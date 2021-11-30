Paleoclimatology

Asian climate variability and dynamics across early-to-middle pliocene warm period provide clues for future climate change

Peer-Reviewed Publication

CHINESE ACADEMY OF SCIENCES HEADQUARTERS

A recent study by an international research group led by Prof. AO Hong from the Institute of Earth Environment of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed Asian climate variability and dynamics across the early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period, thus providing clues for future climate change.

The joint research team comprised scientists from China, Australia, Germany, France, Netherlands, and the USA. The group’s findings were published in Nature Communications on Nov. 26.

The early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period between ~5 and 3 million years ago (Ma) that preceded Northern Hemisphere glaciation was the most recent period of persistently warmer-than-present conditions. During this warm interval, Earth’s mean annual surface air temperatures were ~2–4° C higher than today, the Northern Hemisphere was largely ice-free, global sea level was ~20–25 m higher than today, and atmospheric CO2 concentrations were comparable to present-day levels.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report projects that present-day high-CO2, warm conditions will continue for a long time and likely intensify, which may shift Earth’s future climate to a warm state similar to the early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period.

“Understanding climate variability and dynamics during the early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period is significant to better projecting future climate responses to sustained global warming,” said Prof. AO, the principal investigator of the study.

The aeolian loess/red-clay sequences on the Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP) provide a unique high-resolution archive of terrestrial climate variations continuously spanning the last 25 million years (Myr). The researchers established ~4.7-Myr-long summer monsoon records (Al/Na, Rb/Sr, and lightness) continuously spanning the period from ~8.1 to ~3.4 Ma at ~1–2-thousand-year (kyr) resolution from the Shilou aeolian red-clay succession on the eastern CLP. These records reveal the details and forcing mechanisms of Asian climate variability at an orbital timescale as well as longer trends from the late Miocene to the mid-Pliocene.

The high-resolution Al/Na, Rb/Sr, and lightness records show that the Asian summer monsoon had prominent 405-kyr and ~100-kyr periodicities between 8.1 and 3.4 Ma, consistent with a dynamic response to eccentricity modulation of solar insolation, a low-latitude forcing.

Surprisingly, obliquity cyclicity is only weakly expressed in those monsoon records, although it dominated the Antarctic glacial cycles throughout the late Miocene–Pliocene. Thus, it appears that orbital-scale Asian summer monsoon variability responded more dynamically to insolation forcing than to ice-sheet forcing during the warmer-than-present late Miocene to the mid-Pliocene when the Northern Hemisphere was largely ice free and continental-scale ice sheets only developed in Antarctica.

By integrating their new CLP red-clay, summer monsoon records with existing terrestrial records, land-sea correlations, and climate-model simulations, the research group found that CO2-induced global warming across the Miocene–Pliocene boundary (MPB) at ~5.3 Ma both increased summer monsoon moisture transport over East Asia, and enhanced aridification over large parts of Central Asia by increasing evaporation.

This finding offers palaeoclimate-based support for “wet-gets-wetter and dry-gets-drier” projections of future regional hydroclimate responses to sustained anthropogenic forcing.

The observation of continental-scale hydrological gradient intensification over Asia linking to global warming across the MPB has significant implications for future Asian climate responses to sustained high anthropogenic emissions.

“It implies that along with long-term sustained global warming, most East Asian monsoon regions may become even wetter than they are currently, with increasing flooding risks, while Central Asia may become even drier, with more persistent droughts and desertification in future,” said Prof. JIN Zhangdong, a coauthor of the study and director of State Key Laboratory of Loess and Quaternary Geology.

This study was supported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, and the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Jay Willis
November 30, 2021 10:12 am

“By integrating their new CLP red-clay, summer monsoon records with existing terrestrial records, land-sea correlations, and climate-model simulations, the research group found that CO2-induced global warming…”

It was all going so well until this. How can these people so misrepresent the philosophy of science in this way. If you introduce a model which is a hypothesis that CO2 causes warming, you cannot describe the product of that model as if it were an observation from nature. It’s bollox.

Ron Long
Reply to  Jay Willis
November 30, 2021 11:48 am

Get them, Jay! Some good data thrown under the bus for the CAGW crowd to ignore. Modern Science seems to be find some complex data and interpret it to suit the funding environment, game on! If the CO2 levels were similar to today, and sea level was 25 meters higher, why are we discussing a possible 0.3 meter rise?

Gary Pearse
November 30, 2021 10:22 am

So Middle Pliocene was 2-4°C higher than today with about the same CO2 in atmosphere as now. That kills the CO2 temperature control knob, surely is one of the conclusions supported. The other is natural variability is huge!! Why would real scientists then connect this up with the already falsified IPCC notion? Wake up, you are supporting the clear conclusion that nat variability is the main driver.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Gary Pearse
November 30, 2021 10:40 am

It has been mentioned that many climate studies done by the consensus really support more obvious alternative conclusions that conflict with the ‘chosen’ ones. It would be interesting to analyze studies that appear to have been well designed and see if they, too, have more readily obvious conclusions than the authors present.m, as in the present study.

Here we have desertification in one region, development of monsoonal severe weather at another, seas rising several meters – big, big climate change without CO2 levels greater than now. Methinks sceptics natural variation wins out here. No humans were disturbed in this climate weirding.

David Wojick
November 30, 2021 10:28 am

Let’s see. 25 million years worth of clay at 1,000 year resolution. That is 25,000 slices of clay., which we measure some chemicals in today, after they have been there for millions of years.

To tell us something useful about the next 100 years. Surely this is just stupid.

TonyL
Reply to  David Wojick
November 30, 2021 11:41 am

But just think, this work well informs us about the climate 5 million years into the future.
We need a few million years for continental drift to rearrange the face of the Earth, and critically to allow the reestablishment of the worldwide equatorial current in the worlds oceans. This will finally put an end to the dreadful ice age we are now it. With that done, we will be able to predict the climate on 10k year timescales based on orbital mechanics.

What’s not to love?
﻿

Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Wojick
November 30, 2021 12:30 pm

Just a bit of a resolution problem.

Peta of Newark
November 30, 2021 11:02 am

<gentle knowing smile>

The Chinese Loess Platform was/is a thing entirely constructed via the process of Soil Erosion

carbon oxide was ‘slightly incidental’ – it came along for the ride
As it does now – to three decimal places of zero incidentalness

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Peta of Newark
November 30, 2021 12:35 pm

Loess is aeolian (wind borne), in this case mostly from the Gobi desert. It is defines as about 20% clay with the rest equal parts of sand and silt. Dunno how a clay fall forms, cause the paper sounds like 100% clay. And for sure both sand and clay are formed by chemical weathering of igneous rock.

Redge
November 30, 2021 11:19 am

From the introduction of the paper:

The early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period was the most recent period of persistently warmer-than-present conditions. During this warm interval, the Northern Hemisphere was largely ice-free and atmospheric CO2 concentrations were comparable to present-day levels

So much for the control knob

MS25
November 30, 2021 11:50 am

The Climate Optimum a few thousand tears ago was the most recent period of persistently warmer-than-present conditions.
﻿comment image

Doug Danhoff
November 30, 2021 12:09 pm

I quit reading at the point where they assumed man made warming …If it is so obvious to them that it can be assumed, why have they never presented proof ..or even a plausible correlation to man and temperature …and that brings up the biggest attack to physics…one I can not tolerate , … Co2 follows temperature . This concept is as solid and as close to a LAW of physics that we have .
putting the wagon in front of the horse negates any science that surrounds it …no matter how well crafted

Joseph Zorzin
November 30, 2021 12:13 pm

“obliquity cyclicity”

say what?

Norman J Page
November 30, 2021 12:22 pm

“The whole Net Zero campaign is founded on the self delusions and confirmation bias of the academic establishment consensus model forecasts . The main stream Media notably the BBC ,Guardian, NBC ,ABC, CBS,PBS have been the greatest sources of false news. They have produced a generation of scared and psychologically disturbed teenagers and green fanatics who believe that the world has no future if fossil fuels continue to be used. The effect of C02 on temperature is immeasurably small. There is no CO2 caused climate crisis. It is left to sites like WUWT and the Blogosphere in general to question and discuss the basic science on which the disastrous Net Zero policies are based. See my paper at
“Net Zero threatens Sustainable Development Goals”
https://climatesense-norpag.blogspot.com
 Excerpts:
“Abstract
This paper begins by reviewing the relationship between CO2 and Millennial temperature cycles. CO2 levels follow temperature changes. CO2 is the dependent variable and there is no calculable consistent relationship between the two. The uncertainties and wide range of out-comes of model calculations of climate radiative forcing arise from the improbable basic assumption that anthropogenic CO2 is the major controller of global temperatures. Earth’s climate is the result of resonances and beats between the phases of cyclic processes of varying wavelengths and amplitudes. At all scales, including the scale of the solar planetary system, sub-sets of oscillating systems develop synchronous behaviors which then produce changing patterns of periodicities in time and space in the emergent data. Solar activity as represented by the Oulu cosmic ray count is here correlated with the Hadsst3 temperatures and is the main driver of global temperatures at Millennial scales. The Millennial pattern is projected forwards to 2037. Earth has just passed the peak of a Millennial cycle and will generally cool until 2680 – 2700. At the same time, and not merely coincidentally, the earth has now reached a new population peak which brought with it an associated covid pandemic, and global poverty and income disparity increases which threaten the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. During the last major influenza epidemic world population was 1.9 billion. It is now 7.8 billion+/. The establishment science “consensus” that a modelled future increase in CO2 levels and not this actual fourfold population increase is the main threat to human civilization is clearly untenable. The cost of the proposed rapid transition to non- fossil fuels would create an unnecessary, enormously expensive. obstacle in the way of the effort to attain a modern ecologically viable sustainable global economy.  We must adapt to the most likely future changes and build back smarter when losses occur.

commieBob
November 30, 2021 12:26 pm

“Understanding climate variability and dynamics during the early-to-middle Pliocene Warm Period is significant to better projecting future climate responses to sustained global warming,” said Prof. AO, the principal investigator of the study.

I call B.S. The conventional explanation for the current ice age is that the Isthmus of Panama closed and changed ocean circulation. link

Since a major factor in the global climate has changed, one can’t assume that what happened in the Pliocene will shed any light on what happens to the future climate.

fretslider
November 30, 2021 12:31 pm

“ This finding offers palaeoclimate-based support for “wet-gets-wetter and dry-gets-drier” projections…”

Nuff said

