Aussie Eco-Warrior Fury over Wind Farm Wilderness Devastation

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green supporters of renewable energy are horrified at the devastation construction has wrought on pristine Cairns wilderness.

The wind farms angering renewable energy fans

In the ranges behind Cairns, bushland is being cleared in the name of climate action. It’s pitting eco warriors against green energy projects.

Investigation by Mayeta Clark

On the day the Mount Emerald wind farm was officially declared open, Steve Nowakowski felt a heady optimism.

It was winter 2019, the sky was clear and a slight breeze ruffled Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk’s hair as she spruiked Queensland’s clean, green energy future.

Steve, a renowned wilderness photographer and veteran environmental campaigner, listened in fierce agreement.

“We know we need a very quick transition to renewables and this was a part of a solution,” he says.

So after the opening ceremony, he walked to the top of Mt Emerald to get aerial shots of the site.

Steve had bushwalked through Mt Emerald’s native scrub years earlier and knew the landscape well.

He had no idea at the time that Mt Emerald would become just one of many wind and solar projects proposed, or already under construction, in this part of Queensland, some on significant tracts of unspoilt wilderness.

“It’s really out of control,” Steve says. “And no one knows about it.”

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-12-12/queensland-wind-farms-clearing-bushland/100683198

I mean, a late awakening Steve, but welcome to the party.

I know we don’t agree on climate change, but the utter devastation of wilderness areas is a significant part of the reason WUWT supporters are opposed to renewable energy. Renewable energy is diffuse, so vast acreages of devastated landscape are required to produce even a fraction of the renewable energy our society would need to transition to Net Zero. And its set to get worse. The materials needs of renewable facilities are so gargantuan, mining and processing would have to be expanded by at least 50% to hit Net Zero by 2050. And that’s not even including backup battery manufacture.

Steve, Michael Moore even made a documentary about the green energy horror show. He set out to expose Big Oil, but what he found was very different to what he expected. I guess you didn’t see his documentary, before you gave your backing to the wind projects.

There is a zero carbon alternative to widespread destruction of the wilderness – nuclear power. Instead of 10s of square miles of wilderness devastation to power a city, an equivalent nuclear plant takes a few acres of land. Maybe its time you and your green friends took a closer look at the possibilities.

Steve Case
December 11, 2021 10:09 pm

When today’s Bolsheviks secure their one party rule, and they seem to think that’s imminent, environmentalists will find themselves thrown under the bus.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  Steve Case
December 11, 2021 11:02 pm

POI, the word “Bolsheviks” is a bit of a misnomer, a Russian word meaning majority. However the green slime are actually Mensheviks, the Russian word for minority! The reality is historically simple, there is always a minority (mensheviks) who seek to manipulate & control the majority, (Bolsheviks), but politically it is expedient to claim representation of the majority when control of that majority is the actual objective, through which the power & money can be seized as part of that manipulation & control!!! I think they call it “Socialism”, it’s a bit like Communism only with a smile on the face but the intention is the same!!!

Steve Case
Reply to  Alan the Brit
December 11, 2021 11:46 pm

The Bolsheviks ultimately became the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

griff
Reply to  Steve Case
December 12, 2021 12:41 am

Nobody who is a climate scientist or part of renewable energy is a ‘bolshevik’. This isn’t some communist or left wing plot.

Mr.
December 11, 2021 10:18 pm

Eric, it won’t be intrinsic rationality that brings Greens to accept nuclear power plants, but rather despondency when the millennials push them aside and commission nukes in every postcode.

Iain Russell
December 11, 2021 10:51 pm

Who, just who, would have thought that Green stuff would invade nature?!? Any bustard with half a brain!! Peckerheads!!

Harves
December 11, 2021 10:51 pm

Greens/leftists can never think beyond next week. The rest of us (who could do some basic maths) realised a decade ago that solar and wind power would require huge tracts of land to make the tiniest dent.
Most greens wouldn’t even understand that if you want to plonk a windmill on a mountain you have to build a road for trucks to get there and then run a cable all the way back to civilisation.

Phillip Bratby
December 11, 2021 10:59 pm

There is nothing green about “green” energy. That is obvious to anybody with more than a handful of brain cells.

Dennis G Sandberg
December 11, 2021 11:02 pm

Twenty five years ago the eco’s were all in on ethanol, now they want it to go away because it’s worse than fossil fuels. Twenty five years from now, when millions of solar panels and windmills are abandoned and left to rot, they’ll feel the same way about W&S. Never happen? They’ll all be recycled? Take a drive south of Bakersfield, CA, and notice the 1000 or so abandoned wind turbines along the highway at the Mojave airbase. If eco-zealots in Cali can’t get abandoned windmills decommissioned who can?

tygrus
December 11, 2021 11:04 pm

In this case it may spoil the view but it doesn’t look to have ever had tall & thick vegetation. All the towers have access road between that destroys the usual vegetation. Other sites may be worse than this one in terms of biomass removed. YMMV.

Mike
December 11, 2021 11:36 pm

Only the start. Wait till the offshore ones get going….They are like a cancer.

Ryan
Reply to  Mike
December 11, 2021 11:57 pm

Offshore – where the damage is under the ocean where people can’t see it.

Lrp
December 11, 2021 11:52 pm

Steve is an idiot, simple as that

wazz
December 11, 2021 11:54 pm

Parallel story from Cairns right now. If you goog [TV Adverts to beef up Cairns water supply] you should get the story. Cairns has huge annual rainfall yet their Regional Council is paying for TV Adverts about enhancing their municipal water supply.

roaddog
December 12, 2021 12:05 am

All of the planet’s greatest environmental disasters are the results of government policy.

nicholas tesdorf
December 12, 2021 12:15 am

The irrational push for ‘Renewable’ energy is going to devastate even more of the Earth’s surface than the worst of the imagined effects of ‘Climate Change’ from the Eco-Loons ever would have.

Julian Flood
December 12, 2021 12:20 am

There’s nuclear and nuclear. Old-fashioned nukes like the almost impossible to build French-designed European Press water Reactors take too long and are ruinously costly? Modern modular construction and a scaling down is addressing those problems.

The absolutely worst option in the UK is solar

JF

Julian Flood
Reply to  Julian Flood
December 12, 2021 12:22 am

Pressurised, sorry, and sorry about the errant.?

Rafe Champion
December 12, 2021 12:29 am

So now what is this idiot going to do?
Where has he been the last two or three decades?
But seriously, I want to follow what he does from here on if he really cares about the planet.
We need to get to any genuine environmentalists in the so-called environmentalist groups and ask them if they realise what is going on, clearly their normal channels of information are highly selective.

The Energy Realists circulated a note on this topic last year and there is a whole series in the pipeline to cover the ten phases from prospecting and mining through construction to demolition and disposal of the panels, batteries and other waste.

https://www.riteon.org.au/netzero-casualties/#212

observa
December 12, 2021 12:41 am

“It’s really out of control,” Steve says. “And no one knows about it.”

Relax it’s all under control Steve. You just have to trust the good perfessor and his peer reviewed published science. Now he’s talking about the US but the same scientific percentages will apply to Oz matey-

the transition to such a 100% renewable and storage grid creates approximately 4.7 million more permanent jobs than are lost and requires somewhere between .29% and .55% of new US land for footprint and spacing, respectively, less than the 1.3% occupied by the fossil fuel industry today.
Stanford study demonstrates 100% renewable US grid, with no blackouts | RenewEconomy

Trust absolutely these environmental engineers and their computations Steve as your unfounded fears and doubts can lead to impure thoughts and skepticism and…gulp!.. even questioning the science and methodology and that way lies the dark side with excommunication and ostracism. Pull yourself together Steve or seek woke bespoke counselling.

