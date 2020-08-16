Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to UNSW academic Dr. Clara Stephens, future extreme rainfall will fail to fill Aussie dams, because the drier ground will absorb too much moisture.
What you might not realise about the flow-on effects of climate change
Fri 14 Aug 2020 10.42 AEST
In the coming years, we are likely to see more extreme weather conditions. We will need new engineering approaches to manage the complex impacts on our water resources, writes Dr Clare Stephens.
Changing rainfall, evaporation and soil
Climate modelling suggests that, in the coming years, average rainfall will decrease over much of the continent. Simultaneously, extreme rainfall is likely to increase, bringing heavier downpours.
Much of the rainfall over Australia is lost to evaporation. The “thirst” of the atmosphere is measured by its evaporative demand. Since the Millennium Droughtbegan in the 1990s, higher temperatures have driven evaporative demand up by increasing the air’s capacity to hold water vapour.
Decreasing annual rainfall and increasing evaporative demand will tend to result in drier soil. Drier soils are more absorbent, so less rain runs directly into waterways. This means that, even if we get heavier downpours in the future, they won’t necessarily produce the floods we rely on to fill dams. Unfortunately, this flood-reducing tendency won’t apply equally to urban environments (where it might actually be helpful) because we have paved over that absorbent soil in cities.
This echoes Tim Flannery’s famous prediction that Aussie dams would never fill again – shorty before record flood years.
Predicting the end of rain is an old game. In the 1920s American hit music hall song “It aint going to rain no mo'”, full of rude verses which poke fun at alarmism, was a worldwide success – not a bad effort in the age before mass media.
30 thoughts on “UNSW Academic Repeats Tired “Dams will Never Fill” Climate Change Myth”
“Climate modelling suggests that in coming years” many will ridicule the fools who believed in their simplistic and wildly inaccurate climate models.
“According to UNSW academic Dr. Clara Stephens, future extreme rainfall will fail to fill Aussie dams, because the drier ground will absorb too much moisture.”
Ironically, she has it backwards. When the ground is bone dry, it can’t absorb the rain as quick as when it is already partly wet and/or partially saturated and be able to still hold more water. So the reservoir will fill faster initially, because it will all be run off instead of the soils absorbing the water.
Yep, not a good start to her career.
She drinks too much beer.
Ironic yes, but so predictable. How would one who so confuses computer output with reality ever get real life hands on dirt under the fingernails experience? The poor girl may be highly educated but is as dumb as a sack of hammers at what really matters.
Not sure how she could get this so wrong unless the article is over-simplifying her reasons.
It is amusing to see a reliance on a bad thing like “flooding,” particularly in cities, to fill reservoirs.
Clara wrote:
It seems pretty clear what she was trying to say.
Seems like she should know better from her quals…just wondering if she had to oversimplify and “drier” means “still wetted but drier than in the past.”
Still poor wording and still looks like a heap of garbage.
It is just make believe.
Any discussion about more this or less that relating to floods and droughts need to be catchment specific.
Catchments have different shapes , slopes, sizes and levels of development.
The best the climate models do is give a percentage range for more or less rainfall by season.
Every catchment within the region will likely have a different outcome.
“Clare Stephens is one of 470 Westpac Scholars who are setting new benchmarks in innovation, research and social change.”
These sixpac scholars are “setting new benchmarks for social change” so consequently they have less time and attention for research, hence lower benchmarks for the core issue of Science.
The movie inconvenient truth was feed to Australian government authorities in about 2006.
About the same time theses authorities came up with the more droughts and more floods scare in its various forms.
After 14 years there has not been any quantitative assessment to prove this.
Droughts and more intense rainfall are statistic concepts. It is total BS that a catchment has both.
The last time the dams didn’t fill was the 2010 deluge.
Oh wait – that’s when most of SE Queensland went under because the main storage dams were in danger of overflowing, and gigalitres (or thousands of Olympic swimming pools) had to be released as an emergency measure.
I believe a negligence lawsuit has either just been settled or is ongoing against the Qld government?
Perhaps young Dr Clara should study modern history before speculating about the likelihood of dry dams.
Another issue that hit some of those downstream towns was that some local councils when laying drains did not follow an engineers advice to install 10″ drains and installed 6″ drains instead to save money.
“It ain’t gonna rain no more” my favourite:
Meanwhile Sydney’s main water storage, Warragamba Dam is overflowing, for the firs time in *gasp* 4 years. I think that’s how dams normally work.
Another case of ignoring facts to advance a theory.
My dam in south east Queensland filled only twice in my first 23 years here.
It has filled 3 times in the last 5 years.
I’ll take as much of this global warming as I can get
The only way that CO2 could warm the world more than half a degree Celsius is through positive water vapour feed back.
This is unproven and the tropical hotspot has also never been located .
Both of these factors have to come into play to make a difference to the worlds temperature.
Even if these factors are proven to exist more water vapour means more rain and less droughts .
You cannot have it both ways .
CO2 does not control the weather and if a little more warmth results a little more water evaporating from the oceans a warmer atmosphere holds more water vapour to fall on the land .
Weather records around the world going back as far as they have been kept show no pattern of more droughts and more violent tropical storms .
What is wrong with these people ?
They are speculating with absolutely no proof to back up their theories of doom and gloom.
Defund the Universities might be the way to go.
Graham
“Tired Climate Change Myth”?
Great phrase!
Thank you.
There are so many of those!
A much needed phrase in any discussion about the climate movement.
Another tired climate change myth is that our fossil fuel emissions are melting ice shelves in Antarctica. This stuff normally flows out of Columbia University, the UNSW of the North, but the latest such alarm is from UC San Diego that has not really indulged in the climate game in the past.
Anyway, now that we have ICESAT2 ice shelf data, expect a renewed torrent of ice shelf alarms in the journals. Here is one …
It’s funny that you post this now, because as you speak, the dams in Sydney are at 100%.
Hot dam!
Oh yes but climate change starts ………NOW! …… no I mean………NOW!!
So she got her 15 minutes of fame and now what?
“Youth is wasted on the young”.
The Australian Bureau Of Meteorology (BOM) have graphs of rainfall in Australia.
http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/change/#tabs=Tracker&tracker=timeseries&tQ=graph%3Drain%26area%3Daus%26season%3D0112
The 1900 – 2019 data shows:
Australia – trending UP
Eastern Australia – steady
Northern Australia – trending UP
Southern Australia – trending UP
Southeastern Australia – steady
Southwestern Australia – trending DOWN
Murray Darling Basin – steady
It’s no wonder there are people such as myself who doubt the messages coming from the doomsters when reality is at such odds with the models and their doom-mongering prognostications of climatageddon.
How do these people actually remember to breathe?
Academics are the equivalent of soothsayers and jesters employed by the monarchy in the days of yore. They use computer models instead of crystal balls. Some paid a heavy price when too many predictions didn’t occur.
My climate grant for a new and improved self sharpening kind of guillotine has been approved for climate deniers. I just didn’t tell them that the real deniers are the climate scientists making all this crap up with crystal balls (computer models) Ok, a bit of sarc/ if I really need it.
