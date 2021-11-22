22046097 - picturesque view of erupting volcano - illustration
Geoengineering Opinion

Scientists Notice: Nightmare Sulfur Injection Geoengineering Plan Might Cause Problems

45 mins ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

If you block the sun, you hurt food production. There’s even a study. But this terrifying problem has not stopped climate enthusiasts from pushing forward with an attempt to recreate the end of the dinosaur age, to “save” us from 1C of global warming.

Before geoengineering to mitigate climate change, researchers must consider some fundamental chemistry

By  University of Pennsylvania
NOVEMBER 22, 2021

It’s a tempting thought: With climate change so difficult to manage and nations unwilling to take decisive action, what if we could mitigate its effects by setting up a kind of chemical umbrella—a layer of sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere that could reflect the sun’s radiation and cool the Earth?

According to a new study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, a collaboration among Penn scientists and two groups in Spain, atmospheric conditions in the stratosphere pose a challenge to generating sulfuric acid, making its production less efficient than might have previously been expected. Thus more groundwork exploring the chemistry of how sulfuric acid and its building blocks will react in the upper atmosphere is required in order to confidently move forward with this climate geoengineering strategy, the researchers say.

“These fundamental insights highlight the importance of understanding the photochemistry involved in geoengineering,” says Joseph S. Francisco, an atmospheric chemist in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences and a co-corresponding author on the study. “That’s critically important and it’s something that’s been ignored.”

Using sulfuric acid to blunt the sun’s rays as a means of curbing climate changeimpacts is based on a natural phenomenon: When volcanoes erupt, the sulfur they emit creates localized—or sometimes even far-reaching—cooling clouds that filter the sun. But those clouds emerge in the troposphere, which ranges from the Earth’s surface to about 10 kilometers up. Geoengineering using sulfuric acid would happen a good deal higher, in the stratosphere, from about 10 to 20 kilometers above the planet.

“One of the implications of this finding is, if you put sulfur dioxide up there, it’s going to just be recycling around,” Francisco says. “So it opens the door to whether we have a full understanding of atmospheric sulfur chemistry up in the stratosphere.”

The findings also highlight the need for a Plan B if the atmospheric chemistry doesn’t play out as expected. “It raises a fundamentally important question,” Francisco says. “If we put the sulfur dioxide in, can we get it out of the stratosphere?

Read more: https://phys.org/news/2021-11-geoengineering-mitigate-climate-fundamental-chemistry.html

The abstract of the study which discusses what geoengineering could do to plant growth;

Estimating global agricultural effects of geoengineering using volcanic eruptions

Published: 08 August 2018

Jonathan Proctor, Solomon Hsiang, Jennifer Burney, Marshall Burke & Wolfram Schlenker

Nature (2018)

Solar radiation management is increasingly considered to be an option for managing global temperatures, yet the economic effects of ameliorating climatic changes by scattering sunlight back to space remain largely unknown. Although solar radiation management may increase crop yields by reducing heat stress, the effects of concomitant changes in available sunlight have never been empirically estimated. Here we use the volcanic eruptions that inspired modern solar radiation management proposals as natural experiments to provide the first estimates, to our knowledge, of how the stratospheric sulfate aerosols created by the eruptions of El Chichón and Mount Pinatubo altered the quantity and quality of global sunlight, and how these changes in sunlight affected global crop yields. We find that the sunlight-mediated effect of stratospheric sulfate aerosols on yields is negative for both C4 (maize) and C3 (soy, rice and wheat) crops. Applying our yield model to a solar radiation management scenario based on stratospheric sulfate aerosols, we find that projected mid-twenty-first century damages due to scattering sunlight caused by solar radiation management are roughly equal in magnitude to benefits from cooling. This suggests that solar radiation management—if deployed using stratospheric sulfate aerosols similar to those emitted by the volcanic eruptions it seeks to mimic—would, on net, attenuate little of the global agricultural damage from climate change. Our approach could be extended to study the effects of solar radiation management on other global systems, such as human health or ecosystem function.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-018-0417-3

You can just imagine the scenario. Scientists pump a bit of sulfur into the atmosphere and nothing happens. Then they pump some more, the needle still doesn’t move. Then suddenly an extreme atmospheric event, like a large hurricane or a volcanic eruption, throws up some extra water vapour, and the entire sky goes black.

I’m glad at least one of them asked the obvious question, how to get the sulfur out of the atmosphere if it all goes wrong? But I’m guessing if the opportunity arose for a full scale test they would still probably want to try it out.

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Keith Harrison
November 22, 2021 6:19 pm

Where’s Burl Henry when you need him to explain his simple theory of climate change where he tried to convince readers at Judith Curry’s site that SO2 is the control knob for temperature?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 22, 2021 6:20 pm

As if anyone understands climate well enough to do engineering? As the computer models cannot handle clouds, except as a supplied parameter, it would be a bit presumptuous to try engineering,

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
November 22, 2021 6:23 pm

Was discussed here:
LOCKHEED MARTIN SOLAR AND ASTROPHYSICS LABORATORY SEMINAR
 
 Date : Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Place: Virtual (via Zoom)
 
 Time : 10.00m

 Speaker: Greg Slater
         (LMSAL, Palo Alto)
 
 Title: The Strong Case For Immediate Global Cooling by Stratospheric Injection of SO2
 
 Abstract:
The arguments and the data are presented to make the case for the rational and moral imperatives for the immediate deployment of the first large scale tests of global cooling using stratospheric injection of SO2, to be followed immediately thereafter by a transition to operational systems for continuous global cooling, in order to stabilize global temperature and sea levels, and extreme weather events, and to stop the associated rising global deaths, suffering, drought, forced migration, etc., which in turn are dangerously straining the very stability of societies worldwide.

https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0?ui=2&ik=9464d4ed4a&attid=0.1&permmsgid=msg-f:1715560182196139589&th=17cee4e5729af645&view=fimg&fur=ip&sz=s0-l75-ft&attbid=ANGjdJ9uc7woCEXCumDhrvPBjLh5PlckqBtfVS4XdW2rpU8laBEpy0NamOvqNjzic5JG_4yOSt4oP_0fLKL9McjbRqS__X-Z12vo79ZkkxiSA2sQyHrWa38myndQg_U&disp=emb&realattid=ii_kvej536l0
Figure Caption: Schematic climate futures [After MacMartin et al, 2019, ‘Mission-driven research for stratospheric aerosol geoengineering’].

————————————————————————–
Topic: LMSAL Seminar Zoom Meeting
Time: Nov 11, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://lmsal.zoom.us/j/81304742258?pwd=aFJyM0xxaDJnc3A1Q2NGcDdZMGp0dz09

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 22, 2021 6:25 pm

Dangerous loonies, the lot of them.

2
Reply
Steve Case
November 22, 2021 6:35 pm

if we could mitigate its effects by setting up a kind of chemical umbrella—a layer of sulfuric acid in the upper atmosphere that could reflect the sun’s radiation and cool the Earth?
____________________________________

I really didn’t need to read any further. What could possibly go wrong? It’s a legitimate concern that the ignorant and stupid people in charge these days actually have the power to try this sort of bullshit. Will they try, and will the people with their heads screwed on tight actually rise up and put a stop to it?

0
Reply
No one
November 22, 2021 6:38 pm

Soylent black.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 22, 2021 6:39 pm

I now believe that the CAGW movement is not a political one, nor a religious one, it is a cult, and a very dangerous one. It has all of the hallmarks of an organised cult.

These people urgently need deprogramming.

Last edited 5 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 22, 2021 6:41 pm

This is just the latest attempt of the Lunatics to put themselves in charge of our Asylum.

download (9).jpg
0
Reply
Al Miller
November 22, 2021 6:44 pm

OK if some jack asses actually try it I will get my pitchfork out and take part in stopping the madness.
You just can’t fix stupid, nor do degrees in science seem to increase use of the scientific method – or even an understanding of what it is.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

nuclear power Opinion solar power wind power

SCMP: China Offers Renewables and Cheap Nuclear to Poor Countries

21 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Opinion

BBC: Blackouts in Venezuela Prove Fossil Fuel is No More Reliable than Renewables

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Opinion

President Biden Orders a FTC Investigation into Gasoline Prices

5 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Geoengineering Opinion

Scientists Notice: Nightmare Sulfur Injection Geoengineering Plan Might Cause Problems

45 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Ocean acidification

Fundamentals of Ocean pH

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Tesla

Tesla Owners Locked Out After “Server Error 500”

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
flooding

Were the Sumas Floods Caused by Global Warming? The Evidence Says No.

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: