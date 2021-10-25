President of China, Xi Jinping arrives in London, 19 October 2015. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office (China State Visit) [CC BY 2.0 or OGL], via Wikimedia Commons
COP conferences

Chinese President: COP26 a “wake-up call … to mankind”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Australian newspaper has praised President Xi Jinping, though the reporter admits China’s policy of churning out coal plants and mining coal as quickly as possible is undermining China’s credibility as a climate champion.

Climate change is a wake-up call, says Xi Jinping

By WILL GLASGOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called climate change a “wake-up call … to mankind” in a speech ­delivered less than a week before the COP26 talks begin in Glasgow.

The declaration came as China’s delegation for the high- stakes summit received final ­instructions before flying to London on Tuesday and as Beijing’s official mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, called the policy to achieve a carbon peak a “major strategic ­decision”.

“Climate change is a wake-up call from nature to mankind,” Mr Xi said on Monday in a speech marking 50 years since China joined the UN.

Beijing is attempting to shore up the climate change credentials of its supreme leader ahead of the summit at which the world’s biggest emitter is under pressure to increase the size and hasten the pace of its carbon cuts.

China’s leader will not physically attend the UN-backed talks in Glasgow, which run for a fortnight from Sunday.

Many are sceptical about ­Beijing’s claims of climate leadership. China accounts for 28 per cent of global emissions and has continued to build new coal-fired power stations despite Mr Xi’s rhetoric.

Within China, Mr Xi’s environmental credentials are being loudly championed.

Read more: https://www.theaustralian.com.au/world/climate-change-is-a-wakeup-call-says-xi-jinping/news-story/c667bba7a91e724421ec75b6e56b0664

What can I say – I guess if you are the Emperor of China, you can build as much coal power as you want, and still be a green hero.

alastair gray
October 25, 2021 2:09 pm

I am sure that deeep down Mr Xi agrees with me – see link
https://www.dropbox.com/s/f8epmwd9sc0vrl8/Glasgow%20greetings.pdf?dl=0
Of course following Sun Tzu and the art of war
Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

4
Reply
M Courtney
Reply to  alastair gray
October 25, 2021 2:59 pm

They are consistent. China has always agreed that Climate Change is important and urgent and that the West must do something about it, now!
And also that China must do something about it, later.
It’s not simply true but strategically it’s sagacious.

0
Reply
Ed Hanley
October 25, 2021 2:10 pm

Xi Jinping has learned from his American lackey, Chiao Baiden, that if you are going to lie, lie big, and lie often.

2
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Ed Hanley
October 25, 2021 2:49 pm

“The receptivity of the masses is very limited,their intelligence is small ,but their power of forgetting is enormous ”
Adolf H!tler

“The great masses of the people will more easily fall to a great lie than to a small one ”
same guy

“By the skillful and sustained use of propaganda one can make people see heaven as hell or an extremely wretched life as paradise”

1
Reply
n.n
October 25, 2021 2:21 pm

The bigot, you say. And ulterior motives with “benefits”. How forward-thinking.

That said, there is no mystery… #HateLovesAbortion

0
Reply
SMC
October 25, 2021 2:25 pm

Xi Jinping is lying to the world? Ya don’t say. Next somebody will be telling me water is wet.

4
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
October 25, 2021 2:26 pm

Not surprising that the COVID thugs of Australian media love Xi. They would clearly like his style of government followed in Australia.

0
Reply
markl
October 25, 2021 2:27 pm

Typical China rhetoric saying what the world wants to hear, not what it will do. One Western trait well taken advantage of by China is virtue signaling. It will continue doing what it pleases.

0
Reply
Hatter Eggburn
October 25, 2021 2:35 pm

It’s over.
It will come as a surprise how suddenly the entire climate bandwagon with its monstrous machinery, a nightmare circus 🤡, will simply vanish without trace. Like waking from a weird and slightly disturbing dream – and quickly forgetting the dream itself.

The measurements are in – showing that in the year 2020 of global lockdown, CO2 emission did not only fail to show the tiniest slow-down, the tiniest trace of the apparently huge reduction in transport and industrial emissions. It even rose to a record high.

This fact – which the media have not held back from publicising, is a stake through the heart of the “rough beast, its hour come round at last, (that) slouches towards Bethlehem to be born.” It’s hour has come and gone. The falcon spirals back closer in and returns to the arm of the falconer. Things stop falling apart, the center might hold after all.

It will take some time for this portentous fact to be digested and absorbed – but not too much time. The huge changes to lifestyle, the silencing of daily rush hour traffic and the stilling of many wheels of machinery. All the unprecedented painful stoppage of our energy fuelled lives in the move, the months on end not using the car, just looking through those home windows from the inside, the odd walk in the park. A stop to airliners, ferries, trains. All for absolutely and precisely nothing!? No tiniest trace of a dent in growth of atmospheric CO2?

The climate bandwagon is – to mix metaphors horribly – a headless chicken. Already the signs are multiplying that COP26, the upcoming climate jamboree in Glasgow U.K., will be a fiasco and a damp squib. Leader after leader are declining the invitation. Funding pledges are sliding into the future and evaporating. This is just the start.

Snow ❄️ will likely give a dusting to COP26 in Glasgow as yet another winter of unstable Arctic jet stream and polar vortex wheels around icy air from the Arctic, Scandinavia and the east to the U.K. and Western Europe. Surveying this scene delegates will struggle to remind themselves what they are doing there.

If the global pandemic made not the smallest dent in CO2 emissions, people will realise that nothing short of a global disaster movie scenario, a Mad Max or I am Legend or Children of Men, or dozens of shoddy dystopian end-of-world movies, with decimation of the world’s population, will have a chance to make a measurable impact on the rate of rise of CO2. Let alone make it fall. And inexorably, people will ask themselves – are we really willing to pay that price to prevent CO2 from boosting plant growth and – maybe – slightly warming a glacial climate? Destroy the human race to save it? I don’t think so.

2
Reply
a_scientist
Reply to  Hatter Eggburn
October 25, 2021 2:53 pm

“how suddenly the entire climate bandwagon with its monstrous machinery, a nightmare circus, will simply vanish without trace.”

One can only hope. Never underestimate the fascist will power and willingness to lie and destroy peoples lives.

But I do see some difficult scenarios for the alarmists.

Suppose massive cuts in fossil fuels are actually implemented. Suppose the CO2 does not decline? How will they justify all the hardships and suffering if the Keeling curve is not bent down? They will say to wait, be patient as gia takes time to fix itself. Or will they fake the data?

Suppose the Keeling curve changes slope, bending downward. What if the temperature continues to rise as before? How will they justify all the hardships and suffering? Or will they fake the data?

And what if climate gets very cold (which might happen anyway)? How will they justify the deaths in the cold as energy poverty darkens our country?

0
Reply
John Bell
October 25, 2021 2:51 pm

The oceans hold 50 times as much C02 as the atmosphere, I read that.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 25, 2021 2:54 pm

We will cancel 10 planned coal power plants and reopen 30 more plus 200 reopened coal mines.

Enjoy.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 25, 2021 2:55 pm

We will make Taiwan zero carbon sooner than you think.

0
Reply
Gunga Din
October 25, 2021 2:59 pm

He want’s COP26 to succeed.
He wants “The West” to cut their own throats.
That would be in the best interest of Red China.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
October 25, 2021 3:02 pm

The Australian newspaper has praised President Xi Jinping

I didn’t read it like that at all. It seems to be purely ‘factual’ reporting, you know, like the old days that only Pepperidge Farm remembers.

It was pretty obvious to me that the author was gently sneering at Xi and the various Chinese spokesmen for claiming to be saviours while being the biggest emitters of CO2. Perhaps I read it incorrectly?

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
0
Reply
