Weather vs. Alarmism

3 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Brief Note by Kip Hansen — 20 October 2021

Channel 4, a British free-to-air public-service television network, sent a three-person TV crew to the Heartland Institutes’ 14th International Conference on Climate Change held this last weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada. I met and spoke with the two journalists. It took me less than ten seconds to realize that they had been sent to gather material for a scurrilous hit job piece on the conference. And that is exactly what they did.

The news clip (well, really just bit of video-climate-alarmism masquerading as journalism) exposes the featured Channel 4 reporter when, instead of asking questions and reporting the answers, her role is shown to be arguing for the alarmist viewpoint on camera.

I only mention this because the Smoking Gun of Climate Disaster in the broadcast news clip was Lake Mead, with its lowest water level “ever”.

The weather almost never co-operates . . . ask any sailor.

Atmospheric river storms to soak Bay Area, Northern California — biggest in 9 months

“Three successive storms will surge in from the Pacific Ocean this week, forecasters said Tuesday, bringing what may be the most rain in nine months to drought-stricken Northern California and offering a promising start to winter after two years marked by record wildfires and dry conditions.

Two of those storms look like atmospheric rivers — narrow, moisture-rich storms that play a critical role in the state’s water supply. The first, which was set to arrive late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning, is likely to be a moderate storm. But another big one shaping up for Sunday night was upgraded to a category 5 on Tuesday, the highest in a five-level scale.

“On average Northern California might get 1 or 2 of those a year,” said Marty Ralph, director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at UC San Diego. “We are looking at prolonged rain and some heavy rain.”

The storms will dramatically reduce fire danger across Northern California, possibly all but ending it in some places. But they could also cause a risk of mudslides in some burned areas, particularly the Dixie Fire near Mount Lassen and the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe.”

The last time California and the American Southwest had such an event was January 2021.

This new series of storms are predicted to drop up to two feet of snow in the high Sierras. 2017, which was the wettest year on record in much of California, also began with a series of similar soaking storms soaking in October. The incoming storms are predicted to be so serious, bring so much water and snow, that CalTrans has closed Highway 1 through the Big Sur area.

The weather is on our side and will help to debunk the Channel 4 nonsense.

This one series of three or four storms will not, of course, refill Lake Mead to historic levels, but a they are a good start to a wet winter for the parched and fire-scarred American West.

# # # # #

John Tillman
October 20, 2021 10:07 am

Governor Noisome just declared a drought emergency. The Algore Snowman Effect in action.

5
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  John Tillman
October 20, 2021 10:25 am

Do not feed the troll below.

3
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  J Mac
October 20, 2021 12:37 pm

OK. I resisted the urge.

0
Reply
Duane
Reply to  John Tillman
October 20, 2021 11:48 am

Droughts are real, not figments of liberal imaginations. They can be severe, and last for years at a time. But they always end, and then we have very wet years in between droughts. The prevailing wind patterns and ocean currents, both warm and cold, are what create the drought/non-drought cycle. Remember it was but a couple years ago Californians were worried sick about dams over topping due to high basin precipitation.

Weather in the Pacific Southwest is really a boom and bust cycle … it seems to be always one or the other, as compared to the eastern half of the nation.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  John Tillman
October 20, 2021 1:07 pm

Flooding in Venice blamed on “climate change”. Of course.

https://news.yahoo.com/flooding-venice-worsens-off-season-070832385.html

0
Reply
griff
October 20, 2021 10:16 am

But those storms are of that intensity thanks to warming!

I suppose you’ll be arguing that California on average doesn’t have a drought, since the extreme rain at on end of the year somehow balances the heat, drought and fires through the rest of it.

and tell me, who finances Heartland?

-39
Reply
Disputin
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:22 am

But those storms are of that intensity thanks to warming!

You have some (any!) evidence for that? No, silly of me to ask.

10
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:27 am

and tell me, who finances Heartland?

The question is rather irrelevant 😀
Who finances the IPCC ? 😀

17
Reply
Doonman
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:28 am

Were the floods of 1862 when Sacramento was abandoned because California’s central valley was a lake caused by warming too? You forgot to mention that.

And tell me, who financed the Donner party?

8
Reply
CapitalistRoader
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:31 am

‘Researchers said today that Northern California has been inundated with 89.7 inches of precipitation already this winter, surpassing 1983’s 88.5 inches for the full water year (ending in September) to make this the wettest full water year in recorded history in this key region. The nearly 90 inches is the combination of rain and the liquid equivalent of snow that has fallen.
“It’s a 34-year-old record that’s been broken,” said Dr. F. Martin (Marty) Ralph, Director of the Center for Western Water and Weather Extremes (CW3E) at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California San Diego.’
Apr 13, 2017

Last edited 2 hours ago by CapitalistRoader
8
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:37 am

What warming ?
comment image

4
Reply
cerescokid
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 20, 2021 12:32 pm

This certainly looks different than a few years ago.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:38 am

Capitalism finances Heartland. Not Big Brother, not Socialism, and certainly not Communism. Capitalism also finances me. I wonder what finances you?

11
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
October 20, 2021 10:57 am

 I wonder what finances you?

His mother?

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:56 am

Ah yes, storms that are within historical standards are this time caused by CO2 because they are stronger than last year.

The question is not, why do some people treat you rudely, it’s why anyone doesn’t.

Make the same stupid remarks over and over again.
Use innuendo instead of data to attack those who disagree with you.

You have long since worn out any expectation of civility.

Last edited 2 hours ago by MarkW
4
Reply
Dave Yaussy
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 10:57 am

Who finances Heartland? Not Big Oil or fossil fuels, as you are implying. They have given up, knowing they don’t need to finance the activities of sites like this, or Heartland. More importantly, they know that just by donating, they’d be killing the very independent sites providing reliable information about climate change.

Who provides support for the Sierra Club? When they were attacking coal, they gladly accepted money from gas interests, until SC turned on them. And the rest of the time, they are taking money from foundations and other groups whose reason for existence, and the source of their relevance, is pushing the CAGW, anti-development cause.

For some reason, society questions the integrity of those who oppose CAGW if they could possibly gain financially from economic development and energy production. We don’t question the motives of the people who run the Sierra Club and other NGOs, who greatly value the power and attention they get from attacking those same interests. But we should.

We at this site are involved because we care about truth getting out, not because we profit. My Dad was a Methodist minister. He got paid to preach the gospel. But he didn’t believe the Gospel because he was paid.

11
Reply
Anon
Reply to  Dave Yaussy
October 20, 2021 11:56 am

When it comes to money and financing, and what all that fossil fuel money buys, I always answer a question like griff’s with another question:

1] How many climate satellites do these Heartland skeptics own?

2] What climate model did Anthony Watts develop? And is the super computer located in Anthony’s basement?

3] How many faculty positions & how much grant money do these skeptics have?

4] Can you show me the research publications that all of these well funded skeptics produce?

5] What temperature station monitoring network does WUWT control?

Etc, etc, etc …

————

Any of these questions will reveal where the money lies and what side is prone to the temptations of corruption.

“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” ― Upton Sinclair

*Given the success the alarmists attribute to Heartland & WUWT, in derailing the global CAGW movement, I would hope that the CIA is studying it as the greatest, most successful, most economical “asymmetrical” propaganda organization/effort ever conceived. /sarc (lol)

1
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:09 am

Ah another data/evidence free claim shows up which as usual shows you have nothing of substance to offer here.

Droughts is a natural feature of the Western states which you wouldn’t know since you live thousands of miles away from America.

2
Reply
Mikey
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:23 am

Make up your mind, we have been lectured that global warming means hotter and drier. Blaming rain on global warming does not make any sense.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:35 am

Griff, I lived in California for nearly fifty years, and this sort of weather pattern is entirely normal.
As you are the one making an extraordinary claim, it is your obligation to provide extraordinary proof.

3
Reply
WR2
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:36 am

But those storms are of that intensity thanks to warming!”

And you say that based on no proof whatsoever. You’re saying that these storms wouldn’t exist without human caused climate change? Guess what, they’ve been happening for a very very long time, pre-SUV even. Show me the proof that the intensity of the storms in due to warming, and then show me that the warming is due to manmade CO2. If you can do that, you certainly should be able to predict climate in the next 5 years, since you understand the climate so fully. Yet you can’t.

Do you know what an average is? “average” does not mean normal. It’s a mean. “Normal” for California is drought with intermittent bursts of precipitation. But with you disingenuous activistists, it’s: no rain? must be climate change. Too much rain? it’s climate change! Learn a little about California climate history before beclowning yourself. You’re not dealing with leftist sycophant sheep here that believe what they are told without question.

Oh and financing? Come on. So weak, such an early 2000s argument. “ooooh, the big oil boogieman is funding all this evil propaganda!” Yeah right, oil companies are one of many profiteering now on your fraudulent boogieman story. Oil companies, green energy companies, banks, insurance companies, the UN, enviro groups, Soros, and more, they are all funding your side. The money is all on the alarmist side, and you know it.

History will not be kind to you people, pushing this narrative purely for evil political purposes: to push socialism, world governance, weaken the US, and destroy the capitalist system that created the wealth needed to support all the leaches on society such as yourself.

2
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:54 am

Hi Grifo
Here is something I expect you to remember and quote in the future, rather than behaving as a ‘barmpot’
The Great Flood of 1862 was the largest flood in the recorded history of OregonNevada, and California, occurring from December 1861 to January 1862. It was preceded by weeks of continuous rains and snows in the very high elevations that began in Oregon in November 1861 and continued into January 1862. This was followed by a record amount of rain from January 9–12, and contributed to a flood that extended from the Columbia River southward in western Oregon, and through California to San Diego, and extended as far inland as Idaho in the Washington TerritoryNevada and Utah in the Utah Territory, and Arizona in the western New Mexico Territory. The event dumped an equivalent of 10 feet (3.0 m) of rainfall in California, in the form of rain and snow, over a period of 43 days.
 Immense snowfalls in the mountains of the far western North America caused more flooding in Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, as well as in Baja California and Sonora, Mexico the following spring and summer, as the snow melted.
source: Wikipedia

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 11:57 am

You first

1
Reply
Pflashgordon
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 12:49 pm

I don’t normally feed the troll, but Griff never reads or cogently replies anyway. However, for others’ edification, I must note that he/she/it has just demonstrated the new alarmist script. So I will repeat a comment I just made today on the topic of “Why are People so Climate Nonchalant?”

Lack of public interest and repeated failed predictions is what has led to the new strategy of the warmistas — claim that extreme weather is all due to climate change. They know that people can sense or understand weather, so they can use their bogus “attribution science” (cough) to scare the public. Almost all of the recent propaganda includes claims that the dire effects of climate change are here and we are already suffering. I have even noticed a remarkable change in Griff’s drive-by comments. Almost every post from him/her/it harps on floods, rains, droughts, etc.

So, right on cue, enter Griff with the expected “thanks to warming” comment.

Of course, there is no valid scientific basis for alleged weather attribution with respect to climate change, and furthermore, “extreme” weather claims are almost always made out of context. Frankly, I suggest that we scrupulously avoid using the word “extreme” with regard to weather events, because it leaves the impression of an event being somehow “unprecedented,” another favorite meme of the lunatic fringe.

0
Reply
climate believer
Reply to  griff
October 20, 2021 12:56 pm

“and tell me, who finances Heartland?”

What if you found out that British Petroleum were sponsoring Heartland? (there not)

you know, the company behind the UK’s biggest EV charging network….what then?

Cognitive dissonance….does not compute!….does not compute!… exterminate!

0
Reply
Ian Magness
October 20, 2021 10:18 am

As a Brit I bury my head in my hands with embarrassment at this sort of totally biased and ignorant reporting that has become so commonplace in the British media. The BBC and Sky News were the leaders and now the likes of Channel 4 and ITV have taken up the cause. Now that the staggering and unaffordable costs of BoJo’s insane net zero strategies are starting to be openly discussed, at least there is beginning to be some debate in the UK about all this. Discussion of the flaky science that underlies those energy and transport policies, however, still seems to be way off and people like this reporter seem to think that they have the full moral authority to come straight out to talk down to you as if you are an idiot and call you names like “denier”. We have a very long way to go.

8
Reply
Jay Willis
Reply to  Ian Magness
October 20, 2021 11:13 am

It is an embaressment. But really I think it has gone too far. In the past I have had problems convincing people who don’t care about climate change that there is bias. But when you get a report like that – where clearly people are cut off before they can answer her question, anybody can see the truth, and anyone can see. It is a real embaressment and sadness to a british person, as channel 4 used to be a good source of news.

3
Reply
Philip
Reply to  Ian Magness
October 20, 2021 1:06 pm

The “debate” is only because:

1) BoJo led Brexit and thus is evil.
2) BoJo is a Conservative.

If neither of those were true they would be falling over themselves to push his visionary policies.

0
Reply
Bill Pekny
October 20, 2021 10:23 am

Well said, Kip! Enjoyed meeting and talking with you at Heartland’s 14th International Conference on Climate Change last weekend.

0
Reply
CapitalistRoader
October 20, 2021 10:24 am

California children won’t even know what rain is.

8
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 10:28 am

Next up: Mudslides are the greatest ever!!

2
Reply
J Mac
October 20, 2021 10:29 am

‘Climate change’ caused the Cali droughts just as ‘climate change’ is causing the incoming rain storms, according to the Alarmists. They remain deceitfully oblivious to the historical records of both phenomena being absolutely typical for California.

5
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 10:34 am

The reporters found a way to escape energy policy disaster in their own country.

We host all kinds.
Alleged transit rapist was in U.S. illegally but protected from deportation: Report – Washington Times

2
Reply
gringojay
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 10:39 am

Diversity ain’t all that it’s touted to be.

4
Reply
Don Perry
October 20, 2021 10:44 am

Now these California morons should leave the water in the reservoirs where it belongs instead of dumping it into the oceans.

4
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
October 20, 2021 10:47 am

“There are none so blind as those who do not see.”
I watched the Channel 4 piece in amazement. She ‘interviews’ Marc Morano and won’t let him speak or make his point, but argues with him. She also dismisses him as a “self-styled environmental reporter”. I didn’t realize you needed her imprimatur to be an environmental reporter. But when she Skype’s with the British woman from the Institute for Strategic Dialog, she politely listens and does not interrupt or dispute her. This is a reporter??
Another propagandistic point, notice how the videographer focuses on the older, white men in the audience? In the long shot, you’ll see there are females and younger people there too. All that was missing was ‘B’ roll of steam coming out of smokestacks.

7
Reply
Tony Sullivan
October 20, 2021 10:49 am

The closer we get to COP = the ever increasing amount of propaganda. It’s been coming in spades over the last 30 days or so. I suspect it will die down post-COP, and if we’re lucky, it’ll be the first steps towards the complete death of all this nonsense.

9
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tony Sullivan
October 20, 2021 11:11 am

The media ad placements are rivaling the build up to the Obama Paris Agreement with pay-to-play agenda news.

0
Reply
Dr Ken Pollock
October 20, 2021 11:10 am

I saw the report and was vaguely disgusted, if not surprised. Sadly, it seems that any extreme weather event is taken as indicative of a major change – climate change – when the reporters rarely, if ever, look at weather records going back over decades.
See Professor Mann’s new book “The New Climate War” and my 1 star review on Amazon. Like the C4 reporter, a single weather event is “unprecedented”, meaning “I have not heard of anything like it, and I am not going to look at the records because they might undermine my pre-determined position”.
Let us hope there are enough contrarian voices that will query these simplistic conclusions.
How nice to see the Heartland Institute featured. Who funds it? I think we know, but who funds C4 and the BBC – we Brits all do! Is that a guarantee of objectivity and truth? Sadly no!

2
Reply
Duane
October 20, 2021 11:44 am

Actually, the water levels in Lake Mead have relatively little to do with precipitation in California, most of which drains directly to the Pacific Ocean, they are determined by two factors:

1) The sum total of the winter snowpack in the Colorado Rockies on the western side of the continental divide and east of the Sierra Nevada, which is mostly unrelated to snowfall or rainstorms in California or Nevada. The more snowpack the higher the flows in the Colorado River.

2) Consumptive water withdrawals from the Colorado River basin, which is why Lake Meade exists at all, to provide water storage. Generally, even though population has grown dramatically over the last few decades, the consumptive water usage in the Colorado basin has been more or less stable due to conversion of irrigated farmlands to urban development, and water conservation measures. So while that sounds good on the surface, the fact is that available water in the basis is not a steady state input like demand but rather goes up and down, sometimes dramatically and for years at a time. So when the inevitable down years come, and consumption remains the same, then storage(Lake Meade) must decrease.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 11:48 am

No emergency….

Kremlin says Putin will not travel to Scotland for COP26 climate talks (yahoo.com)

1
Reply
Elle W
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 12:35 pm

It’s a sad day when Putin is behaving like the only adult in the room. SMH.

1
Reply
bluecat57
October 20, 2021 12:07 pm

What about “Climate” vs. Alarmism?
Isn’t that what the debate is about?
“Normal” weather fluctuations (aka climate) vs an “alarmist” reaction to them?

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 20, 2021 12:46 pm

Weather vs. Griff

…..and the troll team

0
Reply
Giordano Milton
October 20, 2021 1:02 pm

After 10 seconds of hit job, people forget so the debunking goes unnoticed.

0
Reply
