Unbalanced At The Top

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

The “CO2 Roolz Temperature” theory goes like this:

    • The amount of atmospheric CO2 increases.

    • This absorbs more upwelling longwave radiation, which leads to unbalanced radiation at the top of the atmosphere (TOA). This is the TOA balance between incoming sunlight (after some is reflected back to space) and outgoing longwave radiation from the surface and the atmosphere.

    • In order to restore the balance so that incoming radiation equals outbound radiation, the surface perforce must, has to, is required to warm up until there’s enough additional upwelling longwave to restore the balance.

Now, I’ve mentioned before that this theory is untrue because there are several other ways that the TOA radiation balance can be changed or restored. These include:

    • Increased cloud or surface reflections can reduce the amount of incoming sunlight.

    • Increased absorption of sunlight by the atmospheric aerosols and clouds can lead to greater upwelling longwave.

    • Increases in the number or duration of thunderstorms move additional surface heat into the troposphere, moving it above some of the greenhouse gases, and leading to increased upwelling longwave.

    • A change in the fraction of atmospheric radiation going upwards vs. downwards can lead to increased upwelling radiation.

    • Increased advection (horizontal movement) of heat from the tropics to the polar regions can increase the amount of upwelling longwave radiation

When you think of a top-of-atmosphere (TOA) radiation balance, it’s normal to imagine that all over the earth, the TOA is pretty much in balance everywhere. However, nothing could be further from the truth … here’s the TOA imbalance as shown in the CERES satellite data.

Figure 1. Top-of-atmosphere (TOA) average radiation balance, March 2000 to February 2021. Positive values show an imbalance where there is an excess of incoming solar radiation compared to outgoing longwave (thermal) radiation, and vice-versa regarding negative values.

As you can see, the only place where incoming and outgoing radiation are equal is shown by the black/white lines. In the tropics, there’s much more net incoming solar radiation (after reflections) than outgoing longwave radiation. And outside of that region towards both poles, there’s much more outgoing longwave radiation than incoming solar radiation.

This is the result of the “advection” mentioned above, the polewards horizontal transfer of energy via ocean currents and atmospheric movements. And this is a gigantic movement of energy. It is a constant flow of about 15 petawatts (1015 watts) across the black/white lines above.

How much energy is that? Well, if you put a 1-gigawatt nuclear power plant every three meters along the black/white lines above that circle the earth at about 40°N/S of the Equator … that’s how much energy they’d generate in total.

Or to look at it another way, it’s more than a thousand times the ongoing total primary energy consumption of all the people on the planet.

With that as background, let me return to the question of the TOA balance. Increasing CO2 absorbs more upwelling longwave, leading to less outgoing longwave at the TOA. This makes the TOA balance more positive.

And in theory, increasing surface temperature should increase the amount of outgoing longwave at the TOA. This would make the TOA balance more negative. In short, when the surface temperature goes up, the TOA balance should go down

In considering this, I realized I’d never actually looked at this relationship. Here, again from the CERES dataset, are the two variables in question—surface temperature and TOA imbalance.

Figure 2. Change in surface temperature, March 2000 – February 2021

This is in good agreement with other global surface temperature reconstructions, such as Berkeley Earth and HadCRUT, although each of these global temperature datasets differs slightly from the others.

Next, I looked at the change in the TOA imbalance.

Figure 3. Change in TOA radiation imbalance, March 2000 – February 2021

When I saw that, I said something that sounded very much like “YIKES!!”.

Why?

Well, if you recall from above, as temperature goes up, TOA imbalance is supposed to go down … but it’s not. The TOA imbalance not even staying level. It’s going up.

To investigate this further I created a scatterplot of the TOA imbalance versus surface temperature … and here’s that chart.

Figure 4. Scatterplot, top-of-atmosphere (TOA) radiation imbalance versus surface temperature, March 2000 – February 2021

Same problem, only worse—there is NO statistically significant relationship between surface temperature and the TOA radiation imbalance.

Curious … clearly, the conclusion from this has to be that the other factors that affect the TOA balance have much more effect than the change in surface temperature.

To me, this isn’t a surprise. I see the climate system as a giant natural heat engine that is ruled by the Constructal Law discovered by Adrian Bejan. According to the Constructal Law, flow systems far from equilibrium must constantly change and evolve in order to persist … and as a result, as in this case, the simplistic assumptions of modern climate science simply don’t pan out. Here’s Figure 1 of an analysis of the climate by Bejan and Reis entitled “Thermodynamic optimization of global circulation and climate” …

Note how the climate system naturally evolves to have a high-temperature area AH and a low-temperature area AL … compare that to Figure 1 at the top of this post. The Bejan/Reis paper is most fascinating. I cannot recommend it enough to anyone seriously interested in climate. The Constructal Law is the first new law of thermodynamics in over a century, and it applies to a wide variety of natural systems. Further information on the Constructal Law is available at constructal.org, along with an excellent article on the subject in Forbes magazine here.

Further thoughts on the matter gladly accepted …

w.

Como De Costumbre: When you comment please quote the exact words you are referring to. This avoids much of the misunderstandings that plague the intarwebs. I can and am happy to defend my own words. I can’t defend your interpretation of my words.

A Technical Note: Over the 21-year period, the upwelling LW from the surface has increased by ~1.5 W/m2, of which about 1 W/m2 makes it to space without being absorbed by GHGs and redirected back downwards. This should have decreased the TOA imbalance by about 1 W/m2.

And over the same period, the increase in CO2 forcing should have increased the TOA imbalance by about 0.6 W/m2. The net result should have been a 0.4 W/m2 decrease in the TOA imbalance over the period.

Instead, we’ve seen a 0.8 W/m2 increase in the TOA imbalance … which is why I said “YIKES!”.

Paul S.
December 14, 2021 10:08 am

I took a Thermodynamics class from Adrian Bejan in 1979. Wow, that guy was way smarter than I was!

Alexander Vissers
December 14, 2021 10:30 am

At least this makes claer that the simplified sunday paper addendum presentation is missing the point in overly simplifying the equation. In particular the plot disproving direct correlation is very convincing. But what can one expect with radiation energy being a function of T to the fourth power, selective wavelength absorbtion of greenhouze gasses day and night cycles seasonal patterns and variable water vapour distribution, not to mention el nino and la nina.

Anthony Banton
December 14, 2021 10:34 am

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL093047

Abstract
Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) is a relatively small (presently ∼0.3%) difference between global mean solar radiation absorbed and thermal infrared radiation emitted to space. EEI is set by natural and anthropogenic climate forcings and the climate system’s response to those forcings. It is also influenced by internal variations within the climate system. Most of EEI warms the ocean; the remainder heats the land, melts ice, and warms the atmosphere. We show that independent satellite and in situ observations each yield statistically indistinguishable decadal increases in EEI from mid-2005 to mid-2019 of 0.50 ± 0.47 W m−2 decade−1 (5%–95% confidence interval). This trend is primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds and sea-ice and a decrease in outgoing longwave radiation (OLR) due to increases in trace gases and water vapor. These changes combined exceed a positive trend in OLR due to increasing global mean temperatures.

And:

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL094888

The two-decade decrease in earthshine-derived albedo corresponds to an increase in radiative forcing of about 0.5 comment image, which is climatologically significant (Miller et al., 2014). For comparison, total anthropogenic forcing increased by about 0.6 comment image over the same period. The CERES data show an even stronger trend of decreasing global albedo over the most recent years, which has been associated to changes in the PDO, SSTs and low cloud formation changes. It is unclear whether these changes arise from the climate’s internal variability or are part of the feedback to external forcings.”

David Dibbell
December 14, 2021 10:44 am

Good points, Willis. Conceptually, the longwave emitter that matters is not the surface. It is higher up, supplied mostly with energy by the atmosphere as the working fluid of its own heat engine operation. A corollary is that heat energy cannot be accumulated in the land and oceans to harmful effect by what non-condensing greenhouse gases do. I greatly appreciate how long you have consistently described the “emergent climate phenomena” aspect of climate concerns in terms that make such good sense. Thank you.

Nelson
December 14, 2021 10:45 am

Interesting as always. I am curious how you went from the actual incoming and outgoing numbers to a total that represents aggregate imbalance. I assume it was by adding all of the various grid cells. Do you have a feel for the error rates involved? I assume Figure 3 is monthly data. Is it correct to add all of the reported imbalances in figure 3 to get the aggregate imbalance over the entire period? It seems like it would be a large number if so.

Willis Eschenbach
Author
Reply to  Nelson
December 14, 2021 11:28 am

Good questions, Nelson. The CERES data is provided on a 1° latitude by 1° longitude gridded basis. So all of the aggregates need to be area-weighted based on the physical size of the gridcells.

As to the error rates, the precision is undoubtedly greater than the accuracy. There’s a discussion of that here.

As to “add all of the reported imbalances in figure 3 to get the aggregate imbalance”, these are all fluxes in watts. The aggregate imbalance would be in joules (or watt-hours), so you’ll need to convert first. One joule is one watt-second, or one watt-hour = 3600 joules.

w.

Dave Burton
December 14, 2021 10:53 am

Note that, although satellite measurements are used try try to measure changes in TOA radiative (im)balance (a/k/a Earth’s Energy Imbalance, or EEI), the absolute scale of it is not directly measurable.

NASA estimates it at 0.6 W/m², but that’s not measured by satellites, it’s guesstimated from other factors, like ocean temperature changes (and I’m pretty confident it is too large). Here’s an excerpt from a recent paper by Loeb et al:
comment image

Loeb’s “∼0.15% residual of much larger radiative fluxes that are on the order of 340 W m⁻²” works out to 0.51 W/m², yet in another place in the same paper they estimate it as 0.8 W/m². That should tell you something about the uncertainty of that figure.

Stephen Wilde
December 14, 2021 10:55 am

In the end, the system has to remain stable even without radiative gases or clouds. Hence the work by myself and Philip Mulholland previously published here and elsewhere involving firstly an entirely transparent atmosphere and then applying the basic principles to Earth Venus and Titan. For Earth see here:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/342109625_Return_to_Earth_A_New_Mathematical_Model_of_the_Earth's_Climate

Considering advection is fine but advection is part of a complete convective overturning cycle and cannot subsist on its own where one has a mobile three dimensional mass of gas.
Thus we are forced to the conclusion that changes in convection, particularly the speed of convection, are all that really matter.
Hence the significance of those black/white lines where radiation nets out to zero.
To maintain a stable atmosphere in the face of ALL potentially destabilising factors (including radiative gases) all that is necessary is to shift those lines poleward or equatorward.
For such shifting to occur one simply needs to alter the size shape and intensity of the Polar, Ferrel and Hadley cells.
Changes in vertical lapse rate slopes caused by ANY destabilising influences will automatically alter the speed of convective overturning from place to place in order to neutralise those destabilising influences.
Since our DAET model works for a completely transparent atmosphere it follows that both the surface temperature enhancement and the maintenance of it over time are solely features of convective overturning.
If there were no such overturning then the atmosphere would thermodynamically behave like a solid with uniform temperature from top to bottom that would be limited to the temperature predicted by the S-B equation.
It is only when convective overturning is added that one then sees the development of a lapse rate slope and an enhanced surface temperature.
One can argue that the convective changes required to neutralise the effect of radiative gases do amount to climate change but it would appear that the scale of those changes are too small to measure compared to internal system variability.
Furthermore, radiative material within a convecting atmosphere actually slows down the speed of convection since it introduces an additional route for radiation to space from within the atmosphere. Radiative gases actually make our climate zones much more equable.
The more radiative material within an atmosphere the less hard convection needs to work in order to return energy to the surface beneath descending air in order to balance total radiation out to space from both surface and atmosphere with radiation in from space.
Thanks to Willis for that very useful diagram showing the areas of zero net radiation balance.

Izaak Walton
December 14, 2021 10:57 am

Well, if you recall from above, as temperature goes up, TOA imbalance is supposed to go down … but it’s not. The TOA imbalance not even staying level. It’s going up.”

But such a statement relies on nothing else changing and also assumes that everything is in equilibrium. And neither are true. Since 2000 atmospheric CO2 levels have increased by nearly 10% and so you would expect that the TOA imbalance to increase as a result. The surface temperature will response but at a much slower rate since it takes hundreds if not thousands of years for the temperature to reach an equilibrium due to the heat capacity of the oceans. As long as CO2 levels keep rising there is no reason expect the TOA imbalance to go down.

Plus of course it is worth noting that if Willis analysis of the CERES data is correct then the earth is on track for 2 degrees of global warming by the end of the century. Which is a lot more than most models are predicting.

Rud Istvan
December 14, 2021 11:02 am

WE, your final scatter plot got me thinking. After some digging around, I found an answer at Ceres.larc.nasa.gov. The Ceres net flux radiation budget ”is an 8 dimension sampling problem” that tries to integrate between now 5 different satellites. The target uncertainty for the final EBAF product is +/- 2W/m^2. The range in your scatterplot isn’t about +/-1.5W/m^2. So it is possible that the obvious lack of correlation is just data uncertainty.

That said, the lack of the ‘expected’ relationship between surface temp and radiative imbalance certainly shows that the ‘CO2 control knob’ belief simply is not correct. That belief vastly oversimplifies a complex problem.

It also means not only are most climate models observationally wrong, they cannot ever be right; and for more reasons than just unavoidable parameterization dragging in the attribution problem.

Izaak Walton
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 14, 2021 11:25 am

That said, the lack of the ‘expected’ relationship between surface temp and radiative imbalance certainly shows that the ‘CO2 control knob’ belief simply is not correct. That belief vastly oversimplifies a complex problem.”

None of that is true. What the graphs above show are
1) Surface temperatures are increasing at a rate of 0.2 degrees per decade
2) The radiative imbalance at the top of the atmosphere is increasing
plus of course (although not shown)
3) CO2 levels are rising.

All three of which are consistent with the fact that increased CO2 levels drive increasing
surface temperatures. The issue is that surface temperatures respond a lot slower than CO2 levels due to the large heat capacity of the oceans.

Furthermore the CERES temperature data is giving a rate of temperature increase that is substantially larger than that predicted by most models. So if you want to say that the models are wrong using the data given here then you have to say that they are under-estimating global warming.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 14, 2021 11:31 am

Then explain the GAST rise from roughly 1925 to 1950, which is visually and statistically indistinguishable from the rise from 1975-2000. IPCC AR4 SPM to WG1 said the former could not have been caused by CO2. So why do you assert the latter was mostly CO2? Natural variation did not magically stop in 1975.

Peter Hartley
December 14, 2021 11:24 am

This post would appear to be related to posts that Roy Spencer has done looking at CERES and surface temperature data — for example

https://www.drroyspencer.com/2016/10/what-do-16-years-of-ceres-data-tell-us-about-global-climate-sensitivity/

Clyde Spencer
December 14, 2021 11:33 am

This is the result of the “advection” mentioned above, the polewards horizontal transfer of energy via ocean currents and atmospheric movements.

It is also the result of the energy of a bundle of light rays being spread out over a larger area as the angle of incidence of sunlight increases towards the poles.

