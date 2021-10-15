Climate Friendly Bitcoin Miners Use Waste Heat to Warm Entire Cities

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Finally a solution which might satisfy Californian climate activist bitcoin enthusiasts AND solve fuel poverty – using the waste heat from their enormous Bitcoin mining rigs to keep entire cities warm.

How a Startup Is Supplying a Whole City With Heat From Bitcoin Mining North Vancouver, British Columbia, will be the world’s first city to be heated by bitcoin mining. By Aoyon Ashraf

Oct 15, 2021 at 2:18 a.m. Updated Oct 15, 2021 at 6:51 a.m. MintGreen, a Canadian cleantech cryptocurrency miner, is working with Lonsdale Energy Corp. to supply heat to the city of North Vancouver, British Columbia, from bitcoin mining. The heat source will be introduced in 2022 and will prevent 20,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas per megawatt from entering the atmosphere compared with natural gas, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. MintGreen’s proprietary “Digital Boilers” recover 96% of the electricity used for bitcoin mining as heat that is then used to supply communities and for industrial processes. … The utility working with MintGreen serves about 100 buildings and the company will sell the heat under a contractual long-term agreement, Sullivan added. … Read more: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2021/10/14/how-a-startup-is-supplying-a-whole-city-with-heat-from-bitcoin-mining/

Critics might suggest that it would be simpler to warm homes by supplying them with gas or electricity.

The problem is using fossil fuel to warm homes releases evil greenhouse gasses.

EXCEPT when it comes to Bitcoin mining – climate activists seem much more willing to give fossil fuel a pass, when it is used to mine bitcoin.

If Bitcoin miners export waste heat to residential buildings, or even supply free bitcoin rigs to poor people to keep their homes warm, maybe even use some of the mined bitcoin to help pay the energy bills, everyone is happy. The evil of burning fossil fuel is mitigated by mining bitcoin, and poor people get a more affordable home heating supply.

