Polar Bears

Sea Ice Cometh to Hudson Bay: Freeze-Up has Begun

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
3 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

Although it may take until the end of the month for all Western and Southern Hudson Bay bears (except for pregnant females) to have returned to the ice, freeze-up has finally begun in earnest and today some bears are already heading out to resume feeding before winter sets in. This is 3.5 weeks later than last year when WH bears were first spotted have killed a seal on 31 October.

Compared to two days ago, there is now abundant ice along the western shore of Hudson Bay, both in the north and the south:

The ice near shore is heavily buckled by tides and wind, making it thicker than it would be otherwise, courtesy the Explore.org live cam:

Here’s another view of the ice with two bears on it (taken from quite a distance, hence the blurry photo):

This ice is even showing up on the larger format CIS chart:

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Chaswarnertoo
November 30, 2021 2:47 am

A polar bear can swim across Hudson Bay.

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
November 30, 2021 2:56 am

How many months of the year do the bears feed and how many do they rely on their stored fat? Is it that once the Bay and other waters freeze up the bears start fasting, much like other bears that den up in winter and hibernate?

0
Reply
Doug Danhoff
November 30, 2021 3:15 am

Was so worried since polar bears are unable to adapt to different scenarios. The survive for another season !
Seriously ….that is a lot of ice to form in 48 hours!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Polar Bears

Late Freeze-Up For W. Hudson Bay Polar Bears At Odds With Ice Conditions Elsewhere

4 days ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Chukchi Sea ice that didn’t melt this summer is now 2+m thick between Wrangel Island and the shore

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Polar Bear Habitat More Extensive in Most Areas of the Arctic Compared to Previous Years

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

Conditions Were Not Golden For Polar Bears In The 1980s Despite What Activist Expert Claims

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Polar Bears

Sea Ice Cometh to Hudson Bay: Freeze-Up has Begun

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Satellites Reveal Arctic Rivers are Changing Faster than We Thought

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Claim: More Work Required to Study “Settled” Climate Science

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
measurement Oceans

Claim: Climate Change is Making One of the World’s Strongest Currents Flow Faster

13 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: