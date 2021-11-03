Intermittent Wind and Solar

Sierra Club Exec on Energy: Exactly Backwards

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Reposted from MasterResource

Carl Pope on Energy: Exactly Backwards (old-school alarmist in denial)

By Robert Bradley Jr. — November 3, 2021

At a time when the anti-environmental climate movement should be collapsing alongside renewable energy, the Old Guard is doubling down. And Carl Pope, executive director of the Sierra Club, is in denial as judged by his recent op-ed in Salon, “Is there an ‘energy crisis’? Not really — fossil fuels are collapsing, and it’s high time (October 25, 2021).

Pope’s subtitle says it all: “Why are energy prices spiking? Mostly because we’re not making the transition to wind and solar fast enough.” That’s exactly wrong as blackouts and conservation alerts in Texas, California, and around the world demonstrate.

Pope’s essay follows in blue with my comments.

The Economist calls it “The Energy Shock.” Forbes and the Wall Street Journal go further, resurrecting a term from the 1970s: “Energy Crisis.” The media is hyperventilating.

Comment: The media’s “hyperventilating” is understandable. This was not supposed to happen. Energy shortages and price spikes are an ‘energy crisis’. Maybe not for wealthy Carl Pope but for the average person.

But what is going on, really? I’d describe it as the first fossil fuel collapse of the clean energy transition, or even as proof that cleaner and faster means cheaper and stable energy.” That’s quite different from the Economist subhead, which pushes the idea there are “grave problems with the transition to clean energy.”

Comment: Did he read The Economist article? It was just the opposite–the first energy crisis in the “transition” from dense reliable energies to dilute, intermittent ones. The Economist may be stuck in the climate alarmist camp, but they know an energy problem when they see it.

What does the evidence show? First, renewable wind and solar increased their contribution to global energy supply by a record 8% in 2021, providing 8,300 TeraWatt hours (TWH) of clean, cheap power. Wind generation globally grew by 17%, in spite of poor winds in parts of Europe. Overall, renewable power delivered 30% of the world’s electrons in the first year of pandemic recovery. 

CommentRenewables growth is exactly the problem. More reliance on unreliables and the premature retirement and lack of new investment in reliables created electricity shortages.

This clean energy growth occurred despite the fact that governments provide $600 billion per year to subsidize the use of fossil fuels. This new wind and solar power was cheaper than coal and gas in virtually every case. Indeed, the only major exceptions — meaning economies where fossil fuel generation is still cheaper than renewables — are Russia and Mexico (cheap gas), along with Japan and Indonesia (cheap coal).

Comment: That $600 billion is mostly on the transportation (oil) side, not the electricity side. Sure, get rid of the true subsidies–and do it for wind and solar also to see who wins in a fair field.

Current spikes in energy prices are primarily the result of market manipulation, which is hampering an adequate response to rapid economic recovery from the pandemic. We’ve seen this play before. A similar set of price spikes followed the 2008 financial crisis: Oil prices jumped by 68%, seaborne coal by 88% and U.S. natural gas by 33%. Indeed, volatile prices that jump up and down dramatically are normal for fossil fuels. For the last 15 years, the Brent oil price index and the U.S. Henry Hub gas benchmark have both varied year to year by more than 20% — and the Newcastle index for exported coal has leaped by a shocking 47% in an average year. 

Comment: “Manipulation”? The old bogey man returns.

Unlike fossil fuel energy, renewable power displays intrinsic price stability. Even a partial market share for renewables reduces an economy’s vulnerability to fossil-fuel price volatility, and the larger that share grows, the greater the buffer. Electric utilities in Sweden, because of that country’s large renewable power share, don’t much care about the price of gas.

Comment: Please take a lesson in Electricity 101. Sudden drop-offs in supply cause price spikes and shortages. Price spikes made electricity unaffordable. Less wind and solar and more baseload/peak generation can solve the price/shortage problem. At this point, retirements of wind and solar are needed.

The biggest single factor in the market failure we see at the moment is manipulation: The consortium of oil-producing nations known as OPEC+ has withheld crude oil, while Russia has restricted exports of natural gas. Massive pre-pandemic losses on shale gas and oil has deterred investors, understandably enough, from renewing their commitment to rapidly depleting shale wells. Energy markets overall are inadequately designed and lack buffers against volatility caused by factors like these. 

Comment: Again, the bogeyman of manipulation. More domestic production of oil and gas is the obvious strategy against OPEC, right?

A second major challenge has come from weather disruptions caused by climate change: Floods have obstructed coal production in India; hurricanes have shut down oil and gas in the Gulf of Mexico; winds have been lethargic in Europe. This problem will increase as we see more climate-related supply chain issues in critical parts of the world. Texas gas production will be affected by more hard freezes, droughts will shut down coal plants in China and India, and floods may well close coal mines in Australia. 

Comment: How convenient! Climate change requires anti-fossil-fuel policies to save oil, natural gas, and coal from themselves. Mr. Pope, can you quantify how much reduced carbon-based energy will reduce ‘climate change’ in the next year, next decade, or by the turn of the century?

The final problem is underinvestment. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the world is investing only half as much overall in cheap new power sources as is required by a growing global economy. One factor in this capital strike is large-scale collective unfamiliarity with the dynamics of an energy transition, and a persistent but incorrect belief that a slow and gradual transition from dirty fossil fuels to clean renewable power will be safer and more affordable. In reality, essentially the opposite is true: The faster a country or region (or the world, for that matter) increases its stock of wind turbines and solar panels, the cheaper its energy bills become and the less exposure it has to the volatility associated with generating power with coal, oil or gas.

Comment: So it is our fault that we did not have more wind and solar at the ready? No, the fault lies with inadequate investment in mineral energies and too much investment in wind, solar, batteries, etc. Remove the subsidies, and let the investment community make it own decisions.

So the solutions for today’s energy bottlenecks are quite different than conventional wisdom. The Economist, for example, correctly argues that market reforms are needed to prevent small shifts in supply and demand from producing huge price swings. It correctly endorses the IEA position that we are not investing enough in energy overall to power growing economies. 

Comment: Ditto: more for oil/gas/coal and less for wind/solar/batteries.

But the magazine then goes on to argue that  “Many countries … need gas to be a bridge fuel … as they ditch coal and before renewables have ramped up.”

Comment: Yes, natural gas but we need the entire basket of fossil fuels as a bridge away from ruinous wind and solar.

In fact, if time and capital are in short supply, renewables beat gas as gap-fillers, hands down. Solar panels and wind turbines go up faster than gas plants, and far faster than terminals to handle liquefied natural gas (LNG). Vietnam, realizing it would be unable to meet its goals for new coal plants, shifted its major investments to solar power and increased its generation capacity by 25% in two years. That also drove down the cost for its next round of solar investments. If the world has a genuine shortage of generating capacity, fossil fuels come online too slowly to remedy that problem — but renewables do not.

Comment: Renewables are price-spikers. They are shortage energies. The future belongs to the efficient, not the inefficient.

The most important lesson from this energy shock is that the conventional, gradual path to renewable energy is risky, not safe. A slow transition extends the period during which fossil fuel shortages or other volatility drivers can erupt, and stretches out the process by which expanding clean energy capacity lowers energy costs. Increases in the cost of gas afflict Norway and Sweden, with grids powered more than 50% by renewables, far less than Belgium and the Netherlands, which are still overwhelmingly dependent on coal and gas.

Comment: Again, which energies are the reliables and which are the unreliables? Doubling down or quadrupling down on failure is more failure, not less.

Investing more ambitiously in the cheapest, most secure and least volatile energy sources — which chiefly means wind and solar power — and embracing rather than slow-walking the energy transition, is the key to ending this supposed energy crisis. It will minimize the economic costs of future price volatility, begin to solve the climate crisis and largely eliminate the curse of air pollution.

Comment: Carl Pope. Read Vaclav Smil. Be energy realistic. The obvious solution to energy crises are consumer-chosen, taxpayer-neutral, pro-freedom energies.

Final Word

The final word does not belong to Carl Pope. He needs to change course and realize that the gargantuan wind/solar bet has hurt the Planet and injured the least able to afford modern energy. David Middleton stated:

The world is already in an “energy crisis” of sorts due to the tremendous misallocation of capital from functioning energy infrastructure to mythical energy infrastructure. This has largely been driven by the false perception that a massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions is the only way to save our planet (cue George Carlin). As if this wasn’t bad enough, the COP 26 path “to net-zero emissions” is “paved with” nothing other than “bad assumptions”.

John
November 3, 2021 10:34 pm

Sierra Club are full of Los Angeles finest hypocrites

they drive their Ferrari’s
fly everywhere in their Gulf Stream Jets
accidentally shoot people on their movie sets
eat caviar
water lawns with precious limited water

and believe their BS that they need to save the world by donating to green low carbon energy and send donations to the Sierra club (similar to a hail merry for your sins on sunday)

obviously the chairman needs to keep the sinners paying so he can travel to events like COP 26 and live the life style of his rich and famous donnors

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 3, 2021 10:38 pm

The problem with unreliables is that there are not enough unreliables.

The problem with socialism is that it not socialist enough.

The problem with government cock-ups is that there’s not enough government.

The problem with…. Etc, etc, etc.

I really wish that we could split countries into two, and let the unreliable-lovers live their best life on 100% cheap, reliable unreliables, and the rest of us could carry on with reliables. I mean, 97% of people think they are needed and want them desperately (according to the shouty people), so there would only be 3% of us burning expensive unreliable fossil fuels, Shirley? Problem solved!

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 3, 2021 10:40 pm

Carl obscenity Pope is ignoring Texas last Febuary. Subsidy mining led to some thirty percent of the base grid supply being wind, which of course dropped off to near zero in freezing rain. Add in the demand spike caused by heat pumps in cold weather, the conventional portion of the grid was stressed.
Yahoos like Pope would blame gas for the failure, but lack of investment in gas or coal or nuclear was the major cause of the near crash of the Texas grid. Bit of course Pope does not care if people end up freezing in the dark.

0
Reply
Independent
November 3, 2021 10:46 pm

The faster a country or region (or the world, for that matter) increases its stock of wind turbines and solar panels, the cheaper its energy bills become and the less exposure it has to the volatility associated with generating power with coal, oil or gas.

I see it’s opposite day for somebody.

0
Reply
RickWill
November 3, 2021 10:47 pm

renewable wind and solar increased their contribution to global energy supply by a record 8% in 2021, providing 8,300 TeraWatt hours (TWH) of clean,

That statement is error riddled. In 2020 wind globally produced 922TWh and solar 433TWh.

That is out of a total energy of 160,839TWh. So 0.84% of all energy requirements. So out by a factor of TEN.


The two large errors result from referring to hydro and biofuels as solar and wind then assuming that electricity is the only energy requirement. So far wind and solar have not achieved just 1% of humanity’s energy needs.

Then there is the throw away term “renewable”. It is false advertising. Intermittent wind and solar are unsustainable forms of electricity generation. They consume more energy than they can delivery into an on-demand power network.

0
Reply
PCman999
November 3, 2021 11:04 pm

“cheapest, most secure and least volatile energy sources — which chiefly means wind and solar power”
How can this Climate Jehovah’s Witness preacher say that with a straight face? Output that goes up and down radically with every gust of wind or cloud passing over is not reliable. Come nightfall or a change in the weather and renewable energy stops dead.
Renewable energy is cheap because it is garbage – all renewable contracts should include appropriate backup and no forced mandates or money for curtailment.

0
Reply
