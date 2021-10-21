Climate Models

Climate tipping might be predicted using algebraic topology

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments

Uh…no comment~cr

Theoretical progress in climate science indicates algebraic topology applied to reduced climate models might help predict if and when the Earth system will tip

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN – FACULTY OF SCIENCE

IMAGE: A BRIEF OVERVIEW OF THE FINDINGS. view more 
CREDIT: TIPES/HP

The Earth’s climate system seems to have shifted abruptly between colder and warmer modes in the past. Do we risk the same today from anthropogenic climate change? Frankly, climate models cannot answer that question yet. But a result in the journal Chaos by Gisela D. Charó, Mickaël D. Chekroun, Denisse Sciamarella and Michael Ghil suggests a way to resolve the matter. Analyzing a model that combines the two leading theories for climate change with algebraic topology tools, the authors show that the climate system indeed progresses through abrupt transitions, also known as tipping points. These tools are applicable to reduced climate models and they well might help assess whether the Earth’s climate system on a whole is about to tip due to global warming. The work is part of the TiPES project, a European science collaboration on tipping points in the Earth system.

How does the climate evolve?

”It is one of the truly unsolved mysteries about the climate sciences, that we are trying to get at,” explains Michael Ghil, École Normale Supérieure, Paris, France.

There have been essentially two complementary views of what makes climate evolve. One is the deterministically chaotic view of Edward Lorenz. This is the chaos theory that is widely known through the idea that a butterfly flapping its wings on one continent can be the origin of a raging storm on another continent.

The other view is that of Klaus Hasselmann, the recent Nobel Prize winner, who said the climate system is stochastic and everything fluctuates but regresses to the mean.

The combination looks strange

”We have earlier, in 2008, brought these two theories together and shown that things get a lot more interesting if you have both deterministic chaos and stochastic perturbations,” says Michael Ghil.

The result from 2008, a so-called random attractor, can be seen in a video here, https://vimeo.com/240039610.

This random attractor changes with time. The shape it takes at a given instant, called a snapshot, determines where the climate system is most likely to be. It has not been clear, however, how to interpret the random attractor’s changes in time. What does its changing path mean for our understanding of the climate? Algebraic topology now helps with that.

Abrupt changes

Algebraic topology is quite abstract but its results are easy to understand. If two systems’ geometric objects are qualitatively similar, they contain the same number of holes.

The analysis in Chaos of the climate’s random attractor reveals that, over time, holes appear and disappear. This means the system shifts between different regimes. The transitions seem to be instantaneous. And because the analysis in effect reveals changes in the most fundamental properties of the physical system being analysed, the results suggest that the nature of Earth’s climate indeed is to evolve through abrupt transitions – commonly known as tipping points.

Early warning

The method might have implications for predicting an eventual tipping of the climate system. Today, such a tipping of the entire climate system is much too complicated an occurrence to establish an early warning system for. However, algebraic topology could be the answer.

”This is a fairly robust method of establishing critical conditions in very complex situations. So I think that it should be possible to use these tools in order to really foreshadow transitions in a system that is as complex as the climate system,” says Michael Ghil.

Success in carrying out this program, however, will depend on whether climate models can be reduced to manageable sizes for analysis with the algebraic topology tools used in this work.

Contributors to this work.

Gisela D. Charó, CONICET – Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina; and the CNRS – IRD – CONICET – UBA. Institut Franco-Argentin d’Études sur le Climat et ses Impacts, Argentina. Mickaël D. Chekroun, the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot, Israel. Denisse Sciamarella, CNRS – Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Paris, France, and CNRS – IRD – CONICET – UBA. Institut Franco-Argentin d’Études sur le Climat et ses Impacts, CABA, Argentina. Michael Ghil, Geosciences Department and Laboratoire de Météorologie Dynamique (CNRS and IPSL), École Normale Supérieure and PSL University, Paris, France, and Department of Atmospheric & Oceanic Sciences, University of California, Los Angeles, California, USA.

