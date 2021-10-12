James Cook University professor Peter Ridd. Picture: Cameron Laird
Academic Freedom

Peter Ridd Case: Academic Freedom Just Died in Australia

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
21 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s High Court has ruled that University administrators have the right to fire academics for breach of employment code of conduct, which has precedence over academic freedom.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that we have lost the appeal in the High Court. We lost, in my opinion, because JCU’s work contract, under which I was employed, effectively kills academic freedom of speech – and the contract is effectively the law.

So, JCU actions were technically legal. But it was, in my opinion, never right, proper, decent, moral or in line with public expectations of how a university should behave.

I often ask myself, if I knew what was going to happen, would I have handled that fateful interview with Alan Jones and Peta Credlin in 2017 differently. Would I still say that, due to systemic quality assurance problems, work from a couple of Great Barrier Reef science institutions was “untrustworthy”?

It has cost me my job, my career, over $300K in legal fees, and more than a few grey hairs.

All I can say is that I hope I would do it again – because overall it was worth the battle, and having the battle is, in this case, more important than the result.

This is just a small battle in a much bigger war. It was a battle which we had to have and, in retrospect, lose. JCU’s and almost every other university in Australia and the western world are behaving badly. We have shown how badly.

Decent people and governments can see the immense problem we have. The universities are not our friends. Only when the problem is recognised will public pressure force a solution

The failure of our legal action, and JCU’s determination to effectively destroy academic freedom of speech, demonstrates that further legislation is required to force universities to behave properly – especially if they are to receive any public funding. The Commonwealth government introduced excellent legislation in parliament early this year, partly in response to our legal case, to bolster academic freedom of speech. It is an excellent step in the right direction.

If my case had been fought under this legislation, I would have had a better chance of winning. But it would still have been far from certain. There would still have been a clash between the new legislation and the work agreement.

There needs to be major punishment against universities for infringement of academic freedom of speech, such as fines or losing their accreditation. There needs to be active policing and investigations of the universities to make sure they comply and do not threaten academics with expensive legal action to stop the university’s behaviour becoming public. Universities must be told that they cannot spy on academic’s email communications (this should only be done by the police) or use secrecy directives to silence and intimidate staff. And all this protection for academics MUST be written into the work contracts to put the matter beyond legal doubt.

I am very mindful that I asked for, and received, donations of about $1,500,000 (in two GoFundMe campaigns of around $750k#) for the legal battle – from over 10,000 people. And I lost. Some of those donations were from people who have very slender financial resources. All I can say is that it weighs heavily on my conscience, but I hope they agree that it was still worth the battle.

A last thank you

I would like to express, one last time, my thanks to Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Colette Mintz, Mitchell Downes, Amelia Hasson and the rest of the team. They were fabulous. They did everything that was possible.

Thanks also to John Roskam, Gideon Rozner, Evan Mulholland, Morgan Begg and the Institute of Public Affairs. They backed me when things got tough. They are one of the few institutions in the country that will fight on issues of freedom of speech. I’d like to make a special mention of the IPA’s Jennifer Marohasy. She has been a great support over many years and played a crucial role in the critical early days of this fight.

Thanks to the National Tertiary Education Union. They supported the cause in court, even though my views on the Reef may well be opposed to the views of many of their members.

There are many politicians who have gone into bat on my behalf such as Matt Canavan, George Christensen, Pauline Hanson, Bob Katter, Gerard Rennick, Malcolm Roberts, Dan Tehan, and Alan Tudge (in alphabetical order). They obviously could not interfere with the legal proceedings, but were instrumental in bringing in the new academic freedom legislation.

There are many journalists and bloggers who helped spread the word, but I would particularly like to thanks Graham Lloyd from The Australian, Jo Nova, and Anthony Watts (WUWT).

There are also many other people, far too many to list, that I am thankful to. They will know who they are.

And finally, thanks to my family, and especially Cheryl.

Links

https://www.gofundme.com/f/peter-ridd-legal-action-fund

https://www.gofundme.com/f/peter-ridd-legal-action-fund-2019

Regardless of your view on the specifics of the Peter Ridd case, there is no doubt in my mind that this ruling will have a chilling effect on academic conduct and scientific progress.

Academics across Australia now know that universities have the legal right to oversee and regulate their public statements, because under Australian law, code of conduct rules now unambiguously have precedence over academic freedom.

There is a federal government bill – the Higher Education Support Amendment (Freedom of Speech) Bill 2020 – which was specifically introduced and passed in response to the JCU / Peter Ridd case. But James Cook University pursued their case against Peter Ridd anyway. Time will tell if the protections afforded, if the government response to the Peter Ridd case is enough to repair Australia’s reputation and academic environment.

Update (EW): I asked Peter Ridd to comment on the Higher Education Support Amendment (Freedom of Speech) Bill 2020, his response was That legislation will need a major overhaul.

Rasa
October 12, 2021 6:10 pm

Regardless of the outcome of the High Court, the taxpayer funded JCU has condoned sloppy GBR “research”

ATheoK
Reply to  Rasa
October 12, 2021 6:57 pm

Worse than sloppy. Much worse than sloppy.

LdB
October 12, 2021 6:10 pm

Sets an interesting and slightly scary precedent for work contracts. There are more than a few companies who will now push strict “media rules” into their contracts and they will need to strengthen whistleblower legislation.

Patrick MJD
Reply to  LdB
October 12, 2021 7:06 pm

Not really. Employment contracts and law in Australia is very clear.

Jim Gorman
October 12, 2021 6:10 pm

Need to refuse to sign these contracts with this inside it. After losing some good professors the Universities may wake up and smell the shite they are causing.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Jim Gorman
October 12, 2021 6:19 pm

There are some good people – the National Tertiary Education Union supported Peter Ridd. And the government made an attempt, however flawed, to improve the rights of academics to academic freedom. This situation will eventually be resolved.

I mostly worry for people at the start of their academic career. Right now I am sure students are being told not to make waves, if they want a career in academia.

If a young academic is presented with their first tenure contract, which contains onerous code of conduct clauses, there are plenty of other candidates waiting to fill that position if they make a fuss. And once you accept coercion and bullying once, it becomes easier to accept it the next time.

Even if the rules are eventually fixed, we risk creating an entire generation of Australian academics who will believe for the rest of their lives that they do not have the right to challenge their seniors.

Dave Yaussy
October 12, 2021 6:13 pm

I contributed, and I still think it was money well spent.

Sorry for Peter and even sorrier for the state of academic integrity.

Tom Halla
October 12, 2021 6:17 pm

By US standards,the former British Empire has no real constitution, or rights under it. While Canada has what looks like a Constitution, with enumerated rights, the “notwithstanding” clause make it null and void.
I am unsure of what rights Australians think they have, but as the legislature or courts are not under any hard restrictions, they are effectively peons.
The US violators of the Constitution at least have to strain at gnats and engage in sophistry when they violate our rights.

LdB
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 12, 2021 6:30 pm

As Australians we have no rights our law is framed in the reverse to USA it says what you can not do anything else you are free to do.

Gerard Flood
October 12, 2021 6:18 pm

“The law moves in the direction of litigation” … if we have the grit to persevere. In these cases, the onus falls immediately on the Morrison universities minister, the relatively useless Alan Tudge, to reform the law immediately, and make recompense in some adequate way to Dr Ridd for his heroic struggle for the common good. Can “people power” rise to this challenge?

ChrisB
October 12, 2021 6:19 pm

Dr Ridd’s case and the recent covid hysteria showed us all that Australia has lost its anchor and moved so much south. The norms of western civilization cannot reach to this forsaken land.

DocBud
Reply to  ChrisB
October 12, 2021 6:48 pm

The courts in Australia are partisan, they tend to favour the government unless the issue is climate change, when they favour activists. The civil liberties and human rights of the general populace are of no interest to the courts.

Hugh
October 12, 2021 6:22 pm

“Motus in fine velocior” Things move faster towards the end.

God bless, Peter. You’ve fought the great fight. We’re in strange times.

Meanwhile, the Great Barrier Reef seems to be doing quite well of late. Fancy that!

Support Dr Ridd any way you can, folks. He’s an absolute hero here down under.

Giordano Milton
October 12, 2021 6:25 pm

The person after whom I am named also fought for a similar cause, and—in his time—lost. He was burned at the stake in Campo dei Fiori (Rome) for “holding opinions contrary to the Catholic faith and speaking against it and its ministers”. Modern science (and by that I mean the highly politicized version of it we still call “science”) has fallen victim because of our complacency in allowing Marxist dogma to be taught in our schools, while independent thought was crushed.

But, we, as a race (humans) have seen this before. People swarm around old ideas marketed as new, and driven in with good doses of fear. This too shall pass.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Giordano Milton
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Giordano Milton
October 12, 2021 7:26 pm

It won’t pass. Thou shalt not go against the establishment. It will just be different people/entities in control.
In ‘Animal Farm’ the humans were replaced by pigs.

observa
October 12, 2021 6:39 pm

A sad day Peter as the rebound of their GBR coral bleaching dooming attests. Don’t worry about the donations as it was freely given.

Cheer up as I suspect there’ll be a nuclear power Federal election coming which will no doubt throw the usual suspects off their game-
Union calls for local nuclear industry (msn.com)
There’s a majority now no longer averse to the nuclear power option and the current energy problems in the NH would no doubt be concentrating their minds.

Anything to keep their wacky hands off the levers of power-
Push to ban petrol powered lawn mowers and leaf blowers (msn.com)

Janice Moore
October 12, 2021 7:10 pm

WELL worth it, dear Mr. Ridd.

Every penny, every hour, every drop of blood spent in the fight for the noble cause of truth and freedom is always worth it. Always.

Our side (this wasn’t just your cause, you know) lost this battle.

We (or our successors) will win the war.

In the end, truth wins.

Every time.

THANK YOU for not giving up.

With gratitude and with admiration
and with prayers for you…,

Janice in the USA

Janice Moore
October 12, 2021 7:23 pm

Thank you, Eric Worrall, for posting this. Peter Ridd could, I feel quite certain, STILL use financial support.

Many of us would like to have the privilege of helping him. Even small donations would give him moral support.

While the gofundme links ARE given above, for some, it may take an explicit invitation to be certain that:

1) Ridd still needs help; and
2) those links are, indeed, how to do that.

In other words, PLEASE PROMOTE GIVING TO RIDD! 😀

(preferably in bold and all caps 🙂 )

Thomas Gasloli
October 12, 2021 7:29 pm

Australia, the only place worse than California.

Ardy
October 12, 2021 7:31 pm

I subscribed to Peter’s case and would do it again
Does it make sense to start another campaign to get he and his family back the300k they lost due to this politically resolved high court challenge?

Izaak Walton
October 12, 2021 7:33 pm

This is hardly surprising. The english speaking world has spent the last 40 years (since Thatcher and Reagan) working to destroy the power of unions and workers and so it is no
surprise that there are no actual laws left to protect workers rights. Furthermore as has been obvious for decades there are no human rights explicitly protected in the Australian Constitution and while occasionally the high court might issue a judgement that there are implied rights this is happens very rarely. Plus of course the right wing government recently appointed a conservative judge (Justice Simon Steward) who is on record as saying that the right to free speech does not exist.

