Coal on the palm - Czech Republic. Image modified
Climate Propaganda Coal

Bloomberg: Coal Divesters Sweetening the Deal with New Long Term Permits

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
2 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Bloomberg, mining giants are pimping every last penny out of their divestment coal asset sales, sweetening the deal by arranging long term operating permits for the new buyers.

Investors Pushed Mining Giants to Quit Coal. Now It’s Backfiring

There’s growing unease that the divestment campaign could lead to more coal being produced for longer.By Thomas Biesheuvel +Follow9 November 2021, 10:01 GMT+10

It was supposed to be a big win for climate activists: another of the world’s most powerful mining companies had caved to investor demands that it stop digging up coal.

Instead, Anglo American Plc’s exit from coal has become a case study for unintended consequences, transforming mines that were scheduled for eventual closure into the engine room for a growth-hungry coal business.

And while it’s a particularly stark example, it’s not the only one. When rival BHP Group was struggling to sell an Australian colliery this year, the company surprised investors by applying to extend mining at the site by another two decades — an apparent attempt to sweeten its appeal to potential buyers.

Now, after years of lobbying blue-chip companies to stop mining the most-polluting fuel, there’s a growing unease among climate activists and some investors that the policy many of them championed could lead to more coal being produced for longer. Senior mining executives say the message from their shareholders is evolving to acknowledge that risk, and they’re no longer pushing as hard for blanket withdrawals.

Read more: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-09/investors-pushed-mining-giants-to-quit-coal-now-it-s-backfiring

Pimping coal mines this way in my opinion is a form of greenwashing.

The value of a mine is based on its potential future earnings. By attaching long term operating permits to the sale, mining companies are boosting the sale price by boosting confidence in long term operation, and in doing so are indirectly profiting from future coal extraction.

This grossly hypocritical position allows mining groups which publicly proclaim their divestment of coal holdings to effectively claim a share of the profit from future coal extraction at the mine they just sold, when the new long term operating permit elevates the sale price.

If companies with coal holdings genuinely wanted to shut down coal, they could simply gift ownership of the mines to Greenpeace or the WWF. But this would mean writing off all the profit they could have made from future coal sales, rather than sneaking future profits from coal onto their books via a clever accounting trick.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dennis G Sandberg
November 11, 2021 10:21 pm

The typical results of substantive liberal ventures into harassing the hydrocarbon industry are those troublesome unintended consequences.

1
Reply
H B
November 11, 2021 10:59 pm

Sell it to a subsidiary or associated company got ya green tards

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coal

India’s COP-26 promise of Net Zero by 2070 overshadowed by coal use

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda

China Well Ahead of the USA and Australia in a German Climate Policy League Table

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

China Still Burning More & More Coal

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics Climate ugliness Coal natural gas

Rep Donalds Explains Why Biden’s Energy Policies will Drive CO2 Emissions Up

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Propaganda Coal

Bloomberg: Coal Divesters Sweetening the Deal with New Long Term Permits

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Iran Climate Agreement Demand: No Sanctions and Free US Technology

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Carbon sequestration

Morrison to link $500 million for new technologies to easing way for carbon capture and storage

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Glaciers

A Potted History of Glaciers

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: