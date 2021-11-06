ENSO

How Natural Oscillations Affect Arctic Climate & Predict Future Climate Change: Part 4

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Jim Steele

The degree that natural quasi-cycles, or oscillations, generate dramatic changes in the Arctic must be determined before scientists can blame rising CO2. Natural oscillations have highly significant effects on global and Arctic temperatures and suggest that by 2030 Arctic sea ice will be increasing.

Transcript of video available at:

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/11/part-4-how-natural-oscillations-affect.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2021 6:15 pm

This is just not possible. The IPCC stated very clearly that they couldn’t find anything that affects the climate except CO2. We all know that the IPCC is the gold standard for science, so this must be wrong.

Dennis
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2021 6:28 pm

The latest of several tipping point of warming predictions that have not happened claims ten more years (2031), interesting that there was a 2000 earlier timeline end and the UN Agenda 21 was signed around 1990 and that was extended to become Agenda 30.

Rest easy, the next mission not signed at Glasgow is net zero by 2050.

Hmmm.

ResourceGuy
November 6, 2021 6:49 pm

Very good. It’s too bad this plain explanation cannot reach more fair minded people for at least a suggestion that the Political Climate Crusades are wrong.

Aside from those hapless masses and their handlers, I’d like to see a fuller explanation of the detrending of the AMO and what those error bars look like. You don’t see less than three turning points being used to detrend anything else in any other time series analysis.

Robert of Texas
November 6, 2021 7:21 pm

Science by politicians looks like:

> Science is too hard…just make us a graph showing all humanity dies by 2050 unless they send us more money. Signed, the U.N. <

markl
November 6, 2021 7:53 pm

I’m always heartened by the logical science posted on this site and disheartened that this is one of the few places to find it.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  markl
November 6, 2021 8:37 pm

This site is too big to be gaslighted into obscurity regardless how hard the warmunists have tried. There is more science here than all its competitors combined … while still maintaining a healthy sense of humour and a balanced view.

Christopher Fay
November 6, 2021 8:13 pm

And the Eastern hemisphere?

