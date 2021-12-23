Aussie Energy Minister Angus Taylor. Publisher is the Australian Goverment's department of Agriculture who published the work at link and, as stated, did so under License Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - link, CC BY-SA 3.0, link.
Aussie Energy Minister: China Escaping Responsibility for Climate Change

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s energy minister Angus Taylor asks why is Australia the climate villain, when we only produce 1.2% of global emissions? But US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says pressure will grow on China.

The real climate change villain is CHINA not Australia, argues energy minister – but the economic heavyweight is escaping scrutiny

  • Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the world need to focus on China 
  • China accounts for almost a third of global greenhouse gas emissions
  • He said global leaders are too focussed on developed nations’ emissions 

By CHARLIE MOORE, POLITICAL REPORTER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

PUBLISHED: 11:34 AEDT, 23 December 2021 | UPDATED: 11:53 AEDT, 23 December 2021 

Mr Taylor said politicians at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow last month were too focussed on reducing emissions in developed nations while China didn’t even show up to the talks. 

‘I mean just under a third of global emissions now are coming from China and we’re responsible for just over one per cent as you know.

‘And yet the debate revolves around countries like Australia.’

‘Now the truth of the matter is that if China is a third of emissions and emissions are the problem then China should be a very significant part of the focus.

‘But we didn’t see that at COP, we don’t see that in the debate more generally. It’s an opportunity to try and destroy industries that people don’t like,’ he said.

‘People don’t like our mining industry, they don’t like our agriculture.’

Last week US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he believed pressure would grow on China to offer ‘something fundamentally more ambitious’ in the fight against climate change. 

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10337943/Energy-minister-says-climate-change-focus-China.html

There is a very obvious explanation for why Australia is being bullied on climate change – the bullies smell blood. Our Prime Minister declared a Net Zero target just before COP26, signalling a desperate need to please. Now the global community is leaning on Australia, to see what else they can squeeze out of our leaders.

As for US national security advisor Jake Sullivan’s claim that pressure would grow on China, sure Jake, in your own time. This is the same Jake Sullivan who earlier this year begged OPEC to raise crude oil production, in a desperate effort to rescue Biden from the political consequences of his ill-considered war on US domestic energy production.

Tom Halla
December 23, 2021 6:09 pm

Virtue signaling is disgusting.

Rafe Champion
December 23, 2021 6:17 pm

It is a bit late now. The Australian leadership failed from the go-get by accepting the advice of green advisors in the public service, backed up by the usual lobbies and interest groups. We might be tempted to abuse them as scientific illiterates but they can’t help that, given the way the education system works.
The real failure was neglect of due diligence that calls for competitive tendering for goods and services, in this case scientific advice. They had and have a duty to consider the highly credentialled climate scientists who are not alarmed about the climate.
Scientific illiteracy of politicians is a given, green advice from government agencies is also a given these days.
How to call them to account for failure of due diligence is the big question?
The same applies to the plans that are on the table to destroy the electricity system.

Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  Rafe Champion
December 23, 2021 7:03 pm

Rate,
You are so correct. You have it in one. Your words should be on billboards across nations.
How do we excuse our senior scientific advisors for swallowing the snake oil, not studying the topic deeply enough to understand it, yet chanting the mantra as if it was correct?
For a start, 30 years of seeking a value for climate sensitivity and not finding it must destroy the central pillar, that CO2 in air is the control knob for global warming.
Why do these science policy advisors fail to conduct diligent, prudent science? It is bad that virtually none of them has written significant papers on climate change to advance understanding, but it is far worse that they advocate belief without studying and publishing analyses of the many deficiencies in the current story.
In an earlier era we used the derogatory term “Yes Men” to indicate lack of values. Geoff S

Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
December 23, 2021 6:18 pm

United Nations, controlled by China with the support of rent seeker nations and the 5th column in the developed world.

Doug Danhoff
December 23, 2021 6:24 pm

Spend some time worrying about things that matter instead of your imaginary AGW

Thomas Gasloli
December 23, 2021 6:44 pm

1)Australia could tell “the international community” to pound sand if it wanted to. It is their choice to cave while China chooses not to.
2)I’m sure Jake has asked his staff to prepare a letter to China to ask them, pretty please, pretend to care about “climate change.”

Eric Worrall
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
December 23, 2021 6:57 pm

Jake still hasn’t found the guts AFAIK to tell Biden to lay off wrecking domestic energy production, so the thought of him applying pressure on anyone is funny.

