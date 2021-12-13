tornadoes

Kentucky Tornadoes, Climate Change, And Pressure Systems

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
14 Comments

.

Jim Steele

The video examines the weather dynamics that that led to the outbreak of tornadoes devastating Kentucky and the Mississippi River Valley region. Unusual cold, not warmth, plus the North Atlantic Oscillation and Bermuda High Pressure system are shown to be the main natural dynamics generating the storms and refutes the ambulance-chasing climate change journalists that fear-monger attribution to climate change

A transcript of video is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/12/blog-post.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

Tom Halla
December 13, 2021 2:14 pm

But, but, but cold weather is caused by climate change, isn’t it?
No matter what, it is always climate change.

Brad-DXT
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 13, 2021 4:12 pm

It’s that damned CO2 that causes climate change, don’t ya know. It causes warmth and coldness dependent on which way the political wind is blowing and who is bloviating.

Vuk
December 13, 2021 2:25 pm

I’ve just looked at this detailed description, and found it surprising that the UK has the highest tornado density (number of tornadoes/annum/size of country)
https://youtu.be/aacHWoB7cmY

Bruce Ranta
December 13, 2021 2:38 pm

What I’d like to know is whether any wind or solar installations were hit by the tornado swarm…

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Bruce Ranta
December 13, 2021 3:13 pm

Hail is incredibly destructive to PV modules. They are designed to withstand only 1″ ice balls falling at terminal velocity, which translates to a 3mm thick topsheet of glass. Larger hailstones and/or high wind velocity and the glass is in trouble.

Rud Istvan
December 13, 2021 2:54 pm

When I was growing up, explanatory stuff like this on tornados and hurricanes was standard dinner table fare. Thanks, Jim Steele, for the memories.

My father was an AF pilot who after WW2 was sent to UCLA for a double masters in meteorology and radar electronics (needing tensor calculus for imaging). Then he was sent to Guam to command the 409th Typhoon Chasers from 1948-1951 (then Japan to again fly bombers over Korea). The 409th used retrofitted B29s with extra fuel tanks for up to 24 hour missions, weather radar antenna in the plexiglass top and tail gunner turrets, and dropsondes in the bomb bay with receivers in the belly turret

We were visiting my grandparents in Cleveland late 1950’s when a severe tornado struck; we sheltered in the basement. Dad took us to the scene next day just a few miles away. Block after city block of sturdy working class brick bungalows just leveled. Nothing left standing. That evening’s dinner conversation was memorable. Cold over hot plus high wind sheer. The tornadic spin can also start horizontal, but then the supercell updraft will ‘catch’ an end and move it vertical.

Gunga Din
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 13, 2021 3:34 pm

That reminded me of the P61 and The Thunderstorm Project.
https://www.weather.gov/iln/ThunderstormProject
If you’ve ever been to The National Museum of the United States Air Force and saw the P61 Black Widow they, you saw one of P61’s that was part of that project.
https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/196248/northrop-p-61c-black-widow/

Angela
December 13, 2021 3:11 pm

I’ve spent all day pointing out to people that if the earth were becoming warmer on average all over, we’d be having fewer and less intense tornados because the mechanism needed is the clash of cold air with warm moist air. Warmer all over does not allow for dynamic air mass mixing like we saw that creates those tornados.

bluecat57
December 13, 2021 3:18 pm

You forgot the covid virus in the diagram.

M.W.Plia
December 13, 2021 3:42 pm

Next Sunday 60 minutes is covering the increase in “severe weather” phenomenon.

Should be interesting.

Derg
Reply to  M.W.Plia
December 13, 2021 3:48 pm

CIA broadcasting?

DMacKenzie
Reply to  M.W.Plia
December 13, 2021 3:50 pm

Let’s hope Heartland Institute is sending them some graphs…

Gunga Din
Reply to  M.W.Plia
December 13, 2021 3:59 pm

Let me guess.
It will short on history but long on recent death counts and property damage.
I wonder if they’ll mention the Tri-State Tornado, 1925? The Great Natchez Tornado, 1840? The St. Louis-East St. Louis Tornado, 1896? The Tupelo Tornado, 1936? Daulatpur-Saturia Tornado, Bangladesh, 1989? (1,300 dead)

0
bdgwx
December 13, 2021 4:09 pm

Jim Steele said: “Unusual cold, not warmth”

It was above average warmth (not cold) plus a lot of other well colocated parameters that set the stage for this outbreak.
comment image
comment image

