Polar Bears

Mid-December polar bear habitat update

45 mins ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

Compared to last year, polar bear habitat at 15 December 2021 is way up in the Barents and Bering Seas but way down in Hudson Bay but nothing any polar bear has to worry about.

Here’s what the ice charts look like.

Global sea ice

2021 at 15 December (12.1 mkm2):

Last year on the same date (11.7 mkm2):

Graphically, 2021 vs. the last four years (for regions that are not completely iced over):

Sea Ice in Canada

Hudson Bay ice anomaly for the week of 13 December (red is less ice than usual):

Hudson Bay stage of development for the week of 13 December 2021:

Compare above to Hudson Bay ice in 2020 at 15 December:

Last year’s Hudson Bay anomaly for the week of 14 December (blue is more ice than usual):

Chukchi and Bering Seas

This year at 14 December:

Last year at 14 December (2020):

Barents and Kara Seas

This year at 15 December:

Last year at 15 December (2020), which shows the low levels in the Kara Sea as well (upper right):

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
rbabcock
December 22, 2021 10:09 am

I would suggest bussing the bears from Hudson Bay to Barrow, AK. Much like we do with all the people crossing the US border into TX. Or wait another week or two as the big polar plunge comes across the North Pole from Siberia and freezes the Bay back to normal. I’m sure Santa is glad Christmas will happen before this.

2
Reply
Doug D
December 22, 2021 10:17 am

The whole panic by some over these bears just leaves me cold

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Doug D
December 22, 2021 10:27 am

The polar bears are doing just fine, what leaves me cold is prospect of paying this winter’s gas bill.

2
Reply
John_C
Reply to  Vuk
December 22, 2021 10:44 am

Or perhaps, not paying the bill?

0
Reply
Janice Moore
December 22, 2021 10:19 am

Thank you, Dr. Crockford, for your excellent, faithfully posted, clearly presented, polar data. Your crisp, “just the facts,” style is refreshing in the midst of all the warmist slush.

🎇 🎄 MERRY CHRISTMAS, to you and yours. 🎄 🎇

Janice🙂

2
Reply
Jeff Corbin
December 22, 2021 10:33 am

Without Ditka and the Fridge, who cares about the bears.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polar Bears

Promoters of Polar Bear Catastrophe in Hudson Bay Gloss Over Recent Good Ice Conditions

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Higher than average Svalbard sea ice extent in November 2021 has implications for birth of cubs

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Sea Ice Cometh to Hudson Bay: Freeze-Up has Begun

3 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Polar Bears

Late Freeze-Up For W. Hudson Bay Polar Bears At Odds With Ice Conditions Elsewhere

4 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Polar Bears

Mid-December polar bear habitat update

45 mins ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

EU Facing New Energy Crisis Next Year

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon Fail Climate Economics Opinion

Professor: UK Companies Hiding CO2 Emissions with “Carbon Colonialism”

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

From giant elephants to nimble gazelles: Early humans hunted the largest available animals to extinction for 1.5 million years

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: