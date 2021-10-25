United Nations

Texas to United Nations: Pound Sand

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
33 Comments

A rather direct Tweet from Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Texas to United Nations: Pound Sand

The world is reeling from spiraling fuel costs caused by premature over-reliance on renewable energy.

High fuel costs punish middle class families & stoke the supply chain crisis.

Texas oil & gas is needed right now.

https://www.kvue.com/article/tech/science/climate-change/united-nations-to-texas-curb-reliance-on-oil-and-gas-to-remain-prosperous-in-era-of-climate-change/287-a7622d6e-e4cc-43c6-9936-30835e6c23ca

Originally tweeted by Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) on October 25, 2021.

The article to which he responded includes this:

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres says Texas is well-positioned to lead the way in the production of renewables.

“If Texas wants to remain prosperous in 2050 or 2070, Texas will have to diversify its economy and Texas will have to be less dependent on oil and gas,” Guterres said. “It has all the conditions to be – because of the weather in Texas – a leading state in renewable energy in the US,” he added.

Texas is the nation’s largest producer of crude oil and natural gas and the largest emitter of carbon dioxide. While it is deeply entrenched in a carbon-based economy, the state is also the largest producer of wind energy in the United States.

“Texas is prosperous today because Texas is based on what was the main factor of what was wealth and power in the last century. Oil and gas. What we are seeing is, with things changing, the green economy will tend to be preponderant in the future,” Guterres said.

https://www.kvue.com/article/tech/science/climate-change/united-nations-to-texas-curb-reliance-on-oil-and-gas-to-remain-prosperous-in-era-of-climate-change/287-a7622d6e-e4cc-43c6-9936-30835e6c23ca
4.1 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
33 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MarkW
October 25, 2021 6:05 pm

caused by premature over-reliance on renewable energy.

So over-reliance on renewable energy is ok, so long as it’s not premature?

3
Reply
George
October 25, 2021 6:06 pm

I live in Dallas and I approve this message.

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  George
October 25, 2021 6:19 pm

Me too from Florida.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  George
October 25, 2021 6:31 pm

I live in two places, err, I like to commute every few weeks.

  • Tucson Arizona because I hate the winter cold.
  • central Texas, about 15 miles north of the geographic center of Texas.

Texas is a great country. Let’s Go Brandon!

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 25, 2021 7:14 pm

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
October 25, 2021 6:10 pm

What we are seeing is, with things changing, the green economy will tend to be preponderant in the future

Should’ve gone to Specsavers, mate.

What I’m seeing is the complete inability of unreliables to deliver reliable electricity.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 25, 2021 6:43 pm

The irony that is that Texas leads the nation on Wind power penetration into its grid.
Texas has over 25 GW nameplate of installed wind turbine farms, next closest is Iowa with 8.5 GW nameplate, followed closely by Oklahoma.
https://www.power-technology.com/features/us-wind-energy-by-state/

The February grid crisis fiasco was direct result of those dumb unreliable wind energy policies and not enough investment in reliable electricity from natural gas and nuclear.

3
Reply
observa
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 25, 2021 7:37 pm

What you need is lots of Syncons and they spin it like this-
Wind and solar limits relaxed after four big spinning machines installed | RenewEconomy
When it’s like this with the Age of Syncons-
The age of the syncons | Energy Networks Australia
So we were paying $34 mill a year because of unreliables and their asynchronous power problem alone were we?

62% renewable power in the last 12M they say so- The state government has a target of reaching “net 100 per cent renewables” by 2030, but most experts say this will likely be achieved well before then.

Now the NEM interconnected grid consists of Qld, NSW, ACT Vic, Tas and SA so whaddya reckon the ‘net 100% renewables’ means? Can all those States and Territory do the accounting that SA is doing here by imitating their lead? Or would there be a fallacy of composition problem with that? Net has become the climate changers’ favourite weasel word nowadays.

0
Reply
ChrisB
October 25, 2021 6:15 pm

The boss of a firm that needs handouts from others for existence gives advice on how to become self sufficient.

Clearly he has never had a real job.

4
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  ChrisB
October 25, 2021 6:36 pm

You’ve the mind of an authoritarian. You see everything through government control. You must love living in whatever socialist hell hole utopia you call home.

-4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  ChrisB
October 25, 2021 7:01 pm

The boss of a firm that needs handouts from others for existence gives advice on how to become self sufficient.

Clearly he has never had a real job.

Exactly. Those that do nothing and produce nothing are giving orders to those that do things and produce things. The UN needs to be defunded immediately.

2
Reply
James F. Evans
October 25, 2021 6:18 pm

Abbott needs to walk the walk, most land in Texas is private; time to tell the feds to take a hike.

2
Reply
gringojay
October 25, 2021 6:19 pm

Texas might be willing to try something new, like this:

39F8C99F-FBCA-48F7-A8D9-45A2E26D68AB.jpeg
-3
Reply
David Kamakaris
October 25, 2021 6:21 pm

“Texas to United Nations: Pound Sand”

Love it Love it Love it!

4
Reply
Cam_S
October 25, 2021 6:22 pm

Hooray, Greg Abbott!

1
Reply
hiskorr
Reply to  Cam_S
October 25, 2021 6:29 pm

Now if he would only close the border…

0
Reply
Duker
Reply to  hiskorr
October 25, 2021 7:14 pm

Where would they get their cheap labour from.

Texas would be like Iowa, stagnant without the massive Hispanic migration over the last 40 years

2019 ‘Texas gained almost nine Hispanic residents for every additional white resident last year’

By 2040 its politics will be more like California when ‘people of colour’ are 65%

-4
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Duker
October 25, 2021 7:45 pm

“people of color” is a diversity bloc is a racist judgment and label.

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
October 25, 2021 6:26 pm

Pound Sand UNFCCC….

and Let’s Go Brandon!

1
Reply
Curious George
October 25, 2021 6:30 pm

Is Mr. Antonio Guterres Greta’s uncle?

When you hire all these clowns, you’ll get a circus.

1
Reply
ghalfrunt
October 25, 2021 6:40 pm

At one time you say that renewables produce no useful energy
At another time you say that low output of renewables causes the gas prices to rise

So Strange.

-5
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 25, 2021 7:03 pm

Half Runt, the problem is that all of that electricity produced that is useless, still must be paid for by someone. Typically that is by producers of reliable electricity, whether as a direct or indirect cost.

And if you put your faith in unreliables, and they don’t produce, while at the same time preventing production of reliable energy sources because Climate Change ™, then yes, prices will necessarily sky-rocket, just as Barack promised and Joe is delivering. There was an intermediate period when Donald actually managed to obtain energy independence for the USA for the first time, but that is now over.

Last edited 59 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 25, 2021 7:21 pm

There’s an old saying, “There are none so blind as those who refuse to see”. This fits ghoulfund perfectly.

0
Reply
n.n
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 25, 2021 7:47 pm

The price of reliables are progressive when they are shackled by intermittents.

0
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  ghalfrunt
October 25, 2021 7:48 pm

How are those renewables doing in stabilizing the climate? The dog ate yer homework again?

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 25, 2021 6:40 pm

We in Texas already have too much wind and solar on the grid, as we learned with the February snowstorm. While there were other failures, having some thirty percent of the base load from wind drop off led to a cascade of other problems.
Guterres is not living in the real world if he thinks Texas should double down on failure.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 25, 2021 7:10 pm

Too much wind and solar generation capacity, but not enough wind and solar itself…

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 25, 2021 7:19 pm

Neither wind or solar work all that well in freezing rain.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
October 25, 2021 7:05 pm

“”What we are seeing is, with things changing, the green economy will tend to be preponderant in the future,” Guterres said.”

************

As I recall, the children’s character Pinocchio had an issue where his nose would grow every time he told a lie. I submit that Secretary Guterres and a lot of other climate alarmists would have noses stretching half-way to the Moon by now if they had the same problem.

Saying that the climate is in a “code red” emergency was bad enough. Putting out misleading or outright false statements about wind and solar energy makes matters worse. With all the lies, the Secretary would have to go under the knife quite frequently to keep his nose at a length where he would not be embarrassed to show his face in public.

1
Reply
Duker
October 25, 2021 7:07 pm

I dont get his point at all. The UN isnt interested in Texas either.
Its the US government which sets the legal climate change policies.

Just because they can choose their text book suppliers they think they are all powerful.

0
Reply
n.n
October 25, 2021 7:38 pm

Premature evacuation. Premature abortion. Premature intermittents. The progressive trifecta.

The Great.. Green Leap

0
Reply
John
October 25, 2021 7:47 pm

Its quiet simple
the COP 26 should provide all delegates with hemp clothing, hot water bottles and bicycles

and they should only have Tofu

and if they came by plane they should have to walk home – that should keep Morrison and Biden out of the way for a good long time to allow us to restart our energy economises

0
Reply
Dennis
October 25, 2021 7:50 pm

Obviously the UK Government agrees and has been installing diesel fuelled generators to recharge the COP26 Electric Vehicle fleet.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

United Nations

What Renewable Energy Price Shock? UN Urges Fossil Fuel Extractors to Slash Production

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics United Nations

Greta Climate Case Thrown Out by the United Nations

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coal United Nations

UN Warns Australia that Climate Savvy Investors are Abandoning Coal

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences United Nations

UN Secretary General: “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”

3 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

United Nations

Texas to United Nations: Pound Sand

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences

Chinese President: COP26 a “wake-up call … to mankind”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Climate Alarmist Deception Distorting Long Established U.S. Heat Wave Data

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Green Mafia

CCC’s Net Zero Plans Rely On Dramatic Rise In Windy Days

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: