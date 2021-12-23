Aussie Energy Minister: China Escaping Responsibility for Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s energy minister Angus Taylor asks why is Australia the climate villain, when we only produce 1.2% of global emissions? But US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says pressure will grow on China.

The real climate change villain is CHINA not Australia, argues energy minister – but the economic heavyweight is escaping scrutiny

Federal Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the world need to focus on China

China accounts for almost a third of global greenhouse gas emissions

He said global leaders are too focussed on developed nations’ emissions

Mr Taylor said politicians at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow last month were too focussed on reducing emissions in developed nations while China didn’t even show up to the talks.

‘I mean just under a third of global emissions now are coming from China and we’re responsible for just over one per cent as you know.

‘And yet the debate revolves around countries like Australia.’

‘Now the truth of the matter is that if China is a third of emissions and emissions are the problem then China should be a very significant part of the focus.

‘But we didn’t see that at COP, we don’t see that in the debate more generally. It’s an opportunity to try and destroy industries that people don’t like,’ he said.

‘People don’t like our mining industry, they don’t like our agriculture.’

Last week US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said he believed pressure would grow on China to offer ‘something fundamentally more ambitious’ in the fight against climate change.

…