B.C. doctor clinically diagnoses patient as suffering from ‘climate change’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
‘Picked up his patient’s chart & penned in the words ‘climate change’

From CLIMATE DEPOT

Times Colonist: Climate change enters the ER: For the first time in his 10 years as a physician, the ER doctor picked up his patient’s chart and penned in the words “climate change.” “If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” he told Glacier Media when asked why he did it. At the same time, Merritt says he hoped another family physician would read the chart, and one day, consider drawing a straighter line between their patients’ health and climate change.

… The response was immediate. Roughly 40 doctors and nurses at the small hospital — all busy trying to manage a pandemic and their regular professional lives — came together under the banner Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health. … Starting Thursday at noon, Lau says the non-partisan group is calling on the provincial government to, among other things, declare an “ecological emergency” and end subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. “A lot of us were really shook by this summer, by the heat dome and the wildfires that are just escalating every year,” she says. “This is about moving forward in a way that saves lives.”

You were WARNED
Calls to add ‘climate change’ to death certificates – New study demands ‘climate change’ be added as ‘pre-existing condition’

Cause of Death? Climate Change. “Climate change is a killer, but we don’t acknowledge it on death certificates,” co-author Dr Arnagretta Hunter, from The Australian National University (ANU) Medical School, said. “There is second component on a death certificate which allows for pre-existing conditions and other factors.

By: Stefan Labbé

When a patient in her 70s came into the emergency department at Kootenay Lake Hospital in Nelson, B.C., Dr. Kyle Merritt had no idea hundreds of people were dying of heat across the province.

It was late June, and British Columbia was consumed under a heat wave that would soon go down as both the hottest and deadliest in Canadian history.

The head of the hospital’s emergency department, Merritt could see the aggravated toll the extreme heat took on patients battling multiple health problems at once, often with little money.

“She has diabetes. She has some heart failure. … She lives in a trailer, no air conditioning,” says Merritt of the senior patient.

“All of her health problems have all been worsened. And she’s really struggling to stay hydrated.”

As the mercury climbed, more patients arrived and pressure on the hospital mounted. Merritt and his colleagues tried to make sense of a surge in heat illness most had only seen in medical school.

“We were having to figure out how do we cool someone in the emergency department,” says the doctor. “People are running out to the Dollar Store to buy spray bottles.”

Merritt remembers hitting a tipping point, the extreme heat an opening salvo in another summer of crisis. He started contacting other doctors and nurses, in Prince George, Kamloops, Vancouver and Victoria.

The response was immediate. Roughly 40 doctors and nurses at the small hospital — all busy trying to manage a pandemic and their regular professional lives — came together under the banner Doctors and Nurses for Planetary Health.“I was worried about the summer that was coming,” says Merritt of the rising number of health-care workers desperate to talk about how climate change is affecting their patients’ health. 

“I was really quite amazed at how many people have decided to jump in.”

Just as doctors and nurses started to make sense of the record heat, it cleared — only to be replaced by a blanket of wildfire smoke.

Climate change enters the ER

When a patient came in struggling to breathe, Merritt knew the smoke — that hadn’t lifted from the region for days on end — had made a case of asthma worse.

For the first time in his 10 years as a physician, the ER doctor picked up his patient’s chart and penned in the words “climate change.”

“If we’re not looking at the underlying cause, and we’re just treating the symptoms, we’re just gonna keep falling further and further behind,” he told Glacier Media when asked why he did it.

“It’s me trying to just … process what I’m seeing. We’re in the emergency department, we look after everybody, from the most privileged to the most vulnerable, from cradle to grave, we see everybody. And it’s hard to see people, especially the most vulnerable people in our society, being affected. It’s frustrating.”

At the same time, Merritt says he hoped another family physician would read the chart, and one day, consider drawing a straighter line between their patients’ health and climate change.

Smoke and heat affect more than peoples’ physical health. Merritt says he saw a number of patients already suffering from depression or anxiety have their symptoms worsen during the wildfire season. Wildfire smoke even triggered flashbacks in a patient who was coping with post-traumatic stress disorder from his time as a soldier.

Doctors at the feet of power

As global heating takes centre stage in Glasgow this week, Merritt and about 40 other nurses and doctors are taking their concerns to Nelson’s city hall, where the group will rally alongside at least 130 more health-care workers demonstrating at the provincial legislature in Victoria.

“We wanted to do something big. We wanted to gather at the feet of power,” says Dr. Kelly Lau, a family physician based in Vancouver, who is among those headed to Victoria Nov. 4.

Starting Thursday at noon, Lau says the non-partisan group is calling on the provincial government to, among other things, declare an “ecological emergency” and end subsidies to the fossil fuel industry.

“A lot of us were really shook by this summer, by the heat dome and the wildfires that are just escalating every year,” she says. “This is about moving forward in a way that saves lives.”

“Hey boss, I can’t come to work today because I got a bad case of Climate Change”.

— Ken Mediareader (@Spruce_gum) November 7, 2021

I prefer the diagnosis of #ClimateDersngementSyndrome

Daniel Wirt MD

— Daniel Wirt (@wirt_dan) November 7, 2021

Surely it’s a doctors job to record observable medical facts. Researchers pick through that data later to determine overarching patterns.

This is like a fireman recording the cause of a suspicious fire as ‘traumatic childhood’.

— Kev  (@Logicmanx) November 7, 2021

Even the suggestion of ‘climate change’ being a real condition from which one medically suffers from is preposterous and unethical.

The doctor is not fit to practice.

Canadians need to start taking charge of their own health care, and stop being conditioned.

— Alexander the pro free speech (@AlexanderTheNo7) November 7, 2021

Where do I get my climate change vaccine?

— Tim Rulez (@TimNorthVan) November 7, 2021

Calls to add 'climate change' to death certificates – New study demands 'climate change' be added as 'pre-existing condition'

Cause of Death? Climate Change.

"Climate change is a killer, but we don't acknowledge it on death certificates," co-author Dr Arnagretta Hunter, from The Australian National University (ANU) Medical School, said. "There is second component on a death certificate which allows for pre-existing conditions and other factors.

"If you have an asthma attack and die during heavy smoke exposure from bushfires, the death certificate should include that information. We can make a diagnosis of disease like coronavirus, but we are less literate in environmental determinants like hot weather or bushfire smoke." … 

"Climate change is the single greatest health threat that we face globally even after we recover from coronavirus," Dr. Hunter said.

Bill Gates on Aug. 6, 2020: "The actual economic and death toll from climate change will be much, much, much greater than what we have than what we have with this pandemic."

Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2021 10:08 am

Still doesn’t attribute it to human causation though.

John Tillman
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
November 7, 2021 10:19 am

To adherents to the Church of CACA, “climate change” is understood to mean catastrophic anthropogenic CC.

Vuk
Reply to  John Tillman
November 7, 2021 10:53 am

Clear case of a Cacacide !

n.n
November 7, 2021 10:09 am

social contagion

Ed Zuiderwijk
November 7, 2021 10:09 am

My diagnosis of Dr Merritt’s condition is: Common Idiocy aggravated by gullibility.

E. Schaffer
November 7, 2021 10:19 am

Is he suffering with, or from climate change?

John Shewchuk
November 7, 2021 10:23 am

No one has ever died from climate change — but some do die from climate alarmism … https://newtube.app/user/RAOB/yFA7uoq

Thin Air
November 7, 2021 10:25 am

Be sure to include all who die from the anxiety and fear of climate change, and the psychoses derived form that. It could be even larger than those that die from all of its physical consequences.

Tom Halla
November 7, 2021 10:37 am

Cause of death:being treated by a delusional quack.

Krishna Gans
November 7, 2021 10:39 am

Stupidity has no limits.

gringojay
Reply to  Krishna Gans
November 7, 2021 11:11 am

Sometimes, as the refrain goes, “you can’t fix stupid.”

Notanacademic
November 7, 2021 10:42 am

So a doctor can be struck off for trying to treat a covid patient with ivermectin, hydroxychoroquine and zinc or praised for making the most ridiculous diagnosis anyone with any sense has ever heard.

Mr.
November 7, 2021 10:45 am

I’ve always thought that Birth Certificates should be a 2-sided document, with the ‘B’ side being a form for Death Certificate.

After all, the Death Cert really only has to have 3 fields to be filled out –
WHEN
WHERE
HOW

Capitalist-Dad
November 7, 2021 10:45 am

Quack, quack, quack.

Krishna Gans
November 7, 2021 10:48 am

Is that guy now part of the Climate Scienist guild ?

H.R.
November 7, 2021 10:50 am

Yes, there were excess heat deaths, but the heat wave was weather, not climate.

Now, if that heat wave hangs around for the next 30 years and the Köppen climate classification for B.C. changes, then I guess I’ll give the doctor a pass and say he was right. It was Climate Change wot dunnit.

But he’s jumped the gun. Let’s see what happens next year and the following 29 years, eh?

(What a maroon!)

Mr.
November 7, 2021 10:52 am

Prof Cliff Mass determined that even with 2 degrees F factored in for global warming in the Pacific North West since the 20th century began until the present time, this last June’s heatwave would still have produced record measured temperatures.

So maybe those Cause Of Death fields could have been filled out as –

“NATURAL CLIMATE CYCLE”

Mr.
November 7, 2021 11:04 am

I wonder if the scope of qualification for Darwin Awards should be expanded to include “Imaginary Climate Trauma”?

I mean, the premise of the Darwin Awards is that humanity should acknowledge that some members of H0mo Sapiens are performing a public good by taking themselves out of the gene pool, so surely self-induced traumatic climate alarmism qualifies?

Peter
November 7, 2021 11:04 am

They “could” fight to shut down BCs coal mining and export port, largest in North America. No need to look outside the province for actions to take but they wont because its BCs largest export. So they will attack other provinces and countries.
BC is full of climate hypocrisy.

mikeyj
November 7, 2021 11:09 am

who feeds and dresses this idiot?

Thomas Gasloli
November 7, 2021 11:12 am

This doctor needs to lose his license to practice medicine. If he wants to practice politics he can run for office; but this is medical malpractice.

Sean
November 7, 2021 11:12 am

How many Canadians retire to Phoenix, AZ every year?

Terry
November 7, 2021 11:13 am

In Canada, British Columbia is commonly called La La Land (I’m not joking about this) – now the world sees why!

Klem
November 7, 2021 11:16 am

I wouldn’t expect Canadian physicians to say anything else actually, they are government employees after all.

Rudi
November 7, 2021 11:23 am

If they were not so ignorant in the matter they would probably prescibe CO2 as beeing the elexir of life for earth.

ChrisB
November 7, 2021 11:33 am

Just shows how our hard earned tax dollars are wasted on trying to educate incurables, aka idiots.

Uncle Mort
November 7, 2021 11:35 am

Apply more leeches…
Oh – we already have.

Rudi
November 7, 2021 11:40 am

I expect that soon humans are running around like mad Lemmings screaming and pulling their hair due to climate change at the same time as the climat is perfectly normal.

David Sulik
November 7, 2021 11:41 am

Every one of them needs to be placed in a psychiatric prison.

