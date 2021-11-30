Electric Vehicles Transportation

Business Insider: ‘Electric Vehicles Won’t Save Us — We Need to Get Rid of Cars Completely’

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Reposted from Climate Depot

Paris Marx writing in Business Insider: “Making transit available within a 10-minute walk of people’s homes would not only encourage its use and create tens of millions of jobs, but could begin to transform our relationship to mobility. … There was a moment during the pandemic where it felt that change was not only possible, but was happening in front of our very eyes. Streets were closed to vehicles so people had space to move, and temporary bike lanes were thrown up to encourage cycling. …

We should seize this opportunity to challenge the past century of auto-oriented planning and emphasize walking, cycling, and transit use over driving. Not only would people’s quality of life improve, but if we’re serious about taking on the climate crisis, we need to significantly reduce the number of cars and SUVs on the road — regardless of what powers them.”

You Were Warned!

Flashback: Dem presidential candidate Andrew Yang: Climate Change May Require Elimination of Car Ownership – Suggests ‘constant roving fleet of electric cars’– “We might not own our own cars.”

UK funded 2019 report ‘Absolute Zero’ urged climate lockdowns: ‘Stop flying…no new roads, airport closures…stop eating beef & lamb…stop doing anything that causes emissions’ – Regulate CO2 similar to ‘asbestos’Climate lockdown: ‘It’s Time To Ban The Sale Of Pickup Trucks’ – ‘Shift away from relying on private vehicles entirely’

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

https://www.businessinsider.com/electric-vehicles-wont-save-us-get-rid-of-cars-2021-11VIA Business Insder: By Paris MarxNov 22, 2021,Electrifying heavy cars like trucks and SUVs causes other issues like air pollution and traffic deaths.Excerpts: 

  • World leaders are focusing on electric vehicles to reduce emissions and combat the climate crisis.
  • But electrifying vehicles is simply not enough — especially given their large production footprint.
  • To really make a difference, we need smaller cars, less cars, and more transportation alternatives.
  • Paris Marx is the host of the Tech Won’t Save Us podcast and author of the forthcoming book, Road to Nowhere, about the problems with Silicon Valley’s future of transportation.

Transportation accounts for 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and more than half of that comes from passenger vehicles. Since taking office in January, the Biden administration has taken steps toward electrification, but also failed to sign onto a pledge announced at COP26 to phase out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040.

Electric vehicles are one piece of a strategy to slash transport emissions, but they tend to receive far more attention than proposals to cut car use. The electrification of transportation is essential — there is no doubt about that — but just replacing every personal vehicle with a battery-powered equivalent will produce an environmental disaster of its own. Such a strategy also denies us the opportunity to rethink a near-century of misguided auto-oriented city planning.

While fuel economy standards have improved over time, the shift from sedans to SUVs and trucks has partially offset the emissions reductions that should have accompanied those improvements. Plus, when you look at the global picture, SUV sales have also taken off to such a degree that they were the second largest contributor to the increase in global emissions from 2010 to 2018. The commonly stated solution to this problem is not to address the growing size of vehicles or the mass ownership of personal vehicles of any kind, but simply to electrify them. That isn’t good enough.

Ahead of COP26, the International Energy Agency released its latest World Energy Outlook that estimated achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will require six times more minerals by mid-century than is necessary today. Yet the majority of those minerals are required for electric vehicles and storage, whose mineral demand is projected to increase by “well over 50 times by 2050” as the demand for batteries to power them grows substantially. As a result, the United States is assessing its own mineral supply chains and working with Canada to expand mining activities to supply battery makers. But all that mining comes with consequences.

As leaders at COP26 were focused on electric vehicles, a network of mayors and the International Transport Workers’ Federation released a report arguing that public transit use needs to double by 2030 in order to meet emissions targets. Making transit available within a 10-minute walk of people’s homes would not only encourage its use and create tens of millions of jobs, but could begin to transform our relationship to mobility.

There was a moment during the pandemic where it felt that change was not only possible, but was happening in front of our very eyes. Streets were closed to vehicles so people had space to move, and temporary bike lanes were thrown up to encourage cycling. In some cities, those efforts were expanded as the worst of the pandemic lifted so people could leave their cars at home and commit to using bikes or transit. But in other cities, the push to go “back to normal” swept away those spaces, and the SUVs returned.

We should seize this opportunity to challenge the past century of auto-oriented planning and emphasize walking, cycling, and transit use over driving. Not only would people’s quality of life improve, but if we’re serious about taking on the climate crisis, we need to significantly reduce the number of cars and SUVs on the road — regardless of what powers them.

Full article here: https://www.businessinsider.com/electric-vehicles-wont-save-us-get-rid-of-cars-2021-11

Every article about the total elimination of vehicles is written as if 7 billion people live within 5 minutes of a single urban area, & only use cars to get to work and back. And the authors are 20 or 30-somethings who all have pictures of themselves jet-setting around the world https://t.co/HQdk0ECMmK pic.twitter.com/6s176vqz8Y

— TheTruth (@CTruth1965) November 29, 2021

62 Comments
Shoki Kaneda
November 30, 2021 6:08 am

Urban parasites.

Vuk
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
November 30, 2021 6:53 am

Let’s get back to horse and cart renewable transport.
“On average a horse will produce between 15 and 35 pounds of manure per day, so you can imagine the sheer scale of the problem. … This problem came to a head when in 1894, The Times newspaper predicted… “In 50 years, every street in London will be buried under nine feet of manure.”
The great horse manure crisis of 1894 refers to the idea that the greatest obstacle to urban development at the turn of the century was the difficulty of removing horse manure from the streets.”

DwWm_ECUwAE6FXS.jpeg
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
November 30, 2021 7:18 am

Note: Every single person in the photo is wearing a cap or some kind of head cover, most likely winter time in London.
“The winter of 1894–1895 was severe for the British Isles with a Central England temperature (CET) of 1.27 °C or 34.3 °F. Many climatologists have come to view this winter as the end of the Little Ice Age and the culmination of a decade of harsh winters in Britain.”
There it is in black & white (does that sound racist?), the LIA was ended by the ‘Great horse manure crisis’, proof that methane is not an evil GH gas.

starzmom
Reply to  Vuk
November 30, 2021 7:27 am

One would think the fertilizer value to the organic farmettes that will spring up on abandoned urban lots would solve this problem. But maybe not, as eventually there is just too much of it. The Spanish Riding School in Vienna had (and still has) a problem getting rid of the waste from the 60 stallions that live in the inner city. At first they gave it away to vineyards that marketed their wine as being fertilized by manure from the famous stallions, but after a while the vineyards couldn’t take any more. Don’t know what they do now–it is still a problem.

Not to mention that it smells. The local farmers in PA were spreading manure this past week, and the atmosphere was very fragrant. At least it was cool enough that the windows were closed.

John Endicott
Reply to  starzmom
November 30, 2021 7:47 am

Very fragrant indeed. I remember one year when my neighbor used horse manure to fertilize his vegetable garden. Whoa did it stink. He never did that again, thank goodness.

Leo Smith
Reply to  starzmom
November 30, 2021 7:49 am

Just wait till its pig, not horse, manure. The whole of Northern Germany and Denmark just stinks of pig, and rotted fishmeal.
And since the Greens are committed to making pigs fly….

bonbon
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 30, 2021 8:02 am

At least it is timed before rain. And it is mixed with fertilizer.

Ever been anywhere near the sugar beet plant in Peterborough? Unbelievable – the cantines there have a menu where everything tastes exactly the same. Never eat white sugar!
Add to that the nearby Paddy Dog Food plant, and faint!

Last edited 44 minutes ago by bonbon
2hotel9
November 30, 2021 6:10 am

And yet the moron who wrote this crap jets all over the world and owns multiple ICE vehicles. Hypocritical scumbag. Wonder how she plans to transport and supply the millions of soldiers needed to enforce her dream of world domination?

John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
November 30, 2021 6:38 am

Fine with me, as long as cars are replaced with five-seat helicopters.

Today, single-seat helicopter kits start at 50 grand, but mass production should lower that. Four or five seaters might be doable for $300 K. Used Bell 206B IIIs go for $280 K to a million. Production stopped in 2010.

Tesla Plaid performance Model X starts around 120 grand, but of course is subsidized.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
Sara
Reply to  John Tillman
November 30, 2021 7:24 am

Those still burn fossil fuels, John Tillman, so you will likely have to fight like mad just to get one at all.

2
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Sara
November 30, 2021 7:46 am

They burn lots of fossil fuels, but Earth is starving for more CO2.

I suppose a one-seat electric helicopter is an option, recharged by home wind and solar, but turbines and photovoltaic cells are terrible pollution sources. Ditto the batteries.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sikorsky_Firefly

Or, you could commute commercially, leaving your ground EV at a nearby hump and dump heliport.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by John Tillman
John Endicott
Reply to  John Tillman
November 30, 2021 7:50 am

“Fine with me, as long as cars are replaced with five-seat helicopters.”

I want a Jettson’s flying car. Heck I’d setting for a Goldie Wilson style hover conversion of my current car (powered by a Mr Fusion, so no fossil fuels needed!)

Last edited 56 minutes ago by John Endicott
bonbon
Reply to  John Endicott
November 30, 2021 8:05 am

Look out! They cannot even get the Presidential ´copter to work!

2hotel9
Reply to  John Tillman
November 30, 2021 7:58 am

Having ridden in helicopters in all weathers and in multiple countries, ah, no. I’ll stick to my Grand Caravan and pickup and Nissan Versa. Don’t get me wrong, love riding in helicopters. Nothing in the world I love more than an extraction bird whopwhopwhopping my a$$ out of Injun Country, and yes, I have given that immortal cry “Get to da choppa!”. 😉

John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
November 30, 2021 8:16 am

Me, too. Two-seat cropdusters, Bells, Hueys, Chinooks, Blackhawks and Hips on five continents in four seasons (or six, if you count tropical wet and dry as separate from temperate and polar zone seasons).

It depends on how long your commute is, or how much time you have for a vacation or hunting trip. For grocery shopping, go by ground.

Last edited 24 minutes ago by John Tillman
John Tillman
Reply to  2hotel9
November 30, 2021 7:56 am

Business Insider is a Loony Leftwing rag.

Anti_griff
Reply to  John Tillman
November 30, 2021 8:22 am

Years ago BI had a forum and I posted there regularly but some jerk came along and posted pure garbage and ended the forum. It was fun…I would post as Hitlery Clinton and talk about how my Billy Clinton never had relations with that woman…Miss Lewinsky.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Anti_griff
November 30, 2021 8:44 am

That’s funny! 🙂

Whoever is now running Business Insider must be a hard-core Leftist.

I see several articles every day from Business Insider attacking Donald Trump in one form or another, and now we have this reporter taking a radical leftist position on the mobility of people.

There won’t be any letup in the criticism of Trump from the Left between now and the coming 2024 presidential election, because they are afraid he can win again, so they are treating him as an active threat to their socialist agenda, and he very much is a threat to their socialist agenda. That means the Left will pull out all the stops to go after Trump and anyone who supports him.

The big problem the Left has now is Trump looks so good in comparison to Joe Biden. The comparison could not be more striking. The latest polls show Trump beating Biden by 10 points, and show Trump beating all other Republicans by large margins.

This despite all the trashing the Left has done of Trump.

Steve E.
November 30, 2021 6:11 am

“Every article about the total elimination of vehicles is written as if 7 billion people live within 5 minutes of a single urban area, & only use cars to get to work and back…”

and don’t forget that all those 7 billion live where it is always a nice comfortable temp and never rains or snows,

Sara
Reply to  Steve E.
November 30, 2021 7:25 am

Really? (sarc) Can you then please explain the 28F temp and snow on my front steps this morning? (sarc again)

I believe the term you are searching for is “oblivious to reality of the real world”.

Jeff corbin
Reply to  Steve E.
November 30, 2021 7:45 am

Get those people off the land
I like the quality of my life improving with cleaner air, less noise, better bike paths and improved public transportation. All this is good, especially for metropolitan areas, who already have all this stuff. It’s the people living out in the country…on the land that don’t have all this stuff. And they are the target because they are not so controllable. Take away their cars and they must live in the metro areas. Moving people off the land has been happening in America since the 1980’s. Huge mistake…. read Wendel Berry. Globalism means global Urbanization, modularization, and central control, (Marxist or capitalist or corporatist the result is the same) of human life.
Brake the Birth rate
It’s much easier to urbanize and modularize 1/2 Billion lives than 7…. this is a reductio ad absurdum argument, but I still think my point is valid. Global depopulation is the subtext presupposition for Paris Mark’s new world vision. Human dystopia is the drama that is the steppingstone to save the planet for worthy elites. Actual or virtual. dystopia, (i.e., operations to create mass fear, or narrative and images, protecting pornography expansion, not enforcing public indecency laws on the internet etc.) is clearly an effective brake on birth rates. Prior to the pandemic the USA birth rate was 1.7, now it is 1.64 the lowest rate ever for the USA, well below the replacement rate. If the globalization of this trend takes hold, which appears to be the case, it won’t be long before massive depopulation takes hold. The anticipation of depopulation is one of the grand drivers of the global politique. The scramble for long-term leveraging of commodifies markets is underway both virtually and geopolitically to sustain long term profitability. Across the board long term decline in demand for commodities is expected. This is especially true for hydrocarbon fuels as energy transition will be enabled by technology advances, (the BATTERY, decentralized electrical generation, Superconductivity etc.) increasing the efficiency of hydrocarbon use, while at the same time, the accelerating global dystopic propaganda campaign is effective in inciting declining birth rates. The silly part is the elites, (Big tech/Bio Tech… Google et al) investing big money in longevity research. LOL Anyone see the Jane Pauley Longevity infomercial? Megalomaniacal plots never work in the long run, they are like a buildup on snow on a high mountain ridge. but watch out below.
Be Ultra Urbanized, don’t get married and never have babies.
It is time to cast off all fear, cast off our addiction to virtual life, ignore the idiot pundits’ liars and live our lives to the fullest and fill our homes with the joy of children. This is still America…. we are still free so be free indeed! Don’t get hooked in the age of the Grand HOOK YA.
If you are stuck with a online virtual job…. then buy some lands. Grow and raise stuff and learn how to do be productive in your own family economy. Repopulate the hinterland and learn to work hard with our hands again. Have as many children as you want and teach them how to work and be productive within the family economy. Capitalize with the New BATTERY when it finally arrives and sidestep the stupid, socialistic wasteful, monopolized grid… (WUWT is full of GRID heads). LOL. Nothing better than being at least partially independent of the supply chain. The fact that a global supply chain is affecting me out here in PA hinter land means there is a giant problem in my own local economy. We have soil so that is a solvable problem. We don’t have to be dependent on global supply chain for the essential commodities needed to live a good life…. why would we allow that to happen to ourselves or submit to it as a given?

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Jeff corbin
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Jeff corbin
November 30, 2021 8:14 am

Jeff wrote, “Global depopulation is the subtext presupposition for Paris Mark’s new world vision.”

There’s a word for that in the dictionary. Using it unfiltered here at WUWT throws your comment into moderation. When it was employed in the 20th Century, it’ is now historically associated with the ruthless mass m u r d e r of of hundreds of millions (in toto) by various Socialistic and Communistic regimes in their consolidation of raw political power into the hands of a few.

That word is g e n o c i d e.

Going from almost 8 billion humans down to the Left’s maniacal desire of under 1 Billion in the next 80 years will make the 20th Century look like the warm up round for what is to come… if we stand by and let them. And the ensuing environmental destruction from the wars that will ignite will be off the scale. This has nothing to do with Save the Planet, and everything to do with power and control.

Jeff corbin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 30, 2021 8:35 am

Whew, I thought I used the wrong word! So,I see that mincing words is much safer but less effective. It’s not just the left. It’s us. We bought into the program long ago, (see Wendel Berry ” What Are People
For?” “Unsettling of America”. Jacques Ellul “Propaganda”, J.G. Machen J.
Gresham Machen’s The Gospel and the Modern World Skyscrapers and Cathedrals).  Now the program is analogous to having a
secret sewer pipe implanted in into the toys we love to play with the most in
all our homes filling us full of soul deadening psychological toxin. It doesn’t
kill us straight off, but our children are sacrificed to porn, sexting, virtual
life, and non-stop propaganda. Many have a sense of foreshortened future and see no point in marriage or having children. The avalanche is starting to break off. Let it fall. Some of us are going to live our lives fully, enjoy life,
have as many kids as we want.

Jeff corbin
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 30, 2021 8:36 am

Eugenics is alive and well and now high tech, (psychological/espionage).

John Tillman
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
November 30, 2021 8:43 am

The developed and much of the developing world is already suffering declining population. The only still rapidly growing continent is Africa. Even Tunisia, the least rapidly growing, is above replacement rate. Some Asian countries are, too, but not China, Taiwan, Japan or Korea, among others.

Hence the tragedy of smuggled would-be migrants drowned in the Med or brutally encarcerated in Libya. But Europe can’t take in all who want to move there to escape poverty, nor assimilate those who do make it.

Nor can the US if the Bribem Maladministration continues to welcome over two million illegal immigrants per year, ostensibly seeking asylum, but in fact wanting to improve their standard of living.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Steve E.
November 30, 2021 7:51 am

20 minutes walk will take me to a bustop that has two buses a day. That takes an hour ro do a ten mile journey.

The guy is bananas.

Sparko
November 30, 2021 6:14 am

business insider is an oxymoron personified

ResourceGuy
November 30, 2021 6:17 am

Climate Simon says…….sit….and sit…..and sit….because Climate Simon says so.

Tom Halla
November 30, 2021 6:23 am

The hard greens really want a society where they get to use sedan chairs, and the peons maybe get a new pair of sandals once a year.

Mark Broderick
November 30, 2021 6:25 am

Hey Paris Marx, have you given up your car and plane ?

Peter Wells
November 30, 2021 6:26 am

Back in 2006 I visited Glacier Bay in Alaska, and was provided a map showing the melting of the glacier which had completely filled the bay back in the year 1800 according to charts made by the ancient mariners at the time. As the glacier melted the charts were periodically updated, and they showed that the glacier had largely disappeared by the start of the year 1900 – prior to the invention of the airplane, and a dozen years prior to the mass-production of the automobile. Back then, the overall population of the earth was a fraction of what it is today.

If we caused the melting of that glacier, I challenge anyone to show how we will stop global warming today. If we did not cause it, then what did, and how will we stop that?

Steve Case
Reply to  Peter Wells
November 30, 2021 6:55 am

Do you still have that map?

Peter Wells
Reply to  Steve Case
November 30, 2021 8:21 am

Yes, but I haven’t figured out how to post it.

Steve Case
Reply to  Peter Wells
November 30, 2021 8:42 am

Your map is probably posted somewhere on the internet already. However there are some very good then and now photographs of various glaciers from various years back into the 19th century:

History Daily :
Then and Now: What Happened to the Alaskan Glaciers from 100 Years Ago?

Doug Danhoff
November 30, 2021 6:27 am

Kiss my Tacoma pickup. You can live 10 minutes walking distance from work if you want.. I live 15 minutes driving distance away from the nearest town .. What is your plan ? Force me to move ..
Empty Green dreams from the impractical Left

Curious George
Reply to  Doug Danhoff
November 30, 2021 7:44 am

That’s because you live in an area of a low population density. Solution: Jail everybody. We will all live in a huge jail, with buses moving between 20-story buildings in very short intervals. Very comfortable. And as soon as everybody dies of famine, the global warming will no longer be a threat.

SxyxS
November 30, 2021 6:29 am

This is what the end game is and was all about.

No matter wether the pig with make up is being sold as covid or co2.
No matter how environmental friendly and futureproof your car etc is,tomorrow it will be declared a climate polluter -end of story.
Everything individual,be it small businesses or cars (and later even rural homes)
will be outlawed as everything that does not follow the laws of total efficiency
is considered cancerous growth and will not exist.
Mass transportation,mass housing and a handful corporations and government agencies to produce,distribute and controle everything and everyone while the FED controls all bank accounts(Bidens soviet bank regulator pick Omarova has already plans for that scenario )
Then covid will no longer be needed to lock people down.
When they declare “save the climate/polar bear day” or that you have used up your co2 budget for the month than you have to stay at home.

It is about a total deindustrialisation( that’s why they don’t care that renewables are failing,it’s exactly what they want.They never were interested in adequate replacement) and destruction of individual freedoms.

Walter Harrell
November 30, 2021 6:29 am

They can’t keep people safe in high end retail stores in broad daylight, but they want me to start riding a bus everywhere I go? They are nuts and obviously have never used public transportation.

Pflashgordon
November 30, 2021 6:39 am

A self-described socialist with the fake pen name “Paris Marx,” the writer appears to be a gay Canadian college student who never graduated and uses the preferred pronoun “they.”

No comment necessary. Move along, nothing to see here.

PaulH
November 30, 2021 6:48 am

The Green Blob is saying the quiet part out loud. At least they’re being up-front about it.

Speed
November 30, 2021 6:50 am

We should seize this opportunity to challenge the past century of auto-oriented planning and emphasize walking, cycling, and transit use over driving.

We (US) used to be “transit oriented”. Then the automobile was invented, became affordable for most Americans and has largely replaced walking, cycling and transit (lets not forget horses) for such important jobs as getting to and from work, buying groceries and other necessities, visiting with friends and family. Replacing the automobile (waiting for us quietly in our garage or in the lot at work) with a walk in the rain or snow or 90 degree heat is just plain stupid.

While we’re at it, maybe we can go back to wired telephones, AM radio, home delivery of the news and polio.

The arrow of progress points forward. Humans are smart and adaptable. Technological regression is not in our nature. Or in our best interests.

Steve Oregon
November 30, 2021 6:56 am

The Portland Oregon region planning for decades has been the epitome of “encouraging” and “emphasizing” alternative modes of transportation.
All to an out come of epic failure. The anti car anti road agenda has choked mobility to the point of insanity while billions invested in rail transit has resulted in less transit use.
And the planners have done it with eyes wide open.
We have an additional layer of government beyond the city and county called METRO.

From former Metro Executive Mike Burton’s State of the Region Speech, 2000
“Traffic congestion is bad and getting worse.
It is a nightmare for commuters and it is choking freight mobility.
There is no more clear illustration of our inability to meet growth needs than our failure to address our transportation needs.
Within the transportation arena we are facing utter chaos.”

Yep, we have chaos.

Sara
Reply to  Steve Oregon
November 30, 2021 7:35 am

Commuter transportation: Yeah, I lived in Chicago for 30+ years. Most of that time, I took the bus to and from work because it was considerably cheaper than parking fees in the Loop parking garages and the traffic congestion was mostly on Lake Shore Drive, anyway. It was NO FUN to have to stand at the bus stop in the winter, with the wind blowing off Lake Michigan, and finding yourself nearly freezing to death because wearing practical clothing to work (thermals, e.g.) was frowned upon. Going home was even more fun, because if the bus drivers decided they didn’t want to make a full-length run, they’d dump you out at the street where Clark Street met the driveway to the bus barn and that meant grab a cab to get home – IF you could find one. And I’m sure Chicago is not the only city that has this going on.

The people (like this Soylent Green marone) who come up with this stuff never get cold, never wait at bus stops or Metra stations where the wind blows frostbite level cold air at you from the lake or the river. They never suffer the inconvenience known as waiting for the bus/train and wondering if you’re going to be held up at gunpoint by gangbangers. They’re the Cloud People, up there above it all while the Mud People are down below in the real world.

A dose of cold reality dumped on someone like that might make a difference… or not.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
Speed
November 30, 2021 7:01 am

And we know that the International Transport Workers’ Federation is an unbiased observer …

As leaders at COP26 were focused on electric vehicles, a network of mayors and the International Transport Workers’ Federation released a report arguing that public transit use needs to double by 2030 in order to meet emissions targets. 

Carlo, Monte
November 30, 2021 7:04 am

The electrification of transportation is essential — there is no doubt about that — but just replacing every personal vehicle with a battery-powered equivalent will produce an environmental disaster of its own.

Stopped reading here…what a dolt.

John Bell
November 30, 2021 7:05 am

I have been studying geology the last few years, and the geologic record shows the seas rise, then fall, then rise, fall, rise, fall, rise, fall…

John Tillman
Reply to  John Bell
November 30, 2021 7:15 am

Sea rise is called transgression. Now that’s a sin.

Sara
November 30, 2021 7:18 am

Hmmm…. does this mean that when I need groceries, need to restock what i’ve used up in fixing meals and feeding the cat, I have to traipse over to Wally World and drag everything home in a golf bag?

Really, do ANY of these people do their own shopping for food? I get the impression, from some of this idiocy, that they don’t have the faintest idea about the real world and its requirements for mere survival, never mind having a decent life. No one I know wants to drag a full shopping cart home from the store, nor does anyone I know want to have to contact someone who raises chickens for eggs and food and place a weekly order (delivered). If you don’t understand what I’m describing, this is how things were in the cities before mechanized transport became available. You made acquaintances with greengrocers, butchers, people who raised chickens for eggs and meat, people who delivered firewood for the kitchen – ALL of it in the cities. Out in the country on farms, people raised their own food with household gardens and livestock and supported themselves. And even back then, plenty of people had draft horses and carriage horses of their own.

If the dopes who are leaning toward ending private transportation have their way (and let’s all hope that they are the first to suffer the consequences of it) that is what may happen. They have literally no understanding of civilization at all.

SO JUST WHAT IS IT THAT THESE MORONS ARE AFTER? Do they really think they are that superior to the rest of us? I have news for them: they are so very stupid, they don’t even know they’re alive. They need to be subjected to what they are trying to foist on the rest of us.

Rant over. I’m going to go get some cookies and milk now.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
bonbon
Reply to  Sara
November 30, 2021 8:36 am

Good question – see the revolver link above ¨Get Woke or go Broke¨.

Phillip Bratby
November 30, 2021 7:21 am

Paris Marx? He has the right name for an idiot.

Don Perry
November 30, 2021 7:40 am

For all of you who want to “stop doing anything that causes emissions”, I have a very serious suggestion for you to contribute to that goal — stop breathing!

michel
November 30, 2021 7:40 am

I think this is obviously correct. For many years now the climate alarmists have been arguing that all we have to do is change the way we generate power and change the powerplants in our cars, and change our heating. But that otherwise, life can carry on as now.

In this vision there will be EVs, solar and wind powered generation, homes insulated to high standards and heated by heat pumps and very small amounts of energy. But we will all live, work, shop and eat pretty much as we do now. There will still be suburbs, malls, highways. Its just the different vehicles will transport us around the same places.

What’s interesting is that this vision is now coming up against reality, and people are starting to draw the logical conclusions. And are actually not afraid to do so.

So the consequence of the move to wind and solar generation is that there will be no power to charge as many cars as we have now. Nor will they have the range to travel as we do now. And they cost far more than the gasoline powered ones. So the logical conclusion is, fewer cars, more bikes, more walking.

We are not yet seeing this quantified. I think, but its just a guess, that in the UK the only way to bring about the green utopia that Boris is promoting will be reducing the number of cars to about 10% of what there are now. The shopping centres will have to close. The houses will have to be insulated at a quite furious rate – and/or people will have to move to dense energy efficient urban housing served by tram lines or electric buses.

Its a welcome start on realism. Of course, as it becomes clearer and clearer what is involved, it will also be clearer that its electoral suicide to try to implement it. We have a little time before that realization dawns in political circles. But it will.

bonbon
Reply to  michel
November 30, 2021 8:35 am

Just imagine the next firm coffee break – did you cycle to work, or use your SUV, not like me?
This is auto-Wokeness! And firms like even Tesla who folded under a woke lawsuit, will fold – ¨Get Woke or go Broke¨ takes over management. It is now clear what Dieselgate was all about.

Bernie1815
November 30, 2021 7:46 am

I have been reading Simon Ings, “Stalin and the Scientists”. The book catalogs all the things that go wrong when utopians get control of anything. People suffer and their opponents die or are sent to Gulags. Utopians, like Paris Marx, are just smart enough to make us all poor but not smart enough to solve any real problems.

niceguy
November 30, 2021 7:54 am

Mythical Parisian stores threatened because of difficulties of access by cars:

“A la veille de Noël, le directeur des Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann Alexandre Liot s’inquiète de la fréquentation et craint que les difficultés d’accéder dans Paris en voiture dissuadent les clients de venir faire leurs achats.”

Just before Christmas, chief officer of Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann is worrying about the number of visitors because of problems of car access.

The 165 years old “BHV Marais” rue de Rivoli has uncertain future.

https://www.challenges.fr/entreprise/grande-conso/les-galeries-lafayette-s-interrogent-sur-l-avenir-du-bhv_780706

dmanfred
November 30, 2021 8:16 am

Making transit available within a 10-minute walk of people’s homes 

What this means is force everyone to live in tiny apartments in high-rises in mega cities.

michel
Reply to  dmanfred
November 30, 2021 8:27 am

Yes, that is what it means. It means moving huge numbers of people into new energy efficient dense housing. But you have to think through the implications of that, too. It means moving businesses so they are within public transport or bike or walking access of where people now live. And it means moving shopping out of the present supermarket locations with parking lots into smaller stores serving local areas. It means walking, maybe biking, to the store and carrying your stuff home.

If you know any older people who grew up in the UK in the fifties, ask them about it. Lots of small shops, frequent shopping trips, very few consumer products.

This is the end result of the agenda. Back further, actually, back to about 1870, but with Internet.

Brad
November 30, 2021 8:16 am

western governments are collapsing from delusion, corruption and incompetence, mandated utopia will be delayed once again replaced by trying to get something to eat😎

Moderately Cross of East Anglia
November 30, 2021 8:16 am

So pathetic and mindless as to command neither attention nor respect. I live in a rural village and have access to economical climate friendly transport in 30 seconds – a petrol car which emits less CO2 by a significant margin over likely lifetime of the car compared to an electric poser wagon if you include all the usually hidden issues and mine doesn’t involve sending children into a toxic pit to dig out its power storage source.

Meanwhile at a town centre in the U.K. the dopey greens have recently turned a fast flowing dual carriageway into a reserved lane for cars with two or more people and one lane for single driver cars. Result ? One nearly unused empty lane while the other is reduced to a crawl with a massive increase in emissions and lots of annoyed people late for work.

Wow, with brains like that I dread to think what these dolts would ever do if they ever really achieved total control.

bonbon
November 30, 2021 8:28 am

To go after Americans or Germans and their autos sounds so completely silly, one is easily put off balance. Look at this , before it is removed :
Declassified Military Report Exposes Hidden Links Between Wokeness and The American Regime – h/t Revolver news :
https://www.revolver.news/2021/11/declassified-military-report-exposes-hidden-links-between-wokeness-and-the-regime/
Pentagon so helpfully documented here :
https://www.soc.mil/USASFC/Documents/1sfc-vision-2021-beyond.pdf

The Pentagon has 60,000 staff believe it or not for undermining governments – signature reduction they call it.
This is being used against US citizens not just foreign targets.
Some repeat the mantra ¨Go Woke, Go Broke¨ which actually reads ¨Get Woke or Go Broke¨.
Some have cottoned on to this.
Urbanites versus deplorables – now where have we seen that before?

stinkerp
November 30, 2021 8:30 am

I wonder how all those groceries Marx buys from her local supermarket arrive there? Magic carpet?

Last edited 13 minutes ago by stinkerp
Jan de Jong
November 30, 2021 8:33 am

There is a middle ground. See for instance “Not just bikes” on YT.

