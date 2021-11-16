Arctic Sea Ice News

Early Arctic Freeze Threatens to Strand Ships.

15 mins ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

From ARCTICTODAY

Two icebreakers are on the way to rescue ice-locked ships on Northern Sea Route

Some 20 ships are either stuck or struggling to sail, as waters in the East Siberia Sea froze earlier than in recent years

.By Atle Staalesen, The Independent Barents Observer -November 10, 202178

Icebreaker Fennica, source Wikimedia (attribution license – author Marcusroos https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Icebreaker_Fennica.jpg

District authorities in the Russian Far East have commissioned two icebreakers to aid vessels currently caught in ice in the East Siberian Sea.

The nuclear-powered Yamal is due to arrive in the region by November 20, while the diesel-powered Novorossiisk will arrive by November 15, according to regional authorities in Chukotka.

The rescue vessel Spasatel Zaborshchikov is also being sent.

The decision was this week taken by Yuri Trutnev, the presidential aide to the Russian Far East.

The commissioning of the powerful icebreaking vessels comes as severe sea ice conditions have taken shippers by surprise. There are now about 20 vessels that either are stuck or struggling to make it across the icy waters. Among them is the UHL Vision that over the last days has been isolated in the waters north of the New Siberian Islands, and the bulk carriers Golden SuekGolden PearlNordic Quinngua and Nordic Nuluujaak that are located east of that same archipelago.

In the area is also oil tanker Vladimir Rusanov, as well as cargo vessels Selenga and Finnish ship Kumpula, all of which are at west-bound escort by nuclear icebreaker Vaigach.

Meanwhile, in the port of Pevek are six vessels that also are likely to need assistance to make in out from the area.

Read the full article here.

HT/Andreas L, Yooper

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
November 16, 2021 10:03 am

Climate change is a first-order forcing of semantic drift.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 16, 2021 10:09 am

Clever Russians. Encourage the Northern Passage, then encourage sailing it in November because global warming says that is OK. Then charge for their icebreakers to rescue the many resulting ice bound ships. No wonder Putin did not attend COP26; could not have kept a straight face.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 16, 2021 10:13 am

A cunning plan!

0
Reply
John Tillman
November 16, 2021 10:12 am

Overall, Arctic sea ice extent was higher yesterday than on that date in any year since 2015:

https://nsidc.org/arcticseaicenews/charctic-interactive-sea-ice-graph/

Last edited 1 minute ago by John Tillman
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Arctic

Black carbon aerosols heating Arctic: Large contribution from mid-latitude biomass burning

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Arctic Oceans Solar

How the Sun Controls Arctic Ice and Temperatures part 3

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic Weather

Researchers find the dynamics behind the remarkable August 2018 Greenland polynya formation

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Arctic

Celebrate: We’ve Finally Hit an “Irreversible” Climate Tipping Point

5 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Arctic Sea Ice News

Early Arctic Freeze Threatens to Strand Ships.

15 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Glaciers

Melting Reveals Alpine Structures Buried by Glaciers After WW1

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Net Zero Sellout Barnaby Joyce Plays Climate Skeptic

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Environment

Energy and Environmental Review: November 15, 2021

12 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: