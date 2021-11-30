Sea Ice Cometh to Hudson Bay: Freeze-Up has Begun

From Polar Bear Science

Dr. Susan Crockford

Although it may take until the end of the month for all Western and Southern Hudson Bay bears (except for pregnant females) to have returned to the ice, freeze-up has finally begun in earnest and today some bears are already heading out to resume feeding before winter sets in. This is 3.5 weeks later than last year when WH bears were first spotted have killed a seal on 31 October.

Compared to two days ago, there is now abundant ice along the western shore of Hudson Bay, both in the north and the south:

The ice near shore is heavily buckled by tides and wind, making it thicker than it would be otherwise, courtesy the Explore.org live cam:

Here’s another view of the ice with two bears on it (taken from quite a distance, hence the blurry photo):

This ice is even showing up on the larger format CIS chart:

5 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

GETTR

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...