Energy Fail

EU Facing New Energy Crisis Next Year

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

High energy prices are here to stay:

Europeans will pay an additional 350 billion euros ($395 billion) in energy bills next year as global demand for fuel and power threatens to keep prices elevated, according to Greece’s energy minister.

Kostas Skrekas said a new mechanism to help shield the most vulnerable citizens and middle-sized businesses from price increases should be created at the European Union level. It came as officials from Hungary and Spain voiced concern about recent volatility in carbon-emission markets at a meeting of environment ministers in Brussels.

“In the face of this extraordinary situation, we cannot remain uninvolved,” Skrekas said. Greece had estimated earlier this year that Europeans would face an increase of 100 billion euros this winter alone.

Europe’s energy crunch is straining national budgets and has become one of the EU’s biggest political challenges, fuelling inflation just as governments contend with the spread of the omicron virus variant. Member states have come forward with a number of proposals, from a redesign of how the electricity market works to caps on the bloc’s carbon trading market.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-20/greece-says-europeans-face-395-billion-hike-in-energy-bills

Across the continent prices per megawatt hour (MWh) now exceed €300 (£256) in most countries. With the exception of Poland and Scandinavia all countries in Europe have broken the €300 MWh barrier with France and and Switzerland nearly at €400 (£341.60). Head of Analytics at research firm Enappsys Andre Bosschaart said he’d “never seen this kind of volatility and high prices” adding that predictions for tomorrow’s prices suggested France and Germany would break past €400 (£341.60) MWh. Head of Oil and Gas Research at Investec Nathan Piper described the prices as “phenomenally high”, adding that gas prices were now 10 times higher than the US in Europe.

https://www.express.co.uk/finance/city/1538805/european-energy-crisis-prices-gas-nord-stream-two

$395 billion is an incredible amount, presumably on top of this year’s price rise. It equates to $890 per capita.

It is also clear that prices wont come down anytime soon, if ever. Indeed, this is exactly the scenario that the EU has been planning – to push up energy prices so much that renewables are competitive.

The only way to get prices back down is to increase production of oil, gas and coal. Under normal circumstances, rising market prices would incentivise this. However it is EU policy which is holding this back.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
32 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bonbon
December 22, 2021 6:12 am

The EU is blaming Russia, especially now that the Yamal pipeline is closed.

Shades of Russiagate. with a Brussels accent.

Meanwhile the Enron Model is in full swing : ¨ recent volatility in carbon-emission markets ¨ – that is the key insight.

Coluuuusion cannot be far away….

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
4
Reply
decnine
Reply to  bonbon
December 22, 2021 6:48 am

Despite the EU’s disapproval, I doubt whether the Russians will be bothered. They won’t be the ones getting cold.

2
Reply
IanE
Reply to  decnine
December 22, 2021 7:19 am

Anyway they have vodka!

1
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  bonbon
December 22, 2021 7:35 am

“Germany will shut down three nuclear plants forever next week, slashing clean and reliable baseload power in the middle of winter and during the worst energy crisis in Europe since the Second World War.”
comment image

Another big wary is if Putin is going to use energy crisis and Biden’s indecisiveness and domestic problems to press with his threats to the Ukraine.
Dissolution of the Soviet Union took place exactly 30 years ago on December 26, 1991.Recently Putin called this event the end of “historic Russia”
Question is how is going to mark the anniversary, I doubt that he will ignore it.

2
Reply
Barnes Moore
December 22, 2021 6:17 am

“It is also clear that prices wont come down anytime soon, if ever. Indeed, this is exactly the scenario that the EU has been planning – to push up energy prices so much that renewables are competitive”.

Except that “renewables” are dependent on fossil fuels from cradle to grave, so increased costs on fossil fuels will also drive up the costs of unreliables.

14
Reply
Tom Halla
December 22, 2021 6:24 am

The last energy crisis was due to politics, mostly Muslim nationalism tied to Nixon and Carter trying half way socialism on price fixing.
This time, it is politicians buying the green blobs magic beans with renewables and anti nuclear power activism, with a layer of “keep it in the ground” nihilistic Luddism.

6
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
December 22, 2021 6:37 am

” The only way to get prices back down is to increase production of oil, gas and coal. ”

No , idiot , …. NUCLEAR !

2
Reply
Chas
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
December 22, 2021 7:05 am

But how much nuclear waste has actually been disposed of, long term ???
(I have no idea of the answer).
But I have a sneaking feeling that the answer might be ‘not a lot’

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Chas
-2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Chas
December 22, 2021 7:10 am

Outside the US? All of it.
The only reason why it isn’t being reprocessed here in the US is because of politics.

2
Reply
griff
Reply to  MarkW
December 22, 2021 7:34 am

That’s not true Mark…

0
Reply
IanE
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
December 22, 2021 7:24 am

No indeed; ALL FOUR!

p.s. Have you seen the lead times for new nuclear!!??

Last edited 24 minutes ago by IanE
1
Reply
griff
Reply to  IanE
December 22, 2021 7:35 am

Okiluto, Flammanville…

0
Reply
Ian Magness
Reply to  Sweet Old Bob
December 22, 2021 7:26 am

Bob,
Please don’t call Paul Homewood an idiot, not least because he really isn’t one. We all know that nuclear should be the main answer in the medium to long term. The problem is, you are not just looking at the months and the odd year or two that it would take to get oil, gas and coal back up significantly to meet requirements, new nuclear in Britain and Europe takes many years to get from planning (including all the injunctions, public inquiries etc), through construction to productive life. The sort of energy crises that we will undoubtedly suffer over the next few years due to years of stupid renewables policy cannot and will not be dealt with by nuclear.

2
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Ian Magness
December 22, 2021 7:41 am

I am stunned that there is no discussion of the best transition fossil fuel namely gas and how it will produce far less CO2 in electricity generation than say coal and oil.

0
Reply
John Galt III
December 22, 2021 6:38 am

Europe – populated by Woke Socialists and Marxists – who are being replaced by the followers of the Religion of Ignorance and Superstition: Muslims

……and now through further stupidity they have no heat this Winter – who the Hell cares.

5
Reply
Alastair gray
Reply to  John Galt III
December 22, 2021 6:47 am

I do and Im praying for a stinking winter to expose the weakness of our Shambolic system. Trouble is if itis cold they will blame it on global warming and double down onthe green crap.

2
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Alastair gray
December 22, 2021 7:08 am

And not on the City of London’s massive finance CO2 scam.
Praying to Gaia is not a good idea….

Last edited 30 minutes ago by bonbon
2
Reply
TonyL
December 22, 2021 6:40 am

In unrelated news:
Popcorn futures set new record highs.

On a more serious note:
Across the EU, price caps are getting put into place to protect consumers from high prices. But the high prices still have to be payed somewhere along the line.
So how does this play out?
Increase taxes and charge the same population via taxation instead of with electricity bills?
Run up the national debt and charge the population via another round of inflation?

Plan B:
Electric bills will drop somewhat when electricity is no longer available.
Electric bills will still have renewable energy surcharges, connection fees, fuel adjustment charges and taxes. Those will still have to be payed, just the usage fee component will drop.

0
Reply
John Garrett
Reply to  TonyL
December 22, 2021 6:50 am

Thus far, U.S. mainstream media steadfastly ignores European and Asian energy prices that are now 10× those prevailing in the U.S.

The sleazy gutter dwellers of NPR, Pravda, the WaPo, ABC, CNN, PBS, et al are apparently waiting for Europeans to freeze to death in the dark before they take notice.

4
Reply
Alastair gray
December 22, 2021 6:43 am

This is precisely why I voted for Brexit and then I find that our inept political classes have enacted even more ludicrous nonsense than the EU. They are all in the same hopeless mould.There is no escape from thecatastrophe that is coming.

4
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Alastair gray
December 22, 2021 6:52 am

Out of the Continental Fat, into the English Fish-and-Chips?
Just shows that even though Brexit is part of a global phenomenon (Yellow Vests, Trump…), the one thing not challenged was High Finance.
The Lead actually points directly at that. It is best called the Enron Model, free-market energy speculation. The EU adopted the Enron Model (remember how that went…) and The City of London desperately needs Marc Carney’s $100 trillion bailout.

Last edited 56 minutes ago by bonbon
-4
Reply
Spetzer86
December 22, 2021 6:47 am

No system can survive a departure from reality. Renewables, without a yet to be developed, supercheap, high-capacity backup system, can’t power a first world country. If you are forced into having renewables, you’re forced into having two systems that could theoretically power your civilization. At least twice the upfront cost. Maintenance on two systems. Manpower for two systems. You pay for that inefficiency through your economy going to hell in a handbasket. You can also pay for it by freezing in cold weather when your inadequate heat pumps, which aren’t working well because of the sub-freezing temperatures, can’t keep up. But if there’s no power anyway, I guess that really isn’t important.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Spetzer86
2
Reply
Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Spetzer86
December 22, 2021 7:45 am

Part of the lack of realism is Biden telling vehicle manufacturers that they have to reach a certain mpg by year so and so even though they have not yet been able to build prototypes achieving those levels.

0
Reply
kwinterkorn
December 22, 2021 6:58 am

To understand Europe, I think a Nietzschean perspective is needed—-that is, seeing the rise and decline of civilizations over centuries, even millennia

Western Europe is in decay. Characteristic is its loss of belief in itself. A kind of guilt over its past glories, especially its colonial period from 1500 to 1950, is palpable.

Europe’s response to the global warming fantasy is just its method of suicide. Take global warming away and Europe will find another method of self-destruction.

Meanwhile, the great old civilizations of India and China appear to have finally arisen phoenix-like out of centuries of decay into a new ascendent era.

As an American of European descent, I find this sad.

1
Reply
Doug Danhoff
December 22, 2021 7:05 am

Self inflicted wounds are the worst, and denying that you caused it is pathetic . No respect for their intelligence or their situation.

2
Reply
bonbon
December 22, 2021 7:07 am

Amazing the collective amnesia – Enron is the problem :

https://www.marketplace.org/2021/08/04/the-legacy-of-enron-in-californias-power-challenges-today/

This model is in the EU – the reference to volatility and massive price increases should at least ring a bell in CA, TX.
This cannot be controlled simply by gas pumping – it must be dealt with directly. The entire CO2 trading scheme is a massive finance scam that would make Jeff Skilling blush!

0
Reply
SAMURAI
December 22, 2021 7:11 am

One would think US Leftists would learn from the EU’s mistakes that trying to run a grid on solar, wind and unicorn farts is economically devastating and physically impossible, but, alas.

As the saying goes, “Smart people learn from their mistakes, but wise people learn from the mistakes of others…”

Unfortunately, US Leftists are neither smart or wise, and will simply continue with their crazy wind and solar energy policies, and assure the US will suffer the same devastating economic effects as their EU comrades which is, by definition, insane..

1
Reply
IanE
December 22, 2021 7:19 am

Yeah; tell me about it! Just renewed my electricity tariff (in England – I know, I know; we are, sort-of, out, but the issues are much the same and ‘our’ government is now running to EU standards): up 66%! I’d like to tell ’em to frack off – council tax coming soon too (probably up about 10%). CPI at 5.1%? Hmm, and the rest!

Last edited 27 minutes ago by IanE
0
Reply
Willem Post
December 22, 2021 7:24 am

The EU is facing an energy crisis, because:

1) Brussels’ RE idiots refused to sign long-term contract for gas from Russia
2) NATO and the US are stupidly trying to contain and pressure Russia.
3 There is minimal wind, minimal solar, and some nuclear plants are down with “issues”
4) Russia retaliated by merely limiting gas flow to the EU to CONTRACTED amounts, plus 5%, to ensure TOTAL compliance with SIGNED contracts.
5) Owners are diverting LNG carriers to the EU to rake in on the bonanza.
6)
US spot price $7/million Btu
EU spot price $65/million Btu

The 5% is sold by Gazprom on the spot market at very high prices.

EXCERPT from:

WIND AND SOLAR TO PROVIDE 30 PERCENT OF NEW ENGLAND ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION BY 2050
https://www.windtaskforce.org/profiles/blogs/wind-and-solar-provide-50-percent-of-future-new-england

Energy systems analysts of Denmark, Ireland, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, etc., have known for decades, if you have a significant percentage of (wind + solar) on your grid, you better have available:
 
– An adequate capacity, MW, of other power plants to counteract any variations of (W+S), 24/7/365
– High-capacity, MW, connections to nearby grids
– An adequate capacity of energy storage, such as:

1) Pumped hydro storage
2) Hydro plants with reservoir storage
3) Grid-scale battery systems

The more presence of variable (W+S) on the NE grid, the more the other generators have to vary their outputs, which causes these other generators to be less efficient (more wear and tear, more Btu/kWh, more CO2/kWh).

Owners in European countries with much wind and solar on the grids get compensated for their losses.

Those compensations are charged to the general public, not to the Owners of wind and solar systems, as part of the political (subsidy + cost shifting) regimen, to make wind and solar appear price-competitive versus fossil fuels.

RE folks often advocate:
 
1) Electricity must be 100% renewable, or zero carbon, or carbon-neutral by 2050
2) Getting rid of the remaining nuclear plants
3) Getting rid of natural gas, coal, and oil plants
4) More biomass burning
 
About This Article

This article has four parts and an Appendix

Part 1 provides an introduction to miscellaneous energy topics, and consumption of world energy quantities
Part 2 provides an introduction to existing NE grid conditions
Part 3 provides an introduction to daily NE grid load shaping, to deal with heat pumps and EVs in 2030
Part 4 provides the future NE grid conditions with 20% wind and 10% solar in 2050
The Appendix shows various energy topics, such as Turnkey Capital Costs of Grid-scale Battery Systems; Grid-scale Battery System Operating Cost in New England; Energy Losses of Battery Systems; “All-in” Electricity Cost of Wind and Solar in New England

1
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Willem Post
December 22, 2021 7:44 am

Mostly right. Have a look here :
Mario Draghi Says “Urgent Policy Action” Needed To Tackle Europe’s Energy Crisis
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/mario-draghi-says-urgent-policy-action-needed-tackle-europes-energy-crisis

When Italian Premier Mario Draghi, ex-Goldman Sachs, ex-ECB chief, suddenly says the EU must do something – do you think he means touching the wild spot-pricing Enron Model in the EU? I think not.

0
Reply
Rico Suave
December 22, 2021 7:39 am

With the exception of Poland and Scandinavia all countries in Europe have broken the €300 MWh barrier with France and and Switzerland nearly at €400 (£341.60)”

One thing I do not understand is why the price is so high in France? France has ~70% nuclear, ~12% hydro and only ~8% natural gas, coal & oil combined, the rest being solar & wind. if 82% of power is essentially fixed cost, why is the remainder increasing so much? selling to other countries for a nice profit?

0
Reply
fretslider
December 22, 2021 7:48 am

“Kostas Skrekas said a new mechanism to help shield the most vulnerable citizens and middle-sized businesses from price increases should be created at the European Union level.”

The simple and obvious answer is to ditch unreliables and develop gas and oil fields, increase supplies and reduce prices.

More common sense than a mechanism.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail

Which Country Or U.S. State Will Be The First To Hit The Renewable Energy Wall?

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

BBC: Young Renters Suffering Unaffordable Energy Bills

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Energy Fail

Complete Madness In The Biden Administration: Energy Policy

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

October Cool-Down In Ireland, France…Analysts: “Already Straining Natural Gas Supplies” For Europe!

1 month ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Fail

EU Facing New Energy Crisis Next Year

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon Fail Climate Economics Opinion

Professor: UK Companies Hiding CO2 Emissions with “Carbon Colonialism”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

From giant elephants to nimble gazelles: Early humans hunted the largest available animals to extinction for 1.5 million years

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Oceans

Fishing for Citations

14 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
%d bloggers like this: