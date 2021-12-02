Climate ugliness Ridiculae

Are You Now Or Have You Ever Been a Climate Denier?

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
34 Comments

We are in contact with many scientists and researchers who wish to remain anonymous due to the politicized nature of science, (and everything else) these days. They send us things, including things that chill us to the bone.

We received this email today forwarded from the “Scientists for Global Responsibility

Hi xxxxxxx

I’m writing as I believe you may be interested in signing the Science Oath for the Climate organized by Scientists for Global Responsibility in the run-up to COP26.

The oath is for scientists, engineers and academics to demonstrate their commitment to speaking out about the scale of the threat shown by the scientific evidence, and the consequent speed and scope of necessary action – despite the often politically challenging conclusions that they lead to. In order to show leadership, signatories pledge to take action to reduce their own emissions and to lobby their professional associations to align themselves to pathways compliant with the Paris 1.5°C pathway. The oath is about both individual behaviour and system change.

Details are at
https://www.sgr.org.uk/projects/science-oath-climate-text-and-signing

I do hope that you would like to sign and I look forward to seeing your name on the list. If you were also able to distribute the Oath through your own channels, that would be a great help in improving its reach.

Best wishes,

Loyalty Oaths demanded by the Klimate Konsensus Katastrophists.

Not unexpected, but still frightfully sad.

The person who sent this thought we should make fun of it. Ridicule the effort. Show it for the nonsense it is. So I chose a clown image to tie it in, but I just can’t seem to see any humor in what is truly a totalitarian movement.

And a small FYI. We are on GETTR now @wattsupwiththat. We have not enabled automatic posting yet so it's not as up to date as our twitter feed, but we are working with GETTR to get that resolved, with luck, in a couple of weeks.

When that is resolved, we will do a full post annoucement.

MarkW
December 2, 2021 2:10 pm

How long until only those who can prove that they have always been a member of the Communist party will be able to find employment of any kind?

4
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
December 2, 2021 2:12 pm

Swearing an oath?

That is now science?

10
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
December 2, 2021 2:58 pm

Can we dub it the Hypocritical Oath, with Al Gore as the figurehead?

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
December 2, 2021 3:06 pm

I saw a poster on a bulletin board today that said, “Science is society.”

The takeover by socialists is close.

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
December 2, 2021 3:13 pm

Actually, I swore an oath “…defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”. That defense includes the First Amendment, and this Oath above is close to an infringement. Curious how, when your term of service has ended, they do not ask you to rescind that oath.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
December 2, 2021 2:14 pm

Oath or Oaf?

5
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
December 2, 2021 2:45 pm

Oaf, moron, idiot, doofus, greentard etc.

0
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
December 2, 2021 2:57 pm

No, deadly serious Marxists. Let’s Go Brandon!

0
Reply
Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 2:19 pm

The KK und K needs to develop a catechism, so we can properly determine what beliefs are required by this faith.

2
Reply
Pauleta
December 2, 2021 2:21 pm

I believe, always believed, that we have a climate, that this climate changes, had always changed, will always change and there’s nothing we can do about it (mostly, but we can adapt to anything, but not with our current leaders)

11
Reply
Rud Istvan
December 2, 2021 2:22 pm

I would have thought that with all the academic grant money at issue, climate change loyalty oaths would be unnecessary. Maybe it’s the reduced personal carbon footprint part of the oath, cause most climate grantees do like to travel to ‘conferences’ (aka parties). Even Greta.

6
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Rud Istvan
December 2, 2021 3:20 pm

Good points.

0
Reply
Doug Danhoff
December 2, 2021 2:28 pm

I actually hold to the fact that they ,the alarmists are the true deniers . I’m proud of being a realist since 1991 and to have been involved in several published papers describing the extent of pseudo science involved and the use of “ evidence” from the scientifically useless climate models .
model use is a good way ,however, to distinguish what science ,if any, is in the paper . And hours of time is saved when you quit reading at the first mention of modeling.

7
Reply
Peter Wells
December 2, 2021 2:32 pm

Based on the way things are going so far this fall, we need MORE “global warming!” Any <realistic> ideas as to how to get it?

6
Reply
Eric Worrall
Admin
December 2, 2021 2:36 pm

Reading the oath explanation is even funnier. Clause 2:

  • not second-guess what might seem politically or economically pragmatic when describing the scale and timeframe of action needed to deliver the 1.5°C and 2°C commitments, specified in the Paris Climate Agreement. And, speak out about what is not compatible with the commitments, or is likely to undermine them.

If you sign the oath, you’re not allowed to use your own scientific judgement, you have to accept and repeat the alarmist position as gospel.

Last edited 58 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
2
Reply
Dave Fair
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 2, 2021 3:04 pm

Suspend your disbelief. A Socialism requirement.

“explain honestly, clearly and without compromise, what scientific evidence tells us about the seriousness of the climate emergency.” If they did that they would all lose their cushy government-funded lifetime sinecures.

2
Reply
Laertes
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 2, 2021 3:12 pm

The “urgent need for systemic change” is a key quote. Everyone who signs it is a true communist.

It is of no coincidence that the UN push for global warming began as the USSR collapsed.

0
Reply
George Daddis
December 2, 2021 2:39 pm

The world needs scientists.
We can’t escape the reality that there will be “activists”.

However, professional societies (and the scientists themselves) should be repelled at the thought of a “scientist-activist”.

Stephan Schneider should have rethought his infamous essay; and should have instead advised “never the twain should meet!”

Postscript: in Googling Schneider’s name to get the correct spelling the first and very large entry in Headline type was:
A Final Word: Stephen Schneider, Climate Scientist and Warrior
I rest my case.
(If I have to spell it out, one gets notoriety by being a Warrior, not a scientist.)

4
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  George Daddis
December 2, 2021 3:08 pm

Warriors are noisy by nature. Scientists just keep plugging along, searching for the truth.

0
Reply
n.n
December 2, 2021 2:43 pm

Political climate, no. Social climate, no. Business climate, no. Weather over variable periods, nominally over 30-years, no. No, No, No, and No. I am a denier.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
December 2, 2021 2:44 pm

Truly terrifying! Shades of the House Committee on Un-American Activities and Tail-Gunner Joe McCarthy. We can only hope this oath dies aborning.

3
Reply
Andy May
Editor
December 2, 2021 2:46 pm

I used to think communism or authoritarianism could not happen here in the U.S., now I’m not so sure. Keep a bag packed.

3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Admin
Reply to  Andy May
December 2, 2021 2:47 pm

Where to? I used to think Australia, despite our lack of explicit constitutional protections, was comfortable and laid back enough to be safe, the British system of tradition and fair play. Not so sure now.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Eric Worrall
December 2, 2021 3:04 pm

There is pretty much nowhere left. I left the UK because of its awful weather and, in my opinion, miserable people. I liked Australia for a while, but it’s too ‘woke’ and restrictive for me these days.

I’ll be left as a global nomad unless I find somewhere I can tolerate. I may take tax residency of convenience somewhere that does not try to tax foreign income, but I’ll try to avoid becoming a subject of any country at all.

2
Reply
Bernie1815
December 2, 2021 2:46 pm

This looks more and more like a replay of Lysenkoism and the destruction of genetics in the Soviet Union.
See Simon Ings “Stalin and the Scientists”

6
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
December 2, 2021 2:53 pm

“In order to show leadership, signatories pledge to take action to reduce their own emissions and to lobby their professional associations to align themselves to pathways compliant with the Paris 1.5°C pathway.”

It continues to amaze me how individuals who are supposed to be scientists continue to cling to the 1.5 and 2.0 degrees Celsius temperature threshold claim. It has been (and continues to be) my understanding that these temp threshold numbers were picked out of thin air for political (or at least non-scientific) purposes from a individual at the Potsdam Institute in Germany.

Are these “scientists” claiming that the Earth has never seen temperatures go above the 1.5 or 2.0 deg Celsius threshold? If they have in the ancient or prehistoric past, then why are we all still here? Where is the science that says these are dangerous threshold temperatures? Why does no one question them?

A clown suit is the appropriate photo for this posting, but it isn’t the skeptics who need to be fitted for one.

2
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
December 2, 2021 2:56 pm

No more leading from behind.

992B295D-C0DD-4D91-95A6-208C47AAAEBD.jpeg
3
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
December 2, 2021 3:11 pm

The genesis of the 1.5 or 2.0 threshold has all the validity of the 6 foot social distancing edict.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
December 2, 2021 2:56 pm

The oath is for scientists, engineers and academics to demonstrate their commitment to speaking out about the scale of the threat shown by the scientific evidence, and the consequent speed and scope of necessary action – despite the often politically challenging conclusions that they lead to.

I absolutely 100% agree with this sentiment.

In order to show leadership, signatories pledge to take action to reduce their own emissions and to lobby their professional associations to align themselves to pathways compliant with the Paris 1.5°C pathway. The oath is about both individual behaviour and system change.

I absolutely 100% disagree with this sentiment.

I also state, for the record, that do not now, nor have I ever, denied climates. I’m 100% certain that climates exist.

1
Reply
Rick C
December 2, 2021 2:59 pm

I think this is a great service. We now will have a list of self identified pseudo-scientists and incompetents so we know whom to ignore. Anyone signing such an oath is clearly declaring their lack out critical thinking skills and devotion to woke-ist groupthink.

2
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
December 2, 2021 3:13 pm

I’ll sign it – nothing problematic there.

explain honestly, clearly and without compromise, what scientific evidence tells us about the seriousness of the climate emergency.

The scientific evidence is clear that the “climate emergency” is a joke.

And responses of a like manner to the other clauses as well.

Where do I sign?

0
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
December 2, 2021 3:21 pm

Hint – if someone is pushing you in a direction you don’t want to go in, don’t necessarily push back. That’s what they will expect and hope, so don’t give them that.

For instance you’re in the water and someone pushes your head down below the surface. Pushing back up is the wrong response – you’re just more firmly in their hands. No – instead you swim down – and away.

0
Reply
Anon
December 2, 2021 3:23 pm

 In order to show leadership, signatories pledge to take action to reduce their own emissions and to lobby their professional associations to align themselves to pathways compliant with the Paris 1.5°C pathway.

That sounds like a version of what happened to Brett Weinstein at Evergreen College:

PART ONE: Bret Weinstein, Heather Heying & the Evergreen Equity Council

“which then becomes fodder for promotion, firings and all sorts of proceedings”.

So, what happens if you violate your oath, by say: failing to bicycle to work, downsize you home, drive a smaller car, neglecting to lobby your professional association… or anything else you pledged? And what happens if you have a vindictive boss that will take that very seriously?

———–

Furthermore, as I am on faculty myself, I know of a great many scientifically trained staff members that view climate science as an extremely dodgy discipline. In almost all cases they remain silent, so this is now going force them to declare a position that they don’t agree with, which is going to rub a lot of people the wrong way, especially those who went into science, out of curiosity and truth seeking. I was not at all surprised by PhDs being one of the most vaccine hesitant groups, because the data about safety and efficacy is not in yet… and this same cadre has “done the math” in regard to climate science.

The whole thing reminds of something out of Tudor England, where Thomas Cromwell forced everyone in England, including Thomas More to take the Oath of Supremacy.

Last edited 1 minute ago by Anon
0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
December 2, 2021 3:31 pm

As one might expect from my name, I have long had an interest about certain history. Recently I got out my copy of “Biologists Under Hitler” by Ute Deichmann which I had read many years ago. It was a dissertation which covered the period well before, including and after WWII. It examined membership related to hiring and related academic involvement of the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (National Socialist German Workers’ Party) and related groups including the well known SS. It was a complicated system which ultimately helped setting back German Biology for decades. It is well worth reading.

I think Twain said something like “History doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes.”

0
Reply
