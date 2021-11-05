COP conferences IPCC AR6

CLINTEL to IPCC/COP26: AR6 Summary for Policymakers Flawed

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

Reposted from MasterResource

By Robert Bradley Jr. — November 4, 2021

“We conclude that the AR6 WG1 SPM regrettably does not offer an objective scientific basis on which to base policy discussions at COP26. It also fails to highlight the positive impacts of slightly increased CO2 levels and warming on agriculture, forestry and human life on earth.”

The Climate Intelligence Foundation (CLINTEL) is a voice for climate and energy realism in Europe and elsewhere. “There is no climate emergency” is their motto.

Founded in 2019, CLINTEL’s “main objective is to generate knowledge and understanding of the causes and effects of climate change as well as the effects of climate policy.” Continuing:

To this end:

1. The Foundation tries to communicate objectively and transparently to the general public what facts are available about climate change and climate policy and also where facts turn into assumptions and predictions.

2. The Foundation conducts and stimulates a public debate about this and carries out investigative reporting in this field.

3. The Foundation wants to function as an international meeting place for scientists with different views on climate change and climate policy.

4. The Foundation will also carry out or finance its own scientific research into climate change and climate policy.

“CLINTEL wants to take the role of independent ‘climate watchdog’, both in the field of climate science and climate policy.”

IPCC Complaint Letter

Recently, CLINTEL and the Irish Climate Science Forum wrote a complaint to the chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Dr Hoesung Lee, regarding the scientific mischaracterizations of the Policymakers Summary to the 6th Scientific Assessment.

That letter and full criticism of October 26, 2021 (here) is reprinted below:

We have now carried out an interim review of the AR6 WG1 Summary for Policymakers (SPM) and believe that it misrepresents the latest objective climate science in six key areas:

  1. It is not “unequivocal” that human influence alone has warmed the planet; the observed modest warming of ~1°C since 1850-1900 has occurred through some as yet unresolved combination of anthropogenic and natural influences.
  2. The new “hockey-stick” graph (Fig SPM.1), when analysed in detail, is a concoction of disparate indicators from various time periods over the last 2,000 years, which together fail to recognise the intervening well-established temperature variability, for example of the Roman and Medieval Warming periods and of the Little Ice Age.
  3. The incidence of so-called “extreme weather” events is erroneously misrepresented in the SPM compared to the more accurate depictions in the draft main report, which latter identify no statistically-significant trends in many categories over time.
  4. Developments in the cryosphere are also misrepresented in the SPM, particularly noting that there is virtually no trend in Arctic sea ice in the last 15 years.
  5. Likewise, developments in the ocean are erroneously misrepresented in the SPM; in particular, the likely modest GMSL rise to 2100 does not point to any “climate crisis”.
  6. The CMIP6 climate models are even more sensitive than the already overly-sensitive CMIP5 models of AR5, and ignore peer-reviewed scientific evidence of low climate sensitivity. The models lead to invalid conclusions on ECS and “carbon budgets”; the likely global temperature increase to 2100 does not indicate a “climate crisis”.

These concerns are summarised in the table overleaf and are then analyzed in more detail in the pages that follow. Our more detailed analysis will follow in due course.

We regrettably conclude that the SPM is erroneously pointing to a “climate crisis” that does not exist in reality.

The SPM is inappropriately being used to justify drastic social, economic and human changes through severe mitigation, while prudent adaptation to whatever modest climate change occurs in the decades ahead would be much more appropriate. Given the magnitude of proposed policy implications, the SPM has to be of the highest scientific standards and demonstrate impeccable scientific integrity within the IPCC.

You may recall that, in 2010, the InterAcademy Council carried out an independent review of the IPCC procedures at the request of the then UN Secretary-General and IPCC Chairman. Among its recommendations were that reviewers’ comments be adequately considered by the authors and that genuine controversies be adequately reflected in IPCC reports. The AR6 SPM inspires little confidence that these recommendations have been put into effect.

We conclude that the AR6 WG1 SPM regrettably does not offer an objective scientific basis on which to base policy discussions at COP26. It also fails to highlight the positive impacts of slightly increased CO2 levels and warming on agriculture, forestry and human life on earth.

Yours sincerely,

Guus Berkhout, President of CLINTEL (https://clintel.org),
Jim O’Brien, Chair of the ICSF (www.ICSF.ie).

