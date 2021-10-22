Russian President Putin Another COP26 No Show

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perhaps President Putin is too busy arranging more fossil fuel supplies for energy starved Britain, Europe and China?

COP26: Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not attend climate summit

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

No reason was given for the decision not to attend, but a Kremlin spokesperson said climate change was an “important” priority for Russia.

COP26 takes place in Scotland’s largest city from 31 October to 12 November.

Russia’s decision is seen as a blow to efforts to get leaders to negotiate a new deal to stall rising global temperatures.

“Unfortunately, Putin will not fly to Glasgow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that climate change was “one of our foreign policy’s most important priorities”.

When asked about Mr Putin’s decision, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said the UK prime minister had previously strongly encouraged leaders to attend “given this is a very critical moment in terms of tackling climate change”.

The Russians say they will still send a strong delegation and that climate change remains a priority for the country. But it will undoubtedly be a disappointment for the UK which had hoped that Putin would be open to making progress on a number of issues, including deforestation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also unlikely to attend COP26, though Chinese officials have reportedly not entirely ruled out a change of plans.

