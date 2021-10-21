COP conferences Opinion

BBC: COP26 Document Leak Reveals National Interest Manipulation

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Pretty much every major talking point of the upcoming COP26 report is being manipulated by government lobbyists, according to the BBC.

COP26: Document leak reveals nations lobbying to change key climate report

By Justin Rowlatt & Tom Gerken
BBC News

A huge leak of documents seen by BBC News shows how countries are trying to change a crucial scientific report on how to tackle climate change.

This “lobbying” raises questions for the COP26 climate summit in November.

The leak shows a number of countries and organisations arguing that the world does not need to reduce the use of fossil fuels as quickly as the current draft of the report recommends. 

An adviser to the Saudi oil ministry demands “phrases like ‘the need for urgent and accelerated mitigation actions at all scales…’ should be eliminated from the report”.

One senior Australian government official rejects the conclusion that closing coal-fired power plants is necessary, even though ending the use of coal is one of the stated objectives the COP26 conference. 

A number of countries argue in favour of emerging and currently expensive technologies designed to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide underground. Saudi Arabia, China, Australia and Japan – all big producers or users of fossil fuels – as well as the organisation of oil producing nations, Opec, all support carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Australia asks IPCC scientists to delete a reference to analysis of the role played by fossil fuel lobbyists in watering down action on climate in Australia and the US. Opec also asks the IPCC to “delete ‘lobby activism, protecting rent extracting business models, prevent political action’.”

Brazil and Argentina, two of the biggest producers of beef products and animal feed crops in the world, argue strongly against evidence in the draft report that reducing meat consumption is necessary to cut greenhouse gas emissions. 

A significant number of Switzerland’s comments are directed at amending parts of the report that argue developing countries will need support, particularly financial support, from rich countries in order to meet emission reduction targets.

Australia makes a similar case to Switzerland. It says developing countries’ climate pledges do not all depend on receiving outside financial support. It also describes a mention in the draft report of the lack of credible public commitments on finance as “subjective commentary”. 

A number of mostly eastern European countries argue the draft report should be more positive about the role nuclear power can play in meeting the UN’s climate targets. 

India goes even further, arguing “almost all the chapters contain a bias against nuclear energy”. It argues it is an “established technology” with “good political backing except in a few countries”. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58982445

I don’t know how much influence these government lobbyists have, but if the BBC leak is genuine, it does demonstrate what a political football the IPCC COP26 climate process is.

The funniest example was the alleged Australian demand that a reference to government lobbyists manipulating the final report be removed from the report.

The BBC article did not mention what US lobbyists are doing. Given the Biden administration is pushing hard for more radical climate action, and given this leak is very damaging for lobbyists who appear to be trying to secretly undermine support for radical climate action, there is an obvious explanation for the curious omission of US lobbyists from the BBC article.

Many of the climate scientists working on the IPCC reports may be just as guilty of playing politics as the government lobbyists. The recent James Cook University / Peter Ridd debacle in my opinion demonstrated that only climate scientists who talk up the alleged climate emergency and demand more funding to study the problems are welcome in academia. Scientists like Peter Ridd, who criticise the alarmism of their colleagues, risk ostracism and expulsion.

Frankly I think national interest lobbyists should get out of the way and grant climate alarmists unfettered freedom to speak their minds. The sheer absurdity of alarmist positions, like demanding the world slash fossil fuel production in the middle of a northern hemisphere energy crisis, would do more to wreck the green climate charade than anything I could ever write.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
15 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
J N
October 21, 2021 6:14 pm

Cute that when lobbies enforce climate alarmist or during Climategate, everything was fine for BBC. Go figure. It seems that lobbies are only bad in one direction, not the opposite.

2
Reply
J N
Reply to  J N
October 21, 2021 6:16 pm

However I think that this in an old tactics of rise non existing intentions to embarrass these countries and don’t let them even try to ask for any of these “intentions” when the COP starts.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
October 21, 2021 6:14 pm

As the COP/IPCC process is entirely political, why is anyone surprised a political organization is being political?

6
Reply
commieBob
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 21, 2021 7:34 pm

Yep. I would have thought it’s obvious.

“Laws,” says that illustrious rhymer, Mr. John Godfrey Saxe, “like sausages, cease to inspire respect in proportion as we know how they are made”.

link

I fancy it’s much the same with anything associated with the UN … or the Senate … or the House … or Parliament … I could literally go on all night … literally, not just figuratively …

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
October 21, 2021 6:14 pm

So a non-scientific completely politically driven report is being manipulated by lobbyists for the best narrow interests of the political bodies they represent?

I am so shocked startled. (A plug for a South Park episode)

Last edited 1 hour ago by Robert of Texas
4
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 21, 2021 6:16 pm

Gee yes, until now we all believed it was pure science 🙂 /sarc

5
Reply
MarkW
October 21, 2021 6:18 pm

Government intervention is only wrong, when the BBC disagrees with the actions.

3
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
October 21, 2021 6:18 pm

We do not need to do too much at all. These COP meetings are political events that have their own built-in self-destruct mechanisms. Like the Kyoto and Paris agreements, in the end, nothing comes of them as they are not founded in the Real World and not based on science. Their inherent inner conflicts with reality bring the undoing of the demanded ‘Climate Change‘ so-called ‘Solutions‘.

3
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
October 21, 2021 6:56 pm

What worries me is how long policies based on, and implemented using, fantasies, can operate before reality strikes,

1
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 21, 2021 7:22 pm

Apparently quite awhile. Witness Texas’ ERCOT fiasco.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 21, 2021 6:58 pm

Biden might make it down to 30% job approval after COP26 and energy crisis back home.

0
Reply
Gerard Flood
October 21, 2021 7:02 pm

Re, “India goes even further, arguing almost all the chapters contain a bias against nuclear energy”… an “established technology” : If “fossil fuel” use were the GW/CC/CE etc “problem”, then nuclear energy would be vociferously demanded as the solution. The bogus “environmentalist” religion’s opposition to nuclear power exposes how utterly fake these destructive enemies of civilisation are.

1
Reply
John
October 21, 2021 7:09 pm

BBC again showing its one sided biased reporting

BBC is just BOJOs talking heads

0
Reply
H B
Reply to  John
October 21, 2021 7:27 pm

BBC is just BOJOs princess nutnut’s talking heads
there fixed it for you

0
Reply
Red94ViperRT10
October 21, 2021 7:24 pm

The more argumentation I see surrounding “Climate Change” the less I believe it’s an actual problem and the more I believe it’s a blatant power grab. And I don’t mean grabbing electricity, I mean grabbing the power to tell all citizens and businesses how much power they can use, and how it can be produced.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics COP conferences

Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail Opinion

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Coal COP conferences humour

Australian PM Should Bring Coal to Glasgow COP26

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal COP conferences

COP26 Climate Breakthrough? G20 Coal Use Rose 4% in 2021

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

COP conferences Opinion

BBC: COP26 Document Leak Reveals National Interest Manipulation

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science Disaster

EM-DAT Disaster Database Creating Data Disasters

6 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Politics

Are California’s Strict Emission Laws Causing US Supply Chain Chaos?

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Covid News Green New Deal

THE LANCET: Urgent action needed to integrate climate change mitigation into COVID-19 recovery plans to address global inequities in health and build a sustainable future

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: