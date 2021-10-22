Portrait of Vladimir Putin, Source kremlin.ru, Author Russian Presidential Press and Information Office
COP conferences

Russian President Putin Another COP26 No Show

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Perhaps President Putin is too busy arranging more fossil fuel supplies for energy starved Britain, Europe and China?

COP26: Russia’s Vladimir Putin will not attend climate summit

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. 

No reason was given for the decision not to attend, but a Kremlin spokesperson said climate change was an “important” priority for Russia. 

COP26 takes place in Scotland’s largest city from 31 October to 12 November.

Russia’s decision is seen as a blow to efforts to get leaders to negotiate a new deal to stall rising global temperatures.

“Unfortunately, Putin will not fly to Glasgow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that climate change was “one of our foreign policy’s most important priorities”.

When asked about Mr Putin’s decision, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said the UK prime minister had previously strongly encouraged leaders to attend “given this is a very critical moment in terms of tackling climate change”.

The Russians say they will still send a strong delegation and that climate change remains a priority for the country. But it will undoubtedly be a disappointment for the UK which had hoped that Putin would be open to making progress on a number of issues, including deforestation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also unlikely to attend COP26, though Chinese officials have reportedly not entirely ruled out a change of plans

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58977993

President Putin joins Chinese President Xi Jinping, in having better things to do than attend COP26, though Xi Jinping has left the door open to changing his mind, so perhaps Xi just wants to make dramatic entrance.

Putin has a history of trolling climate alarmism. Earlier this month he trolled Europe for not having a rational energy plan.

In 2014, during the the G20 summit in Brisbane, Australia, the Russian embassy was asked why they had parked a fleet of warships just outside Australian territorial waters. The Russian embassy explained the warships were performing global warming research, though they had a secondary role providing security for the Russian President.

If Russia plans to send a strong delegation, my guess is their main interest is identifying who next is about to wreck their domestic fossil fuel production industry.

Pauleta
October 22, 2021 10:03 am

That thing at the end of the video is NOT a fire hazard. I repeat, it’s NOT a fire hazard. /s

2
Reply
Allan MacRae
October 22, 2021 10:05 am

Putin is correct – Europe needs a sensible energy plan.

13+ DEAD DUE TO HEAVY SNOW IN INDIA, SCOTS SHOVELING, “MOUNT WASHINGTON LOOKS LIKE THE NORTH POLE”, RECORD-SMASHING SNOW HEADED FOR U.S., + THE COUNTRY’S LARGEST OIL HUB IS RUNNING DRY
October 22, 2021 Cap Allon
“This event is shaping up to be one for the record books,” said the National Weather Service re the U.S.’ snow. Plus, the future is looking decidedly Totalitarian, and cold.

6
Reply
Allan MacRae
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 22, 2021 10:09 am

Told you so – 8+ years ago.
We are governed by scoundrels and imbeciles.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2013/10/31/blind-faith-in-climate-models/#comment-1130954

AN OPEN LETTER TO BARONESS VERMA, OCTOBER 31, 2013
By Allan MacRae, B.A.Sc.(Eng.), M.Eng.
[excerpt]

So here is my real concern:

IF the Sun does indeed drive temperature, as I suspect, Baroness Verma, then you and your colleagues on both sides of the House may have brewed the perfect storm.

You are claiming that global cooling will NOT happen, AND you have crippled your energy systems with excessive reliance on ineffective grid-connected “green energy” schemes.

I suggest that global cooling probably WILL happen within the next decade or sooner, and Britain will get colder.

I also suggest that the IPCC and the Met Office have NO track record of successful prediction (or “projection”) of global temperature and thus have no scientific credibility.

I suggest that Winter deaths will increase in the UK as cooling progresses.

I suggest that Excess Winter Mortality, the British rate of which is about double the rate in the Scandinavian countries, should provide an estimate of this unfolding tragedy.

As always in these matters, I hope to be wrong. These are not numbers, they are real people, who “loved and were loved”.

Best regards to all, Allan MacRae

“Turning and tuning in the widening gyre, the falcon cannot hear the falconer…” Yeats

Post Script

MacRae’s 2013 Open Letter was verified in 2021, with extreme cold winter forecasts and a green-energy-crippled electrical grid in Britain and Germany:
﻿
EUROPE IS SWITCHING BACK TO COAL TO SURVIVE BLEAK WINTER

Last edited 1 hour ago by Allan MacRae
8
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 22, 2021 10:20 am

“Within a few years snowfall will become a rare and exciting event.Children just aren’t going to know what snow is ”

I am pretty sure David Viner has called the families of the victims of snowfalls in india and apologized for his prediction from the year 2000.
As he is no professional virtue signalling bullshiter but someone who really really cares for people (just like all his fellow climate scientists)he must feel really bad right now.

2
Reply
Alba
Reply to  SxyxS
October 22, 2021 11:09 am

Last time I looked at an atlas, India was not part of the UK. I know that chap deserves all the ridicule he gets but he was talking about the UK.

-3
Reply
Tom Halla
October 22, 2021 10:08 am

Send Al Gore to Glasgow, and have a blizzard.

3
Reply
Dave Yaussy
October 22, 2021 10:17 am

Russia is in a strong position, with President Biden openly calling for more oil production, and Nord stream pipeline being filled with gas that Germany is begging for. The Russian delegation can fairly ask what the West really wants, talk or fuel this winter. Putin doesn’t have to be there to enjoy the resulting spectacle, and by not coming he spares himself being the direct object of anger from the world leaders who are going to need someone to blame when this falls apart.

President Xi would be wise to stay away for slightly different reasons.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
October 22, 2021 10:59 am

Putin would be wise to start more large pipeline projects to China.

1
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 22, 2021 11:17 am

You got that right.

0
Reply
DMacKenzie
October 22, 2021 10:19 am

climate change was “one of our foreign policy’s most important priorities”.

It certainly is…the more Europe believes in CO2 reduction programs, the more fuel they will buy from Russia.

4
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
October 22, 2021 10:38 am

Putin on the Ritz
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3z841UJiVk&w=560&h=315%5D

Regards,
Bob

2
Reply
bonbon
October 22, 2021 10:42 am

The Ranch at the Crooked EU put the Enron Ranch at the crooked E in Houston TX, so-called spot-price energy scam into force last year and Putin correctly identified this spot-price nuttiness as being the cause of the current debacle. Long-term contracts worked, and Russia wants that model.
Add into this nutty ideology an intermittent energy source, wind and solar, and watch spot-price fireworks! Of course the Enron scam made a bundle for speculators until it went spectacularly bankrupt. A major accounting firm is needed for this flim-flam to proceed.

Spot-price radical ¨free-market¨ Austrian School nuttiness from the London School of Economics (LSE) is shown in all it’s glory with intermittent energy. As Prof. von Hayek of the LSE said – the economy springs spontaneously, unknowably from trade.

Some economists must be looking rather stupid – their entire irrational conviction is being publicly identified!
So which group in the EC Commission is of the Austrian School? The disease is more transmissible than COVID19, and masks do not work!

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
0
Reply
MarkW
October 22, 2021 10:54 am

Can we hope that Biden will get lost between the hotel and the convention center?

2
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  MarkW
October 22, 2021 11:33 am

His minders will steer him straight, and signal to him when to take out the white flag and surrender. Follow the money.

0
Reply
markl
October 22, 2021 10:56 am

Why would a country build a pipeline to transport their #1 export and then actively denounce its’ use?

3
Reply
Ed Fox
Reply to  markl
October 22, 2021 11:45 am

Trudeau

1
Reply
Dennis G Sandberg
October 22, 2021 10:57 am

Good job Putin! Way to not go!

1
Reply
fretslider
October 22, 2021 11:06 am

The climate?

Nyet problemski

0
Reply
Lee L
October 22, 2021 11:17 am

With oil/gas pipeline obstructors camped out nearby, I had thought I might make my OWN placard on a stick with a smiling picture of Putin subtitled “Save the Arctic Seabed! (for me)”

These people are attempting to block construction of oil and gas pipelines in Canada as if Putin’s Russia will not rush to fill the shortfall if these people are successful.

They are drilling now…
https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/industry-and-energy/2021/08/major-oil-exploration-going-russias-east-arctic-waters

0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
October 22, 2021 11:25 am

I’m guessing that Putin has looked at the most accurate climate model ( the Russian one) and concluded that the rest of the world really should find something better to do with their time and money, and decided not to waste his.

1
Reply
ATheoK
October 22, 2021 11:30 am

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will not attend the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.”

Hey, it’d be an awful strain on Vladimir to keep a straight face for so long, while inside he’s guffawing.

1
Reply
michael hart
October 22, 2021 11:36 am

“No reason was given for the decision not to attend, but a Kremlin spokesperson said climate change was an “important” priority for Russia.”

When a Grad student in Seattle, I met a foreign Post-Doc who completed his PhD from the University of Aberdeen. He said it was a nice place, but couldn’t abide the weather. He was from Moscow.

0
Reply
Anon
October 22, 2021 11:40 am

China & Russia just need to keep dangling the carrot, without conceding anything of substance:

It is amazing what happens when governments, organizations and institutions organize around a faulty premise. Even though the premise is unsound there is no way of stopping what was started. There was a whole seed treatment and vernalization INDUSTRY built around Trofim Lysenko’s nutty, anti-genetic Lamarkian ideas that overrode rational decision making; the result was the USSR importing genetically bred grain from the United States during the height of the Cold War.

It this is only possible with BIG GOVERNMENTS… it is a feature of them, along with unaccountability.

It seems cynical to say this, but I have to wonder if this was Al Gore’s the original idea? Get the ball rolling and let the Sunk Cost Fallacy / Plan Continuation Bias do the rest:

Sunk Cost Fallacy

The sunk cost fallacy is a vicious cycle because we continue to invest money, time and effort into endeavors that we have already invested in. The more we invest, the more we feel committed to continuing the endeavor, and the more resources we are likely to put in to follow through on our decision.

This combination of social pressure, together with the momentum of your previous actions, is the heart of the Sunk Cost fallacy, which perniciously permeates our personal and work lives.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sunk_cost#Fallacy_effect

Now the ball is about to roll over the EU and the United States. If you look at the Trump Administration, much of what they were doing was putting a stop to zombie-ized, sunk cost government policies, probably because Trump was well aware of the fallacy from his business career.

Unless we get another administration to pull the plug on this, we can start making reservations for COP126. (sigh)

Last edited 12 minutes ago by Anon
0
Reply
Mike Maguire
October 22, 2021 11:56 am

Russia is one of the country’s benefiting the most from the current climate optimum. It needs all the warmth that it can get. The entire planet is greening up from the increase in CO2 but the countries in higher latitudes are getting a double bonus.

0
Reply
