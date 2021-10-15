Climate News

Climate, energy, ‘crisis,’ and transition: A conversation with Steven Koonin

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Join AEI for an in-depth discussion of the future of climate and energy policy, featuring AEI’s Steven E. Koonin, who is the author of “Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn’t, and Why It Matters” (BenBella Books, 2021), and Rapidan Energy Group’s Robert McNally, author of the award-winning book “Crude Volatility: The History and the Future of Boom-Bust Oil Prices” (Columbia University Press, 2017).

The participants will cover the state of climate science as portrayed in “Unsettled” and the United Nation’s “Sixth Assessment Report,” the projected economic impacts of a changing climate, the recent energy crisis in Europe, the feasibility of the Joe Biden administration’s climate and energy proposals, and prospects for a rapid and successful energy transition.

Steven E. Koonin, Nonresident Senior Fellow, AEI
Robert McNally, President, Rapidan Energy Group
Ryan Streeter, Director, Domestic Policy Studies, AEI

Thursday October 21
10:30–11:30 AM ET

Hatter Eggburn
October 15, 2021 10:09 am

Another insightful talk on the current energy situation in Europe:

https://youtu.be/X4rXky4XM04

