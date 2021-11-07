Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Greta rich countries have to pay reparations for the ancestral crime of bringing industry, roads, hospitals, schools and comfort in old age to the world.

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims West Owes Colonised Countries a ‘Historical Debt’ to Drastically Cut Emissions

VICTORIA FRIEDMAN 6 Nov 2021

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has implied that the West owes a “historical debt” to countries in the Global South to drastically reduce carbon emissions due to the legacy of colonialism.

Speaking at a Fridays for Future youth protest in Glasgow, Scotland, on the fringes of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, 18-year-old Thunberg said: “The climate and ecological crisis, of course, does not exist in a vacuum. It is directly tied to other crises and injustices that date back to colonialism and beyond.

“Crises based on the idea that some people are worth more than others and therefore have the right to exploit others and steal their land and resources.”

The teen climate activist continued by implying that the climate crisis cannot be solved without confronting these “injustices”, saying: “It is very naive of us to think that we can solve this crisis without addressing the root cause of it.”

She then alluded to the West, using the increasingly popular term ‘Global North’ to describe the developed world — compared to the ‘Global South’, which is also being used more frequently in recent years to discuss climate change and ‘decolonising’ the alleged crisis — having a “historical debt” to the countries it colonised, which she says are on the “front line” of the “climate crisis”.

…

Read more (includes video): https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/06/teen-climate-activist-greta-thunberg-brands-cop26-failure-pr-exercise/