Ridiculae

Climate Friendly Bitcoin Miners Use Waste Heat to Warm Entire Cities

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Finally a solution which might satisfy Californian climate activist bitcoin enthusiasts AND solve fuel poverty – using the waste heat from their enormous Bitcoin mining rigs to keep entire cities warm.

How a Startup Is Supplying a Whole City With Heat From Bitcoin Mining 

North Vancouver, British Columbia, will be the world’s first city to be heated by bitcoin mining. 

By Aoyon Ashraf
Oct 15, 2021 at 2:18 a.m. Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 6:51 a.m. 

MintGreen, a Canadian cleantech cryptocurrency miner, is working with Lonsdale Energy Corp. to supply heat to the city of North Vancouver, British Columbia, from bitcoin mining.

The heat source will be introduced in 2022 and will prevent 20,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas per megawatt from entering the atmosphere compared with natural gas, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk.

MintGreen’s proprietary “Digital Boilers” recover 96% of the electricity used for bitcoin mining as heat that is then used to supply communities and for industrial processes.

The utility working with MintGreen serves about 100 buildings and the company will sell the heat under a contractual long-term agreement, Sullivan added.

Read more: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2021/10/14/how-a-startup-is-supplying-a-whole-city-with-heat-from-bitcoin-mining/

Critics might suggest that it would be simpler to warm homes by supplying them with gas or electricity.

The problem is using fossil fuel to warm homes releases evil greenhouse gasses.

EXCEPT when it comes to Bitcoin mining – climate activists seem much more willing to give fossil fuel a pass, when it is used to mine bitcoin.

If Bitcoin miners export waste heat to residential buildings, or even supply free bitcoin rigs to poor people to keep their homes warm, maybe even use some of the mined bitcoin to help pay the energy bills, everyone is happy. The evil of burning fossil fuel is mitigated by mining bitcoin, and poor people get a more affordable home heating supply.

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LdB
October 15, 2021 6:12 pm

So you create waste then when you clean up partially and that gives you green credentials … I love this scam. Bet our old mate Mosher will be off to get his snout in that one.

2
Reply
Tom Halla
October 15, 2021 6:14 pm

The calculation of prevented GHGs seems to assume the electric source for the computer farm is from hydro. If it was from gas fueled generators, heating the customers directly with gas would be more efficient.

3
Reply
Steve Case
October 15, 2021 6:16 pm

What is Bitcoin? What is a bitcoin mine? What heat? Is this some sort of non-April 1st Joke. Please put up an image of an ethereum mine.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Steve Case
October 15, 2021 7:50 pm

I’m working on one for Unobtainium

Last edited 17 minutes ago by Pat from kerbob
1
Reply
John the Econ
October 15, 2021 6:22 pm

No, I don’t know of any climate activists that are happy with Bitcoin, or any other cryptocurrency. The Progressives in my community have worked to ban them on climate grounds. The reality is that if there is any aspect of capitalism involved, they will be against it with a religious fervor.

2
Reply
Sean
October 15, 2021 6:24 pm

Trickle Down economics has been taken to a whole new level. Of course the demand for hydroelectricity might rise so high that wholesale electric rates increase may swallow any heating savings.

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 15, 2021 6:52 pm

I could care less about bitcoin or bitdollar. I do care that this winter is forecast to be colder than normal. We obviously need to make more CO2.

1
Reply
markl
October 15, 2021 7:26 pm

How many btu per bitcoin? Would it be more economical to burn bitcoins than fossil fuel? How about the social aspect of destroying something that’s virtual? Has anyone even thought of that yet?

0
Reply
Kalsel3294
October 15, 2021 7:58 pm

The equivalent would be for the government mint to use the heat generated by burning currency notes withdrawn from circulation to warm homes, and there have been instances where the value of a currency has fallen so much this may have been the most efficient use for it.
However it seems that they imagine that the mining of bitcoins is going to be an ongoing process following the same path of those governments that never turned off the printing presses, and since they cannot extract any heat by withdrawing bitcoins from circulation at what point will the digital bitcoin assume the same value as an incinerated currency note and still be in circulation.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by kalsel3294
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

biofuels Ridiculae

Prince Charles’ Climate Friendly Automobile Runs on Fine Wine and Cheese

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Harvard Gazette Goes Full Big Oil Conspiracy on Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

Climate Friendly Bitcoin Miners Use Waste Heat to Warm Entire Cities

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Coal COP conferences

COP26 Climate Breakthrough? G20 Coal Use Rose 4% in 2021

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Climate, energy, ‘crisis,’ and transition: A conversation with Steven Koonin

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
MedievalWarmPeriod

4 More New Reconstructions Affirm The Medieval Warm Period Was ‘Warmer Than Today’

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: