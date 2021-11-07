Climate Economics Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg: The West Owes Former Colonies a Climate Debt

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
55 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Greta rich countries have to pay reparations for the ancestral crime of bringing industry, roads, hospitals, schools and comfort in old age to the world.

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims West Owes Colonised Countries a ‘Historical Debt’ to Drastically Cut Emissions

VICTORIA FRIEDMAN 6 Nov 2021

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has implied that the West owes a “historical debt” to countries in the Global South to drastically reduce carbon emissions due to the legacy of colonialism.

Speaking at a Fridays for Future youth protest in Glasgow, Scotland, on the fringes of the United Nations COP26 climate conference, 18-year-old Thunberg said: “The climate and ecological crisis, of course, does not exist in a vacuum. It is directly tied to other crises and injustices that date back to colonialism and beyond.

“Crises based on the idea that some people are worth more than others and therefore have the right to exploit others and steal their land and resources.”

The teen climate activist continued by implying that the climate crisis cannot be solved without confronting these “injustices”, saying: “It is very naive of us to think that we can solve this crisis without addressing the root cause of it.”

She then alluded to the West, using the increasingly popular term ‘Global North’ to describe the developed world — compared to the ‘Global South’, which is also being used more frequently in recent years to discuss climate change and ‘decolonising’ the alleged crisis — having a “historical debt” to the countries it colonised, which she says are on the “front line” of the “climate crisis”.

Read more (includes video): https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/11/06/teen-climate-activist-greta-thunberg-brands-cop26-failure-pr-exercise/

Greta, as a resident of a former colony of the “global south”, you are welcome to send me climate reparations. I’m sure if you contact Anthony we can figure out how you can get the cash to me.

I’m sure other WUWT readers have historic grievances which require reparations. Make sure you list your grievances below, so Greta understands your need for climate cash.

MarkW
November 7, 2021 6:18 am

For the most part, former British colonies are doing well.
It’s the French and Spanish colonies that are basket cases.
Not that they were doing all that well prior to being French and Spanish colonies.

Last edited 2 hours ago by MarkW
15
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  MarkW
November 7, 2021 6:23 am

Send them all a bill for infrastructure and development of the colony, then tell them we’ll pay their debt out of that.

8
Reply
Sunderlandsteve
Reply to  Richard Page
November 7, 2021 6:40 am

Adjusted for inflation of course.

4
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  MarkW
November 7, 2021 6:47 am

For the most part, former British colonies are doing well”

They were indeed doing very well, but then something happened and they, like us, imported political correctness and identity politics.

6
Reply
stewartpid
Reply to  MarkW
November 7, 2021 8:16 am

Mark …. Canada was doing okay but we are now cursed by a prime minister with the IQ of a turnip! Commie lite socialists in the eastern part of the country keep voting the clown in 🙁

1
Reply
Gary Pearse
Reply to  MarkW
November 7, 2021 8:35 am

Don’t leave out the worst. Belgium. King Leopold of Belgium butchered untold numbers (1-15 M) in the Congo to exact obedience. Leo stated that the Congo was his personal property (it also included Burundi and Rwanda). Development was a low priority. He mutilated laborers as punishment for very misdemeanors and may have been the model for modern atrocities in Africa.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atrocities_in_the_Congo_Free_State

0
Reply
Richard Page
November 7, 2021 6:20 am

When Greta apologises for the colonisation of England, Scotland, France, Russia and other countries by the Swedish, Danish and Norwegians then maybe I’ll stop laughing. If you go back far enough almost everywhere was ‘colonised’ by homo sapiens out of East Africa, can’t really see them forking out billions to the rest of the world though. About time idiots like her realised they’re just making public their complete ignorance and stupidity.

24
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Richard Page
November 7, 2021 6:44 am

Greta could take the Ashanti empire (modern Ghana) to task.

The people of colour who sold a great many fellow people of colour to Western trading companies….

Amusingly, the British fought a war against the Ashanti to… end their slavery trade.

16
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  fretslider
November 7, 2021 7:46 am

Knowledge is not Greta’s strongest point.

8
Reply
fretslider
November 7, 2021 6:40 am

It wasn’t all for nothing

2018: We Don’t Have Time founder, Ingmar Rentzhog, recognised as Sweden’s #1 Environmental Influencer of the year.

Yes, he created our Greta, she wasn’t on strike for long before Al Gore, 350.org etc made it ‘viral’ They are very well connected after all….

“Malena Ernman: WWF Environmental Hero of the Year, 2017”

“Thunberg was born into privilege and wealth.

Her mother is Swedish opera singer and celebrity Malena Ernman. Her father is actor Svante Thunberg, while her grandfather is actor and director Olof Thunberg. “Her ancestor on her father’s side is the Nobel Prize winner, Svante Arrhenius. Arrhenius was a Swedish physicist and chemist who received the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1903. He is known for myriad scientific contributions but it was his discovery that an increase in atmospheric carbon dioxide increases the Earth’s surface temperature. That finding led to the conclusion that human-made carbon dioxide emissions cause global warming.”

https://www.theartofannihilation.com/the-manufacturing-of-greta-thunberg-for-consent-the-most-inconvenient-truth-capitalism-is-in-danger-of-falling-apart/

You can see (with the added bonus of autism and mental instability) she was the perfect choice to front the operation.

But now her star is waning Warhol was right, but it isn’t always 15 minutes.

Has the developing world thanked us for the technologies and know how that have improved their lives

Then there is the small matter of all the money in aid over the last 60 years or so. That adds up.

The trouble with a puppet is it can only speak the words that are put into its mouth.

11
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  fretslider
November 7, 2021 7:22 am

“That finding led to the conclusion theory that human-made carbon dioxide emissions cause possibly contributes somewhat to global warming”

corrections made (by me)

5
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 7, 2021 7:34 am

Which I believe he recanted in 1906…….

5
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  HotScot
November 7, 2021 8:38 am

Yes, after recalculating and getting half the resultant temperature increase.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 7, 2021 7:34 am

Hypothesis; it’s never been a theory. It would’ve had to be a correct hypothesis to become a theory and it’s never even been close.

6
Reply
2hotel9
November 7, 2021 6:41 am

Waiting on my reparations from the Huns. Where my check be ats?!?!?!

8
Reply
Climate believer
November 7, 2021 6:46 am

She spouts all this scripted idiotic Marxist claptrap from her parents wherever she goes, and all you hear is Greta said this, and Greta said that, but what you never hear is her being confronted and asked to explain her simplistic juvenile view of the world, because everyone knows she can’t.

The poor girl can hardly string a sentence together when she’s off script.

11
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Climate believer
November 7, 2021 7:25 am

Exactly. poor little girl because what she’s showing there is Classic Autism.
That guy with the near endless and convoluted question is ‘it’
That is what defines the disorder
If he’d been brief and ‘to the point’ she’d have been straight back at him with laser sharpness. an incredible memory and mind-blowing honesty

The fact that the guy couldn’t put his question any better than he did really does call his mental acuity into question..

I have asked this question here very recently..
Because Autism Spectrum Disorders are not:

  • black/white
  • on/off
  • yes/no

how many undiagnosed cases are there really out there?

That journo is on my hit-list and am sorry peeps, but so are the vast majority of commentators in that other Greta thread = something straight out of Witch Hunting Junk & Magic Science of the Dark Ages.
I’ll wager that the weather was nicer back then and the food could not be worse than the tasteless & nutrient-free mush we are nowadays forced into eating.

Somehow Greta has to be persuaded to dump her parents but therein lies a near impossibility
Autistics, believe it or not and why I say what I do, autistics are very empathic, loyal and forgiving people.
what a mess

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Peta of Newark
November 7, 2021 7:37 am

“……autistics are very empathic, loyal and forgiving people.”

Not in my very recent experience.

7
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  HotScot
November 7, 2021 7:59 am

They aren’t. Emotional awareness is entirely lacking.

They are not, in the jargon, neurotypical people.

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Climate believer
November 7, 2021 7:30 am

Thanks, this is the best short video clip I’ve seen in years.
Spread it about, post it to your children & grandchildren, if necessary bribe them with pocket money to send it to their school friends.

3
Reply
commieBob
November 7, 2021 6:50 am

… the ancestral crime of bringing industry, roads, hospitals, schools and comfort in old age to the world.

There is a steady drum beat of people pointing out that the world is better by almost any metric. Global poverty, for instance, has decreased at a rate faster than the UN even dared to dream.

Jordan Peterson has an interview with Michael Shellenberger, author of Apocalypse Never?. Shellenberger, along with folks like Pinker and Lomborg supply incontrovertible evidence of progress. The alarmists do the best they can to ignore it.

What’s the excuse for abolishing capitalism if it’s producing something like an Earthly Paradise? That’s rhetorical of course because there is no excuse.

Some folks deny progress because it conflicts with their anti-human agenda. They are real deniers and are probably more reprehensible than any other deniers I can think of. Some folks deny historical atrocities, which is bad enough. By collapsing the economy, on the other hand, these folks seek to inflict atrocities that exceed anything else in the history of humanity.

Last edited 1 hour ago by commieBob
7
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  commieBob
November 7, 2021 7:43 am

Being that Capitalism is far from ideal, I wouldn’t mind these people trying to dismantle it, other than their only solution, socialism, is by any definition unimaginably worse.

If they came up with a clear, documented alternative that showed genuine promise I would be inclined to say go for it, but they just don’t have the imagination or political wherewithal to think any further than the end of their nose.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
November 7, 2021 6:52 am

How do I set up a post office box and bank account in South Africa?

As a second option I was born in a former colony in North America. I accept cash check or electronic payments.

A third option is just to send a bill to Sweden for helping supply the brown shirts with industrial equipment for global conquest while claiming neutrality and watching the destruction from afar.

8
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  ResourceGuy
November 7, 2021 7:56 am

I was born in Hong Kong where my parents helped rebuild it from the ruins of Japanese occupation. Singapore was a close relative in that respect, which fortunately remains out the clutches of the Chinese, so far. Both turned into two of the most successful countries in the world.

Greta and her handlers have no clue how many people they insult with these spurious claims of colonialism. Most colonised countries adopted the British political system and the rule of law which transformed them, often from barbaric tribal states, into peaceful, productive societies.

1
Reply
Steve Oregon
November 7, 2021 6:55 am

Like all good Castro revolutionaries she gives herself more power every day.
Now she is the Judge, Jury and Executioner on all climate matters.

6
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Steve Oregon
November 7, 2021 7:07 am

Except when the wind blows etc

1
Reply
Dave Yaussy
November 7, 2021 7:07 am

My son’s name really is Brandon. He deserves royalties. Can he claim them here? He’s entitled, I think

5
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
November 7, 2021 7:42 am

Better ask here 😀

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
November 7, 2021 8:07 am

entitled”

Aren’t they all these days? They don’t even feel the need to have made a contribution, either.

1
Reply
Joe
November 7, 2021 7:21 am

remember the good old days when you could have someone committed to a mental institution?

3
Reply
Tom Halla
November 7, 2021 7:21 am

Greta—some of my ancestors were Swedes, presumably oppressed enough by your ancestors they left. Others were Germans, and we all know about Sweden in the Thirty Years War.

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 7, 2021 7:43 am

The Finns my ask Sweden too 😀

0
Reply
markl
November 7, 2021 7:26 am

Like the manufactured narrative of AGW so is Greta. One thing the Marxists are masters at is propaganda. Making, seizing, and controlling the narrative is their primary weapon.

2
Reply
SMC
November 7, 2021 7:26 am

So, since the USA is a former colony, does this mean we get to claim reparations from the British Empire?

5
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  SMC
November 7, 2021 7:42 am

The British Empire hasn’t existed for some time so good luck with that! Also don’t forget that as the colonisers, you would be liable for those reparations – those descended from native Americans and imported slaves are the only ones that could benefit from that move.

1
Reply
SMC
Reply to  Richard Page
November 7, 2021 8:18 am

Well, no, the Native Americans should be claiming reparations from the British, and the French and the Spanish, since it was the citizens of those nations that actually colonized the Americas and therefore liable.
As for the British Empire no longer existing, under well established international norms and precedents, the UK is still liable for the the debts incurred by the Empire. Reparations could be considered debts accrued by the British Empire and so, are owed to the USA and indigenous people as the colonizers by the UK. 🙂

(for those that might not have a sense of humor, this is all snark)

3
Reply
Don Perry
Reply to  Richard Page
November 7, 2021 8:40 am

Indentured servitude included literally thousands of Europeans. Do they not count any more?

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  SMC
November 7, 2021 7:59 am

By Greta’s judgement it seems you do. But we’ll have to deduct the value of our political and justice system you adopted.

Perhaps best call it quits.

BTW, there isn’t a British Empire any longer.

Last edited 40 minutes ago by HotScot
0
Reply
SMC
Reply to  HotScot
November 7, 2021 8:20 am

BTW, there isn’t a British Empire any longer.”

You’re just quibbling. 🙂

2
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  SMC
November 7, 2021 8:37 am

Probably in the same vein as the US government ‘quibbled’ over not paying the French Republic money owed to the French Crown after the US revolution! It works both ways!

0
Reply
atticman
Reply to  SMC
November 7, 2021 8:00 am

Does the USA get reparations from Britain? Sure, but only once we’ve managed to get them from the Romans. I meaqn, what did they ever do for us?

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  SMC
November 7, 2021 8:08 am

does this mean we get to claim reparations from the British Empire?”

When you’ve paid your ‘tea taxes’ we’ll think about it….

1
Reply
SMC
Reply to  fretslider
November 7, 2021 8:40 am

Well, if Tyrant King George had allowed us some representation in parliament, we might not have thrown a bunch of tea overboard in Boston Harbor.

0
Reply
roaddog
November 7, 2021 7:44 am

Yawn. The fabricated Doom Pixie. Why am I reminded of AOC?

5
Reply
Robert Hanson
Reply to  roaddog
November 7, 2021 7:59 am

Because the same people supply all of their talking points. Once they get off that script they are quite inarticulate.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  roaddog
November 7, 2021 8:09 am

“Why am I reminded of AOC?”

Any
Old
Crap

Will do

Last edited 31 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  roaddog
November 7, 2021 8:22 am

Because….

Stupid.jpg
1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
November 7, 2021 7:50 am

Wot. Not a single thank you for providing the ruling classes over there with those Mercs, Audis and BMWs?

1
Reply
Mr.
November 7, 2021 8:12 am

Never thought I’d find myself thinking this way, but maybe turning Greta up to 11 is what will hasten public disinterest in her performances.

She is after all just like that catchy tune / jingle you couldn’t hear enough of at first, but after a while you found yourself hitting the OFF button every time it came on.

1
Reply
H.R.
November 7, 2021 8:14 am

What Nordic country is going to pay the Brits reparations for all the mayhem and destruction from their raids?

And since it was the Vikings who were first on the scene in North America,** shouldn’t their descendants be sent a bill from the U.S. and Canada?




**There is some evidence that Phoenicians were trading for copper in Michigan about 5,000-ish years ago, so perhaps the Vikings are off the hook. There appears to be a lot of Michigan copper in ancient Egyptian artifacts.

Here’s a taste for any geologists and historians here that may have an interest, but there’s a lot more out there if you like the looks of this rabbit hole.

https://greaterancestors.com/great-copper-mines-of-michigan/

1
Reply
Capitalist-DAD
November 7, 2021 8:14 am

Oops! The underlying Marxism crammed into this ignorant little twit is leaking out.

1
Reply
Leo Smith
November 7, 2021 8:16 am

Sweden owes England for the Vikings, and the Normans..

2
Reply
H.R.
Reply to  Leo Smith
November 7, 2021 8:37 am

Beat ya to it by only 2 minutes, Leo. So great minds, and all that.

But yeah. Cough up some of that cash from your stash, Greta.


“Oh no, no, no. It’s other people who need to pay up. Not me.”

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
November 7, 2021 8:18 am

Charles MacKay is proven correct every day.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
November 7, 2021 8:40 am

Is North Africa owed reparations for the Roman occupations?

Good luck in tracing who the descendants of those Roman citizens who benefitted are.

Good luck in tracing who the descendants of those North African inhabitants are who were living there when the Roman occupied those areas.

Good luck in putting a monetary value on those colonizations.

Perhaps Rome should also sent these North African countries a bill for all the technology and agricultural techniques they introduced to the regions, for the roads and other functional structures erected there, for the structures of government and education.

These activists have an abysmal ignorance of both uncertain science and messy history.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

