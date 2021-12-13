Kentucky Tornadoes, Climate Change, And Pressure Systems

.

Jim Steele

The video examines the weather dynamics that that led to the outbreak of tornadoes devastating Kentucky and the Mississippi River Valley region. Unusual cold, not warmth, plus the North Atlantic Oscillation and Bermuda High Pressure system are shown to be the main natural dynamics generating the storms and refutes the ambulance-chasing climate change journalists that fear-monger attribution to climate change

A transcript of video is available at

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/12/blog-post.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

