Climate News

Iran Climate Agreement Demand: No Sanctions and Free US Technology

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In the wake of John Kerry agreeing to give US technology away to China, Iran has put in a demand for its own share of the loot.

Climate change: Iran says lift sanctions and we’ll ratify Paris agreement

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

Iran will ratify the landmark Paris agreement on climate change only if sanctions against it are lifted, a senior leader has told the BBC.

Ali Salajegheh said sanctions were impeding Iran in areas like renewable energy.

Iran is the world’s eighth largest CO2 emitter, yet is one of the few countries not to ratify the Paris pact. 

Emissions have soared in recent years as overseas investments in renewable energy have collapsed. 

The government has also violently suppressed protests about water shortages.

“If the sanctions are removed, then we have a commitment towards the international community, it is at that time that they can transfer modern technology and finance to us especially in the area of renewable energy so we can modernise our deteriorating infrastructure,” he told BBC News. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-59242986

I’m sure Iran will provide a solemn assurance that the technology gifted over to them by John Kerry’s climate crusade will not be used to harm US interests.

Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Tom Halla
November 11, 2021 6:09 pm

Lurch has long been someone who gives people like Alex Jones credibility, as there really are people that malevolently stupid.

Reply
AndrewWA
November 11, 2021 6:17 pm

After the crazy Obama/Clinton uranium deal – nothing with surprise me from the current WH Adminsitration .

Reply
Thomas Gasloli
November 11, 2021 6:43 pm

And it is a safe bet that Dementia Joe 🤪will designate Kerry the Clown 🤡 as special envoy to “negotiate” the deal with Iran.

Reply
