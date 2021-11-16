Barnaby Joyce. By Simon.chamberlain - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, link
Net Zero Sellout Barnaby Joyce Plays Climate Skeptic

Eric Worrall
Australian Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, who recently caved on supporting Australian Net Zero, has criticised COP26 President Alok Sharma for ignoring Britain’s Fossil Fuel industry in his call for climate shutdowns.

Australian deputy PM mocks Alok Sharma’s emotional reaction at Cop26

Barnaby Joyce takes a swipe at chair of the climate summit for trying to ‘shut down industries in other people’s countries’

Daniel Hurst and Katharine Murphy in CanberraMon 15 Nov 2021 20.11 AEDT

Australia’s deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce has mocked the British chair of the UN climate summit for becoming emotional about the watering down of language on coal, and for attempting to “shut down industries in other people’s countries”.

With the Australian government under pressure for first agreeing to a communique that flagged reviewing the current 2030 target before the Cop27 in Egypt – only to rule that same prospect out a few hours later – Barnaby Joyce on Monday went on the political offensive.

Joyce told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday the Australian government had done a “great job” to protect coalminers’ jobs before proceeding to mock Sharma.

“You know, it annoys me … what’s the guy’s name? Was it the chairman Sharma in Glasgow,” Joyce said to the ABC. “He was with his gavel and oh, I’m almost crying, I can’t do this.”

The Australian political leader also contended Sharma had displayed a double standard. “He wants to shut down our coal industry but he never talked about shutting down the oilfields in the North Sea, Brent oil, you know he doesn’t want to shut that down.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/nov/15/australian-deputy-pm-mocks-alok-sharmas-emotional-reaction-at-cop26

If Barnaby Joyce had stood his ground on Net Zero, I would have celebrated his criticism of COP26. But given Joyce’s recent support for Net Zero, in my opinion his criticism of COP26 is pure political theatre, designed to try to play both sides, to claw back some of the respect Joyce lost when he voted for an eventual Net Zero shutdown of coal, and higher fuel prices for rural people.

Paul Homewood
Editor
November 16, 2021 2:11 am

If only we were allowed to keep pumping North Sea oil and gas. Sadly these will all be banned as well

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Paul Homewood
November 16, 2021 2:58 am

Why? This is Carrie Aintoinette’s greentard insanity.

0
Reply
StuM
November 16, 2021 2:27 am

I suspect that Barnaby was well aware that ScoMo’s “Net Zero” is just pie in the sky posturing since it depends so much on “future technological developments”. It’s his support of Net Zero that is the pure political theatre 🙂

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  StuM
November 16, 2021 2:42 am

Trying to convince supporters they are part of the inside game is the only way for a politician to convince supporters to accept them playing both sides. At least one group of supporters is in for a big disappointment.

0
Reply
