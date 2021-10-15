WEB EVENT

Climate, energy, ‘crisis,’ and transition: A conversation with Steven Koonin

Join AEI for an in-depth discussion of the future of climate and energy policy, featuring AEI’s Steven E. Koonin, who is the author of “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” (BenBella Books, 2021), and Rapidan Energy Group’s Robert McNally, author of the award-winning book “Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices” (Columbia University Press, 2017).

The participants will cover the state of climate science as portrayed in “Unsettled” and the United Nation’s “Sixth Assessment Report,” the projected economic impacts of a changing climate, the recent energy crisis in Europe, the feasibility of the Joe Biden administration’s climate and energy proposals, and prospects for a rapid and successful energy transition.

Steven E. Koonin, Nonresident Senior Fellow, AEI

Robert McNally, President, Rapidan Energy Group

Ryan Streeter, Director, Domestic Policy Studies, AEI

Thursday October 21

10:30–11:30 AM ET

