Professor Mark Smyth. Source Brisbane Times. Fair Use, low resolution image to identify the subject.
Bad science

$40 Million Government Scientist Referred to Queensland Corruption Commission

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
2 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A top Australian government funded cancer researcher has been referred to Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission over alleged scientific fraud.

Top scientist referred to corruption watchdog over alleged research misconduct

By Liam Mannix
November 23, 2021 — 3.04pm

One of Australia’s leading cancer scientists, who secured almost $40 million in taxpayer-funded research grants, has been referred to Queensland’s Crime and Corruption Commission by his institute over allegations of research misconduct.

The Brisbane-based QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute confirmed to The Age and Sydney Morning Herald on Monday it had referred Mark Smyth, until recently the institute’s head of immunology in cancer, to the commission following an external investigation into complaints about his research conduct.

The external investigation, headed by retired Appeal Court judge Robert Gotterson, found Professor Smyth had seriously breached codes of responsible research, the institute said in a statement. The findings of the investigation were referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission, it said.

Professor Smyth is one of Australia’s foremost scientists and has received millions of dollars in government and commercial funding. The investigation is likely to have wide-ranging fallout across the research sector.

Read more: https://www.brisbanetimes.com.au/national/top-scientist-referred-to-corruption-watchdog-over-alleged-research-misconduct-20211123-p59bar.html

As far as I know Professor Smyth has not been found guilty of the misconduct with which he is accused. Given the lack of detail, I suggest we all reserve judgment until we have more information. Professor Smyth might have done something really naughty, or he might be the victim of vicious academic political dirty tricks.

1 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 23, 2021 6:03 pm

He should have entered Climate Scientology. He’d not be investigated, he’d get a Nobel Peace Prize!

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
November 23, 2021 6:20 pm

Maybe the Corruption Commission could also look into how the Nobel Prize is being abused with its recent Climate Model award … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98zl8SlObLE

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Bad science

Science Publisher Retracts 44 Papers for Being Utter Nonsense

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science Disaster

EM-DAT Disaster Database Creating Data Disasters

1 month ago
Kip Hansen
Bad science

Dubious climate science about the Texas cold disaster

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science IPCC AR6

Another Round Of Anti-Science From The IPCC

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Bad science

$40 Million Government Scientist Referred to Queensland Corruption Commission

47 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics petroleum

Biden Advises Americans Who Can’t Afford Gasoline to Buy an EV

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications Satire

UK PM Explains how Old Soviet Catchphrases Apply to his Green Revolution

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Solar

Solar Variations Controversy

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: