Coal COP conferences

COP26 Climate Breakthrough? G20 Coal Use Rose 4% in 2021

55 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the BBC, G20 nations are barely paying lip service to climate targets, with the scramble to restart the global economy driving an uptick in coal use.

Climate change: Carbon emissions from rich countries rose rapidly in 2021

By Matt McGrath

Carbon emissions are rebounding strongly and are rising across the world’s 20 richest nations, according to a new study. 

The Climate Transparency Report says that CO2 will go up by 4% across the G20 group this year, having dropped 6% in 2020 due to the pandemic.

China, India, Argentina are set to exceed their 2019 emissions levels. 

The authors say that the continued use of fossil fuels is undermining efforts to rein in temperatures.

The G20 group is responsible for around 75% of global emissions, which fell significantly last year as economies were closed down in response to Covid-19.

But this year’s rebound is being powered by fossil fuel, especially coal.

This is mainly due to China who are responsible for around 60% of the rise, but increases in coal are also taking place in the US and India. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58897805

I don’t think COP26 will be the last global climate conference, the charade will likely stumble on for a few more years. How can Biden and Kerry demand sacrifices from other nations, when coal use is rising in the USA? The entire process is beyond a joke.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

Coal

Vijay Jayaraj: Coal Shortages Threaten Blackouts for 2.7 Billion Chinese and Indians

2 days ago
Guest Blogger
carbon tax Coal

What Coal Price Surge? Climate Council Predicts 20,000 Jobs to Go

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal

Massive Floods add to China’s Climate Policy Coal Crisis

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal

Queensland Government Backs Coal and Green Hydrogen

4 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coal COP conferences

COP26 Climate Breakthrough? G20 Coal Use Rose 4% in 2021

55 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate, energy, ‘crisis,’ and transition: A conversation with Steven Koonin

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
MedievalWarmPeriod

4 More New Reconstructions Affirm The Medieval Warm Period Was ‘Warmer Than Today’

8 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Opinion

Climate Crusader Prince William Slams William Shatner Space Flight

12 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: