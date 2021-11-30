Desert Flowers in Australia. Lucia Maria Teresa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Council: La Niña Boosted Rainfall for Australia is Bad

30 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As the La Niña warmed Western Pacific Ocean surface delivers much needed rainfall to Australia’s arid regions, the Climate Council urges everyone to remember that warmer temperatures are bad.

STEAMY AND STORMY: CLIMATE CHANGE AND SUMMER 2021-22

La Niña is set to shape Australia’s summer 2021-22 with above-average rainfall forecast for eastern parts of the continent; elevating flood risks. Most of Australia, except in parts of the southeast, should expect above average maximum summer temperatures.

This explainer distils the latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology on what to expect this summer. It takes stock of extreme weather risks, takes a close look at the impact of La Niña – the dominant climate driver affecting our weather now – and puts it all in the context of our changing climate.

The odds are stacked (1.5 to 3 times more likely) in favour of some unusually high maximum temperatures for most of the country away from the southeast. Below average daytime temperatures are likely for eastern NSW.

What extreme weather risks are we looking at this summer?

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Summer Outlook 2021-22 shows it is likely to be wetter than average for eastern parts of the continent, with higher risk of heavy rainfall and widespread flooding for these areas.

When it comes to cyclones, during La Niña years there are typically more cyclones in the Australian region than during non-La Niña years. During the 2010-12 La Niña there were several notable cyclones, including Cyclone Yasi – one of the strongest and costliest in Australia’s history. Every year in which there have been more than one severe landfalling tropical cyclone in Queensland was a La Niña year. The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted an average to slightly-above-average number of cyclones for the 2021-22 season.

Read more: https://www.climatecouncil.org.au/steamy-stormy-climate-change-summer-2021-22/

If slight La Niña warming can bring all this desperately needed rainfall to Australia, imagine if there was a permanent warming of the entire Pacific Ocean surface. Imagine if Australia, California, Arizona, Western Mexico, the Atacama Desert, and all the other arid regions bordering the Pacific ocean had a wetter climate all the time, instead of just when a visiting La Niña or El Niño temporarily boosts local sea surface temperatures.

The entire Pacific Rim would be a garden, with former deserts filled with wildflowers and trees, and lush farms filled with prosperity.

But nothing like this is likely to happen in my lifetime, sadly.

Dennis
November 30, 2021 10:12 pm

I had the wonderful experience of driving to Western Australia twice to tour around admiring the wildflowers and the other benefits of high rainfall.

There is considerable additional farming potential in Australia that just requires more water, and storage of water. The CSIRO has identified potential irrigation farm land approximately the area of Western Europe across Northern Australia from the existing Ord River Irrigation Area of Western Australia through the Northern Territory into North Queensland. A combination of “wet season” rainfall harvested into new dams on the “wild rivers” as they have been called for UN heritage registration banning development, since overturned by The Australian Federal Government and a then new Queensland State Government, and now awaiting planning approval and finance.

An Australian Aborigine told me that the apparently dry rivers and creeks in Central Australia flow upside down, meaning that if a person digs into the dry river bed water can be located.

At this time the mostly completely dry Todd River that flows through Alice Springs in the NT is flooded after heavy rains.

Climate Council members must spend too much time drinking coffee in inner city cafes and believe that food comes from supermarkets.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Dennis
lee
November 30, 2021 10:13 pm

“The entire Pacific Rim would be a garden, with former deserts filled with wildflowers and trees, and lush farms filled with prosperity”. – With fairies at the bottom.

gringojay
November 30, 2021 10:18 pm

El Nino couldn’t be reached for comment.

EA85A85D-3324-4099-A79A-6E944EFD218D.jpeg
Mr.
November 30, 2021 10:19 pm

Since the Climate Council is so enthralled with predictions, I wonder if this one has them trembling –

Those the gods would destroy, they first send mad.

Psych researchers have a lot of material to work with at the Climate Council, I venture.

nicholas tesdorf
November 30, 2021 10:24 pm

With an annual average rainfall of 419 mm (16 in), if ever there was something that Australia desperately needed, it was rain. The “Climate Council” must be composed entirely of dedicated and uneducated Eco-Loons.

