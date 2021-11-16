Melting Reveals Alpine Structures Buried by Glaciers After WW1

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Washington Post forgot to mention the late 1900s glacial advance which covered the WW1 structures with ice in the first place (see above).

Historians found a WWI bunker ‘frozen in time’ in the Alps. Climate change makes it a bittersweet discovery. By Adela SulimanNovember 13, 2021 at 8:57 a.m. EST Tucked within an icy mountain lies a meticulously preserved World War I bunker. Climate change means we can now see it.Complete coverage from the COP26 U.N. climate summit The intact cavern-cum-barracks contains munitions, books, cigarette holders and animal bones, and it was once teeming with Austro-Hungarian troops. They staked out on Mount Scorluzzo, almost 3,000 meters (about 9,800 feet) above sea level, on the Italian-Swiss border, now part of Italy’s Stelvio National Park territory. “These places were literally frozen in time,” Giovanni Cadioli, a historian and postdoctoral researcher at the University of Padua in Italy, told The Washington Post. Now, he added, climate change is playing a “pivotal role” in their discovery, as warming temperatures have led to the melting of glaciers and permafrost, revealing a “time capsule.” … Read more: https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/11/13/climate-change-italy-alps-world-war-one/

It is a bit difficult to interpret this find as evidence of dangerous anthropogenic climate change, when glaciers were retreating just as fast in the early 1900s, well before anthropogenic CO2 could possibly have had a significant impact.

To be fair glaciers do not only respond to temperature, changes in land use and snowfall patterns can also have an impact. But the behaviour of the glaciers is not exactly an alarmist hockey stick.

5 10 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...