moore
December 24, 2021 10:27 am

Well, if Mr. Mukunda’s “hidden assumption” here is that the weather we have observed right up to today is well within the bounds of natural variation (Source: Richard Lindzen), that assumption has NOT been falsified.

Moreover, there has been NO DATA presented ever which could shift the burden of proof onto the null hypothesis from where it now soundly lies, on the conjecture (styling itself a “hypothesis” — not so, since it cannot be tested) about human CO2 causing “climate change.”

Last edited 2 hours ago by Janice Moore
10
Reply
marlene
December 24, 2021 10:29 am

Gautam Makunda, I’m afraid your leader-ship has sailed.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 24, 2021 10:35 am

Henderson and Oreskes exemplify the reasons I told the major gifts team they will never see a cent from me. Harvard has gone nuts since I earned three degrees there long ago.

5
Reply
Gary Pearse
December 24, 2021 10:36 am

Climateering leadership and wifty-pooftyhoodness for Execs and and Ex-entrepreneurs. No geologists or engineers were disturbed in this flight of fantasy. The poison-ivy league universities, led by harvard, are now beyond rehabilitation, unlike Florida Real Estate. But, thanks for alerting me to potential bargains on a possible exodus of designer-brained home owners in the Sunshine State.

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
December 24, 2021 10:36 am

I certainly hope this discourages leftists from moving to Florida.

13
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Brad-DXT
December 24, 2021 11:08 am

Recently it was reported that registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats.

4
Reply
Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Brad-DXT
December 24, 2021 11:13 am

This post should be upvoted a million times.

1
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
December 24, 2021 10:39 am

Some morons, for unknown reasons, feel compelled to advertise their moronity.

2
Reply
Doonman
December 24, 2021 10:40 am

When dealing with Puritans, which Harvard derives all it’s history from, always remember TULIPS that guides their every belief.

2
Reply
Pauleta
December 24, 2021 10:53 am

We should warn the people in year 3000 to not listen to these idiots.

2
Reply
Tom in Florida
December 24, 2021 10:56 am

“This will, sooner or later, make new home buyers reluctant to take on a 30-year commitment when the insurance companies they depend can leave at any time. Banks, similarly, will be unwilling to make 30-year loans in Florida”

Do these eggheads know anything about flood hazard areas, flood insurance and flood hazard mitigation?
Currently if you are in a SFHA (Special Flood Hazard Area) you must have flood insurance to get a federal backed home loan. But you do not have to have flood insurance if the home is higher than the base flood elevation even if the rest of the property is designated a SFHA.
My property was designated SFHA-AE12, Flood Zone A with elevation of 12 feet above mean high tide. When FEMA redrew the flood maps in 2016, my property was re-designated Zone X, not in a SFHA. Bye bye flood insurance!!!!!!! Added over $10,000 to my “Viva Las Vegas” fund since then.

2
Reply
Philo
December 24, 2021 10:57 am

The experts all seem t think they have all the answers. They don’t. They already have missed the boat if they haven’t considered the ongoing solar Grand Minimum. The climate likely to go into a long cold season similar to the Little ice age, possibly a real ice age.

Since no one knows the future the sensible choice is a spectrum of versatile policies until we know. Waste not want not. Trouble certainly is brewing in the future.

2
Reply
J Mac
December 24, 2021 10:58 am

“in a world on fire….” Boogieman! Be very afraid!

Last edited 2 hours ago by J Mac
1
Reply
Al Miller
December 24, 2021 11:00 am

Long past time to defund universities!

5
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
December 24, 2021 11:05 am

Reality check: Florida is currently experiencing a real-estate buying boom . . . prices are skyrocketing because the demand is so high.

As a separate issue, there is this quote from the excerpt of Gautam Mukunda given in the above article:
“. . . Rebecca Henderson, one of only 25 University Professors at Harvard (Harvard’s highest honor) . . .” I will just note that if the highest honor that Harvard can bestow on anyone is granting that person the title “University Professor at Harvard” they are all too full of themselves, and such an “honor” meets the urban dictionary’s definition of being a blivet (see: https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=blivet )

Last edited 1 hour ago by Gordon A. Dressler
1
Reply
Sid
December 24, 2021 11:10 am

When the Obamas panic sell their Martha’s Vineyard estate, then I *might* give this commie Harvard Perfesser a passing listen…

2
Reply
Jill Rowan
December 24, 2021 11:20 am

Because it has nothing to do with climate, but “Equity”, redistribution of wealth. That is, from you to the oligarchs, as WEF says “you will own nothing and be happy”. They are coming for your property.

1
Reply
Felix
December 24, 2021 11:40 am

Capitalism DOES NOT depend on stability. If anything, all this whining about market failures completely inverts reality — “market failures” are the opportunities which bring innovation and efficiencies. A working perfect socialist economy (what a long convoluted oxymoron!) would have no innovations, no improvements, no changes — no weather (or climate!) problems, no sickness, no retirement, no deaths, no new workers on their first jobs.

1
Reply
John Pickens
December 24, 2021 11:51 am

Whenever flooding becomes intolerable, for whatever reason, the land will simply be filled and built up until it is flood proof.”

Except that the EPA, Army Corps of Engineers, and various state environmental departments make it all but impossible to fill in land near a riparian zone. Go ahead, try getting a fill permit in New Jersey.

0
Reply
John Larson
December 24, 2021 12:15 pm

“What will climate change do to the economy? Spencer said, “when I look at estimates that Florida will lose two or three or five or 10% of GDP, I laugh, and not happily…”

When I look at people laughing “not happily”, I tend to wonder about their sanity.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
December 24, 2021 12:21 pm

It’s pretty ridiculous for them to assert that capitalism isn’t taking climate change into account.
The real markets give climate change all the weight they deserve, nothing.
It’s why those insurance companies they mention are quite happy to insure all those new hotels in the Maldives and all the other places supposedly sinking under the waves.

The only real threat to us remains government intervention in the markets.

0
Reply
leowaj
December 24, 2021 1:15 pm

My dream: the federal government halts all funding to universities and shifts it to other learning avenues, particularly trade schools and professional schools. Funding trickles slowly to the universities when it shows clearly that it has balanced it’s entire catalogue of education so that education is the focus (“learning how to learn”) instead of indoctrination, and all viewpoints are receiving equal analysis and respect. And they also demonstrate clearly that research areas are valuable first to the betterment of the US, its citizens, the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, our way of life, and (secondarily) humanity across the globe.

Reality: not a snowflake’s chance in hell of ever happening.

0
Reply
wpDiscuz

