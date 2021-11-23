$40 Million Government Scientist Referred to Queensland Corruption Commission

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A top Australian government funded cancer researcher has been referred to Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission over alleged scientific fraud.

Top scientist referred to corruption watchdog over alleged research misconduct

By Liam Mannix

November 23, 2021 — 3.04pm

One of Australia’s leading cancer scientists, who secured almost $40 million in taxpayer-funded research grants, has been referred to Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission by his institute over allegations of research misconduct.

The Brisbane-based QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute confirmed to The Age and Sydney Morning Herald on Monday it had referred Mark Smyth, until recently the institute’s head of immunology in cancer, to the commission following an external investigation into complaints about his research conduct.

The external investigation, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Robert Gotterson, found Professor Smyth had seriously breached codes of responsible research, the institute said in a statement. The findings of the investigation were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission, it said.

…

Professor Smyth is one of Australia’s foremost scientists and has received millions of dollars in government and commercial funding. The investigation is likely to have wide-ranging fallout across the research sector.

…