African Cowboys Attack Farmers Over Water Access: UN Blames Climate Change

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The United Nations has blamed a Cameroon version of an old style US Wild West Range War over control of water and territory on climate change.

Climate change fuels violence and mass displacement in Cameroon 

10 December 2021Climate and Environment

A flare-up in intercommunal fighting in northern Cameroon has forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes and brought a halt to aid operations there, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday. 

The development is just the latest episode in the difficult relationship between the region’s herders, fishermen and farmers, who have seen the waters and tributaries of Lake Chad shrink dramatically, because of climate change-induced drought. 

In Geneva, UNHCR spokesperson Boris Cheshirkov explained that clashes had broken out in recent days in the village of Ouloumsa, following a dispute over dwindling water resources

The violence then spread to neighbouring villages, leaving 10 villages burned to the ground. 

Escalating tensions 

UNHCR is deeply concerned by renewed intercommunal clashes that erupted this week in Cameroon’s Far North region, displacing thousands inside the country and forcing more than 30,000 people to flee to neighbouring Chad,” Mr. Cheshirkov said. “Since Sunday 5 December, at least 22 people have been killed and 30 others seriously injured during several days of ongoing fighting.” 

Fighting then erupted three days later, on 8 December, in the Cameroonian city of Kousseri, a commercial hub with 200,000 inhabitants, according to UNHCR. 

In addition to the destruction of the cattle market, Mr. Cheshirkov noted that “at least 10,000 people fled Kousseri to Chad’s capital, N’djamena…only a few kilometres across the Chari and Logone rivers, which mark the border with Cameroon”. 

Read more: https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/12/1107622

This is beyond ridiculous. Climate change didn’t cause the range war in Cameroon, any more than it caused the range wars in the Wild West.

In Cameroon, as in the Wild West, different groups of people who thought their access to the water and land took precedence couldn’t settle their dispute with words, so they resorted to violence. The cowboys won the first round, burning villages, then the displaced farmers retaliated by destroying a cattle market in the Cameroonian city of Kousseri.

The long drought people are experiencing is not unusual in a region which has known long droughts ever since records began. Lake Chad has also experienced severe over use due to a rapidly rising population and the current drought, leading to dramatic shrinkage of the lake.

Overall rainfall has increased in the Sahel region since the 1970s – the Sahel, which includes Lake Chad, is one of the regions where NASA has noticed dramatic greening since satellite measurements began. But obviously this overall increase in rainfall has not been enough to help locals in their current predicament. NASA also noticed evidence of land degradation in pastoral regions, which was not caused by rainfall.

In Cameroon there is a large diversity of backgrounds, including long standing tribal feuds and religious hostility between different faiths – just as there was in the Wild West, between Indians, cowboys and farmers.

Cameroon isn’t exactly the same as the Wild West. In the Wild West many disputes were settled relatively peacefully, in court, which helped quell some of the violence. I doubt a similar institution which is more or less respected by most parties exists in Cameroon.

Nobody needs to invoke climate change to understand the problems people in Cameroon are facing.

For the United Nations to try to exploit conflicts which have likely continued on and off for decades if not centuries, and a local climate which is measurably improving in terms of overall rainfall, to push their climate doomsday agenda, in my opinion is cynical and unhelpful.

Tom Halla
December 11, 2021 6:10 pm

When there are a multitude of factors going into a dispute, ranging from religion, tribalism, or politics exploiting tribalism and religion, one can claim damn near any factor as the cause.
To avoid third world disputes, how long could one argue the causes of the First World War? There is a tendency to act as if people in the third world do not really have their own politics, every bit as complex and obscure as Europe.

n.n
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 11, 2021 7:09 pm

An ostensibly “secular” organization whose faith is conceived at the Twilight fringe (i.e. conflation of logical domains), a religion (e.g. morality’s relativistic sibling “ethics”) born in selectivity, and an ideology that progresses through political congruences (“=”) constructed by mortal gods. Let us bray.

Pat from kerbob
December 11, 2021 6:12 pm

It’s not cynical and unhelpful, it is criminal.

Again and again we see people try to wriggle off the hook of their own bad decisions by blaming CC

Izaak Walton
December 11, 2021 6:22 pm

“Cameroon isn’t exactly the same as the Wild West. In the Wild West many disputes were settled relatively peacefully, in court, which helped quell some of the violence. I doubt a similar institution which is more or less respected by most parties exists in Cameroon.”

Leaving aside the questions of just how many disputes between Native Amercians and the invaders were settled peacefully in court, it would appear that Eric is too racist to even imagine that Africans can respect the rule of law.

Steve Reddish
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 11, 2021 6:50 pm

Race never entered into this thread, until you brought it in. The disagreements were among people of different religions, occupations, and tribes. It’s the different tribes and different religions that makes a legal settlement difficult, as there is no overiding jurisdictional power.

Ruleo
Reply to  Izaak Walton
December 11, 2021 6:53 pm

too racist to even imagine that Africans can respect the rule of law

If you don’t like statistics of fact, then you’ll believe 13/52 is also “racist”. Hell I bet you think the OK symbol is wyyyaaacist!!!

There IS a genetic component and you, are racist to ignore it.

Gary Pearse
December 11, 2021 6:57 pm

Ridiculous! Here is a list of water disputes throughout history: scroll down to

“Water Conflict Throughout History”

It starts with the Peloponnesian war between Athens and Sparta! The preamble before the list gives the reasons for conflict over water and you will not be surprised by what they are. Even the UN ‘reason’ for the one in Cameroon – suiting their political view is quite common.

Surely, we can’t be censored, fired, blackballed, erased, disenfranchised… for disputing garden variety balderdash from the UNskis!

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
December 11, 2021 6:59 pm

The link would help!

https://worldwaterreserve.com/water-crisis/causes-of-water-conflict/

Alastair Brickell
Reply to  Gary Pearse
December 11, 2021 7:20 pm

I used to work in that part of Cameroon in 1974 looking for uranium. The population then was about 7 million…now it’s quadrupled to 28 million. I suspect that has much more to do with any water shortages and tribal tensions than any imagined climate change…

markl
December 11, 2021 7:22 pm

The UN ignoring its’ mission by blaming something out of its’ control.

