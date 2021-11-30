Weather

CBC Understands the Difference Between Weather and Climate, Other Canadian News Outlets Don’t

From ClimateREALISM

By H. Sterling Burnett -November 30, 2021

Amid back to back “atmospheric rivers” bringing substantial amounts of rainfall to much of the Pacific Northwest, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation published a thoughtful article, describing the difference between weather and climate. The CBC’s article titled, “Weather and climate are not the same thing. Here’s why that is important,” disposes of the notion that the repeated atmospheric river events causing flooding in many towns in British Columbia is caused by climate change. It is a weather event.

We all know the story: When a big storm hits, your social media feeds are inundated with photos and stories, and the conversation with friends and family inevitably turns to what is happening around us.

Whether it is flooding, like we are seeing in B.C., or a wintry blast like the one that recently hit Alberta and Saskatchewan, the events are usually accompanied by a whole lot of jargon to sift through.

Low pressure, jet stream, polar vortex, atmospheric river … the list goes on.

And even the most common terms — like weather and climate — can be deceiving.

Those two terms are sometimes used interchangeably and while they are linked, they actually refer to different things.

With weather and climate, the biggest factor is time.

Weather refers to the short term.

Weather systems can also bring extremely unusual conditions to an area ….

[C]limate is defined by long-term averages.

Climate refers to the atmospheric trends for an area.

It takes a look at specific weather conditions for a certain region and averages them over a set period of time.

Climate data is closely monitored over set periods of time.

This ensures that the data we see is the most accurate representation of our climate.

For example, most climate data from Environment and Climate Change Canada that we use to establish what’s “normal,” shows averages over the last 30 years, as opposed to the last 100 years.

Indeed, a region’s climate is typically measured in 30 year increments—the average temperature, amounts of precipitation, seasonal wind speeds, etc… over a representative 30 year period.

The CBC understands the difference between temporary, seasonal, weather events and long-term weather pattern changes which indicate a changing climate. Accordingly the CBC did not identify the current spate of atmospheric rivers striking the Pacific Northwest or the strong winter storm that traversed Alberta and Saskatchewan in mid-November as indications of climate change. They were weather events.

Unfortunately, other media outlets covering the atmospheric river event have not been so circumspect. CTV News, the Toronto Star, and the National Post, for example, each carried a story by The Canadian Press which discusses a “weather whiplash,” linking it to human caused climate change. A story in CTV News, titled “‘Weather whiplash’ ahead as Canada enters winter, Weather Network says,” is typical of the coverage.

The bulk of the story discusses the fact that wild swings in temperature, wind speeds, and snowfall are normal for this time of year across much of Canada, especially when La Nina conditions prevail.

“Weather Network chief meteorologist Chris Scott says colder water temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are creating what are commonly known as La Nina conditions, which often lead to drastic shifts across southern Canada,” says The Canadian Press story. “Scott says the result will sometimes feel like ‘weather whiplash’ this winter as temperatures and precipitation levels swing between extremes throughout the season.

“He says British Columbia and the bulk of the Prairie provinces are on tap to see above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures, noting the recent torrential rainstorms that caused widespread flooding in B.C. offer a particularly stark example,” writes The Canadian Press.

History shows atmospheric river events are normal in British Columbia, and across the wider Pacific Northwest in November, even when not enhanced by an El Nino.

This fact that the recent flooding is due to an entirely natural weather event is further confirmed by research conducted by University of Washington Professor Cliff Mass, Ph.D., and discussed in a recent Climate Realism story.

Unfortunately, rather than ending the story there, Scott and The Canadian Press stray into climate alarmism. Without citing any evidence of changes in long term weather averages, The Canadian Press story says:

While La Nina patterns are far from novel, Scott said the recent bouts of extreme weather that have washed away key pieces of infrastructure and even led to multiple deaths in British Columbia bear the hallmarks of broader climate change.

He likened the results of rising global temperatures to a pair of dice that have been subtly weighted to make certain weather events more or less likely.

A long-term shift in extreme swings in weather, higher high temperatures following lower lows, and greater amounts of rainfall than average following hard on the heels of extended droughts, accompanying a significant upward or downward change in average temperatures and precipitation across a region consistently over a 30 year period might well be a signal of climate change. But we don’t have that in the Pacific Northwest.

As a table that Mass provides details, flooding in the region affected by the recent atmospheric river event has been common throughout its history. (see the table below).

What we have across the region is a modest 100 year rise in average temperatures, with no measurable long-term increase in extreme weather events, or above or below average precipitation. Hence no evidence of dangerous climate change across the Northwest.

The long-term modest rise in temperatures has tracked population growth and development across the region and thus might be best accounted by the urban heat island effect rather than human caused climate change.

The CBC rightly follows the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other scientific bodies in distinguishing between weather and climate. There is no evidence climate change is responsible for or enhancing the incidences of extreme weather the Pacific Northwest has recently experienced. Rather than trying to turn every weather molehill into a climate change mountain, the corporate media should stick to reporting the facts and follow the science. The sciencey sounding claims made by climate alarmists may make for good headlines but they are false, intended to blur the lines between weather and climate for political gain.H. Sterling BurnettH. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D. is managing editor of Environment & Climate News and a research fellow for environment and energy policy at The Heartland Institute. Burnett worked at the National Center for Policy Analysis for 18 years, most recently as a senior fellow in charge of NCPA’s environmental policy program. He has held various positions in professional and public policy organizations, including serving as a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Task Force in the Texas Comptroller’s e-Texas commission.

Dennis
November 30, 2021 6:10 pm

First day of summer here on the mid north coast of New South Wales, Australia and 21 deg C at 1.00 pm, but feels cooler and even more so inside. I still have blankets on my bed and have needed the reverse cycle air conditioning on during the evenings.

It is also raining a lot and serious flooding in many areas locally and further afield.

No “global heating” at all.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Dennis
November 30, 2021 6:40 pm

Impossible…Bill Nye the Idiot Guy used a propane torch on a plastic model of the world to prove how hot it is getting. Are you really suggesting Bill Nye is wrong? Just by actually looking out your window and seeing what the real world is actually doing???

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Dennis
November 30, 2021 6:51 pm

Cripes, mate. Up here in tropical Queensland, I’m still sometimes sleeping with my windows closed. Normally I only close windows on winter nights, now I’m doing it on and off up until summer!

Tom Halla
November 30, 2021 6:25 pm

If one ignored historical records, what happened in Texas was a visit by one of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. I have lived in Texas since 2005, and snow never lasted on the ground longer than a few hours. Until last February, with a foot and a half that lasted a week. Until one looks at records from 1913, it is an ominous change, rather than a low probability normal weather event.

Robert of Texas
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 30, 2021 6:47 pm

Not sure where in Texas you live, but I have been here for only 22 years and have seen two snow-megedons (well, three counting last winter). I have never seen it so cold or the snow last so long, but I can remember several big snow events. (DFW area) Like rain and hail, snow intensity here can depend on exactly where you are at and can vary within a few blocks.

It was the COLD that really surprised me. Killed off most of my “native Texas” plants and shrubs, while all the stuff I brought with me from Oklahoma survived including my Eastern Oklahoma Dogwood. So much for planting “native species”.

Mike
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 30, 2021 7:53 pm

Yep. If it happened in 1913 it’s not climate.

Martin
November 30, 2021 6:31 pm

Good thoughtful article. There certainly is a distinction between weather and climate and the author spells it out perfectly. Who knew that the CBC can get it right? I have always been a firm believer that AGW was a fallacy, hyped up by those with definite agendas. Climate Change IS real, just not in the way most activists keep telling us. The answer comes from that big, shiny, ball in the sky we see everyday.

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 30, 2021 6:48 pm

For example, most climate data from Environment and Climate Change Canada that we use to establish what’s “normal,” shows averages over the last 30 years, as opposed to the last 100 years.

Given that there appears to be a quite clear 60 year weather cycle, arbitrarily selecting 30 years as a reference period is criminally stupid.

Abolition Man
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 30, 2021 7:41 pm

Zig Zag,
I believe the correct term is criminally clever! They know they are lying and misrepresenting the real climate data, and using only 30 years lets them hide most of the climate cycles!
That’s why the griffter and our other climate troglodytes like to use ONLY the latest and greatest fresh cherries for their cobbled-together arguments! If they go back into the historical or geological record, there is nothing occurring today that is outside of the normal variations!

Robert of Texas
November 30, 2021 7:00 pm

Unless the year is absolutely average (and that never happens) climate is actually changing every year – you throw out the last year, add in the latest year and recompute the climate. The changes are tiny so no one really bothers with it.

What is important is the trend line and that is what most alarmists are talking about when they say “climate change”. The problem with that metric is we were already warming before the alarmists tell us that CO2 could have contributed. We have been mostly in warming trends since the end of the Little Ice Age – and well that just makes sense.

So the alarmists use models to “predict” the trend lines instead of using actual data. This they have full control over and can bend and twist it to their agendas and biased thinking. When the data starts getting embarrassing they just go “fix” the data again.

There is plenty of time to actually study the real data – the climate is not changing that fast no matter what the alarmists tell you (using their models). We have to have untainted real data in order to actually demonstrate how fast the climate is changing and that can be a problem when the gatekeepers keep changing it. If in 30 or 50 years we look at the data and see there is a problem we can then decide the best action. CO2 does NOT abide in the atmosphere for hundreds of years no matter what the alarmists are telling you. Natural gas (methane) oxidizes into CO2 rather quickly. Plants love CO2 and eat it up as fast as they can get it.

Meanwhile, weather happens. We can adapt to weather extremes, like don’t build on known flood plains and just expect weather to be uncooperative now and then.

Bob Hunter
November 30, 2021 7:11 pm

This article is an aberration for CBC. CBC has at least one article every day promoting climate alarmism. Today’s article: Arctic could see more rain than snow in 30 years, study suggests

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bob Hunter
DMacKenzie
Reply to  Bob Hunter
November 30, 2021 7:45 pm

I agree, having commented at cbc.ca on various of their climate hype stories, usually to have my comments put in infinite moderation. Most likely the aberrant CBC employee has been summarily dealt with. After all, they don’t get a $B a year from the feds to say anything detrimental to the Carbon tax agenda…

Bob Hunter
Reply to  DMacKenzie
November 30, 2021 8:01 pm

Very often happens to me too. Whether I provide the data, often from this website or a link, if a comment disagrees with the CBC’s Alarmist viewpoint it is ‘deactivated’

Doonman
November 30, 2021 7:15 pm

That’s because people who claim climate change is affecting the weather have it backwards.

Weather affects the climate. That’s where cause and effect come in. People who illogically think otherwise might as well blame witches for their hysteria. Oh wait, that was already tried.

n.n
November 30, 2021 7:32 pm

That’s a start. They need to use a technique to discern transient climate shifts and stop normalizing phobic responses with impulse, fringe, or isolated weather events in time (e.g. blocking) and space (e.g. anthropogenic blacktop effect), and perhaps other improvements in observing and reporting fidelity.

Pat from Kerbob
November 30, 2021 7:36 pm

HMMMMM, maybe someone should show this CBC article to people at the CBC, namely everyone other than the person who wrote this one piece.
It is impossible to listen to a CBC radio or TV newscast without multiple references to climate change being what this rain is ALL about.
And fires
And anything else.

Talk about twilight zone

Chris Hanley
November 30, 2021 7:40 pm

When discussing a ‘changing climate’ as if it were an entirely new phenomenon the young lady is backed by shots of a large fire and a flood as if such events would not happen if the GAT were 0.85C cooler which is ridiculous of course, but typical.

Mike
November 30, 2021 7:43 pm

”a significant upward or downward change in average temperatures and precipitation across a region consistently over a 30 year period might well be a signal of climate change.”

Says who?
This just more blind faith in an arbitrary figure (30 years) giving us a well understood and complete picture. Until it can be demonstrated to be true, it’s meaningless conjecture. It also plays right into the hands of the co2 enthusiasts. Every true sceptic will reject it and all discussions founded on that notion.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Mike
markl
November 30, 2021 7:50 pm

“Always take advantage of a disaster”.

