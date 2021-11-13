Climate FAIL petroleum

AFR: Net Zero “Strangling” Oil and Gas Producers

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

When will the food shortages begin? Bankster support for Western Net Zero declarations is killing oil and gas investment, driving up the price of gasoline, electricity and home heating. My question – how much damage can affordable energy production sustain, before food production begins to fail?

Net zero tightens noose on energy players

Angela Macdonald-Smithand Elouise Fowler
Nov 12, 2021 – 4.37pm

Escalating climate pressures are starting to strangle capital flows for oil and gas producers, with fresh initiatives at the COP26 summit and Australia’s new 2050 net zero emissions goal only expected to further dial up the difficulties.

Peter Fredricson, acting chief executive at Papua New Guinean oil and gas producer, Oil Search says bank appetite to lend to the sector has dropped since early 2021 as environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors climb up the agenda, driving up the cost of capital.

“I’ve been quite surprised by the speed with which it has developed,” Mr Fredricson told AFR Weekend, pointing to funding as a key reason why Oil Search’s proposed $21 billion merger with Santos makes sense.

“We’ve recently gone to the market for a refinancing of a syndicated facility and I have to say, we were disappointed with the number of banks that were prepared to be involved this time round.”

Increasingly “fickle” bank debt markets for oil and gas companies and the uncertain outlook for the cost of capital for the sector were singled out this week by independent expert Grant Samuel as reasons for Oil Search shareholders to support the deal with Santos despite it falling short on value.

Structural underinvestment

“They’ve all got them now,” Mr Fredricson said of the bank lending restrictions, while noting plenty of debt capital is still available for investment-grade oil and gas producers in the 144A bond market in the US. Oil Search is unable to access that market given its 100 per cent reliance on PNG for revenue.

Goldman Sachs says a divergence in the cost of capital for high-carbon and low-carbon investments is one factor behind what it describes as a “structural underinvestment” in key energy, materials and heavy transport sectors.

The bank estimates the spread in the cost of capital between petroleum and renewable developments has widened by more than 10 percentage points in the last five years, contributing to underinvestment in oil and gas and some other carbon-intensive sectors.

Goldman Sachs says that is equivalent to a carbon tax of $US80 per tonne of CO2 for offshore oil projects and $US40 per tonne for LNG, and is driving a historic turning point in energy investment, with global renewable power spending now overtaking oil and gas developments for the first time in history.

Read more: https://www.afr.com/companies/energy/net-zero-tightens-noose-on-energy-players-20211111-p5981w

History shows it is entirely possible for countries to stupid themselves into collapse.

Food production in ancient Rome crumbled towards the end, because corruption and greed amongst Rome’s rulers, and an expanding welfare state, drove taxes to unsustainable levels. There were other factors, such as a deterioration in climatic conditions after the end of the Roman Warm Period, but plenty of nations survived the dark ages – it was the failures of Roman society which delivered the fatal blow.

Food production in the Soviet Union was depressed, because the Communists refused to liberate the farming sector from the shackles of collectivism.

Now banker supported government climate activism, strangling capital supply for affordable energy production, could be about to create a Western food crisis.

Cheap energy and economic liberty are the reasons our world can support seven billion people, with only a fraction of that population working in agriculture, at least in Western countries.

Before cheap energy, almost everyone was a farmer. Any interruption to the supply of cheap energy could cause the current system of abundant Western food production to fail.

I have no doubt this crisis was engineered, by people who genuinely believe renewable energy will sweep in and replace fossil fuel, once the old energy system is destroyed. But green energy is a pipe dream, an engineering impossibility.

The question is, what will the architects of the gathering energy underinvestment crisis do, when they realise their green energy revolution has failed? If history is any guide, admitting their mistake and rushing to undo the damage is not at the top of the list of likely responses.

ResourceGuy
November 13, 2021 2:09 pm

So a trillion dollars will flow to the Russian Arctic development projects and pipelines instead. Meanwhile there are no solar tariffs in the EU on forced labor solar components made with coal power plants. The world is a cheap magic show of sleight of hand and misdirection plays. Democracy was lost as another victim of the process.

n.n
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 13, 2021 2:55 pm

The very model that drove environmental and labor arbitrage. Demos-cracy is aborted in darkness.

Ron Long
November 13, 2021 2:10 pm

I personally hope that everyone that voted for a “Net Zero/Green New Deal” politician slowly starves in the cold and dark. Sorry, but I only see doubling down on stupid for the whole green wienie theme.

Wade
Reply to  Ron Long
November 13, 2021 2:54 pm

Rules that apply to everyone do not apply to the select elite. That means the ones who create these untenable rules will never ever have to live by them. Neither will the ones who keep the selfish rulemakers rich. Sadly, no matter how much the elites and the rulemakers kick the people in the groin, far too many will go back and sincerely thank the rulemakers for that kick.

Michael in Dublin
November 13, 2021 2:12 pm

This is the stuff of the worst nightmares – unfortunately we are not going to wake up and find it was merely a dream.

Tom Halla
November 13, 2021 2:12 pm

Really self destructive government programs usually only end with a change of government.
The model behind Nixon’s War on Cancer was pushed even harder by Carter, that trace amounts of industrial chemicals were causing a cancer epidemic. The minor little problems with this model were that cancer rates were not Increasing, except for smoking related lung cancer, and the LNT model is intentionally impossible to disprove.

Curious George
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 13, 2021 3:15 pm

A really self-destructive government soon becomes a really destructive government. Germany 1938 and on, Italy 1938 and on.

Gregory Woods
November 13, 2021 2:14 pm

 But green energy is a pipe dream, an engineering impossibility.

Truer words have never been written….

markl
November 13, 2021 2:25 pm

Food cost and supply will be the immediate victims of fossil fuel shortage with countries dependent on food imports being the first to suffer shortages or exorbitant pricing. One can do without a new car, appliance, clothes, electronics, or a myriad of other products dependent on affordable energy but eating isn’t negotiable. Heating at certain latitudes will be next with deforestation to very quickly follow. Personal transportation will dwindle to necessity and vacation travel will cease. Business and commerce travel will be limited. It won’t take long for people to demand the good old days. It will take longer to correct the problem than it will to feel the affects of it.

Rich T.
November 13, 2021 2:36 pm

How to destroy western civilization. Back to the DARK AGES we go. Maybe time for a change in governments before it is too late

SxyxS
November 13, 2021 2:45 pm

Goldman Sachs has trippled its financing and investments in terms of green energy.
Of course this money will be missing somewhere else.
Goldman Sachs also recentlylaunched the global Clean Energy Index.

And who helped Al Gore creating Generation IM LLP in 2004?
David Blood from? Goldman Sachs.
And I’m pretty sure that Goldman Sachs and David Blood already knew at this point that Al Gore, who has no clue about science,movie making or investment,will make the documentary “118 minutes full of lies and failed predictions” (aka An inconvenient truth) and would get a Nobel peace prize and Oscar for the best fairy-tale.

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  SxyxS
November 13, 2021 3:04 pm

It is easy to “invest” in renewables when government is providing a guaranteed profit. But, investing in renewables over real energy reduces the productivity of the economy and reduces the time that will pass before government runs out of other-peoples-money. In the end it all goes bust.

fretslider
November 13, 2021 2:48 pm

“how much damage can affordable energy production sustain, before food production begins to fail?

Our recent energy problems caused a shortage of CO2 needed for production and packaging. So I would say it won’t take that long

Rich Davis
November 13, 2021 3:00 pm

One thing I think I know about the elite overlords…they are hypocrites to the core. So I really doubt that if oil and gas prices rise and investment in exploration looks to be profitable, that the fossil fuel companies will have trouble finding somebody who wants to invest. All the green virtue signalers will have subsidiaries lending the money.

Graham
November 13, 2021 3:01 pm

We all know ( here at WUWT ) that fossil fuels will still be used in copious amounts for the next 100 years .
Unfortunately the UN and a lot of western politicians cannot think for them selves and most do not know how food gets to the supermarket or how the cotton is grown and other materials for clothing is made and materials for building houses is produced .
The first priority for any one anywhere in the world is nutritious food ,adequate clothing and adequate shelter from cold and heat.These are the very basic needs for every person on this planet.
A large number of countries have to import large amounts of food, lots of cotton .wool and other material for clothing,and large amounts of timber ,steel etc to house their populations.
Where will the electricity come from to drive all the tractors ,on the farms orchards and the trucks that carry all supplies to and from the ports .
No country in the world can electrify their transport and their agriculture as they cannot produce enough electricity unless they opt for nuclear .
Do these people think that the world is going back to sailing ships to move even these necessities around the world?
As supply chains fail around the world and shortages of basics develop populations will not stand for excuses from politicians and they will vote them out .

Rud Istvan
November 13, 2021 3:01 pm

I am more sanguine about future fossil fuel investment. If there is money to be made, the investment will happen. Banks are not the only source of funds, were they all so foolish as to actually stop lending to such projects.

As predicted, COP26 has failed. Even IF CO2 were a real problem, renewables are not a real solution—as is increasingly evident. And nuclear is not a full solution, since many things (airplanes, farm and construction and forestry machinery) cannot be electrified. And since other things (plastics, N fertilizer, tires) depend on ‘fossil fuels’ NOT used as fuels.

