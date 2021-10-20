Temperature

2001-2019 Warming Driven By Increases In Absorbed Solar Radiation, Not Human Emissions

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
17 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 18. October 2021

Three new studies affirm the increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds (albedo) has been the “root cause” of the positive Earth Energy Imbalance and global warming since the early 2000s.

Scientists (Loeb et al., 2021) have determined the rather uncertain positive trend in Earth’s Energy Imbalance (EEI) from 2005 to 2019, 0.5 W/m² ±0.47 W/m² per decade−1, is “primarily due to an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds.”

CERES satellite data indicate clouds and surface albedo account for 89% of the absorbed solar radiation trend in the 21st century, whereas anthropogenic greenhouse gases account for but a tiny fraction of the trends in combined absorbed solar radiation and greenhouse effect forcing (reductions in emitted thermal radiation) during this period.

This very small human emissions/greenhouse gas impact is represented by the red “Other” (“trace gases”) bars in the graph below. In emitted thermal radiation, graph (e) shows the greenhouse gas impact is effectively offset by the cloud influence; both factors are cancelled out by temperature changes. This leaves the increase in absorbed solar radiation shown in graph (d) due to natural variations in clouds and surface albedo (SFC) as the primary driver(s) of top-of-atmosphere (TOA) flux forcing during the last two decades.

Image Source: Loeb et al., 2021

Other scientists (Dübal and Vahrenholt, 2021) have also concluded that the positive TOA net flux (+1.42 W/m²) from increasing downwelling shortwave (SW) facilitated by a drop in cloudiness has been the “major driving effect,” “dominating influence,” and “major heating cause” explaining the 2001-2019 ocean heat content increase (240 ZJ).

The authors note these CERES satellite observations “conflict with the assumption further global warming originates mainly from the LW [longwave] radiation capture caused by greenhouse gases, i.e., a decline in outgoing LW.” In fact, the LW or greenhouse effect impact has been negative; it has contributed a net cooling influence (-1.1 W/m²) over the last two decades.

Image Source: Dübal and Vahrenholt, 2021

The summarizing text from another new study (Ollila, 2021) bluntly asserts the substantial increase in downwelling SW radiation from 2000-2019 demonstrates “there are natural climate drivers that have rapid and significant temperature impacts exceeding the anthropogenic drivers,” and that any temperature increase since 2015-’16 “cannot be due to anthropogenic reasons.”

Image Source: Ollila, 2021

These newer studies affirming the  21st increase in absorbed solar radiation has driven modern warming are further substantiated by a 2020 Nature journal paper (Delgado-Bonal et al., 2020) extending the positive (+3 W/m²) cloud-albedo SW impact back to 1980.

[S]hortwave radiation is the main driver in the dynamics and plays a major role in the energy balance by affecting the longwave radiation field.”
Our research supports the idea that clouds and albedo, which ultimately determine the SW radiation, are variables of the utmost importance for current climate change, in agreement with previous research about the changes in stratocumulus or energy imbalance in the last four decades for example. An increase in cloud coverage of 0.1 would, on average, lead to a 7% increase in spectrally integrated global average reflectance of shortwave radiation.”
Image Source: Delgado-Bonal et al., 2020
17 Comments
Richard Brown
October 20, 2021 6:06 am

Thank you, Kenneth 👍

3
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 20, 2021 6:09 am

From the article: “In emitted thermal radiation, graph (e) shows the greenhouse gas impact is effectively offset by the cloud influence”

THIS is the control knob of the Earth’s temperatures.

4
Reply
Tony C
October 20, 2021 6:10 am

I think people need to realise, it can take some time for a climate to warm up, as from 1850 to the 1920s/30s but cooling as in the early 1940s can happen almost overnight., The strange thing, looking back, is that if Hitler had attacked Russia in the 1930s then he may have actually won. By the time he did, in 1941, it had started to cool off and if you are talking about a cooling Russian winter then you know you are in trouble.

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tony C
October 20, 2021 6:40 am

The winters of 1941, 1942, 1943, and 1944 were all very harsh in Europe.

1
Reply
Dynamo
Reply to  Tony C
October 20, 2021 6:51 am

I said the exact same thing to a Russian grandmother. She replied that I was wrong : the winter of 1941-42 was ordinary (cold as usual) and that it is curious that when the French leave Russia (with Napoleon), we invoke the cold, when the Germans flee Russia, we invoke the cold and, in any case, it is never the courage of the Russian army that scares the enemy … And suddenly, I got yelled at!

0
Reply
Eric Harpham
October 20, 2021 6:10 am

Now all we have to do is to get somebody in power to listen, understand and act.

Small to nil chance of that happening.

3
Reply
fretslider
October 20, 2021 6:13 am

Three new studies affirm the increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds (albedo) has been the “root cause” of the positive Earth Energy Imbalance and global warming since the early 2000s.

Clouds? They have a parameter for those.

1
Reply
Ric
October 20, 2021 6:13 am

And that’s what happens when true scientific analysis is hijacked by false models and experts – disastrous public policies follow. This is the equivalent of accusing a man for murder and imprisoning him for 20 years or more, just to find out that he was ultimately innocent.

4
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 20, 2021 6:16 am

From the article: “In fact, the LW or greenhouse effect impact has been negative; it has contributed a net cooling influence (-1.1 W/m²) over the last two decades.”

My, my. What do you know about that. Ole Muller had it right.

3
Reply
Lukas
October 20, 2021 6:20 am

Interesting, thanks for reposting. Although for these papers to pose reduction in cloud cover as the ‘root’ cause is a bit odd. In root cause analysis you keep asking why-why-why?. Cloud cover reduces as a result/consequence of something as well (likely very complex), so the root must lie deeper than this. Are there any hypotheses why cloud cover is reducing (as evidenced by Ceres).
Or this is a correlation, rather than a root cause?

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 20, 2021 6:24 am

So I guess this not only blows up the greenhouse gas warming of the atmosphere as being the control knob of the Earth’s temperatures, but it also blows up the claims of the Global Cooling Club that aerosols are the reason for cooling periods.

Now can we stop wasting Trillions of dollars on trying to regulate CO2, since it doesn’t need to be regulated?

To make up for the loss of the IPCC, maybe the UN can form a new group to study how to control clouds. No, we better not give them any ideas. Look how badly they have screwed up the first time they tried to regulate the Earth’s temperatures.

2
Reply
Julian Flood
October 20, 2021 6:32 am

Less cloud, less oceanic stratocumulus. So why?
A) Oil and surfactant smooths reducing wave breaking and hence salt aerosols.
B) Stratification reduces productivity and hence DMS production.
C) Nitrate run-off alters phytoplankton ecology, less DMS.
D) Dissolved silica run-off altering the phytoplankton ecology.

JF

0
Reply
Julian Flood
Reply to  Julian Flood
October 20, 2021 6:52 am

And…

Phytoplankton are driven deeper into lower light areas as stirring is reduced and nutrients become depleted. By leaking lipids they increase light levels by reducing surface ruffling. CO2 is depleted so CCMs come into play which discriminate less against C13/14. Copepod poop exports proportionately more heavier isotope C.

JF

0
Reply
michel
October 20, 2021 6:34 am

Interesting to put this with the 99% study. The summary of the papers here shows the complexity of the science when it comes to global climate and causes and influences of trends.

To put it, as the 99% paper does, in terms of for or against some ill defined proposition is a religious or political and not a scientific approach.

The question should not be, are you a believer or a denier. It should be, how does this thing work in all its complexity.

0
Reply
David Pentland
Reply to  michel
October 20, 2021 6:51 am

If you understood the complexity, you would be neither a believer, nor a denier, but agnostic.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 20, 2021 6:40 am

Actuality:

They’re Measuring Snow In The FEET Across The Rocky Mountains, Coldest Early-October Day In [At Least] 125 Years Strikes Seattle, as Historic Cold Keeps China Coal Prices High
The Rocky Mountains have received their first big snowfalls of the season, weeks ahead of schedule.
Since Monday, October 11 parts of Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah have received well over 2 feet of early-season snow, with higher elevations receiving much, much more.

comment image

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Ron Long
October 20, 2021 6:46 am

This is an unsettling report for the science is settled issue of Climate Change. I wonder how much of a discussion it will have at COP26? I am 99.9% certain that will be ZERO.

1
Reply
