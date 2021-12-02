Climate Politics

Claim: Anti-Capitalist Religious Groups Can Help the Climate Struggle

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to University of Cambridge Professors Tobias Müller and Esra Özyürek, religious groups can help combat climate change, but they need to renounce our “profit oriented economy”.

Religious communities can make the difference in winning the fight against climate change

December 2, 2021 3.59am AEDT

Tobias MüllerLecturer in Politics and International Studies, University of Cambridge

Esra ÖzyürekProfessor of Abrahamic Faiths and Shared Values, University of Cambridge

The threat of climate change signals a “code red for humanity”, and we are running out of time to transition away from carbon and prevent catastrophic planetary warming. Our best chance is to convince existing organisations with financial, political and social power to pioneer drastic change. Faith communities – to which 4 billion people worldwide belong, with an economic value of over £900 billion (£676 billion) in the US alone – might be the force we need.

When US President John Biden met Pope Francis on October 29, climate change was a focus of their discussion. Later that day, the pope spoke on BBC Radio 4’s Thought for the Day strand on the Today programme to demand “radical decisions” from world leaders on climate. He warned that the interlinking crises of the pandemic and climate change have created “a perfect storm” about to cause havoc to human civilisation. 

Before the COP26 UN climate conference took place in Glasgow, 40 religious leaders also met in the Vatican to make an unprecedented plea for addressing the climate crisis. 

If one nation sinks, we all sink”, said Rajwant Singh, a Sikh leader from Washington D.C. And the Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb of the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo, Egypt, an institution usually not known for its progressive politics, called on young Muslims “to be ready to fight against any action that damages the environment”.

But these steps alone are not enough. As the pope suggested to BBC listeners, religious groups must acknowledge that our profit-oriented economy is making our planet uninhabitable. 

Faith communities across the world together make up an industry that is bigger than most national economies. Through speaking the truth about the state of the planet and exercising uncompromising financial, social and political pressure on governments and corporations, they can shift the balance towards averting the devastation of all we hold sacred on Earth. These communities have the resources and the resilience, but above all the moral responsibility, to do that. 

In light of the many times they have failed to stand up for justice and human dignity, religions could win back their place at the forefront of a struggle that will define the future of humanity. To rephrase a famous slogan, there are no religions on a dead planet.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/religious-communities-can-make-the-difference-in-winning-the-fight-against-climate-change-172192

The problem with renouncing our profit oriented economy, with renouncing excess, is as Venezuela discovered, it is way too easy to undershoot, and tip large numbers of people into want and hunger.

Capitalism works because it is very responsive to need. People seeking a profit go out of their way to try to anticipate needs, which usually results in at least a mild excess of essentials – nobody has to go hungry.

Other systems not so much.

There is nothing sinful about allowing people to make a profit, thereby ensuring everyone has enough to eat, even if this means food is wasted.

Religious leaders should be ashamed of themselves for suggesting otherwise, for backing failed ideas which always lead to guaranteed large scale want and hunger.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
21 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 6:10 pm

Pope Francis was raised under Peron, and acts as if kitsch fascist politics are the norm.
I was raised Catholic, and Liberation Theology was a common theme, especially in Latin America. Trying to mix Marx and Jesus ended up almost all Marx.
As these professors appear to be those characterized as watermelons, this is just more green washing Marx.

9
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 6:35 pm

Same here – shaking my head constantly since about a year or 2 after Pope Evita, I mean, Francis took over. Benedict where are you, why did you have to go?!

3
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  PCman999
December 2, 2021 7:37 pm

Very challenging to reconcile the current alleged pope with Catholic tradition on so many points. I just recall that there were equally bad popes and antipopes in the past, possibly even some worse.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rich Davis
December 2, 2021 7:43 pm

There was a rumor a number of years ago that one of the Prophecies of Lourdes was that the previous pope was going to be the last pope.

0
Reply
dk_
December 2, 2021 6:31 pm

I suspect that these people may be unaware that many religious groups depend on tithing from their membership and, in many places, a tax-free status for the group, and sometimes tax avoidance for donors. I suspect that some religious groups may even have some association for how equivalent or historically related groups fared under authoritarian regimes that took away those priveleges.
Of the two, Biden and Cardinal Bergoglio, I wonder which is more maniputated by invisible underlings. How can it be that either’s legitimacy in office could be questioned?

Last edited 1 hour ago by dk_
4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  dk_
December 2, 2021 7:30 pm

This reminds me of a good joke. The IRS phones up a Catholic Priest:
IRS: Is Sean O’Leary a member of your parish?
CP: He, he is, he is.
IRS: Does he attend your services
CP: He does, he does, he does.
IRS: Does he donate to your church?
CP: Yes, he does, he does, he does.
IRS: Did he donate $100,000 for your roof appeal?
CP: Oh, he will, he will, he will!

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  dk_
December 2, 2021 7:49 pm

Many liberals predicted that giving to charities would plummet when Reagan slashed the top tax rate. Instead the opposite occurred.

1
Reply
Doug D
December 2, 2021 6:43 pm

Why does everything need to be a “war on xxx”. Or a fight against anything . Climate changes like it or not …try to prove mans influence if you can . Impossible to do unless you had an identical earth with no people ..
I am actually getting bored with these pseudo scientific model driven morons …

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Doug D
December 2, 2021 7:20 pm

Well, there was a war on alcohol, as someone suddenly decided it should be illegal. That didn’t work.
There’s a war on drugs, as someone suddenly decided that they should be illegal. That’s not working.
Now there’s a war on capitalism, and nobody even declared it to be illegal!

Maybe they’ll succeed this time, having discovered their mistake. Don’t make it illegal, just ‘cancel’ it and all who support it!

0
Reply
Abolition Man
December 2, 2021 6:49 pm

Eric,
The audacity of these @$$h@ts, thinking that religious leaders should call for the renouncing of the economic liberty that comes from a system allows people to profit from their labors! Where do they think the freedom and prosperity they enjoy came from!
Marxism truly is a fanatical religious cult! The adherents refuse to admit that the proselytizers of Marx killed, enslaved and impoverished more humans than ANY OTHER religion in history; and they are still at work brainwashing another generation of useless idiots! Anyone who doesn’t renounce it, and the slavery experienced EVERYWHERE this system has been imposed; has to be an idiot, an ignoramus, or insane!
So, of course, they share common interests with the Church of Climastrology; they are both based on the same fatally flawed beliefs; the perfectability of humans, and the infallibility of politicians and bureaucrats! The greatest benefactors of this cult religion posing as an economic and political system are the sociopaths and psychopaths who invariably rise to the top, once the adolescent thinkers are pushed aside to be imprisoned or shot!
If these IDIOTS just embraced the economic freedom model, with it’s profits; the world could finally achieve a true Golden Age with virtually NO slavery or poverty! Just an evergrowing economy from the new goods and services generated by human creativity!!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Abolition Man
3
Reply
Bob
December 2, 2021 7:12 pm

Where do these morons think their offerings are coming from? It is coming from people working in free market and
capitalist countries. Any church that says things like this should immediately be charged for back taxes for the last 200 years. They can’t slander the goose that lays the golden egg and at the same time receive the fruits of the golden egg. These people and churches are beyond despicable.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 2, 2021 7:14 pm

Interesting. Trump says:

If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore

And apparently that leftists claim that this required impeachment.

This Grand Imam Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayeb of the Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo called on young Muslims:

to be ready to fight against any action that damages the environment

Presumably leftists will call for his prosecution too.

But probably not. We all know how peace-loving their religion is.

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
December 2, 2021 7:56 pm

A university in Toronto recently cancelled a talk by a woman who had been sold into sexual slavery by the Taliban. According to a university spokesman they were afraid that the talk might encourage Islamaphobia.

0
Reply
RayB
December 2, 2021 7:24 pm

Hummm.. no word about China? A communist country with no religion? They do have a sort of capitalism but only for the elites… just like their model where only a small group would make all the money but the rest of us won’t own anything and be happy?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 2, 2021 7:25 pm

Faith communities – to which 4 billion people worldwide belong, with an economic value of over £900 billion (£676 billion) in the US alone – might be the force we need.

Interestingly, the only reason that these organisations have so much wealth is fossil fuels and capitalism. They want them to destroy the very things that created themselves.

Without fossil fuels to do the work for us, and free us from slavery and servitude, and capitalism to allow the common man to get wealthy, we’d all still be working 16/7 and not have time for politics disguised as religion. I’m guessing that’s where they want us to return.

0
Reply
Patrick Peake
December 2, 2021 7:42 pm

A fair number of my fellow Christians see right through the climate change fears. The Bible actually has some strong advice on healing our land. If followed we would all be better off and there would be no need to cut our carbon emissions

0
Reply
markl
December 2, 2021 7:51 pm

Religion, race, gender, sexual preference, and all the other social justice platforms are discarded once the Marxists gain control. Green adherents will be the first to go since they’ll only get in the way of material and living progress. Climate Change will be ignored or outright falsified. All useful idiots will be treated as such.

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
December 2, 2021 7:51 pm

It is worth remembering Jesus’ advice in Mark:
“You need to do one thing more. Go and sell what you own and give the money to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; then come, follow me.'” 

And then there is the tale of Ananias and Sapphira. Where again a failure to give money to the poor resulted in their sudden death.

0
Reply
John the Econ
December 2, 2021 7:53 pm

My church went woke and is nearing Marxist. My pastor starting quoting Zinn last year. Most seem to be doing this. They won’t be seeing another dime from me. After all, if I am paying for the work they used to do through my taxes, then I’m paying well beyond the 10% that God wanted.

This is what basically has happened in Europe, where Christendom has been dying for generations now and is now nearly gone. They don’t seem to realize that Marxism has no room for more than one savior or religion beyond the state. They’re agitating for their own extinction.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
December 2, 2021 8:02 pm

There are lots of verses in the Bible about working diligently and so gaining wealth.
There are lots of verses in the Bible about those who have wealth helping those in need.
There are no verses about taking money from those who have wealth to a Secular Government to give to those in need or just refuse to work.
There are definitely ZERO verses about sacrificing people for Ma’ Gaia.

0
Reply
Wescom
December 2, 2021 8:05 pm

sark/
Working for a living is so yesterday! We can just take money from all those billionaires. If we combined their cash we could pay nearly $11 to every man, woman, and child on earth. (I’m not sure about those non-binary folks.) That will, of course, end poverty. Think of the great lifestyle that $11 will provide you! But….
When your $11 runs a little short, I suppose you could do something like sell something to other folks to get some of their $11. But…
When stuff to sell runs out, you could fall back on the old thing of selling your time and work for money. After all your time and work is yours to sell since slavery has fallen into disfavor. But…
Every other person is starting out with $11 so probably could not afford to hire you to work for them. The typical solution to that issue would be to figure out how to use your time and effort using resources laying around to fabricate things that others might part will a few cents of their $11 to obtain. But…
You will be making a profit. Well, actually, your time and work must count as a cost as it was yours and you were selling it’s productivity. But…
You are maintaining yourself, hopefully somewhere near $11 lifestyle level or better. What about all those folks who are not using their time and work potential wisely? You will be living a better life style than them. YOU ARE AN EVIL CAPITALIST!
/sark

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

BEIS Respond To Net Zero Petition

18 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Opinion wind power

President Trump: Boris Johnson is Making a Big Mistake Backing Wind Power

1 day ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Energy Fail

Complete Madness In The Biden Administration: Energy Policy

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Public ClimateBall

5 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics

Claim: Anti-Capitalist Religious Groups Can Help the Climate Struggle

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness Ridiculae

Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been a Climate Denier?

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for November, 2021: +0.08 deg. C.

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Government idiocy

Texas Tribune: Not enough done to prevent another winter blackout

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: