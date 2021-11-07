Sea level

No, Roanoke Times, Climate Change Is Not To Blame for Virginia Beach’s Flooding

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

Reposted from ClimateREALISM

By H. Sterling Burnett

A Google news search of the term “climate change” turns up a recent story in the Roanoke Times claiming human caused climate change is causing increased incidences of flooding in Virginia Beach, Virginia. This is false. Flooding may be worsening in Virginia Beach, and human activities may be contributing to it, but research indicates a climate change induced increase in the rate of sea level rise is not to blame.

A story, titled “Virginia Beach confronts inescapable costs of rising seas,” discusses a $568 million bond issue being proposed to improve infrastructure and lessen future damage from flooding in the region. If voter don’t approve the bond, the story warns “the city could lose billions of dollars in the next half-century as recurrent flooding inundates roads, businesses and homes.”

The Roanoke Times the proceeds to incorrectly attribute the danger of recurrent future flooding in Virginia Beach to climate change induced rising seas.

“The referendum underscores the mounting costs of adapting to climate change for U.S. cities,” writes the Roanoke Times. “The need for money to protect communities against climate change is growing across the globe ….”

Data show seas are not rising at an unusual rate in the Chesapeake Bay region where Virginia Beach is located.

As discussed in a recent Climate Realism article, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has maintained a tidal gauge at Sewell’s Point in Norfolk since the 1920s. The tidal records, as shown in the NOAA graph below, show the pace of sea-level rise remains the same now as it was 100 years ago – when there was minimal human-emitted carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

NOAA has maintained three other tidal gauges in the Norfolk region, dating back to the 1930s, 1950s, and 1970s, respectively. None of the other three show any acceleration, either.

Each of these tide gauges is within 30 miles of Virginia Beach and none show unusual rates of sea level rise or an increasing rate in recent decades.

To the extent flooding has increased in the Chesapeake Bay region and Virginia Beach in particular, research shows it is due to localized land subsidence. According to a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) report, titled “Land Subsidence and Relative Sea-Level Rise in the Southern Chesapeake Bay Region,” states:

Land subsidence has been observed since the 1940s in the southern Chesapeake Bay region at rates of 1.1 to 4.8 millimeters per year (mm/yr), and subsidence continues today.

This land subsidence helps explain why the region has the highest rates of sea-level rise on the Atlantic Coast of the United States. Data indicate that land subsidence has been responsible for more than half the relative sea-level rise measured in the region. Land subsidence increases the risk of flooding in low-lying areas, which in turn has important economic, environmental, and human health consequences for the heavily populated and ecologically important southern Chesapeake Bay region.

The aquifer system in the region has been compacted by extensive groundwater pumping in the region at rates of 1.5- to 3.7-mm/yr; this compaction accounts for more than half of observed land subsidence in the region.

The proposed bond issue may be needed to prevent increased incidences of flooding in Virginia Beach, but it will only work to prevent flooding if the “fixes” funded by it focus on the right causes of the problem. Local water withdrawals, wetlands conversion, and land compaction are to blame for Virginia Beach’s flooding woes, not climate change. Better land and water management, not fossil fuel use restrictions, are needed to reduce the incidences of homes and businesses in Virginia Beach flooding.

H. Sterling Burnett

H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D. is managing editor of Environment & Climate News and a research fellow for environment and energy policy at The Heartland Institute. Burnett worked at the National Center for Policy Analysis for 18 years, most recently as a senior fellow in charge of NCPA’s environmental policy program. He has held various positions in professional and public policy organizations, including serving as a member of the Environment and Natural Resources Task Force in the Texas Comptroller’s e-Texas commission.

4.6 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gregory Woods
November 7, 2021 2:53 am

As they say: Fools will be ignorant…

1
Reply
Phillip Bratby
Reply to  Gregory Woods
November 7, 2021 2:59 am

You can’t fix stupid ignorance (not without a proper education).

1
Reply
willem post
November 7, 2021 2:56 am

The western half of the Netherlands is up to SIX METERS below sea level.

I grew up near Rotterdam, which is about 6 meter beneath sea level.

The land is subsiding. All buildings are built on concrete piles.

After the flood of 1953, the Dutch decided to build the DELTA waterworks.

It took 6 decades to complete.

Pumping stations control the water level to within a few inches, no matter how hard it rains.

Virginia should not build anything in areas subject flooding, on stilts or not.

5
Reply
fretslider
November 7, 2021 3:14 am

“451: Unavailable due to legal reasons”

I’d like to think that’s because the story is a load of old codswallop – and it most certainly is.

-1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  fretslider
November 7, 2021 4:07 am

A down vote?

Would you care to speak up and tell me why I’m wrong?

-1
Reply
Sara
November 7, 2021 3:19 am

“Local water withdrawals, wetlands conversion, and land compaction are to blame for Virginia Beach’s flooding woes, not climate change. Better land and water management, not fossil fuel use restrictions, are needed to reduce the incidences of homes and businesses in Virginia Beach flooding.” – article

Um…. whatt?? Use common sense?

Not so very long ago – 2 winters, in fact – Lake Michi Gamu was so full of water that instead of remaining quiet and placid in the winter, and politely freezing along the shoreline areas, the lake went on a rampage. Part of it was high winds from the north and northwest, and part of it was increased precipitation starting early in the fall. As a result, not only did tributaries like the Des Plaines River feed into that excess water load, but anything along the lake shores that had a water overload went into the overload, and the lake was rough, rising up onto the beach-side lawns of people who had homes along those beaches. To be blunt, their living rooms were flooded up to about TWO FEET of extra water. The Army Corps of Engineers did what they could to stop the damage.

But whatever wasn’t in that giant lake went into rivers elsewhere and the AC of E guys were out bolstering the banks of the lake and Ole Miss, to prevent the kind of disaster that happened in 1997. You all remember that one, don’t you? Levees flooding, dikes bursting, flooding inland where the water would normally go if it weren’t blocked. Yeah, that was interesting, to say the least.

If Virginia Beach is subsiding and becoming flooded, it has not hing to do with climate change and EVERYTHING to do with human foolishness and lack of awareness. Hoomans need to learn to have a little more respect for Mother Nature and stop making silly excuses for their mistakes.

Thanks for the article.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Sara
1
Reply
FreemenRtrue
November 7, 2021 3:22 am

I live near Roanoke…. Unsubscribed from the Roanoke Slimes years ago due to the pathetic and persistent Progressive bias of that pitiful rag.

1
Reply
Ron Long
November 7, 2021 3:52 am

The additional problem, regarding relative sea level, is that both the North and South American Tectonic Plates are rising on the west side and going down on the east side. The plates have a passive eastern margin and an active, to include subduction and magma inflation, western margin. Argentina is a good example, with Aconcagua on the western margin at about 24,000 feet above sea level and the Grand Bajo de San Julien, about 20 kilometers from the Atlantic Ocean on the eastern side, at about 350 feet below sea level (both are western hemisphere records). Sure, there are additional factors, but the generality is true.

0
Reply
Stephen Haner
November 7, 2021 4:17 am

Well, actually that is an Associated Press story that probably ran in a large number of Virginia papers. Every reporter I’ve ever talked to has completely absorbed the Climate Catastrophe Narrative and thinks I’m the one who is nuts.

0
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  Stephen Haner
November 7, 2021 4:57 am

If you have been talking to reporters you are nuts!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Sea level

California “experts” hype sea level rise by 2050 50+ times greater than actual data shows

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Sea level

Stable Sea Level and Thriving Komodo Dragons

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Sea level

California Coastal Commission Goes Berserk Mandating Future Coastal Sea Level Rise Hype

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Sea level

New Study: 62 km² (+6%) Net Expansion In 100s Of Pacific-Indian Ocean Island Shorelines From 2000-2017

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Sea level

No, Roanoke Times, Climate Change Is Not To Blame for Virginia Beach’s Flooding

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Greenhouse Effect

Temperature Regulated Cooling Dominates Warming and Why the Earth Stopped Cooling At 15°C

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
ENSO

How Natural Oscillations Affect Arctic Climate & Predict Future Climate Change: Part 4

11 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ & ‘a PR event’ … a ‘global greenwashing festival’ – ‘Shove your climate crisis up your arse’ – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: