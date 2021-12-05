Alarmism

Who funds Extinction Rebellion? American & UK millionaires – ‘Some of America’s most famous families, including the Kennedys & the Gettys’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
17 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

DECEMBER 4, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Ever wondered who funded XR?

Big American and UK Money, Global Reach

Extinction Rebellion is no local grassroots NGO. Instead, it receives major financial support from American and UK millionaires.

A 2019 New York Times story from reported:

“Climate change protesters from Extinction Rebellion snarled traffic in Washington on Monday and again on Friday. You might find yourself asking, ‘Who helps pays for this activism?’ The answer, in part, is the scions of some of America’s most famous families, including the Kennedys and the Gettys.”

That would be referring to Rory Kennedy (daughter of former U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy) and Aileen Getty (a granddaughter of former U.S. oil businessman Jean Paul Getty), who started the Climate Emergency Fund which has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Extinction Rebellion. Getty’s foundation even touts its support for Extinction Rebellion.

According to Buzzfeed, Extinction Rebellion was started by two British nationals and profile of the group shows that these threats of violence come from a calculated strategy:

“From the outside, Extinction Rebellion looks like a freewheeling movement fond of elaborate costumes and outlandish stunts. There is actually a deeply thought-out method beneath its madness, even as some of its stunts have caused internal tensions, and its message is deadly serious. And as much as it caught the political world by surprise, it didn’t just spontaneously erupt.”

And in the United Kingdom, Extinction Rebellion receives support from hedge fund manager Sir Chris Hohn. Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that Hohn “paid himself just shy of £1m-a-day last year,” and is using his wealth to support the group:

“Instead, he has pumped money into Extinction Rebellion (XR), the ‘respectful disruption’ campaign that has staged high-profile sit-in protests around the world. When Hohn was revealed as XR’s single biggest donor, he said: ‘Humanity is aggressively destroying the world with climate change and there is an urgent need for us all to wake up to this fact.’”

Hohn is also the founder of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, which spends heavily on climate activism.

This money has helped Extinction Rebellion stage massive, disruptive protests around the world including at the recent COP26 in Glasgow, and in LondonNew York CityParis, and Tokyo.

Likewise, Suzuki has also benefitted from big American money. Since 2000, the David Suzuki Foundation has received major financial support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund – one of the key groups backing the activist and litigation campaigns against the energy industry. More recently, the foundation received a total of nearly $1 million from the Packard FoundationHewlett Foundation, and Bullitt Foundation.

Full story here.

4.8 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DHR
December 5, 2021 6:05 am

If one funds organizations that regularly commit unlawful acts, are you not an accessory to their crimes?

6
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  DHR
December 5, 2021 6:16 am

A RICO prosecution might be in order. Holding rich dilettantes responsible for their mischief would be a good thing.

1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 5, 2021 6:41 am

Who is going to prosecute any of them?

These are Democrat organizations.

0
Reply
PaulH
December 5, 2021 6:06 am

So, it’s not a conspiracy theory anymore?

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  PaulH
December 5, 2021 6:41 am

Don’t tell griff and Simon, they will be crushed.

1
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  PaulH
December 5, 2021 7:21 am

It hasn’t been for a while.

Scientific corruption was revealed by Climategate. Tim Ball revealed back room skullduggery. Donna LaFramboise exposed the shoddy methods and antics of the IPCC.

There seems to be plenty of evidence if people just do a little digging.

I seem to remember a quote by Christine Lagarde where she explicitly admitted that CAGW was just an excuse to push another agenda. I can’t easily find it and wonder if I’m getting her mixed up with someone else.

0
Reply
Kevin B
December 5, 2021 6:09 am

If the government wanted to stop this they have the laws to do it. What XR do now – blocking roads etc. – is low level terrorism. If they start blowing up pipelines they move on to major terrorist acts.

So, declare them a terrorist organisation and go after them and their financiers. Freeze Mr Hohn’s assets and start proceedings to confiscate all his money. You would need international support to go after all his assets and those of the Getty’s and the rest.

All it takes is the political will. (Oh who am I kidding! But maybe if people start getting killed, then the political scene might change.)

6
Reply
Leo Smith
December 5, 2021 6:27 am

Hohn is therefore insider trading – he can get XR to target companies that he has short sold.

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 5, 2021 6:44 am

Bingo! Who would prosecute him? Hell, even the Fed people were caught performing insider trading.

0
Reply
Leo Smith
December 5, 2021 6:37 am

Noraid collected millions from US philanthropists for ‘Irish Catholic Charities’ and used it to buy guns and explosives for the IRA.

The use of money to achive political goals and profit by undemocratic means is not exactly new.

In the West the forces undermining democracy have never been greater. Its is an inconvenient fact, democracy, and they feel it needs to be circumvented.

A staggering interview was broadcast with a German journalist, on GBnews, who maintained that political leaders should be respected and trusted, because they are leaders. Even when – as is the case in the EU – they are not elected, and cannot be fired.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Leo Smith
December 5, 2021 6:42 am

If you listen to the rhetoric of the left, it’s only “democracy” when they win.

1
Reply
MarkW
December 5, 2021 6:41 am

I notice that these protestors aren’t doing anything that will disrupt the lives of their rich patrons. Only ordinary people’s lives get disrupted.

1
Reply
John Bell
December 5, 2021 7:06 am

I don’t understand why XR needs funding, it is just a bunch of lexus liberals standing out in the street blocking traffic, that needs no funding.

0
Reply
fretslider
December 5, 2021 7:20 am

Soros et al have deep pockets

The middle/upper middle class nature – ie time and money – of environmentalism has never been more stark, nay obvious. They despise the lower orders by preventing them getting to work, getting their children to school and even preventing ambulances with the dying onboard getting to a hospital.

Recently (Black Friday) they decided to target Amazon deliveries in order to a) save the planet and b) to stick one at the xenophobic working classes and their evil consumption habits.

XR, IB etc tried to make themselves appear class diverse and it was a total PR disaster. ” I’m not really interested in insulation” They are – in the words of Greg Dyke*, former DG of the BBC – “hideously white”….

“A New Zealand chapter of a climate change movement linked with environmentalist Greta Thunberg has shut down because of its own racism.

School Strike 4 Climate Auckland, said in a lengthy Facebook post on Saturday that it will disband over concerns it has become a “white-dominated space”.

The statement said: “School Strike 4 Climate Auckland is disbanding as an organisation.This is under the suggestion and guidance of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) members of our group, as well as individual BIPOC activists and organisations.”

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/zealand-greta-thunberg-linked-climate-153653857.html

What will it take to make ethnic minorities etc ‘climate aware’???

  • Dyke: BBC is hideously white

https://www.theguardian.com/media/2001/jan/07/uknews.theobserver1

Last edited 1 minute ago by fretslider
0
Reply
Olen
December 5, 2021 7:24 am

Being wealthy does not guarantee good judgement. However being OK with destroying others lives for personal wealth is a way for the very well off to make their mark.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
December 5, 2021 7:26 am

Don’t the Rockefellers, Gettys, Hohns, Suzukis of the world all have houses in location warmer than the global average ? So to set the thermostat for world temperature, how much CO2 do they think needs to be released ?

0
Reply
bonbon
December 5, 2021 7:27 am

Strangely enough Rory Kennedy of XR fame is the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy the world famous anti-vaxxer.
Isn’t it a small little cosy oligarchy that is causing complete chaos?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism Modeling

Pielke Jr. Slams Kerry Emanuel’s Latest

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Climate Council: La Niña Boosted Rainfall for Australia is Bad

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Oil and Gas

Why so torqued up about Suzuki’s comments? Did you sleep through the first two acts?

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture Alarmism Opinion

Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Alarmism

Who funds Extinction Rebellion? American & UK millionaires – ‘Some of America’s most famous families, including the Kennedys & the Gettys’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Oceans Volcanoes

Volcanic Fertilization of the Oceans Drove Severe Mass Extinction, Say Scientists

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Change Debate

Interview: Climate Change – A Different Perspective with Judith Curry: Part II

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Aussie Labor Promises a Rerun of the Climate Election (They Lost)

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: