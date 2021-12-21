Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: December 20, 2021

From MasterResource

By John Droz, Jr. — December 20, 2021

Ed. note: This fortnightly Master Resource post excerpts energy and climate material from the Media Balance Newsletter, published every other week by physicist John Droz Jr., founder of the Alliance for Wise Energy Decisions. The complete MBN for this post can be found here.

Of special interest in this issue is Thomas Catenacci’s article on solar energy’s dependence on slave labor: here.

Greed Energy Economics:
Industrial Wind Turbines Once Again are Up to Their Old Tricks
California To Slash Rooftop Solar Subsidies, Add New Fees


Wind and Solar Energy:
Green Energy Push Is Contributing To Forced Labor, Slavery
Offshore wind project go-ahead ‘will be disastrous’ for already-struggling seabirds


Nuclear Energy:
Is nuclear energy green? France and Germany lead opposing camps.

Fossil-Fuel Energy:
Report: Fossil fuels for China, Decarbonization for everyone else
Biden’s New “Regressive” Methane Tax Will Raise Average American’s Gas Bill By 17%
Kawasaki to build industrial scale H2-capable gas turbines in Germany
California imported crude oil ranks as a major emissions generator
Global Coal Power Demand On Track For Record As Green Energy Transition Crumbles

Miscellaneous Energy News:
Rush to green hydrogen masks mammoth plans to wood-chip the forests
Electric Batteries Are Not Emissions Free

Manmade Global Warming: Recent U.S. Tornadoes:
Short video: Kentucky Tornadoes, Climate Change and Pressure Systems
Tornados Ravaged the South and Liberal America’s Reaction was Insanely Predictable
Meteorologist responds with data after Biden blames climate change for tornados
Tornado Tall Tales Being Spun Off Tragedy by Biden

Manmade Global Warming: Miscellaneous News
Russia opposes linking climate and security issues at the UN (kudos to them!)
Does the CCP (China) control Extinction Rebellion?
Climate Dogma Killed Biden’s “Build Back Better”
Fossil fuels are not to blame for world’s climate issues
The East Slams the West’s Climate ‘Colonialism’
The Real Climate Crisis Isn’t What We’re Told; It’s Worse!

