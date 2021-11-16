This map from the annual Glacier Commission surveys in Italy and Switzerland shows the percentage of advancing glaciers in the Alps. Mid-20th century saw strong retreating trends, but not as extreme as the present; current retreats represent additional reductions of already smaller glaciers. By en:User:Lulu of the Lotus-Eaters - Own work, Public Domain, link
Glaciers

Melting Reveals Alpine Structures Buried by Glaciers After WW1

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Washington Post forgot to mention the late 1900s glacial advance which covered the WW1 structures with ice in the first place (see above).

Historians found a WWI bunker ‘frozen in time’ in the Alps. Climate change makes it a bittersweet discovery.

By Adela SulimanNovember 13, 2021 at 8:57 a.m. EST

Tucked within an icy mountain lies a meticulously preserved World War I bunker.

Climate change means we can now see it.Complete coverage from the COP26 U.N. climate summit

The intact cavern-cum-barracks contains munitions, books, cigarette holders and animal bones, and it was once teeming with Austro-Hungarian troops. They staked out on Mount Scorluzzo, almost 3,000 meters (about 9,800 feet) above sea level, on the Italian-Swiss border, now part of Italy’s Stelvio National Park territory.

“These places were literally frozen in time,” Giovanni Cadioli, a historian and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Padua in Italy, told The Washington Post.

Now, he added, climate change is playing a “pivotal role” in their discovery, as warming temperatures have led to the melting of glaciers and permafrost, revealing a “time capsule.”

Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/13/climate-change-italy-alps-world-war-one/

It is a bit difficult to interpret this find as evidence of dangerous anthropogenic climate change, when glaciers were retreating just as fast in the early 1900s, well before anthropogenic CO2 could possibly have had a significant impact.

To be fair glaciers do not only respond to temperature, changes in land use and snowfall patterns can also have an impact. But the behaviour of the glaciers is not exactly an alarmist hockey stick.

J N
November 16, 2021 6:15 am

In Europe, for instance, if we overlap AMO and number of glaciers retreating, there’s a clear correlation. Causation or not no one knows. However, that correlation is a lot better than with CO2 for sure.

J N
Reply to  J N
November 16, 2021 6:35 am

As David said bellow, this is a huge “inconvenient truth” for alarmists that try to use glaciers for alarmism.

Coach Springer
November 16, 2021 6:17 am

I shared an excerpt from the last glaciology post at WUWT on Facebook. Facebook interjected suggesting looking up recent temperature trends in my area. Can’t make a post without them interfering, but I also take it as an admission that a nerve has been struck. Might there one day be a time where it is considered a badge of honor to be censored by our internet overlords?

Joe
Reply to  Coach Springer
November 16, 2021 6:37 am

This is a good site for temperature trends in Canada. Records go back to early 20th century. Nothing happening in the towns I frequent.
https://www.yourenvironment.ca/

2hotel9
Reply to  Coach Springer
November 16, 2021 6:54 am

Coach? Let me help you with that, post this quote on farcebook and let us know how it works out. “If the color of your skin is the only thing that makes your life matter you are a racist.” Little Markeemark gets very cross when people post anything even close to truth or facts about anything at all.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Coach Springer
November 16, 2021 7:11 am

I’m curious to know what form this interjection took.

Did you manage to post the excerpt?

fretslider
November 16, 2021 6:17 am

“These places were literally frozen in time,” Giovanni Cadioli, a historian and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Padua in Italy, told The Washington Post.”

Cooling post World War I? After all that shelling etc etc and the new fossil-fuelled aeroplanes flying everywhere?

“These places were literally roasted in time,” Michael E. Mann, a climate sceantist at State Penn in the US, told The Washington Post.”

That’s more like it.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  fretslider
November 16, 2021 7:12 am

Why does anyone listen to Michael Mann? Do they like being lied to?

David Middleton
Editor
November 16, 2021 6:22 am

The 20th Century glacial advance is one heck of “an inconvenient truth”!

Graemethecat
Reply to  David Middleton
November 16, 2021 7:07 am

The Climatistas will merely assert that it was “local” cooling.

David Kamakaris
Reply to  David Middleton
November 16, 2021 7:21 am

Cooling is warming, David. Ain’t nobody learnt you nuthin!

Pauleta
November 16, 2021 6:23 am

Climate change taketh it away, climate change broughth it back.

And those who write the articles failed to see the irony of their conclusions.

Duane
November 16, 2021 6:26 am

To a propagandist, there is only the Message, it alone must be promoted, and there are no “on the other hands” or any other information whatsoever that conflicts with the Message. All non-Message information is consigned to the “memory hole” of Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty Four”.

Michael in Dublin
November 16, 2021 6:29 am

A little bit of history upends the alarmist models. The modelers really need to get out of their academic towers and back into the real world.

2hotel9
November 16, 2021 6:51 am

Funny, I read this and thought “Lost WW1 bunker?” got out a couple of my history books covering Austro-Hungarian/Italian campaigns and SHAZAM there it was, not lost at all just covered up. People who do not study history are continually shocked to “find” things they claim were “lost”, such as planes under snow/ice in Greenland or Antarctica, or ships sunk around Manhattan Island in the 1700s. Lack of proper education is quite sad, it really is.

fretslider
Reply to  2hotel9
November 16, 2021 7:09 am

The woods around Trento (the Trentino) are full of first world war dugout positions that it’s easy to fall into now that they’ve had a century of being overgrown.

Over the other side were the Austro-Hungarians, I would imagine that side of the alps is similar.

Great for mushroom hunting!

2hotel9
Reply to  fretslider
November 16, 2021 7:18 am

Ian McCollum has several videos about WW1 fortifications that can be toured. And I bet these “journalists” would be shocked to find out there is a road/tunnel/bridge complex in the northern Italian Alps that you can visit. Sections of it are pretty snowy/icy, too.

Graemethecat
November 16, 2021 7:05 am

It seems not to have occurred to the journalist who wrote the piece that the climate at the time the bunker was built must have been at least as warm as today.

Tom Abbott
Reply to  Graemethecat
November 16, 2021 7:16 am

These kinds of facts seem to completely escape the thinking of the alarmists.

Tree stumps uncovered by recently melting glaciers means those trees grew in a warmer environment that exists today. It’s irrefutable evidence that we are not living in the hottest time in history, as the alarmists claim.

Mr.
Reply to  Graemethecat
November 16, 2021 7:28 am

C’mon man!
When you’re like 22 years old now and like writing about something that like happened in like 1914-18 it’s like you know, PREHISTORIC.

Bob Hunter
Reply to  Graemethecat
November 16, 2021 7:35 am

The Same when Trees were exposed in Alaska Glaciers or lost aircraft in Greenland during WWII. Not only journalists but climate scientists.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Bob Hunter
