Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ & ‘a PR event’ … a ‘global greenwashing festival’ – ‘Shove your climate crisis up your arse’ – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

Reposted from CLIMATE DEPOT

Greta Gets It! Greta: “The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” … “Inside COP, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,” she said. “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership.

Watch: Greta Thunberg rips UN climate summit: Chants ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your arse’ in Scotland rally – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’’

30 years of blah blah blah’: Thunberg (correctly) questions value of climate talks – Greta: “There is no Planet Blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” … “Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders — words, words that sound great but so far, has led to no action or hopes and dreams. Empty words and promises.”

Skeptics to attend UN summit in Scotland – Will praise Greta’s ‘Blah Blah Blah’ view of UN’s futile climate summits

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot November 6, 2021 8:08 AM

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/11/06/world/greta-thunberg-climate-change-failure/

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday branded the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” after a week of negotiations produced what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure,” Thunberg told thousands of youth protesters at a march in the Scottish city.

She called the COP26 talks “a two-week-long celebration of business as usual and ‘blah, blah, blah.’”

“This is no longer a climate conference. This is now a global greenwashing festival,” Thunberg told cheering crowds.

#

‘COP26 is a failure’: Greta Thunberg says climate summit has turned into a PR event

GLASGOW, Scotland — Climate activist Greta Thunberg said Friday that the COP26 climate summit is a failure, lambasting the U.N.-brokered talks for turning into a public relations exercise.

“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” Thunberg said.“The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” She was speaking on stage shortly after a strike organized by “Fridays For Future” saw thousands march 1.6 miles from Kelvingrove Park to George Park in Glasgow’s city center — less than 2 miles from where the COP26 event is being held.…“This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs — and that has led us nowhere,” Thunberg said on Monday as she addressed climate activists.

“Inside COP, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,” she said. “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership. This is leadership, this is what leadership looks like.”

She had previously voiced her frustration over climate inaction at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy in late September.

“Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah. Net zero. Blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral. Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises,” Thunberg said at the time.

#

Skeptics to attend UN summit in Scotland – Will praise Greta’s ‘Blah Blah Blah’ view of UN’s futile climate summitsWatch: Greta Thunberg rips UN climate summit: Chants ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your arse’ in Scotland rally – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’GRETA Thunberg has been captured chanting “you can shove yer climate crisis up yer a**e” at a snap rally in Govan. Hundreds of COP26 delegates have gathered at Festival Park to shun politicians for inaction over global warming…She said: “Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously. “We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature and the planet. No more whatever the f*** they’re doing inside there.”#

5 5 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...