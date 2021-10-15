COP26 Climate Breakthrough? G20 Coal Use Rose 4% in 2021

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the BBC, G20 nations are barely paying lip service to climate targets, with the scramble to restart the global economy driving an uptick in coal use.

Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021

By Matt McGrath

Carbon emissions are rebounding strongly and are rising across the world’s 20 richest nations, according to a new study.

The Climate Transparency Report says that CO2 will go up by 4% across the G20 group this year, having dropped 6% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

China, India, Argentina are set to exceed their 2019 emissions levels.

The authors say that the continued use of fossil fuels is undermining efforts to rein in temperatures.

…

The G20 group is responsible for around 75% of global emissions, which fell significantly last year as economies were closed down in response to Covid-19.

But this year’s rebound is being powered by fossil fuel, especially coal.

…

This is mainly due to China who are responsible for around 60% of the rise, but increases in coal are also taking place in the US and India.

…