The TiPES project is an EU Horizon 2020 interdisciplinary climate science project on tipping points in the Earth system. 18 partner institutions work together in more than 10 countries. TiPES is coordinated and led by The Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, Germany. The TiPES project has received funding from the European Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, grant agreement number 820970.

JOURNAL

Chaos An Interdisciplinary Journal of Nonlinear Science

DOI

10.1063/5.0059461 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Computational simulation/modeling

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Noise-driven topological changes in chaotic dynamics

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

12-Oct-2021

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ed Hanley
October 21, 2021 10:16 pm

From the article: “Success in carrying out this program, however, will depend on whether climate models can be reduced to manageable sizes for analysis with the algebraic topology tools used in this work.”

Is a smaller model more likely or less likely to match the real-world climate?

For that matter, do we yet have ANY model that matches the real-world climate?

Wouldn’t all this mathematical talent be put to better use solving some conjectures scribbled into book margins?

2
Reply
Streetcred
Reply to  Ed Hanley
October 21, 2021 10:57 pm

Didn’t Steven McIntyre develop a simplified model that proved to be more accurate than the hotchpotch climate ensemble ?

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
October 21, 2021 10:23 pm

It would be simpler to use the Ouija Board with all the committee assembled around it. It would be just as accurate too.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
October 21, 2021 10:53 pm

In a pinch, the Magic 8 Ball of climate projection forecasts would work well in a COVID world of social distancing.

my fav: “Signs point to yes.”

0
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
October 21, 2021 10:45 pm

“applied to reduced climate models”

Didn’t these folks ever get a proper CompSci class lesson in GIGO?

1
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
October 21, 2021 11:00 pm

I think they should have written a paper titled:
The tipping points of the psychosexual behaviour of girl children.
Now we have Maths majors sucking on the teat of Climate Change.
Where and when will this nonsense end?

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
October 21, 2021 11:08 pm

The “climate system” of Earth is actually pretty stable. The atmosphere effect is only about 8K, and largely ruled by the mass of the atmosphere. Though there is certainly some room for alteration, it is important so see that Earth is mostly as warm as solar irradiance allows it to be. If people talk about the “complex” climate system, it just means they have not understood it. Rather it is relatively simple.

https://greenhousedefect.com/basic-greenhouse-defects/the-tiny-atmosphere-effect

0
Reply
gbaikie
October 21, 2021 11:12 pm

The ocean surface temperature determines global air temperature and temperature of entire ocean determines global climate.
We have been in icehouse global climate for 34 million years and we going to stay in this
icehouse global climate. We are in this icehouse climate because we have a cold ocean.
The average temperature of the entire ocean is currently about 3.5 C.
During peak interglacial temperature the ocean can warm to more than 4 C.
If our entire ocean increases to 4 C, it with have significant “climate change”.
Such significant climate change is greening of Sahara Desert and tree line moving poleward resulting the “largest forest in world” becoming larger. And arctic summer ice free polar sea ice.
For about the last 5000 years, global air temperature been treading downward, though for centuries of time, global air temperature increased and decreased, but entire ocean has remained around 3.5 C.
Before this we had the warmest period of our Holocene, which is called Holocene Climate Optimum: Holocene climatic optimum – Wikipedia
And during time sahara desert was grassland, and rivers and forests, the treeline was higher and had summer arctic ice free polar sea ice. And our largest forest, was larger.

There is no evidence we going to return to such a warm period- any time soon.
But would nice if we did.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Seasonal Forecasts

2 weeks ago
Andy May
Climate Models IPCC AR6

IPCC AR6: Breaking the hegemony of global climate models

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL Climate Models

The Emperor Penguin Extinction Scam & Sea Ice Dynamics

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Study: Climate Models can Predict Life in the Year 2500

3 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Models

Climate tipping might be predicted using algebraic topology

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
COP conferences Opinion

BBC: COP26 Document Leak Reveals National Interest Manipulation

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Bad science Disaster

EM-DAT Disaster Database Creating Data Disasters

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Politics

Are California’s Strict Emission Laws Causing US Supply Chain Chaos?

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: