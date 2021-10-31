Happy Halloween
Curious things

Climate Change Fueled Witch Hunts… Then and Now

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

First published at the CO2 Coalition website.

https://co2coalition.org/2021/10/29/climate-change-fueled-witch-hunts-then-and-now/

Gregory Wrightstone

European witch hunts of the 15th to 17th centuries targeted witches that were thought to be responsible for epidemics and crop failures related to declining temperatures of the Little Ice Age. A belief that evil humans were negatively affecting the climate and weather patterns was the “consensus” opinion of that time. How eerily similar is that notion to the the current oft-repeated mantra that Man’s actions are controlling the climate and leading to catastrophic consequences?

The first extensive European witch hunts coincided with plunging temperatures as the continent transitioned away from the beneficial warmth of the Medieval Warm Period (850 to 1250 AD). Increasing cold that began in the 13th century ushered in nearly five centuries of advancing mountain glaciers and prolonged periods of rainy or cool weather. This time of naturally driven climate change was accompanied by crop failure, hunger, rising prices and epidemics.

Large systematic witch hunts began in the 1430s and were advanced later in the century by an Alsatian Dominican friar and papal Inquisitor named Heinrich Kramer. At Kramer’s urging, Pope Innocence VIII issued an encyclical enshrining the persecution and eradication of weather-changing witches through this papal edict. The worst of the Inquisition’s abuses and later systemic witch hunts were, in part, empowered by this decree.

This initial period of cooler temperatures and failing crops continued through the first couple of decades of the 16th century, when a slight warming was accompanied by improvements in harvests. Clearly, the pogrom against the weather-changing witches had been successful!

Unfortunately for the people of the Late Middle Ages, the forty years or so of slight warming gave ground to a more severe bout of cooling. The summer of 1560 brought a return of coldness and wetness that led to severe decline in harvest, crop failure and increases in infant mortality and epidemics. Bear in mind that this was an agrarian subsistence culture, nearly totally dependent on the yearly harvest to survive. One bad harvest could be tolerated, but back-to-back failures would cause horrific consequences, and indeed they did.

Of course, the people’s misfortunes were attributed to weather-changing witches who had triggered the death-dealing weather, most often in the form of cold, rain, frost and devastating hailstorms. Horrific atrocities were alleged of the witches, including Franconian witches who “confessed” to flying through the air to spread an ointment made of children’s fat in order to cause a killing frost. Across the continent of Europe, from the 15th to the 17th centuries there were likely many tens of thousands of supposed witches burnt at the stake, many of these old women living without husbands on the margins of society.

The worst of the witch hunts occurred during the bitter cold from 1560 to about 1680. The frenzy of killing culminated in the killing of 63 witches in the German territory of Wiesensteig in the year 1563 alone. Across Europe, though, the numbers of witches continued to increase and peaked at more than 500 per year in the mid-1600s. Most were burned at the stake; others were hung.

 The end of the witch hunts and killings tie closely to the beginning of our current warming trend at the close of the 17th century. That warming trend started more than 300 years ago and continues in fits and starts to this day.

In the Late Middle Ages, a large segment of the population actually believed that evil people could negatively affect the climate. It appears that we haven’t learned the lessons of the 16th century and the dangers of stirring unfounded fears concerning changes to our climate. Perhaps in the not-too-distant future we will have the benefit of hindsight and realize that people like Al Gore and Dr. Michael Mann were the Heinrich Kramers of the early 21st century, trying to convince us all that we can control the uncontrollable — the natural cycles of the Sun and Earth that are operating today, just as they have for many millions of years.

John Shewchuk
October 31, 2021 6:11 am

Yes but the scientific consensus back then said the witches caused the extreme weather … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1-FxwVkQ60

Scissor
Reply to  John Shewchuk
October 31, 2021 6:44 am

Nice video!

To your point about data, one might draw parallels of today’s “fact checkers” to witch hunters.

bonbon
Reply to  John Shewchuk
October 31, 2021 7:18 am

Wait a minute? There is always due process, due diligence, right?

She’s a witch (Monty Python) :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrzMhU_4m-g

That’s peer review!

Tom Halla
October 31, 2021 6:14 am

And the Narrative has it that any warming from the Little Ice Age is a bad thing.

SxyxS
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 31, 2021 8:23 am

Not that warming that burned the witches.

Bruce Cobb
October 31, 2021 6:28 am

The parallels are indeed striking. Back then, as today, children were often used as pawns in fanning the climate/weather hysteria.

John Tillman
Reply to  Bruce Cobb
October 31, 2021 6:48 am

Yes, as in the Salem witch trials.

Steve Case
Reply to  John Tillman
October 31, 2021 8:11 am

Yes, as in the Salem witch trials.
__________________________
Arthur Miller wrote “The Crucible” as a rebuke to McCarthyism. It very much parallels today’s witch hunt to silence opposition to the so-called “Climate Crisis” It is a very appropriate criticism of today’s “Climate Cult.
comment image

John Tillman
October 31, 2021 6:47 am

The mid-16th century is not the Late Middle Ages, but the Early Modern Period. There’s no single, universally agreed upon date for the end of the Middle Ages. Many have been suggested, and can vary by country, but all are well before 1540.

One popular date is 1453, for the fall of Constantinople and after the printing press. In England, 1485 is popular, with the end of the Plantagenet dynasty and rise of the centralizing Tudors. In Spain, 1492 is a gimme, as when the last Moorish kingdom fell, and Ferdinand and Isabella dispatched Columbus.

But in Germany, if not the c. 1450 printing press, then as late as 1517, when Martin Luther posted his theses, kicking off the Reformation. For Italy, some suggest another early 16th century date, 1503, when the first battle won by gunfire was fought at Cerignola.

The transition from Middle to Modern English occurred during the Late Medieval to Early Modern periods. I can read Henry VII’s written English, but probably would have trouble understanding his speech. I could most likely understand his son Henry VIII, and almost certainly Elizabeth I. Witch-persecutor James I’s Scottish accent might present problems, however.

The Little Ice Age encompassed the Late Middle Ages, Early Modern and the first part of the Modern periods. The end of Early Modernity is also variously dated, anywhere from 1689 to 1792, with even older and younger dates suggested.

tonyb
Editor
Reply to  John Tillman
October 31, 2021 7:27 am

Unfortunately this period of early modernity ended around 1998 when post modern climate science became the equivalent of the un-enlightenment.

bonbon
Reply to  John Tillman
October 31, 2021 7:38 am

Henry VII spent 14 years in Brittany, so probably spoke french (Breton maybe also which is related to old Welsh from where he hailed). Anyway Henry VIII’s marriage advisor Zorzi, ¨George¨ of Venice certainly spoke Italian, spoke the expected to unleash Henry VIII’s barbarism.

bonbon
October 31, 2021 7:10 am

Strange no mention of the 30 years war which was in fact 100 years of war all that Little Ice Age. 50% of the central European population was decimated. Some say the Swedish King marched his army over a frozen Baltic.
Imagine a farmer trying to work and in the same week platoons pass by demanding opposite religious allegiance.
Luther’s carry-on produced 2 corrupt churches in place of one.
Venice succeeded in destroying the modern nation-state until the Westphalia Treaty of 1648, whose principles are engraved in the UN.
Now Blair says we are in a post-Westphalia epoch – it is obvious what that means : endless war and mass starvation, no power. There he went calling for a return to Afghanistan…

SxyxS
Reply to  bonbon
October 31, 2021 8:26 am

Please tell me more about the Venice thing.
(i have an idea which FIAT families may have lived there during that period of time,yet i don’t know the historical context )

Tom in Florida
October 31, 2021 7:26 am

It appears from the witches killed graph that their strategy worked.

bill Johnston
Reply to  Tom in Florida
October 31, 2021 7:59 am

Correlation isn’t causation must have come later.

Steve Case
October 31, 2021 7:35 am

It’s more than a witch hunt, opposing views are being censored.
Follow this link to see the original comment and what it looks like
now: You Tube. Open the 9 hidden replies to the bottom post.

Vuk
October 31, 2021 7:51 am

This is OT to the witch autumnal activity.
I just heard an interview with A.B. saying that the probability of one to billion is for the incident that happened on his film set.
Not so, all kinds of accidents happen all the time during film and tv recordings. Even more surprising is of an American where people are very familiar with guns. I assume it could have been a colt type gun, of which I have some experience.
There are two way a person may be critically wounded at some distance with such a weapon loaded with blanks:
a)  negligently accidental: The weapon was used for practice shoot by inexperienced or unauthorized person and there are always few of those hanging about the film set, apparently number left before the incident.
The last bullet fired was jammed in the barrel and user did not realize it (unlikely) or did not report it for the fear of repercussion.
Subsequently gun may be loaded with proper blank without a quick look down the barrel, an experienced handler would always do that before loading weapon with either live or blanks ammunition.
In such situation when fired the weapon would be lethal to somewhat shorter distance than normal, depending on position of a jammed projectile in the barrel.
b)    criminally intentional: A live ammo cartridge is opened, about 80% of gunpowder is emptied, bullet reinstated in the cartridge and the weapon fired. Result in most of the cases is that bullet would be left jammed in the barrel. Loading and firing with a blank would be same as in the above.
I would assume that a) was the case in the A.B’s accident.

bonbon
October 31, 2021 7:54 am

It seems still many have not learned the lesson : guess who said this :

¨It is time to break with the folly of these megalomaniacs, in particular these Christians, who speak of dominating the Earth; all of that must be brought back into perspective. There is nothing particular about man. He is but a part of this world. In the face of a good storm, he can do nothing. He cannot even predict it.… Man must relearn how to see the world with worshipful respect. Only then will he be able to perceive things as they are: only then will he see to what extent we are caught up in a system [greater than ourselves].¨
Hint : 1942 – COP1 anyone?
There one sees that view of mankind popping up again today.
Notice the ¨logic¨ – since we cannot control or predict weather (yet) we should be helpless?

Meanwhile we have the industrial revolution, and stand just before fusion. This began with Kepler right in the middle of that witch-hunting dark age.

lee riffee
October 31, 2021 8:20 am

The notion that humans can affect the weather and climate has been around longer than the middle ages….Ever since humans began farming there have been cultures and societies that have practiced human sacrifice in order to appease various deities. If the crops failed due to bad weather, then whatever god(s) that supposedly controlled weather and harvests was deemed to be angry. And then attempts were made to appease these gods consisting of rituals which often included animal and human sacrifice.
But in those days people had no way of truly understanding weather and climate and cyclical changes like El Nino and La Nina. That’s what makes what is going on today especially absurd – supposedly we are in the age of enlightenment, where weather and climate are scientifically understood. Or so one would think….And yet here we are again, back to the witch hunts and the Aztecs cutting out hearts to try and assure a “perfect” climate.
IMO science is not complete without an understanding of history, which is sorely lacking these days in both climate scientists and the general population. Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it!

Peta of Newark
October 31, 2021 8:26 am

For some of us there;s nothing ‘curious’ about it at all

During the witch historic hunts, as described, many folks were reduced/forced into eating food low in essential micronutrients – easy-to-grow grains such as barley for example.

They’d also be eating a load of fibrous rubbish, itself low in nutrition, but its high fibre content with fibre being very hydrophilic, would carry away what little water soluble nutrition there was in that food.
As Indigenous North Americans were seemingly want to say: It was “A time of full stomachs” – typically when ENSO saw the salmon disappear for a season to two

Full Stomachs not satisfyingly full of goodness, full and bloated with nutrient free mush.
Does anyone recall the Biafran Children, as seen on TV of 40 ish years ago?
As seen here standing in a cold and nutrient free place

Look around you now. What do you see if not legions of ‘full stomachs’?

And so, just as insane as:
Desert place = Cold Place
Warming atmosphere = Cooling earth
so its is that
Obesity = Starvation

We were warned…………
(…and how many times have I explained the mechanism – since I first ever wrote anything into here)
Call me a witch if you like, I’ll take it as a compliment.

Alan
October 31, 2021 8:28 am

I’ve always believed that one of the reasons for politicians and activists desperation to get policies enacted, isn’t to stop climate change. They know that when the warming begins to slow down and reverse, they can’t take credit for saving the world. If they’re “Green New Deals” or what ever else they’ve got planned aren’t implemented.
Today’s cancel culture are the modern equivalence or witch trials.

Greg
October 31, 2021 8:30 am

Well the witch hunts seem to have worked a treat, they clearly reversed severe cooling of LIA into the current warming streak. Why does it get such a bad press?

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Greg
