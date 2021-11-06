Ridiculae

Greta Thunberg brands UN climate summit ‘a failure’ & ‘a PR event’ … a ‘global greenwashing festival’ – ‘Shove your climate crisis up your arse’ – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
28 Comments

Reposted from CLIMATE DEPOT

Greta Gets It! Greta: “The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” … “Inside COP, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,” she said. “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership.

Watch: Greta Thunberg rips UN climate summit: Chants ‘You can shove your climate crisis up your arse’ in Scotland rally – ‘No more whatever the f*ck they’re doing inside there’

30 years of blah blah blah’: Thunberg (correctly) questions value of climate talks – Greta: “There is no Planet Blah. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.” … “Net zero, blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral, blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders — words, words that sound great but so far, has led to no action or hopes and dreams. Empty words and promises.”

Skeptics to attend UN summit in Scotland – Will praise Greta’s ‘Blah Blah Blah’ view of UN’s futile climate summits

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot November 6, 2021 8:08 AM

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/11/06/world/greta-thunberg-climate-change-failure/

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg on Friday branded the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow a “failure” after a week of negotiations produced what some experts have called vague promises to cut emissions.

“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure,” Thunberg told thousands of youth protesters at a march in the Scottish city.

She called the COP26 talks “a two-week-long celebration of business as usual and ‘blah, blah, blah.’”

“This is no longer a climate conference. This is now a global greenwashing festival,” Thunberg told cheering crowds.

#

‘COP26 is a failure’: Greta Thunberg says climate summit has turned into a PR event

GLASGOW, Scotland — Climate activist Greta Thunberg said Friday that the COP26 climate summit is a failure, lambasting the U.N.-brokered talks for turning into a public relations exercise.

“It is not a secret that COP26 is a failure. It should be obvious that we cannot solve the crisis with the same methods that got us into it in the first place,” Thunberg said.“The COP has turned into a PR event, where leaders are giving beautiful speeches and announcing fancy commitments and targets, while behind the curtains governments of the Global North countries are still refusing to take any drastic climate action.” She was speaking on stage shortly after a strike organized by “Fridays For Future” saw thousands march 1.6 miles from Kelvingrove Park to George Park in Glasgow’s city center — less than 2 miles from where the COP26 event is being held.…“This COP26 is so far just like the previous COPs — and that has led us nowhere,” Thunberg said on Monday as she addressed climate activists.

“Inside COP, there are just politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously,” she said. “Change is not going to come from inside there, that is not leadership. This is leadership, this is what leadership looks like.”

She had previously voiced her frustration over climate inaction at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy in late September.

“Net zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah. Net zero. Blah, blah, blah. Climate neutral. Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great but so far have led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises,” Thunberg said at the time.

#

Skeptics to attend UN summit in Scotland – Will praise Greta’s ‘Blah Blah Blah’ view of UN’s futile climate summits

Watch: Greta Thunberg rips UN climate summit: Chants 'You can shove your climate crisis up your arse' in Scotland rally – 'No more whatever the f*ck they're doing inside there'

GRETA Thunberg has been captured chanting "you can shove yer climate crisis up yer a**e" at a snap rally in Govan. Hundreds of COP26 delegates have gathered at Festival Park to shun politicians for inaction over global warming…She said: "Inside COP there are politicians pretending to take our future seriously. "We say no more blah-blah-blah, no more exploitation of people, nature and the planet. No more whatever the f*** they're doing inside there."

SMC
November 6, 2021 2:06 pm

I don’t care about a commie high school dropout. Sure, she may have been brainwashed and abused as a child but, she’s an adult now and should be treated as such. Greta needs to grow up and get an education and stop the commie propaganda schtick.

12
Reply
Kpar
November 6, 2021 2:07 pm

Well, Greta seems to have picked up one important point about the Global Warm-mongers.

3
Reply
Andy Espersen
Reply to  Kpar
November 6, 2021 2:30 pm

Yes, she is right for a change. I agree wholeheartedly with her.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Kpar
November 6, 2021 2:41 pm

Stopped clocks, and all that.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 6, 2021 2:13 pm

Possibly the first time in her life she has been right about something—COP26.
But my, she needs anger management training before she self destructs.

7
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 6, 2021 2:42 pm

No, please let her self-destruct. I would pay good money if it was in a spectacular manner.

4
Reply
mikeyj
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2021 3:02 pm

head explosion would be perfect

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
November 6, 2021 2:15 pm

Well, if she can figure out that COP is a sham process maybe eventually she will grasp that there is no climate emergency.

In advance of that day, I think Greta’s parents should hide all the sharp items in the house.
One day she is going to finally figure out who stole her childhood
And she’s not going to be happy.

11
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
November 6, 2021 2:19 pm

I stil think using a child with Aspergers Syndrome as a sock puppet was unethical.

8
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Yes, I learned the word for that on here a while back.

6BB55BC7-6976-488C-84FB-CB1E93ECCF3D.png
2
Reply
Gregory Woods
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
November 6, 2021 2:23 pm

Maybe ‘Pedo’: As in COP26 is just one giant PEDO…

1
Reply
Vuk
November 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Top marks for bad language, swearing like a coachman.

4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
November 6, 2021 2:40 pm

Apparently there are lot of notable people with the asperger’s syndrome. I just looked this website and found some well known names in there.
https://blog.ongig.com/diversity-and-inclusion/famous-people-with-aspergers-syndrome/

2
Reply
Jacques Dumon
Reply to  Vuk
November 6, 2021 3:10 pm

Yes I believed the young swedish women were polite, not foul mouthed like this one. Was she grown in a garbage can ?

0
Reply
Coeur de Lion
November 6, 2021 2:33 pm

She’s losing. Hence the language and behaviour. I find her remarkably distasteful. Women shouldn’t sweat like that

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
November 6, 2021 2:43 pm

What do you have against sweaty women?

1
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Coeur de Lion
November 6, 2021 3:03 pm

women can and should swear just as much as men.

0
Reply
M Courtney
November 6, 2021 2:33 pm

She’s right about COP26. She would have been right about COP25, COP24, COP23…

What she hasn’t gotten right is that this is a good thing.
If this is what everyone keeps getting doing for thirty years (after 25 reviews), maybe there’s a reason for that.

Climate mitigation is practically impossible. The CO2 graph shows what the COVID Lockdown did. Nothing. Nothing is what can be done affordably.

So manage the loonies with a public spectacle. Use that to have a convenient conference where there is no pressure on the leaders to achieve anything. And carry on.

It is all “Blah, blah, blah”. That’s not a problem.

3
Reply
Douglas Pollock
November 6, 2021 2:39 pm

Little RED riding hood Greta: who is paying you now that you have bitten the hoof of the wolf that feeds you?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Douglas Pollock
November 6, 2021 2:45 pm

If your wolf has hooves, you have a problem. If your wolf is feeding you, you have greater problems.

0
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 6, 2021 3:08 pm

Yes that’s one pretty messed up aphorism. Biting wolf’s hooves while being fed by it, tough to picture. But whatever floats your wheels.

1
Reply
fretslider
November 6, 2021 2:49 pm

She’ll thcream and thcream and thcream until she’s sick

Violet Elizabeth Bott

Last edited 23 minutes ago by fretslider
1
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 6, 2021 2:55 pm

For once, one can agree with the superficiality of Greta’s words. Unfortunately, What she means by the words is the opposite of the needs of Climate reality. The failure of COP26 is a very good thing for the future.

2
Reply
Peter Barrett
November 6, 2021 3:02 pm

The best thing to come out of COP26 is that there won’t be a COP27. As His Probably Soon To Be Majesty Prince Charles nobly informed us all, we have “already run out of time”.

2
Reply
Jay Willis
November 6, 2021 3:06 pm

Good for her. She’s hit the nail on the head. She’s protecting the Greta brand from association with the rats still on their sinking ship. It’s all over folks, I think we’ve won. Thanks Anthony

1
Reply
John the Econ
November 6, 2021 3:08 pm

Corporate media was happy to keep Greta in the spotlight as long as she parroted the narrative of the Progressive elite. But that is no longer necessarily the case. The interesting thing now is if she will continue to get a spotlight.

0
Reply
H.R.
November 6, 2021 3:13 pm

wOw! Just look at that picture.

Get that girl a shorter haircut, die the hair black, add a shoe polish Charlie Chaplin moustache, and all you need is a time machine set to the 1930s.

Greta’s facial expressions during the speech sure reminded me of another famous vegetarian environmentalist. Needed a faster lens to catch the flecks of spittle, though.

0
Reply
Climate believer
November 6, 2021 3:14 pm

I don’t think the future is particularly bright for the little doom pixie, she’s already turned everything up to 11, it’s all going to deflate from here on in because her demands will never be met.

What’s she going to do for the rest of her life, turn up and scream expletives at everyone.

Yawn.…yeah whatever.

She’s totally irrelevant.

0
Reply