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
22 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
BobM
November 5, 2021 2:11 pm

Beside the IPCC, where it will be immediately consigned to the waste basket, what organizations or media outlets do they send this to?

5
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  BobM
November 5, 2021 4:36 pm

UK committee for Climate Change
UK Cabinet office
Kwasi Kwarteng Cabinet ministry for misleading energy and business
The EPA
The BBC
The Grauniad
Penn State distinguished Professoriat
The RoyalSociety
The Geological Society of London
Unfortunately they all have gaping garbage bins which echo the vacuity of their organic minds
So hats off to Guus et al but I fear it will be in vain while the propagadist alarmist asses bray to the sheeple, who listen.

1
Reply
layor nala
November 5, 2021 2:16 pm

Where’s Griff?

1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  layor nala
November 5, 2021 3:52 pm

Amuse you with Loydo 😀

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
E. Schaffer
November 5, 2021 2:17 pm

All pretty meaningless points, as opposed to the Big Mac. Understand this, and “climate change” is over..

comment image

1
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  E. Schaffer
November 5, 2021 4:28 pm

Sorry mate your post as it stands is completely meaningless. If you have a narrativbe and a point please make it

0
Reply
Loydo
November 5, 2021 2:37 pm

When the opening lines include “slightly increased CO2 levels” you know you are in for a barrel of climate disinformation. How is a 47% increase “slight”?

﻿Fossil fuel industry funded, professional disinformers trotting out the weasel words, the zombie myths, the repeatedly debunked talking points and the outright lies.

Check your skepticism at the door and lap it up.

-16
Reply
Juan Slayton
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 3:03 pm

.47 times a very small number is a very small number indeed. Slight is the right word.

5
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 3:07 pm

Since plants have already evolved to use over 1000ppm CO2 concentration for photosynthesis, you should start your atmospheric CO2 percentage counting from there.

Otherwise, you are cherry picking atmospheric CO2 numbers for some strange reason that has absolutely nothing to do with the historical levels used by the biosphere.

When I calculate current levels of CO2 based on the optimum level for plants, I come up with -58.8%. 1000ppm vs 412ppm.

Why do you want to starve plants? Are you against food too?

4
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 3:15 pm

0.03% to 0.04% of the atmosphere. That is a ”slight” increase of 0.01%. And where do you get 47% from? I don’t think modern levels of CO2 have ever been as low as 221ppm, because that is 47% of the current level of 414ppm

7
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  aussiecol
November 5, 2021 3:30 pm

And where do you get 47% from?

You’re misunderstanding %ages in a common manner.

280 + 47% = 411. I think it was 280 ppm or so. Your calculation uses 47% of the existing amount instead of adding 47% to the previous amount.

It’s still sweet FA at 0.01% points* increase.

(*another way %ages are misused is to use a ‘scary’ relative figure like 47% instead of an absolute figure like 0.01%. This is like how ocean ‘acidification’ is portrayed as a ‘30% increase’ in ‘acidity’ when it’s really just 0.1pH closer to neutral. Alarmists are serial liars.)

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
4
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 5, 2021 4:09 pm

Thanks

2
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 3:49 pm

Loydo,

Atmospheric CO2 levels have been estimated to have ranged from 3000 to 7000 ppm with global temperatures generally being no warmer than 25 °C during the interval of 550-380 million years ago. This was the early part of the Paleozoic Era when life florished on Earth.

(ref: graph at https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Global-temperature-and-atmospheric-CO2-over-geological-time-600-mya-Aus-from-HIEB_fig17_325078712 )

So, today we are at about 417 ppm CO2 versus about 280 ppm for (ca. 1800 AD) “pre-industrial” times. That’s a difference of only 137 ppm. That is equivalent to a rise in atmospheric CO2 of only 2.0% compared to the Paleozoic peak of 7000 ppm. Most people would consider 2% as being a “slight increase”.

Or do you simply not care to consider the paleoclimatology of Earth as having relevance to the subject of “climate”?

Now, you were blathering something about “disinformers”, which would include those doing cherry picking to advance an argument . . .

Global-temperature-and-atmospheric-CO2-over-geological-time-600-mya-Aus-from-HIEB.png.jpeg
Last edited 47 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 4:02 pm

The increase of CO2 in the atmosphere is 97% of natural origin. Where do you find a disinformation ?
Better ask, as you mention funding, what the billions of dollars or € to fund IPCC and climate research origin is ?

2
Reply
alastair gray
Reply to  Loydo
November 5, 2021 4:37 pm

Go and boil your head Lloydo
and bite your bum too

0
Reply
J Mac
November 5, 2021 2:40 pm

This is a realistic summation of the latest IPCC tome and a damning synopsis of their lack of scientific integrity. Thanks for posting it!

4
Reply
Rud Istvan
November 5, 2021 2:47 pm

All true, but irrelevant. SPM is a political rather than scientific document. So it asserts the politically rather than scientifically correct views. IPCC knows this. That is why they create a SPM.

The bigger point is not where SPM1 differs from WG1, but rather where WG1 ‘science’ and its past predictions differs from observations:
Models oversensitive because parameterization drags in faulty attribution.
CMIP6 worse, not better, than CMIP5–less ECS convergence.
Sea level rise not accelerating.
Arctic summer sea ice not ‘death spiraling’; still about 4 Wadhams minimum.
No increase in weather extremes.
Glacier National Park still has glaciers.

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Rud Istvan
November 5, 2021 4:08 pm

Meanwhile the Averagers average and average and average, and look for “trends” in a meaningless number.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
November 5, 2021 3:07 pm

And who, really, actually believes the IPCC would listen to rational arguments or objectively examine data that conflicts with their stated role, to wit:
“The role of the IPCC is to assess on a comprehensive, objective, open and transparent basis the scientific, technical and socio-economic information relevant to understanding the scientific basis of risk of human-induced climate change, its potential impacts and options for adaptation and mitigation.”—source: https://www.ipcc.ch/site/assets/uploads/2018/09/ipcc-principles.pdf (my underlining emphasis added)

From its founding, the IPCC has had an agenda to look for humans to be the factor responsible for climate change . . . anything arising outside of human origin (i.e., occurring naturally) that could be responsible for climate changing was not to be examined because it was “out of scope”.

The IPCC has stayed true to its charter . . . much to the detriment of science.

And the IPCC would never conclude that humans play a very minor or insignificant role in climate change because that would mean the panel has no further reason to exist.

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Gordon A. Dressler
November 5, 2021 3:36 pm

Actually, the real IPCC reports, as written by ‘scientists’ (I use the term advisedly) demonstrate no actual reason for alarm. It’s just the Summaries for Policy Makers that is written by politicians that manufacture a bogus reason for alarm. That’s because it’s what those politicians want, so that they are able to push through their political agenda in order to ‘solve’ the problem they invented.

The genius of it is that since the ‘problem’ doesn’t exist, they will be able to claim that their ‘solution’ fixed it. To prevent that, all we need to do it stop the ‘solution’ from being implemented. The win-win is that preventing the ‘solution’ will save a whole lot of lives and an inconceivable amount of money and resources.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
3
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
November 5, 2021 4:05 pm

Zig Zag Wanderer, you posted:

“It’s just the Summaries for Policy Makers that is written by politicians that . . .”

Huh? A subset of the IPCC “scientists” who combine to write the overall Assessment Reports are the ones that write the SPMs.

Did you mean to say: “It’s just the Summaries for Policy Makers that is written for politicians that . . .”?  

1
Reply
Bevan
November 5, 2021 3:57 pm

Analysis of the Mauna Loa Observatory CO2 data through to September 2021 clearly shows that CO2 has not caused warming in the Tropics but that the temperature determines the rate of generation of atmospheric CO2. It is so definite that even the fall in temperature due to the Moon passing between the Sun and the Earth is reflected in the rate of generation of CO2. My mathematical analysis may be seen on my web site at:

https://climateauditor.com/mauna-loa-observatory

CO2 has not caused global warming or climate change. It is a response to the climate change.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics COP conferences

China Mocks Joe Biden’s Powerlessness at COP26

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Dan Wootton On The Biased BBC & The Orgy Of Hypocrisy

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate cash COP conferences

China and India Demand a TRILLION Dollars to Reduce CO2 Emissions

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

UK PM Damage Control: China and India Didn’t Show at COP26 “Because of the Pandemic”

3 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

COP conferences IPCC AR6

CLINTEL to IPCC/COP26: AR6 Summary for Policymakers Flawed

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics COP conferences

China Mocks Joe Biden’s Powerlessness at COP26

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Manhattan Contrarian Announces The Arrival Of “Peak Oil-Hysteria”

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Arctic

Black carbon aerosols heating Arctic: Large contribution from mid-latitude biomass burning

15 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: