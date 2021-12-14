John Kerry & Xi Jinping. U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Politics COP conferences

China Walks Back COP26 Carbon Emission Pledges

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Senior CCP officials have indicated China’s 2030 CO2 pledges are goals to strive towards, rather than targets they would ensure were achieved. They also emphasised that more developed nations should shoulder most of the burden of reducing global emissions.

Caution on carbon as ‘China realises key role of coal’ in energy mix

Targets come with no guarantees and should not affect development, former officials sayAwareness has grown of just how difficult it will be for the country to make the shift away from the fossil fuel, analysts say

Echo Xie
Published: 9:15am, 13 Dec, 2021

Serving and former Chinese senior officials have urged caution on the path towards carbon neutrality, echoing the leadership’s assessment that climate targets “can’t be achieved in just one battle”.

Addressing a forum in Beijing on Saturday, former finance minister Lou Jiwei said that while China had said it would “strive to” reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060, there was a difference between this and “ensuring [those targets would be achieved]”.

We are a developing country. We should bear common but differentiated responsibilities that are different from developed countries,” Lou told the gathering organised by the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges.

Han Wenxiu, from the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, was similarly cautious, saying the two targets were complex and long-term tasks that required full consideration of the country’s energy and industrial structure.

According to the statement, fossil fuels should be phased out “based on” safe and reliable alternative sources of energy. China should also make clean and efficient use of coal, given the fuel’s dominant role in the country’s power generation and consumption, it said.

“It’s the first time that [Chinese officials] have announced a transition from controlling energy consumption and intensity to carbon consumption and intensity, so it is meaningful,” Ma said.

“The challenge is we don’t have a cap on carbon emissions yet. It is time to set the cap, which will send a clear signal to local governments, companies and the society to better guide their transformation and investment.”

Read more: https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3159418/caution-carbon-china-realises-key-role-coal-energy-mix

A month ago John Kerry announced a US to China technology transfer agreement, in which Kerry agreed to gift US technology and access to US academia to China for free, to help China reduce CO2 emissions.

China now appears to be suggesting they are happy to accept the technology, but perhaps awareness is growing in China, even amongst supporters of renewable energy, of the magnitude of the task of decarbonising the Chinese economy.

And there are renewable energy supporters in the CCP. Earlier this year, Chinese leader Xi Jinping triggered energy chaos by imposing impossible coal quotas on China, in the months leading up to COP26.

At the time I thought China was just playing games, trying to look good for the big climate conference. But what if Xi genuinely believed his decarbonisation / renewable energy quotas were achievable?

China’s greatest cultural weakness is nobody can tell the boss he made a mistake. A Chinese company once flew me halfway around the world, to find a way to communicate a problem to the boss without anyone losing face. Even in China, the message eventually gets through, when the problems become impossible to ignore.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
17 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 14, 2021 2:19 pm

Whatever adjectives one wishes to apply to the Chinese Communist Party, stupid or suicidal are a very bad fit.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Tom Halla
1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 14, 2021 2:28 pm

They’re smart enough – average IQ in China is slightly higher than the West. I believe this IQ difference is genuine. But the cultural power distance IMO is a real problem for them. I’ve seen firsthand an entire team killing themselves with 120 hour work weeks for over two years, because nobody felt they could tell the boss he hadn’t allocated enough resources.

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 14, 2021 2:53 pm

Relative, a teacher in a multi-ethnic London borough school : Chinese, Japanese, European, Indian, Bangladeshi, Nigerian, West Indian.
As a European I expressed my disappointment not to be higher in the ranking.

0
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 14, 2021 3:05 pm

Ask Amazon US labor about the tornado’s and why no evacuation was allowed….

And maybe that was Foxconn, an Apple slave labor camp, HQ Taiwan, plants in China.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by bonbon
0
Reply
ResourceGuy
December 14, 2021 2:20 pm

Nobody can tell a political party that receives money from advocacy groups and green votes that they are wrong or explain the damage caused by flawed agenda science. Likewise no one can tell a religion it is wrong. There is no limit to the extent of bad predictions under these conditions.

0
Reply
markl
December 14, 2021 2:20 pm

“…pledges are goals to strive towards, rather than targets they would ensure were achieved…” That’s all they’ve ever been from any country, so what’s different? And how long do we have to listen to ““We are a developing country.” from China?

2
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  markl
December 14, 2021 3:03 pm

My guess is that they will be a “developing nation” until our money runs out.

1
Reply
Bill Toland
December 14, 2021 2:21 pm

Likewise, I am striving to become a billionaire. Somehow, I think that I might fail.

1
Reply
M Courtney
December 14, 2021 2:23 pm

The Chinese Communist Party is totalitarian, cowardly with respect to criticism and so prone to catastrophic blunders.
But it doesn’t always blunder. And it is always very decisive.

There are many reasons to criticise the Chinese Communist Party. Outwitting the West is not one of them.
That’s a reason to criticise the West.

5
Reply
bonbon
Reply to  M Courtney
December 14, 2021 2:53 pm

Cowards do not take 800 million people out of abject poverty in 10 years. Cowards bail out banks. Now watch Evergrande!

-1
Reply
Dave Fair
December 14, 2021 2:25 pm

“… Kerry agreed to gift US technology and access to US academia to China for free …” A sign of the times: U.S. Deep State bureaucrats running (ruining) the country.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 14, 2021 2:25 pm

‘Lurch’ Kerry has been a destructive idiot for a long time. Iran nuc deal, now CCP tech transfer deal. He is about as savvy as a bottle of his wife’s ketchup, IQ of 57.

2
Reply
michel
December 14, 2021 2:58 pm

Yes, not surprising. No-one outside of a few restricted circles in the UK, US, Australia and Germany believes any of it. No-one has any intention of doing anything. In fact, most countries positively plan to increase emissions as a consequence of increasing living standards.

The insanity of people like Griff is, never mind their hysteria about CO2. Its that they are in denial about the state of opinion, intention and policy in the vast majority of the world.

2
Reply
bonbon
December 14, 2021 3:04 pm

Check former finance minister and AIIB chairman Lou Jiwei : He explicitly rejected any idea of a “new Plaza Accord” being pushed on Wall Street and in London—that is, a “guidance agreement” on exchange rates which would involve steady appreciation of the Chinese yuan. Lou called this idea “just fantasy.”
There is much more to this than mere coal. This is the BRI – something climateers simply do not register on their dashcams.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
December 14, 2021 3:07 pm

“They also emphasised that more developed nations should shoulder most of the burden of reducing global emissions.”

**********

In other words, the purpose of the climate scare narrative is to seriously degrade if not totally destroy the U.S. and other western economies so that China can be number 1. What is disturbing is that we appear willing to do just that.

This isn’t about the climate, is it?

0
Reply
Vuk
December 14, 2021 3:08 pm

Sino-Russian symbiosis of political interests should be of a greater concern than their non-adherence to the COPxx resolutions.

0
Reply
n.n
December 14, 2021 3:10 pm

Hah! Show me the social, redistributive, and fair weather secular lucre. The Pro-Choice religion is her Choice, is his Choice, equitable and inclusive.

Take a knee? Beg? No. Good for the Chinese.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Opinion Russia United Nations

Russia Vetoes UN Security Council Climate Resolution

21 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Attribution Climate Politics

Politics of Attributing Extreme Events and Disasters to Climate Change

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
COP conferences Coronavirus

Professor: COP26 Seeded UK Omicron Covid Outbreak

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

SCMP: Australian Regime Change Required for Climate Cooperation with China

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics COP conferences

China Walks Back COP26 Carbon Emission Pledges

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Science CO2

Unbalanced At The Top

5 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
Drought extreme weather flooding Weather

California’s Wild Weather, Wet or Dry, is Nothing New

9 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Germany’s New Government Plans To Use 10% Of Country’s Land Area For Wind Turbines

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: