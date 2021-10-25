Chinese President: COP26 a “wake-up call … to mankind”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Australian newspaper has praised President Xi Jinping, though the reporter admits China’s policy of churning out coal plants and mining coal as quickly as possible is undermining China’s credibility as a climate champion.

Climate change is a wake-up call, says Xi Jinping

By WILL GLASGOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called climate change a “wake-up call … to mankind” in a speech ­delivered less than a week before the COP26 talks begin in Glasgow.

The declaration came as China’s delegation for the high- stakes summit received final ­instructions before flying to London on Tuesday and as Beijing’s official mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, called the policy to achieve a carbon peak a “major strategic ­decision”.

“Climate change is a wake-up call from nature to mankind,” Mr Xi said on Monday in a speech marking 50 years since China joined the UN.

Beijing is attempting to shore up the climate change credentials of its supreme leader ahead of the summit at which the world’s biggest emitter is under pressure to increase the size and hasten the pace of its carbon cuts.

China’s leader will not physically attend the UN-backed talks in Glasgow, which run for a fortnight from Sunday.

…

Many are sceptical about ­Beijing’s claims of climate leadership. China accounts for 28 per cent of global emissions and has continued to build new coal-fired power stations despite Mr Xi’s rhetoric.

…

Within China, Mr Xi’s environmental credentials are being loudly championed.

…